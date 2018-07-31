Huntington Ingalls' Share Count Reduction Provides Investors A Great Return Opportunity

Synopsis

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is the largest defense contractor for ship building and supplying the Navy with aircraft carriers, submarines, destroyers, assault ships and fleet support services. The company's top customer is the US government via the Navy and Coast Guard accounting for 87% of revenues at the close of 2017 (Source: 10K). Huntington Ingalls is an interesting company to analyse because of the predictability of their long business cycle. Naval contracts take a long time to fulfill and the company doesn't need the capital intensity of their defense industry peers. The company has a large backlog ($22 billion) and visibility on 5-10 years of business because of the lead time required to build large naval vessels. The recent stock pull back gives you an opportunity to build a position in a company that will financial engineer their earnings higher and give you a larger ownership position in the company. Second quarter earnings is 8/2 and the overall business cycle should smooth throughout the rest of 2018.

Valuation

The financial statements can be characterized as consistent cash flow generation with a slow top line growth percentage 2-3% and a growing bottom line from share repurchases. Huntington Ingalls has a low share count (44.6 million) and it is decreasing by roughly 2.25% a year as share repurchases become more effective with fewer shares outstanding and a lower stock price.

The company isn't highly levered with a .68 Net Debt to EBITDA ratio and this is because of the visibility of business and ability to plan capital expenditures efficiently. The revenue growth prospects are low to mid single digits and likely to remain stable. The new corporate tax rate of 21% is accretive to EPS and helps drive growth in the bottom line. The company pays a dividend of $0.72 quarterly and management has raised the payout by 20% each of the last two years. The share repurchase program combined with an increasing dividend shows managements commitment to returning increasing levels of capital to shareholders. I like to characterize Huntington Ingalls as stable defense company that will deliver consistent income and larger ownership stake as the share count reduces further.

Some Positives Supporting Valuation

They have a surprising business moat with no real competition. There isn't a lot of competition in the naval ship building industry, other than an entrance from Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and their production of the Littoral Combat Ship. Aircraft carrier construction will remain a staple of for Huntington Ingalls, as they are the only company producing them right now.

The Navy fleet size is 280 ships as of the end of 2017. The Navy fleet contraction shows the Defense Department's consciousness to develop faster assault variant ships with advanced weapon systems firing cruise missiles and other smart bombs weapons. A sleeker and precise fleet is the Navy's goal and Huntington Ingalls is perfectly positioned to help realize this vision. A

Discounted Cash Flow Model

My discounted cash flow model indicates the stock is overvalued based on projected cash flows with a fair share price of $212. However, I don't believe discounted cash flow to be an appropriate measure of fair value. I believe price to earnings is an appropriate valuation measure and we need to use a conservative multiple because of the low growth prospects.The Defense industry multiple I have been using for larger more diversified contractors is 21x, I believe a lower multiple is merited for Huntington Ingalls due to the lower growth prospects and single customer concentration risk. Based on a 16 current price to earnings (for 2018 projected earnings) I get a fair value of $253 per share.

Risks of Valuation

Other than the major customer concentration risk with the US government, a major risk associated with this valuation multiple is management continuing to reduce the common shares outstanding by 500 - 800k shares per year. The continuing earnings per share growth will be driven primarily by financial engineering and management ability to reduce the share count by 2-3% a year.

My model indicates EBITDA will only increase by 3% over the next 5 years, whereas earnings per share will increase at 5% over the same period. Shareholders will own a larger slice of the pie and entitled to more earnings of the company, but the earnings power of the company will not expand as the bottom line number may indicate.

How To Play The Stock In Options

Strategy: Cash Secured Short Put

Sell Short the $210 strike put option for $295 premium with an expiration of September 21st

The stock goes ex-dividend on 8/30, so the price of puts will rise to adjust for the deduction of the dividend from the share price.

The share price of $227.99 is a little higher than my DCF model. I want to use Cash Secured Puts to acquire shares at what I feel will be a steal of a price of $210 per share (less premium collected for cost basis). I believe selling out of the money put options at my DCF fair value price, with the intention of taking assignment in the stock, provides an opportunity to deliver above market annualized returns per trade.

Since the option is 53 days to expiration, the annualized rate of return if held to expire is 9.67%.

If assigned on the shares, you are acquiring them at roughly a 9% discount to current value.

The purpose of this trade is to acquire 100 shares because the fundamentals make this a company of consistent return to shareholders. If you hold this contract to expiration (53 days), the annualized rate of return is 9.67% on the premium ($295) collected against the cash secured ($21,000). If you get assigned the shares, your cost basis will be $207.05, which is a 9.18% discount to purchasing shares at the current price of $227.99.

Options Trading Involves Risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective of acquiring shares. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

