AK Steel Disappoints

In June, I wrote an article about AK Steel (AKS) which discussed an interesting buying opportunity in a situation of a significant industrial undeperformance in an environment of strong economic sentiment. The trade did quite well and was up more than 16% before the earnings call. The problem is that the earnings call did not at all reveal what I had hoped for. Yes, the company finally grew total shipments but was unable to improve its bottom line due to rising input prices. Even though the company is sticking to its full year forecast I am selling my position.

Source: AK Steel

That's An Ugly Earnings Miss

EPS came in at $0.18. This is 5 cents below expectations and 25% lower on a year-on-year basis. This might cause some confusion because Estimize (overview below) shows a 5% decline. This is based on the second quarter of 2017. EPS came in at $0.24 back then instead of $0.19. The difference is explained by special items that are included in Estimize's calculations.

Source: Estimize

Finally, Shipments Are Higher

In the second quarter, AK Steel shipped 1.44 million tons of flat-rolled steel. This is 0.38% higher than the 1.43 million tons one year ago. Shipments on a YTD basis are still 0.69% lower compared to the first two quarters of 2017 because this quarter is the first quarter of higher shipments.

The first thing I want to mention before I go any further is that higher shipments are the result of a stronger economy. AK Steel has the 'problem' that the company is dependent on one of the most cyclical products of the steel industry: flat-rolled steel. One reason is the automotive market which is doing better than expected at this point. Total auto sales are expected to come in at 17.3 million this year. This is 200,000 units higher compared to 2017. Moreover, the fact that the most recent monthly car sales did quite well support these expectations.

Moving over to prices, the company reported an increase of 5.87% on a year-on-year basis. The average selling price increased to $1.101 per ton which is the result of higher steel prices and better contract negotiations. This trend is expected to continue as the company massively improves steel quality and increases utilization rates of its acquired Precision Partners company.

Source: AK Steel Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

That said, net sales increased 12.2% to slightly more than $1.7 billion. I think these numbers are quite strong and emphasize the company's position in a very tough market. Especially because steel imports remain a problem for the company.

Even though both total steel imports and coated carbon steel imports are at multi-year lows, we see that steel imports are still at elevated levels.

Source: AK Steel Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Now, let's move over to something less positive. Cost of goods sold accelerated 14.6% and outperformed sales growth by more than 2 points. Moreover, SG&A increased 21.2% while caused operational costs to jump 14.3% in the second quarter.

This pushed operating profit down to slightly less than $100 million which translates to a 14.6% decline. Earnings before interest and taxes declined 22.6%.

Not only is this a result of outperforming input prices, it is also a result of a fire at one of the company's temper mills and an outage at AK Steel's Butler Works. This caused an $11.5 million impact on the company's results.

The operating margin declined from 7.5% in Q2 of 2017 to 5.7% in the second quarter of this year.

The Outlook Remains Unchanged

The good news is that the outlook was unchanged compared to the first quarter of this year. Besides that the company does not expect any additional outage costs, it is good news that shipments are expected to grow further. Shipments are expected to soar 5% in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of this year. This would then translate to a 10.4% year-on-year increase in the third quarter. This would massively benefit the company's top line. Adding to that, AK Steel expects the average price per ton to increase to $1.105.

Source: AK Steel Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Takeaway

The second quarter emphasized two important things. The first one being higher shipments. We finally got numbers that showed AK Steel's ability to grow its top line in a very tough environment. Moreover, the company improved its average selling prices through higher steel prices and the ability to negotiate higher contract prices thanks to better steel products. This is expected to continue over the next few quarters.

We can also expect the debt-to-EBITDA ratio to fall below 4.0 on the longer term which is a result of the company's emphasize on financial stability.

However, the second quarter bottom line suffered from rising prices which more than offset the benefits of higher shipments and better prices. It also ruined the most recent stock price gains given that the stock price is currently 10% lower while I am writing this.

That said, I have sold my AK Steel shares. I did not sell them because I expect the company to suffer going forward. I sold because I think there are better stocks on the market to benefit from an improving steel industry. Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is one of those stocks.

When it comes to the next few months, I expect to see much higher shipments in the third quarter. If the company is able to fight rising prices, I think we might even see an earnings beat next quarter.

Source: TradingView

All things considered, I do not expect AK Steel to implode. Even though I sold the stock I am not at all advising to short this company. The odds for a long position are still much better than the odds for a short. I advise everyone to keep their positions small if you are long or planning on going long. I would not bet against a rally towards $6.00 over the next few months. However, I am also not betting on it. I simply don't like the risk.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.