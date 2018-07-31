Netflix Content Wars: Be Careful Out There

The combination of Hulu Live TV, ESPN+ and Fox Sports programming looks like a streaming sports opportunity that can be leveraged to gain market share elsewhere.

Disney is only months from pulling content that Netflix has relied upon to for years.

Netflix (NFLX) has been discussed as a short play for several years based primarily on valuation. Last fall hedge-fund manager Doug Kass said he continues to feel ‘air sick’ on the Netflix valuation. A Forbes contributor said that Netflix Is Uninvestable just two months ago. The market has largely ignored all negative views, but fundamentals indicate the story is indeed changing and not to the benefit of Netflix investors. As much as I usually avoid shorting stocks, a long Disney (DIS) and short Netflix pair trade is worth considering.

To (content) stream or not to stream

That question has been asked and answered by content consumers. The over-the-top market or OTT is one that now all content providers are pursuing. OTT is an internet distribution channel for media content. Both Live TV and Video on Demand or VOD content are included with payment models evolving to accept advertising, ad-free subscription choices or SVOD and hybrid approaches in between. Hulu recently announced paid subscribers grew from 450,000 to 800,000 in April.

Nielsen has been researching streaming content since 2014, which led to their commercial release of the Nielsen SVOD Content Ratings last year. Households are increasingly OTT-enabled.

The Media and Entertainment Ecosystem

The impact on linear subscriptions is clear. Linear subscriptions are in decline and the rate of decline is accelerating. Clearly the OTT market has not only emerged but has been disruptive to media content providers.

Netflix has built a dominant worldwide subscription base which is still growing.

The RedChalk Group published a report last fall that profiled the Media and Entertainment Ecosystem in four categories and two groups. I found this a useful way to position market participants though it is changing rapidly.

Content Access: Will Netflix the disruptor be disrupted?

The adage that Content is King has been around for decades and remains true today. Years ago, if you wanted to watch House of Cards you needed Netflix. The good news when you subscribed, was you were also able to watch a ton of content from incumbents that were trying to earn a little money by licensing content to offset a slow but steady loss of linear subscribers. Netflix has been the king of OTT aggregation and licensing because frankly they were the only game in town. Today, licensed content remains high at 80% of Netflix viewing hours.

The content licensed from Disney, including the Marvel movie franchise, is being pulled starting in 2019. Fox will likely follow suit once the contract status is reviewed and the Disney acquisition is complete. CBS is another licensee, but they have stated they do not currently intend to change their relationship with Netflix.

Netflix will need to replace that content and they have clearly been investing to do so. Several trends can be seen in the following table which show the early impact of these investments.

Capitalized licensed content has dropped from 95% in 2015 to 76% per the June 2018 quarter.

Total capitalized content per subscriber has grown from $91 to $137.

2014 revenues per subscribe of $101 exceeded per subscriber capitalized content cost of $91 by 10%. By 2017 the per sub content inventory exceeded subscriber revenues by $27. The 2018 subscription price increase in 2018 was clearly needed though not enough to completely offset this cost increase.

The trend of increased spending on original content inventory is driving incremental financial leverage. The net debt in 2015 of $2.22 billion represented 0.94x equity. In two years, this net debt to equity ratio increased to 1.03x. The first half of 2018 saw a reduction in this ratio, indicating strong fiscal management at Netflix, but the trend is likely to resume following the shift at Disney from incumbent to disruptor. Disney will build their own OTT channel and pull content from Netflix to force customers to subscribe or lose access. Netflix will need to continue to increase their investment in original content to retain customers. OTT customers are increasingly adding subscriptions but at some point this trend may prove to be too costly.

Disney the new disruptor

The key to this pairs trade is the expectation that Disney is moving from incumbent to disruptor status. I’ve been waiting to put this trade on for about a year, but Netflix had no competition, and Disney had too long of a licensing contract with Netflix with insufficient infrastructure to build their own OTT service. Disney now has the components and strategy to compete and disrupt: both Netflix and legacy linear distributors. Disney will soon offer Live TV and SVOD content to an existing subscription base that is immediately relevant.

Two key pieces are BamTech and Hulu. BamTech is building two streaming services for Disney: ESPN+ for sports programming and movies and television content to be launched in 2019. BamTech already has a pedigree having built the HBO Now service to support Game of Thrones and the streaming MLB.com platform. Just one month after launch, ESPN+ announced they were adding e- sports streaming. Add in Fox Sports programming and ESPN, and there doesn’t appear to be a viable alternative for customers wanting Live streaming sports programming. Disney will soon control 60% of Hulu, once the acquisition of Fox is complete. Disney will then be able to offer SVOD content from their movie studios, sports and broadcast streaming TV and children's programming. It would appear likely that there will be bundling opportunities that provide price advantages for customers willing to bundle.

It remains clear that Netflix has strongest customer base but it’s no longer as dominant and the absence of Live broadcast or sports TV could become an issue. The remaining OTT providers don’t seem to provide much of a challenge aside from Amazon (AMZN). The Amazon value proposition appears to be less threatening despite their increased commitment to original content. They are the largest distributor of premium content and appear to have found a role as OTT distribution partner that has worked for everyone so far.

Summary: Valuation

The final piece of this pairs trade thesis is the valuation disconnect. Many have built a thesis around valuation before, but it was irrelevant until Disney could compete. The easiest way to see this valuation disconnect is to consider the enterprise value relative to total revenues. Netflix last four quarters can be seen in the following table.

Disney has not released their 2Q18 earnings yet so only three quarters are provided. Note the multiple differential as well as their net debt to equity ratio. Netflix appears almost 4x more expensive and is more leveraged than Disney. If Disney can compete the outcome seems inevitable. The valuation differential will compress. The most likely outcome is that Netflix drops to meet a rising Disney in the middle of this valuation range.

The entire bitmap graphic for Netflix follows for comparison purposes. I'd be cautious shorting Netflix alone but paired with a Disney long should provide a more balanced approach while investing in a solid growth macro.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no current position but may initiate a long position in DIS and a short position in NFLX in the next 72 hours.