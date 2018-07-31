EV Company News For The Month Of July 2018

EV market news - UK Government set to vote on ICE car ban - "Britain will require all cars to plug in and new homes to have chargers by 2040."

Global electric car sales - June sales were the third best ever, up 58% on June 2017.

Welcome to the July 2018 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news. June global electric car sales were the third best month ever. July was another very hectic month packed full of EV company advancements.

Global electric car sales as of end June 2018

Global electric car sales finished June 2018 with almost 160,000 sales for the month, up 58% on June 2017, and the third best month ever. Year to date sales are up 69% on last year, with 2018 year to date sales at ~760,000, and market share at 1.6%

Of note, 63% of all global electric car sales so far in 2018 were pure electric.

China electric car sales were 78,000 in June 2018, up 77% on June 2017. Electric car market share in China for June 2018 was 3.1%.

EV Sales state re China June sales:

"This slowdown from the three-digit growth rates of previous months is explained by the fact that in June, New Energy subsidies were slashed to vehicles with range lower to 150 kms, so most small City EVs stopped being sold, draining a significant percentage of sales."

Current subsidies in China were reduced by 20% in 2017 and will be reduced by 40% in 2019 and 100% by 2021. China's Zero Emission Vehicle [ZEV] credit system was announced on September 28, 2017, and will begin in 2019 with 10% of credits (12% in 2020) required from new energy vehicles [NEVs]. That translates to 4-5% of EV sales as market share for 2019. We are also expecting an announcement at some stage as to when China will ban ICE vehicles, noting BYD Chairman Wang thinks by 2030.

Europe electric car sales were over 38,000 in June 2018, 37% higher than in June 2017. This was the second best monthly performance ever for Europe. Europe electric car market share was 2.4% in June 2018. Norway still leads the world with an incredible 50% market share of electric cars sold in June.

US electric car sales were over 22,000 for June 2018, 33% higher than June 2017. US electric car market share was 1.4% YTD in 2018.

Note EV sales state:

"Tesla spent the whole June in savings mode, so that it could only cross the 200,000 units threshold in July, originating a slight deliveries drop last month, but most importantly, over 10,000 units "in transit", as in stored-somewhere-&-waiting-for-July-to-be-delivered."

Note: The above sales include light commercial vehicles.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes of EV Sales and EV Volumes for his excellent work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above and below.

Global electric car sales by manufacturer for June 2018

Source: EVSales

Annual global electric vehicle sales forecast to hit 24.4 million by 2030 (note this was increased to 30m by 2030 in May 2018 by BNEF)

Source

EV market news for July 2018

On July 2, Bloomberg reported:

"BMW, Ford and Tesla brace for ‘nightmare’ tariff whiplash. For BMW AG, Tesla Inc. and other global automakers whose future is ever-more dependent on China’s burgeoning market, any gains from lower import tariffs this week will likely be short-lived -- thanks to President Donald Trump’s trade war."

On July 3, Green Car Reports reported:

"2019 is the year of the electric SUV. In car terms, we're already getting rolling on model year 2019, and it's shaping up to be the year of the electric SUV. Until now, pure electric cars have consisted mostly of small hatchbacks or expensive luxury cars, with one ultra-expensive SUV, the Tesla Model X."

On July 5, Mining.com reported:

"China's top EV maker starts battery-swap service to lure users. Beijing Electric Vehicle Co., the Chinese electric-car maker preparing for a stock-market listing, is starting a battery-swap service to reduce customers’ range anxiety and keep up with similar offerings from rivals. The company will sell a version of its EV300 compact car for 79,800 yuan ($12,000) that allows users to change battery as often as they want for a monthly fee of 432 yuan, Zheng Gang, general manager of BJEV, as the unit of BAIC Group is known, said on the outskirts of Beijing on Thursday."

On July 9, BBC News reported:

"Electric cars: Charge points could be requirement in new build homes. New homes in suburban England would need to be fitted with electric car charging points under a government proposal to cut emissions. Ministers also want new street lights to come with charge points wherever there's on-street parking. Details of a sales ban on new conventional petrol and diesel cars by 2040 are also expected to be set out. The strategy comes at a time when the government is facing criticism for failing to reduce carbon emissions. The government's target is to reduce the UK's greenhouse gas emissions by at least 80% of 1990 levels by 2050. In the first six months of this year, electric vehicles made up only 5.5% of the UK's new car market, compared with 4.3% over the same period in 2017."

On July 9, Green Car Reports reported:

"Britain will require all cars to plug in and new homes to have chargers by 2040. A new Road to Zero plan in Britain aims to make all cars plug-in by 2040 and have at least a 50-mile electric range. The program will also roll out chargers, requiring all new homes and businesses to install electric car chargers where possible and adding electrical outlets to street lights near parking spaces."

On July 12, Green Car Reports reported:

"Oil prices could double by 2020, boosting electric car sales. Despite short term peaks and valleys, and a recent agreement by OPEC to ease production restrictions, the overall trend in oil prices is on the rise. That's the conclusion of Bernstein research, an investment research company, which forecast last week that oil could hit $150 a barrel by 2020, just a couple of years from now, according to an article in the Energy Security Weekly Update."

On July 13, Automotive News reported:

"EV batteries of the future hit the track. Starting next season, drivers will use sleek open-cockpit cars powered by much stronger batteries. The new vehicles, which bear a mild resemblance to the Batmobile, are capable of delivering a maximum power of 250 kilowatts (equivalent to roughly 335 HP) and reaching speeds of 174 miles per hour (280 km/h)."

On July 16, CNBC reported:

"Rolls-Royce joins the race to develop a flying taxi. Rolls-Royce has taken the wraps off an electric “flying taxi” concept that it claims could be in full production by the early 2020s. Four or five passengers could be accommodated at speeds of up to 250mph for a range of around 500 miles, according to an accompanying specification sheet. The U.K. engineering firm added the electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) concept uses existing gas turbine technology to generate electricity, negating the need for recharging."

Rolls-Royce electric “flying taxi”

Source

On July 17, CNBC reported:

"Boeing announces new division devoted to flying taxis. Boeing NeXt is to work in partnership with outside companies as it looks to build unmanned vehicles, resolve air traffic control and help model infrastructure on the ground. The aerospace giant also announced that it has embarked on a new partnership with artificial intelligence [AI] company SparkCognition."

There was no mention if the flying taxis would be hybrids or EVs.

On July 19, The WSJ reported:

"China has 487 electric-car makers, and local governments are clamoring for more."

EV company news for May 2018

BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY), (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF) HK:1211

BYD is currently ranked the number 1 globally with 9% global market share, and is ranked number 1 in China with 19% market share.

On July 3, BYD announced:

"BYD wins largest electric bus order in the Americas. New energy technology company BYD has signed a deal to deliver 100 pure electric K9FE buses to Chile's capital Santiago. The collaboration with Chilean energy distributor ENEL will see the delivery of the e-buses and commencement of their operation in the Transantiago, Chile's public transport system, in late November. BYD Chile spokeswoman, Tamara Berríos, said, “Operating a BYD pure electric bus is equivalent to reducing carbon emissions from 33 cars. In addition, BYD pure electric buses are safe, quiet and can reduce operating costs by as much as 70 percent. Moreover, a BYD pure electric bus only requires 70 Chilean Pesos to run per kilometer, compared to 350 Chilean Pesos per kilometer for internal combustion engine buses. We believe that we can deliver on both quality and safety."

On July 10, Bloomberg reported:

"Buffett-Backed BYD forms venture to lease electric buses. BYD Co., one of the world’s largest suppliers of electric vehicles, has formed a joint venture with a San Francisco investor that will lease its buses to cities, schools and corporations in the U.S."

On July 20, Clean Technica reported:

"BYD charges into Norway - 42 articulated electric buses ordered for Oslo."

BYD electric buses ramp up in Norway Source

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is currently ranked the number 2 globally with 9% global market share. Tesla is the number 1 electric car seller in the US with 35% market share.

On July 2, Green Car Reports reported:

"PG&E, Tesla team up to boost battery backups for power grid. Utilities are racing to expand battery storage on the electrical grid. The latest example is Pacific Gas and Electric Co., which submitted a request Friday to the California Public Utilities Commission to build and install four large banks of lithium-ion battery storage, according to the San Francisco Chronicle."

On July 2, Green Car Reports reported:

"Tesla Model 3 production reaches 5,000 cars in last week of June."

On July 10, CNBC reported:

"Tesla has signed an agreement to build a factory in Shanghai. Tesla said it will build a "Gigafactory" in China to make electric cars. Tesla had been planning the move since at least last year, but now have signed an agreement with the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. The company still needs to secure permits, and it could be 5 years or more before the factory is operating at its full capacity of 500,000 vehicles."

On July 12, Green Car Reports reported:

"Tesla sells 200,000th car, starting phaseout of federal tax credits."

On July 23, Electrek reported:

"Tesla owners take over Silverstone to give ~10,000 test rides’ to showcase electric vehicles. This weekend 76 Tesla cars from the UK’s owners club gave up their weekend to drive ~10,000 (yes 10K) test drive experiences for the VIP, media, competitors and families visiting one of the largest ICE events in the world the Silverstone Classic."

Beijing Automotive Group Co. (BAIC) (OTC:BCCMY, HK:1958), Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp. [SAIC] (CH:600104) (SAIC includes Roewe, MG, Baojun, Maxus)

BAIC is currently ranked the global number 3 with 8% market share. BAIC is the number 2 selling electric car manufacturer in China with 16% market share. SAIC is number 3 in China with 16% market share.

On June 29, SAIC announced:

"SAIC Motor builds Chinese auto industry’s first AI lab. Based on SAIC Motor’s cloud computing and big data platforms and its abundant application scenarios, the newly established lab is expected to develop AI applications and offer advanced AI solutions to promote the deep integration of internet technology and the auto industry, and improve the Group’s innovation capacity and core competitiveness. AI technology is nowadays a leading technology and is also the key driving force for the next industrial revolution. The emerging technology is now in an important period of innovative application."

On July 3, SAIC announced:

"SAIC Motor teams up with CSL to promote brands. SAIC Motor Corporation Limited [SAIC Motor] has become a senior official partner of the Chinese Super League [CSL] for the 2018 season, according to a press conference held to announce the cooperation agreement on May 17. The Chinese Super League is now one of the most lucrative soccer leagues in Asia, thanks to the increasing number of stars it is attracting."

On July 24, Automotive News China reported:

"Magna-BAIC deal raises prospects for 'automotive Foxconn'. In China, where the future of the car is looking more and more electric, newcomers to the auto industry are looking for partners to help them build their vehicles. Enter Canadian auto supplier Magna International, which seeks to spearhead a shift to contract vehicle manufacturing through its new partnership with state-owned Chinese carmaker BAIC Group."

On July 27, Automotive News China reported:

"BAIC's South Africa car plant to start production near year end. BAIC Motor Corp. plans to start production at its light-vehicle assembly plant in South Africa toward year end, the state-owned Chinese automaker said. The factory, in Port Elizabeth, began trial production this week, coinciding with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Johannesburg. The 5 billion yuan ($739 million) plant is a 65-35 joint venture between BAIC and a local state-owned company, Industrial Development Corp. of South Africa."

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY)

BMW is currently ranked the number 4 global electric car manufacturer with 7% global market share. BMW is number 1 in Europe with 17% market share.

On July 11, Green Car Reports reported:

"BMW iX3 to be built in China, exported worldwide. BMW has announced it will build its next electric car, the iX3 SUV, in China just as a trade war heats up between the U.S. and China involving cars-and in particular, electric cars. On Monday, BMW announced that it will expand its Chinese partnership with Brilliance, known as BMW Brilliance Automotive or BBA, to build 520,000 BMWs a year, including the electric iX3, in China."

On July 15, Car Buzz reported:

"BMW expects EVs to make up 25 percent of sales by 2025."

Renault (OTC:RNSDF)/Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY, OTCPK:MMTOF)

Nissan is currently ranked number 5 for global electric car sales with 6% market share, and Renault is ranked global number 11 with 3% market share. Nissan is ranked 3 in Europe, and Renault is ranked 4.

On July 3, Automotive News China reported:

"Nissan cancels $1B sale of battery unit to China's GSR Capital. Nissan Motor Co. canceled a potential $1 billion sale of its electric battery business to GSR Capital, citing the Chinese investment firm's lack of funds to make the purchase."

Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY)/Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF)/Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)

Volkswagen is currently ranked the number 6 top-selling global electric car manufacturer with 6% market share. In Europe, Volkswagen is the number 2 electric car seller with a 13% market share.

On July 4, Electrek reported:

"Audi unveils e-tron quattro electric SUV’s interior."

On July 12, Green Car Reports reported:

"VW e-Golf in very short supply as company prepares for ID Crozz electric car. As VW gears up to begin selling its new ID line of electric cars, supplies of its existing electric car, the e-Golf have dropped to just 10 cars nationwide, according to our partners at Cars Direct."

On July 13, Automotive News China announced:

"VW to build EVs for Seat brand in JV with JAC. The Volkswagen Group plans to assemble electric vehicles under the Seat brand at its EV joint venture with state-owned Chinese automaker Jianghuai Automobile Co. in two to three years."

On July 18, Green Car Reports reported:

"Report: VW may build ID Crozz and ID Buzz electric cars in America. Two future VW electric cars could be built in the U.S. for American buyers, according to a report Tuesday. VW's North American CEO, Hinrich Woebcken, told British magazine Autocar that upcoming electric cars, which may include the ID Crozz and ID Buzz, would need to be built in the States "for strong product momentum." “It’s not possible to come into a high-volume scenario with imported cars. We want to (localize) electric mobility in the US,” Woebcken told Autocar."

On July 30, Green Car Reports reported:

"Audi e-tron orders. Audi has set a date for e-tron electric SUV orders. Order books for the Audi e-tron electric SUV will open on September 17, the brand confirmed. The SUV was originally supposed to debut in August, but CEO Rupert Stadler's arrest pushed the date back."

Toyota (NYSE:TM)

Toyota is currently ranked the number 9 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking, with 3% global market share.

On July 18, Green Car Reports reported:

"Lexus may add hybrid power to future, high-performance F Sport models. Tesla shook up the luxury car world by showing that performance cars could be electric. After the German brands followed suit, Lexus could be the latest automaker to follow suit."

General Motors/Chevrolet (NYSE:GM)

GM/Chevrolet is currently ranked the number 10 global electric car manufacturer, with 3% market share. They are the number 2 ranked electric car seller in the US with 12% market share.

On July 3, Automotive News China reported:

"GM upgrades, extends range of micro EV. General Motors has begun selling an upgraded version of the two-door, two-seat Baojun-badged E100 electric car. After a technical upgrade, the range of the E100 micro EV has been extended to 200 kilometers from 155 km, according to GM. GM plans to deliver 10 electrified models in China from 2016 to 2020. The next two models planned are plug-in hybrid and EV versions of the Buick Velite 6."

On July 9, Green Car Reports reported:

"More Chevy Bolt EV production. Chevrolet boosts Bolt EV production to ease long waiting lists. GM is increasing production of the Chevy Bolt EV in response to high demand as it begins to increase sales to export markets."

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175), Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLVY), Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI), Proton, Lotus

On July 17, Green Car Reports reported:

"Volvo confirms Polestar 2 electric "sedan". A Volvo executive has revealed a few details of the Polestar 2, an electric sedan that will follow next year's Polestar 1 performance coupe."

Source

Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY) (Smart)

On July 13, Automotive News China reported:

"Geely predicts big growth in first-half profits. Geely Automobile Holdings expects first-half net profit to grow about 50 percent from 4.34 billion yuan ($648 million) a year earlier. The gains will come from a sharp increase in revenue, sales and improved product mix during the period, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Geely is based in the east China city of Hangzhou and listed in Hong Kong. Its parent Zhejiang Geely Holdings Group also owns Volvo Car Corp."

Ford (NYSE:F)

On June 27, Reuters reported:

"Ford, Baidu join forces to develop smarter cars in China. Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it signed a letter of intent with China’s internet search company Baidu Inc to develop artificial intelligence and smart connectivity in cars. The No.2 U.S. automaker said it would develop new in-vehicle infotainment systems and digital services based on Baidu’s voice-interaction system DuerOS for Ford owners in China."

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU)

On July 27, Automotive News China reported:

"Fiat Chrysler cuts financial targets as Q2 China sales flop. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles cut its financial targets after disappointing sales in China took a toll on second-quarter results, marking a rocky beginning to the tenure of new CEO Mike Manley."

Honda (HMC, OTCPK:HNDAF)

On July 13, Honda announced:

"Honda and Panasonic to begin research experiment on battery sharing using detachable mobile batteries and electric motorcycles in Indonesia. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Panasonic Corporation today announced plans to conduct a research experiment in Indonesia on battery sharing using the Honda Mobile Power Pack (“Mobile Power Pack”) detachable mobile battery with electric mobility products, including electric motorcycles powered by the Mobile Power Pack. The two companies are planning to begin the research experiment in December 2018.”

On July 31, Honda announced:

"Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2018. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2018. Consolidated sales revenue for the fiscal first quarter (April 1, 2018 through June 30, 2018) amounted to 4,024.1 billion yen, an increase of 8.4% compared to the same period last year, due primarily to an increase in sales revenue from all businesses."

Kia (OTC:KIMTF) Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF)

On July 23, Green Car Reports reported:

"2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid price drops by $1,350. The 2018 model's 9.8-kwh lithium-ion battery is rated for an electric range of 28 miles."

Tata Motors (TTM) group (Jaguar, Land Rover)

On June 29, Automotive News China reported:

"Jaguar Land Rover preps made-in-China EV. Jaguar Land Rover is planning to build an electric vehicle in China as the venerable British manufacturer steps up its game in a fast-growing market where other luxury marques from Audi to Mercedes-Benz are plowing money to gain leadership."

Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHDY)

On July 13, Green Car Reports reported:

"Storied Pininfarina to launch new line of exotic electric cars. Exotic cars have always gotten attention for using innovation as well as performance to inspire buyers' passion. That hasn't changed, but one thing has: those cars' buyers are no longer inspired by pounding pistons and roaring exhaust. Going electric is now a minimum entry point, says Michael Perscke, CEO of Automobili Pininfarina, a new electric car venture with an historic Italian name. Pininfarina is a well known Italian coachbuilder and designer, but has never before built and sold its own cars. Now with a fresh infusion of cash from Indian automaker Mahindra, which bought Pininfarina in 2015, the company plans for the first time to launch its own line of cars, starting with a multi-million dollar exotic sports car, the PF0, in 2020. With a price in the millions of dollars Perschke only expects to sell 125 to 150 of them worldwide."

Automobili Pininfarina - A new electric car venture

Source

Byton (private)

On July 6, Bloomberg reported:

"Unfazed by trade war, China EV maker forges ahead with U.S. push. Byton, the Chinese electric-vehicle startup founded by former BMW AG executives, is forging ahead with plans to enter the U.S. market even as the trade war casts a cloud of unpredictability for the push. The company plans to begin production of its $45,000 electric SUV in 2019 and still targets a U.S. entry in 2020, Chief Executive Officer Carsten Breitfeld said in an interview. Overseas markets will account for half of Byton’s projected global annual sales of 300,000 vehicles four years after production kicks off, led by the U.S., he said."

Autonomous Driving/Connectivity/Onboard entertainment/Ride sharing

For autonomous vehicles currently Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) and General Motors are leaders. Tesla, Baidu (BIDU), Apple (AAPL), Daimler, Aptiv (APTV), Ford, Volkswagen, Renault Nissan, and BMW are also doing well.

On the software side, Nvidia (NVDA) is the leader, with Intel (INTC) and Qualcomm (QCOM) also involved in this area.

For connectivity and onboard entertainment ("smart car") Tesla has the Model 3s equipped with WiFi. Alibaba (BABA) has teamed up with SAIC to make an "internet car", as well as supplying its AI and car systems to Daimler, Audi and Volvo. Apple is doing well with Apple Play, as is Google with Android Auto. Ford China and Hyundai have both teamed up with Baidu (BIDU) for AI, infotainment systems and digital services.

For ride sharing - Currently all of these app companies (Uber, Lyft, Didi Chuxing, Grab Taxi, Ola, Gett, Mytaxi, and DriveNow) are private companies, and are not accessible to most investors.

On July 5, ABS-CBN reported:

"China's Baidu rolls out self-driving buses. China's internet giant Baidu announced Wednesday it had begun mass producing the country's first autonomous mini-bus, as the firm prepares to roll them out in tourist spots and airports. The 14-seater Apolong, about one-third of the size of a normal bus, has no steering wheel, driver's seat, accelerator or brake. Co-produced by Baidu and Chinese bus manufacturer King Long, they will soon be pressed into commercial use in enclosed areas such as tourist areas and airports in several cities including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and the country's new megacity Xiong'an. Early next year, they are set to enter Japan's self-driving market as shuttle buses at nuclear power stations or in Tokyo to ferry around elderly people in local communities. The vehicles have the "fourth level" of automation as defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers, meaning they can operation within an enclosed location without human intervention."

Baidu's autonomous mini-bus

Source

On July 10, Seeking Alpha reported:

"Baidu and Hyundai expand connected car collab. The companies will first co-develop a connected car service providing a wide range of in-car content including real-time traffic status and end-destination information based on big data, maps, AI, and portal services. The team will also create Hyundai vehicle models embedded with Baidu’s Xiaodu In-Car OS for volume production. Xiaodu currently consists of the dashboard, smart review mirror, infotainment, and an in-vehicle robot."

On July 10, Seeking Alpha reported:

"Uber, Alphabet invest in bike sharing service. The bike sharing economy... UBER and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) are among the investors in the latest funding round for bike sharing service Lime, which raised a total of $335M and valued the startup at $1.1B. Uber will work with Lime as a strategic partner in the electric scooter space with the companies working to co-brand Lime’s scooters and make the service available on the Uber app."

Investors may also like to read my articles "Companies to benefit from the future smart car boom" and "How To Benefit From The Autonomous Vehicles Trend Starting As Soon As 2019."

Other EV companies

Other EV companies I am following include Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. (private), Didi Chuxing, Great Wall Motors, Faraday Future (private), Fisker (private), GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [TSXV:GPV] (OTCQX:GPVRF), Groupe PSA (owner of Peugeot), Honda (HMC, OTCPK:HNDAF), Lamborghini, Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) (private), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Nio (formerly NextEV), Rivian (private), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), WM Motor, Xiaopeng Motors, and Zhi Dou (private).

The list of countries and cities banning (or soon to ban) petrol and diesel vehicles include at least - UK (2040), China, Germany, France (2040), Netherlands (2030), London, Paris (2030), Stuttgart, Mexico City, Madrid, and Athens. Added to this are countries pushing hard to become 100% EV - Norway and India.

Investors can also read my article "The EV Boom Just Keeps Getting Bigger."

Conclusion

June 2018 light electric vehicle sales were up 58% on June 2017, and the third best month ever. Electric car market share for June reached 2.4% in Europe, 3.1% in China, and 1.4% (YTD) in the USA. My highlights below show just how busy July was for the booming EV sector.

My highlights for the month were:

Britain Road to Zero plan - "Britain will require all cars to plug in and new homes to have chargers by 2040. New street lights to come with charge points wherever there's on-street parking."

Rolls-Royce joins the race to develop a flying taxi. Boeing announces new division devoted to flying taxis.

WSJ - "China has 487 electric-car makers, and local governments are clamoring for more."

BYD has signed a deal to deliver 100 pure electric K9FE buses to Chile's capital Santiago, plus 42 electric buses for Oslo Norway.

Tesla Model 3 production reaches 5,000 cars in last week of June. Tesla has signed an agreement to build a factory in Shanghai.

BMW expects EVs to make up 25 percent of sales by 2025.

GM - Chevrolet boosts Bolt EV production to ease long waiting lists.

China's Baidu rolls out self-driving buses in China.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYD CO (HK:1211), ALPHABET GOOGLE (GOOG). ALIBABA (BABA).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.