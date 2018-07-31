My H2 Market Themes

While a recession does not appear imminent, expect earnings and economic growth to have peaked and decelerate.

After an elongated post-crisis run for risky assets, my themes suggest we are likely entering a late cycle phase that augurs for an examination of portfolio risk.

As we approach the end of July, I am just now finalizing my semi-annual investment themes I have tended to author in late December/early January and early July. It is a tricky market environment to dissect. In the first half, a bullish investor who owned small cap U.S. stocks, momentum growth stocks, oil, and deeply speculative grade credit outperformed. A bullish investor who owned emerging market stocks, industrial metals, and higher quality junk bonds underperformed. In this environment, a bearish investor who owned Treasuries and consumer staples stocks also underperformed. What does the second half have in store for investors?

U.S. Economic Growth

U.S. economic growth has likely topped as the consumer peaks and trade uncertainty weighs on business investment. A recession, marked by two successive quarters of negative GDP growth, does not appear imminent, but growth decelerates as the impact of fiscal stimulus and tax reform wanes.

Global Economic Growth

The synchronous global growth story that underpinned markets at the beginning of the year has fractured. Developed market growth outside of the U.S. remains subdued by historical standards; emerging market growth has pockets of winners and losers as trade and currency flows are reshaped.

Monetary Policy Outlook

The Federal Reserve continues on its policy of gradual balance sheet reduction and policy normalization, hiking rates by 25bp in September and December. With unemployment low, the Fed works to check the inflationary impacts of higher tariffs and a uniquely high budget deficit at this point in the business cycle. Neither the European Central Bank or Bank of Japan manages a rate hike in 2018, increasing the divergence in monetary policy in the developed world.

Interest Rate Outlook

While the Fed continues to lift the front-end, the curve continues its trend flatter as longer-term rates remain contained. Policy uncertainty serves as a ballast to solid, albeit slowing, economic performance in the United States, muting the repricing of inflation expectations and term premia.

Valuations

High earnings growth leads to questions about the attractiveness of valuations as trailing earnings multiples cheapen. Higher rates and lower forward growth expectations keep multiples from expanding leading to subtrend equity returns. High-flying growth stocks that led the late cycle rally underperform.

Volatility

While volatility measures are higher than 2017, the large spikes in volatility we saw in February remain largely absent. Like with interest rates, countervailing forces limit volatility. Make no mistake - the removal of the volatility suppressant that was extraordinary monetary accommodation leads to higher volatility, but it is not elevated on a historical basis.

Europe

Over the past year, the potential for destabilizing elections and a disruptive Brexit have failed to materialize, but growth has failed to accelerate to the extent of the economic gains that we have seen in the United States. If a confluence of positive factors and a weaker Euro could not spur faster growth, European growth is negatively convex - limited upside and meaningful downside.

China

China remains content to let the yuan remain weak, mitigating some of the impact of higher U.S. tariffs on trade. Pressure on exporters and employment levels leads China to introduce fiscal stimulus, adding another variable to the global macro picture. Short-term growth stabilization comes at the expense of structural reforms and long-run leverage challenges that risk a future hard landing.

Emerging Markets

Investors continue to find ways to subdivide this heterogeneous investment class as redirected global trade and currency flows form new winners and losers. EM equity returns remain weakly correlated to EM asset growth, given the change in investable sectors of the market.

Summary

Asset allocation decisions are the predominant drivers of portfolio performance. Risk tolerance and investment horizons vary for each investor; hopefully, the publication of my personal themes can help investors frame their own market thesis with respect to their own portfolio constraints. For investors with different risk tolerances and investment horizons, this moderately bearish outlook could mean increasing their cash and fixed income allocation, paring their equity exposure, or simply just reducing leverage. With a long investment horizon and healthy risk tolerance, I will largely stay long risk assets but look to reduce potential drawdowns in my portfolio as the business cycle elongates, adding dry powder to increase my allocation to risky assets as opportunities emerge.

