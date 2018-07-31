Healthcare Stocks 'Unprepared' For Late Cycle Slowdown

In case you weren’t already aware, Hedgeye’s Macro outlook has both growth and inflation slowing later this year – a scenario in which the “counter-cyclical” healthcare industry is “unprepared,” says veteran Healthcare analyst Tom Tobin.
As the U.S. economy enters Quad 4 (an environment where Growth and Inflation are both slowing), the Healthcare industry (XLV) could see further pressure on wages.
“The U.S. medical economy is unprepared for any sort of incremental uptick [in utilization] from here,” Tobin explains in the video above.
“It will be tight and awful. You get this 24-month window where your mix gets bad and your volume goes up, so the industry gets paid less, but has to employ more people. It gets really difficult, wage-wise.”
