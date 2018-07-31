Healthcare Stocks 'Unprepared' For Late Cycle Slowdown

"You get this 24-month window where your mix gets bad and your volume goes up, so the industry gets paid less, but has to employ more people," Tobin says.

Hedgeye Healthcare analyst Tom Tobin thinks the healthcare industry is "unprepared" for this scenario.

In case you weren’t already aware, Hedgeye’s Macro outlook has both growth and inflation slowing later this year – a scenario in which the “counter-cyclical” healthcare industry is “unprepared,” says veteran Healthcare analyst Tom Tobin.

As the U.S. economy enters Quad 4 (an environment where Growth and Inflation are both slowing), the Healthcare industry (XLV) could see further pressure on wages.

“The U.S. medical economy is unprepared for any sort of incremental uptick [in utilization] from here,” Tobin explains in the video above.

“It will be tight and awful. You get this 24-month window where your mix gets bad and your volume goes up, so the industry gets paid less, but has to employ more people. It gets really difficult, wage-wise.”

