Angeline C. McCabe - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Analysts

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Catherine Anderson - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research LLC

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Matt Borsch - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC

Steve J. Valiquette - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Zachary Sopcak - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Michael J. Baker - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Angeline C. McCabe - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Thank you, Keith, and thank you all for joining us this morning for a discussion of WellCare's 2018 second quarter results. Today, we will be making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our 2018 financial guidance and outlook; various risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, may materially impact those statements. While these risks and uncertainties may cause our future results to differ from today's statements, we are not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Certain financial information that we will discuss today includes adjustments to expenses that we believe are not indicative of long-term business operations. Please refer to our news release published this morning for our basis of presentation and supplemental schedules that reconcile financial measures determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, to our adjusted measures. Our earnings press release is available on our website at wellcare.com. We will identify measures that have been adjusted. Our discussion today will be led by Ken Burdick, WellCare's Chief Executive Officer; and Drew Asher, the company's Chief Financial Officer.

I will now turn the discussion over to Ken.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Thank you, Angie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today as we review our second quarter results and provide our outlook for 2018. Our focus on operational and financial improvements over the past few years continues to yield strong results and position WellCare to advance our multi-year growth agenda.

We're very pleased to report a strong second quarter and an increase to our full year 2018 guidance. As a result of our second quarter performance, we are increasing our full year 2018 adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance to a range of $10.70 to $10.90 or an increase of $0.65 at the midpoint.

This morning, I'll review some of the key items from the quarter and recent developments that give us confidence that we are well-positioned for continued success in the near and longer term. Then, Drew will review our financial results in more detail and provide some commentary on our revised 2018 guidance.

Our continued focus on business fundamentals resulted in all three lines of our business, Medicaid, Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, contributing to year-over-year earnings growth. Earlier this morning, we reported adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.69, representing a 46% increase compared with the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted net income margin for the second quarter improved to 3.7%, a 100 basis point increase over the 2.7% adjusted net income margin we reported in Q2 a year ago.

We are very excited about our pending acquisition of Meridian. As we discussed, when we announced the acquisition in late May, this transaction is compelling for several reasons. First, it will grow and diversify our Medicaid and Medicare Advantage portfolio. Second, it will add new capabilities and talent. Third, it will position us for future growth opportunities in government-sponsored programs, and we expect the transaction to be accretive.

We are impressed by the talent at Meridian as well as their commitment to quality. We could not be more pleased with the level of engagement and enthusiasm demonstrated by the Meridian team, and we look forward to welcoming them to WellCare.

On June 20, we received early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act. We are working closely with the Michigan and Illinois regulators through the approval process and expect the transaction to close in the next few months.

Now, let's turn to a discussion of our business segments, starting with Medicaid Health Plans. Our Medicaid Health Plan segment performed well in the quarter. In Illinois, we added 131,000 new Medicaid members during the second quarter, primarily as a result of the auto-assignment of members that began on April 1, 2018, under the new Medicaid contract that went into effect on January 1. You may recall that the state is taking a phased-in approach to implementing its expanded Medicaid program.

In the second quarter, WellCare was selected to serve Florida's Managed Medical Assistance, Long-Term Care and Serious Mental Illness populations through the statewide Medicaid managed care program. As a reminder, we currently serve Medicaid-eligible beneficiaries through the MMA program, but under the new program, we expect to not only expand our presence geographically through the addition of three new regions, we will also add the Long-Term Care and Serious Mental Illness programs to our Florida business.

Our entry into Florida and Illinois' LTC programs expands our existing platform. We currently serve LTC members in over one-third of our Medicaid markets, including New York, New Jersey, Hawaii and Illinois. The expansion into Florida's SMI program leverages our enterprise expertise in managing integrated medical and behavioral care. In preparation for these expansions, we've invested in capabilities and infrastructure, including hiring senior leaders with deep clinical and operational experience specific to these populations.

In addition, we are thrilled that in late June, we received a Notice of Intent to Award a contract through a separate procurement process administered by the Florida Department of Health to provide managed care services for the statewide Children's Medical Services Managed Care Plan. Under the proposed five-year contract that is expected to begin in early 2019, we were selected as the sole statewide managed care plan to provide services to children under the age of 21 with medically complex conditions. The Children's Medical Services Plan covers more than 60,000 children who are currently enrolled in either traditional Medicaid or in the Children's Health Insurance Program. We look forward to bringing our experience to serving the children enrolled in this program.

While subject to the finalization of our contracts, we remain engaged with the state of Florida's healthcare agencies as we prepare for implementation of the new contracts. We currently have a strong presence in the state, and these awards reflect our demonstrated capabilities and experience in serving diverse populations in Florida and the other geographic markets in our Medicaid portfolio.

Shifting our attention to our Medicare Health Plans segment, our Medicare Health Plan segment also produced strong results in the quarter. Year-over-year premium revenue growth of more than 17% was driven by our 2017 acquisition of Universal American and continued organic membership growth. Due to our organic growth, we ended the second quarter with approximately 510,000 members, representing an increase of more than 5% compared with June 30, 2017.

Our PDP business also performed very well in the second quarter. We're excited about the growth opportunities ahead of us and we remain focused on successfully implementing our new and expanded Medicaid programs, as well as integrating our recent acquisitions and preparing for the acquisition of Meridian. We know that a successful integration is the key to delivering the value of an acquisition over the long-term.

Over the past few years, we've built and strengthened our integration and implementation capabilities with a dedicated team called the Integration Management Office. The IMO is a high-performing experienced team with expertise in every functional area of the company. The team is embedded in the acquisition process, beginning with due diligence and all the way through the completion of integration into WellCare. The IMO has both external experience and experience with our recent acquisitions, as well as the launch of our Nebraska market and the Missouri Medicaid expansion.

Importantly, we take a best-in-breed approach and identify areas where our newly acquired businesses have processes or technologies that we can leverage in the combined organization to drive better member and provider relations, improved quality and health outcomes, and create improved efficiencies.

For example, we are leveraging a Network Reporting Tool, or NRT, from Universal American. NRT is a proprietary application that UAM built in-house. It provides WellCare with a comprehensive financial view of how our risk-based network provider groups are performing. This tool enhances our ability to administer value-based risk arrangements with providers in order to drive quality, lower costs and grow our network with high-performing providers.

We're in the early stages of implementing NRT across our Medicare Advantage businesses. And over time, we expect to implement it across our Medicaid business as well. So, we are not only growing membership through acquisitions, we are also enhancing our capabilities and adding talent to our growing enterprise.

In summary, we are pleased with our performance so far this year, but it's the future that matters and we're excited about the significant opportunities ahead of us. For now, we are focused on the work that remains to deliver on our commitments for the remainder of 2018, while positioning ourselves for the growth in 2019 and beyond. We remain focused on successfully implementing our new and expanding Medicaid businesses in Florida, Arizona and Illinois, preparing for the Meridian closing and integration, and continuing to advance clinical initiatives to deliver better health outcomes and improved quality for our members.

Across the entire enterprise, we continue to improve and refine our capabilities and processes in order to further enhance our competitive positioning. We see a long runway for profitable growth ahead of us, and we believe that the investments we've made in our people and our capabilities position us well to seize these opportunities. Our performance reflects the dedication and commitment that our associates bring to WellCare each and every day.

I'll now turn the call over to Drew for a discussion of our financial results. Drew?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Thanks, Ken. I'm going to cover our second quarter results, our revised 2018 guidance driven by our outperformance in the quarter, and an update on our preparation for growth in 2019, both organically and through our pending Meridian transaction.

For the second quarter of 2018, our adjusted EPS was $3.69 compared with $2.52 in the second quarter of 2017, representing a 46% year-over-year increase. All three lines of business contributed to the year-over-year earnings growth and another very good quarter.

I'll now walk you through the drivers of our strong second quarter results and our revised view of our 2018 adjusted EPS range of $10.70 to $10.90, which is up $0.65 at the midpoint compared with our previous guidance.

Our Medicaid business performed well in the second quarter. The year-to-date adjusted Medicaid MBR is right in the middle of our full year forecasted MBR range. While we are pleased with the performance year-to-date, the most exciting part of our Medicaid business is our growth trajectory. Let's inventory our growth drivers and wins and quantify how they will contribute to our future. In the first quarter, we announced our win in Hawaii for the developmentally disabled population. While this was more a preservation of current business than a growth driver, it was another win reinforcing our capabilities around complex populations.

On our first quarter 2018 earnings call, we covered our Arizona win, which adds the northern service area to our contract and expands behavioral health throughout our service areas effective October 1, 2018. On an annualized basis, this should add over $200 million to our Medicaid revenue.

In the last few months in Florida, we have had multiple wins, as Ken covered in detail. To recap, we expanded from eight to 10 regions and will cover 66 out of 67 counties in Florida for both the Medicaid as well as the Long-Term Care populations. In a separate bid, we were the sole awardee of the severe mental illness population for the entire state of Florida as another tangible demonstration of our capabilities in serving complex populations.

And last month, we were the sole winner for Florida's CMS plan, which will cover children with complex conditions. While these awards are still in the protest process and the ultimate revenue increment is still a moving target, it should grow our current $2.5 billion Florida Medicaid annual revenue stream to over $4 billion annually upon implementation of our wins. We will update investors again once the contracts are finalized and there's visibility into the timing of implementation, beneficiary assignment and related revenues.

While the series of Medicaid wins I just covered will produce strong organic growth, we expect to complement that growth with a significant acquisition of Meridian, as we announced in late May. The Meridian integration planning is going very well. And as Ken indicated, we were very pleased to get HSR clearance before the end of the 30-day initial review period. We continue to work closely with the states of Michigan and Illinois toward approval and closing.

As a reminder, Meridian's expected to produce more than $4.3 billion in revenue in 2018 and we are expecting $0.40 to $0.50 of adjusted EPS accretion in 2019, $0.70 to $0.80 in 2020, and $1-plus in 2021. Suffice it to say, our Medicaid business will experience significant and exciting growth in 2019.

Let's move on to Medicare, which produced a very good quarter and a strong MBR. As expected, we continue to grow each month during the second quarter and are on track for a mid-single digit membership growth in 2018. The performance in Q2 was strong with an MBR of 82.9% down from 86.4% in Q2 2017. Given the strong performance and our outlook for the remainder of this year, we are lowering the full year 2018 Medicare Health Plans' MBR by 50 basis points at the midpoint.

On the last quarter earnings call, we conveyed our enthusiasm for 2019 based upon the Medicare rate update as well as our improvement in Star scores, both of which positively impact our 2019 bid economics. Our bids, which were filed in early June, were constructed with the goal of achieving both margin expansion and an improved growth rate in Medicare Advantage for 2019.

Our PDP business in the second quarter produced a meaningfully improved MBR year-over-year. And as a result, we are lowering our full-year PDP MBR guidance by 325 basis points at the midpoint, representing a strong year for PDP. While we certainly are pleased with our forecasted MBR, as we discussed last quarter, we're trying to strike a better balance in 2019 between margin and membership, but with a bias towards margin.

While we haven't fully constructed the 2019 plan, we filed our 2019 PDP bids and want to remind you that the bid mechanics pushed bidders back to a more normalized margin within an MBR reset to the low-80s.

Looking at the longer term in the pharmacy arena, while we haven't yet closed the Meridian transaction, we expect Meridian's PBM to create some interesting optionality as we look ahead at the next few years to potentially manage parts of the pharmacy value chain beyond Michigan and Illinois Medicaid business.

To remind you of the timing of our current PBM contract, our contract goes through 2020. So, in the normal course, we would expect to launch a PBM RFP no later than mid-2019. Our job is to provide the best pharmacy cost structure and execution on behalf of our state and federal customers, and we like the strength of our position with over $9 billion of pharmacy spend today, which grows to over $10 billion when you pro forma in the Meridian transaction.

Regarding other elements of the second quarter, the adjusted SG&A ratio was slightly higher than our forecast in Q2 due to variable incentive compensation, which is tied to outperformance so far in 2018. As we forecast for the remainder of the year and reflect increased SG&A associated with our recent 2019 organic wins for implementation in the back half of this year, we increased our full year 2018 SG&A forecast by 20 basis points.

Prior year favorable development was $101.9 million in the second quarter, bringing the year-to-date favorable development to $173.4 million, consistent with the first half of 2017 at $178.8 million. Days and claims payable was at 55.2 days, up 5 days from last quarter. The majority of this increase is due to the temporary timing of claims payments and related claims inventory as of June 30. In addition, the quick buildup of our new Illinois membership, as expected, occurred in the second quarter, also contributing to the increase in DCP.

Our investment income was very strong in Q2 as our treasury team has done a good job implementing a multi-year investment strategy and taking advantage of Fed rate hikes. We expect to outperform our prior guidance, so we're lifting the midpoint of investment in other income by $17 million at the midpoint to a range of $90 million to $94 million. Through strong earnings, our debt-to-capital ratio decreased to 30.7% as of June 30, which positions us well for the closing of the Meridian transaction.

As we laid out upon announcement, our plan is to finance the transaction through equity and debt offerings, as well as using cash on hand and our currently untapped credit facility. Accordingly, we are pleased to complete the credit facility amendment as part of our master plan, as you saw in our 8-K and press release last week. We have earned strong bank support and have leveraged that support for an updated larger $1.3 billion credit facility with a five-year tenor and improved terms and conditions. This credit facility is in place today and is available to help fund the company's growth and business initiatives over the next five years, including Meridian in the near-term.

We look forward to finishing a strong 2018, while we prepare both financially and operationally for what is shaping up to be an outstanding growth year in 2019 driven by a combination of organic and acquisition growth. Beyond 2019, the runway of opportunities in the government program space is long and attractive, and we like our positioning in Medicaid and Medicare, including complex populations. These are exciting times at WellCare.

Before we open up the call for questions, I want to convey my thanks to Angie McCabe for helping reboot and rebuild our Investor Relations program over the past three-and-a-half years. While we will miss Angie, we wish her well as she moves back to California where her family and her dog reside, and where she is pursuing a new opportunity. Beau Garverick, who has run M&A and strategy for the past two years at WellCare and who worked with me at Coventry, will be taking over the IR function with continuity from Matt Humphries, whom many of you know from recent WellCare IR engagements.

So now, operator, we'll open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes. Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. And this morning's first question comes from Monica Casines with Leerink.

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Hi. It's Ana. Sorry, it's Ana Gupte. I don't know why it got logged that way. Yeah. The first question was on the Medicare margins that you saw nice results for the second quarter and your development's favorable, the days and claims payables are doing really well. Can you talk about the utilization environment right now? There were some concerns around United's first-year growth and just onboarding and so on. Any thoughts on that?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Ana, good question. We see continued stability in the utilization environment across our businesses. Obviously, the MBRs speak for themselves, but if you go down further into unit cost and utilization, we see stability and consistency.

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Okay, great. That's good to hear. Then, going into 2019, you said that you're bidding for both margins and growth as well. To what degree is the future runway for margin expansion coming from just – organically from secular utilization and/or your own internal nuts and bolts, claims, audits and that type of stuff versus rate policy, tax policy or the Star score improvements or can it be an inorganic UAM plan, which I believe doesn't kick until the 2019 plan year?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, there's a number of those things contribute to all the ingredients that go into our creation of the bids. Probably the most notable item, and the one specific to WellCare, is our improvement in Star scores and that bid lever that that gives us above and beyond the rate update that the industry will enjoy. We get the benefit in 2019 in our bid construction in a meaningful positive move in Star scores. So that gives us the levers to be able to bid for both an improved growth rate in this year's mid-single digits as well as we're targeting an expanded margin.

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Okay, great. Thanks. One last question, if I could. So, 2019, as I understand that, transportation, some of the food and other services are now allowed to be included in your bid process, doesn't have to be supplemental, your book of business is more dual-focus, low income. How does that help you on outsized share gains, and then going into 2020 with the integrated FIDE SNPs in Florida?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, certainly a level playing field in terms of all Medicare Advantage participants having those additional benefits to consider. A little over 30% of our Medicare Advantage population is in the D-SNP, so we certainly factored in some of those opportunities as we constructed the bids.

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Okay. Thanks for the color.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Gary Taylor with JPMorgan.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi. Good morning. Just a couple questions. The first was, is there any color on the Medicaid MLR? First quarter was down 110 basis points year-over-year; this quarter up 30 basis points. Would the Illinois population coming online be the biggest driver of that change?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, actually, if you look at our MBR for the quarter and you combine it sort of on a year-to-date basis, it's sort of right in the middle of our guidance range, even though Q2 of 2017, we actually had a really good quarter, so it was a tough comp if you're comparing quarter over prior quarter. I would say that our Medicaid business is performing pretty well. Certainly, we still have work to do in Illinois, as expected, and our premium deficiency reserve, as you'll see in the Q, only came down a few million dollars from Q1 as well. So, while Illinois on an absolute basis still needs continuing improvement, as expected, over the next year or so, the Medicaid MBR was very – right on track on a year-to-date basis.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And then, just – I know we were all trying to get some of the estimates around the Florida revenue increase last quarter and now you've told us at least $1.5 billion. We thought just this latest win on the CMS population alone was roughly $1 billion with about a $1,500 per member per month premium. Is that correct?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, Gary, this is Ken. There are still some unknown as it relates to Florida. And so, we do not want to get ahead of ourselves as we try to give an estimate of the increased revenue. As Drew mentioned in his prepared remarks, the beneficiary assignment process has not yet been finalized and communicated. We still need to sort out the impact of the settlements that resulted from the protests. There are still some pending protests. And so, at this juncture sort of that $1.5 billion is what we're confident in committing to, and stay tuned for more details as some of these unknowns become clearer.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Fair enough. Last question, can you give us a little bit of thoughts about Michigan. Obviously, Meridian takes you in there, I think, with number one share. And there's been a lot of written reports and articles and proposals about Michigan shifting more fee-for-service population into managed care over the next couple years. Is there anything more – any more specific color you can share with us on your expectations for Michigan moving in that direction?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. As we got to know the owners of Meridian and their due diligence both on Meridian as well as for the legislative environment in Michigan, and obviously, we know Illinois pretty well, we believe there is an opportunity to really be able to demonstrate value to the state in addressing the needs of the more complex behavioral health as well as the LTSS populations. So, as we look out over the next, call it, two to four years, we think that that's a potential opportunity in terms of having Michigan be able to provide managed care access and services to those populations.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Peter Costa with Wells Fargo Securities.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good morning. Your full year guidance increase was about the same as you beat the quarter by. Were there some one-time items in the quarter, such as favorable prior period development or perhaps Medicare risk or true-ups that we should be aware of?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

No, the PYRD on a year-to-date basis, as I outlined, is really consistent. I think the one thing you should think about in the back half of the year is our SG&A increase. I mean, if you isolate that, that's about $0.50 headwind in a vacuum and it needs to be contemplated with everything else, but 20 basis points, that's the math on the SG&A increase. And so that – clearly, that will be pushing against us is for a good reason, is for 2019 growth is actually for outperformance and relative incentive costs related to the outperformance. But that's something that had to be contemplated in terms of the back half of the year.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay, so no other true-ups or anything like that in the quarter that were unusual?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

No, pretty steady state.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Terrific. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Kevin Fischbeck of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Catherine Anderson - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hi. This is Catherine Anderson on for Kevin. Wanted to thank and congratulate Angie and wishing you all the best in the future. Going back to the bid strategy, you mentioned kind of 2019, when you think about the MLR coming in better than expected, how much of that – in MA and PDP, how much was flowed into the bids for 2019?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Clearly, we had visibility of the first part of the quarter by the time we filed the bids in early June. And in any given year, you're making sort of a forward estimate of trends as well as how the current year is going to play out. So we've gotten better and better at that over the last few years.

Catherine Anderson - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thanks. And then, can you give some color on earnings seasonality for the remainder of the year? And once Meridian closes, how much of that kind of on a run rate basis impact seasonality over the long-term?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. So Meridian is not as we put it in our guidance table in our press release at the very top. Meridian is not factored into this guidance, nor any of the elements of Meridian at least make their way into adjusted earnings. So this is sort of legacy WellCare what we've provided, and then sort of macro seasonality. While we don't give our quarterly earnings guidance, as we've indicated before, Q1 and Q4 are usually the lower two earnings EPS quarters, usually Q4 is, not always, but typically the lowest quarter of the year and then, Q2 and Q3 are higher than average. That typically holds true, but once again, it's based upon specific events in any given quarter.

Catherine Anderson - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Josh Raskin with Nephron Research.

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Hi. Thanks. Good morning and congrats to Angie as well. Just want to talk about margins overall. Your guidance reset here talks about a net margin of about 2.7%. That's obviously above a – well, I don't know what 2% plus means long-term. And so I'm just curious, you guys talk about balancing that growth and margin, it sounds like you still have margin opportunity on the Medicare side. Do you think this means that – the overall existing margin almost 100 basis points higher than the full year in the second quarter already, do you – I guess the base question is, do you think there's still margin opportunity? Do you think where you're running in 2018 can actually be improved upon? And any feedback from the states, I know it's early because you're having such a good year, but any feedback on the states around that margin profile?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. Josh, here is the way I would think about it that we've been saying that our margin is always going to be dependent upon that mix between existing business and new business. And in 2018, we don't have the same kind of robust growth that we're now looking toward in 2019. So, what I'd describe is, we still have opportunity to improve the business operationally and financially, but as it relates to the margin, we really need to be thinking about that mix because that's going to be the biggest driver of the full year margin in any given year.

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

So, Ken, to think about it, the 2018 business itself you would assume margins would be at least maintained into 2019, and then the question is just how incremental, from a margin perspective, all that new growth is. Is that a way to think about it?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well – but remember what Drew mentioned and continues to emphasize, with PDP you always reset back to the low 80s. So you don't get to – we have acknowledged that for 2018 sort of a little heavier on the earnings and a little light on the growth as we look at that in hindsight. So, certainly in that one line of business, it would not be appropriate to straight line from the 2018 results into 2019.

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

And on the flip side, we had enough visibility early in the year to the levers we had for Medicare Advantage for 2019 to be able to at least make that call and relay to investors what our goals are at least for margin expansion as well as an enhanced growth rate in Medicare Advantage. It's not often we're able to make that call, which we actually said on the Q1 call. But given all the levers we have for 2019, we were able to construct our bids accordingly. So those are two things working in opposite directions.

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Got you. And then, just a second question around sort of run rate revenues. I'm just trying to figure out, with all of your known wins and M&A that's been announced, I guess, Meridian, do you guys have sort of what you think the run rate 2019 top-line looks like? And maybe I'll lead the witness and say, if we were in the $25 billion, $25.5 billion run rate, again, including Meridian, would that be a number in the ballpark?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, so we'd say you're in the ballpark, I would point back to the unknowns as it relates to Florida. That's a pretty significant amount of revenue entering into your estimate. But I think as Drew and I look at the opportunities that have presented themselves, we would describe you as in the ballpark.

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Perfect. All right. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Justin Lake with Wolfe Research.

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research LLC

Thanks. Good morning. First, I just wanted to go back to your commentary on the 2019 bids for Medicare Advantage. Like you said, it's great to hear you guys think you have the ability to target margin expansion here. Can you give us some help to think about the magnitude of improvement that we should expect next year? And should I assume you're talking the net margins or off margins when you describe that? Thanks.

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. It's a good question. When we say margin, that's a good clarification, Justin, we're talking about net income margin, the numerator in the EPS calculation after everything is paid for, including taxes. And then, yeah, we're not going to give any more details. We get as far as the construction of the bids. I think we've been able to provide at least some pretty good color on what our goals are for 2019, but we'll have to wait to see the rest of the year, how that plays out, and then, quite frankly, our positioning relative to other Medicare Advantage bidders when the benefits come out to get more specificity as we construct the 2019 plan.

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research LLC

Maybe I can ask it in a different way, Drew, and you could tell me it's pushing too hard or anything, I don't know, even here. But the – you're going to get a net income margin benefit just from the HIPP going well, right. Your tax rates going to go down. Is that in the ballpark of kind of what you would expect the margins to improve by or do you expect them to improve even beyond that?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, that's certainly one factor in the construction of the bid, but not any single factor drops entirely to the bottom line and there's investments that often go along with sort of this fluctuation in the health insurance fee. Going back to 2017 is actually a good indicator, because at least we put a fair amount of that – a significant portion of that into quality investments and engagement with members and getting members into the physician offices, and that has a cost that does show up in medical expense. So, there's not any single factor that drops one for one to a net margin. But when we add all of the levers up, as well as the stable trend environment, we sort of had more levers than we've had in a while, including the Star improvement, and that enabled us to solve for some assumptions that we'll layout when we layout the 2019 plan.

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. And if I can just squeeze in one more, you've talked about a number of new Medicaid wins and obviously some good momentum there. Can you give us an estimate, Drew, in terms of how much revenue is going to come out just from that piece on those Medicaid wins for 2019 that you might expect? And I know it's – some of their expansions of existing business as well as new business, but maybe thoughts on like do you expect that to come on breakeven or do you expect you'd be losing money in year one before it ramps to a target margin?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

So I'll review a few of the pieces that I wove into the script. Arizona win, $200 million plus in annualized revenue. Florida win, while it still needs to get finalized, the protests need to clear, and we need to see the beneficiary assignment, at least $1.5 billion. From the Meridian announcement, their 2018 revenue is $4.3 billion. And we can't lay out our expectations until we close that transaction beyond their current revenue stream, but those are some pieces that you can look at. We expect a higher growth rate in Medicare Advantage or mid-single digits. So, I think you've got the pieces to be able to formulate a revenue estimate for 2019, at least a preliminary, as we sit here in the middle of the year and we've got a lot still to accomplish in 2018.

And then on the margin, as we laid out, we laid out the accretion for the Meridian transaction, so you can imply a margin from that, and new business typically does not come in at the long-term margin goal. There is a variation. And if it's a business where you're currently in, and there's been pretty strong support from the state for managed care over time, you're going to have less initial pressure than you will in states where there's a little bit more volatility. So we'll need to earn our way up as we implement the Florida business over 2019 and 2020, but it's a state we know well. We've got a talented management team in Florida and some very good infrastructure supporting that business. So we look forward to executing on that over the next couple of years.

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research LLC

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Steve Tanal with Goldman Sachs.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Morning, guys. Thanks for the question. We noticed on the DCP side, it's the highest balance in seven years for 2Q. And so, I'm just curious if you could give us a little bit of color on sort of the sources there, where that came from? Is that conservatism in Medicaid? Anything else to note?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

No, actually, we referred to this in the press release and I mentioned in my script, there's – that's a balance sheet measurement as of a specific date. And so, we had a little bit higher claims inventory based upon some temporary timing of claims payments towards the end of the quarter, which drove the majority of that five-day increase. The other contributor, while not as large, is just the natural building of growth in the quarter and quite a bit of new business in Illinois, effective in Q2, and so that always has a mathematical impact on your DCP.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Perfect. That's helpful. And you guys referenced potentially utilizing the Meridian PBM asset sort of outside of Michigan and Illinois and maybe looking at some things there. Can you give us a sense for what kind of capabilities you were thinking about when you made those comments or how that might play out?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, we're very impressed with the capability that Meridian has built as it relates to their PBM. One specific example is the way in which it's so closely integrated into the business processes we find very attractive, because we're convinced it's part of their secret sauce to the industry-leading quality they've been able to demonstrate over the last several years. So, closing HEDIS gaps through the integration of their PBM with their fundamental processes would be one example.

I don't think we want to get into a lot of detail, given that the transaction hasn't even closed, yet. What I would tell you is that, through the diligence process, we really are very enthusiastic about some of the technology, the capabilities and the talent of the Meridian organization. And as we close and then can dig in deeper, we will have more insights that we can share as to what the strategy will be to leverage those capabilities.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Matt Borsch with BMO Capital Markets.

Matt Borsch - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Yeah. I was hoping you could just comment a little bit more on your view of your Medicare Advantage bid for 2019? I'm just trying to understand, do you feel like you have enough information on how competitors are positioned at this point to feel really confident that you can both expand margin and also – I don't know what growth assumption you're using, but clearly, get to some good growth number?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, Matt, obviously, we don't know what our competitors are bidding. It's a closed, sealed bid process and the details of how their benefits compare to ours will emerge as we get closer to AEP. What Drew mentioned in the script, I think, is the primary reason why we are bullish. And that is that while the entire industry will enjoy the benefit of the HIPP moratorium and an appropriate increase from CMS, the outlier for us is that we finally achieved a real uptick in our quality performance, which will first show up in improved revenue in 2019. So that is something that we obviously knew about and we have factored it in to our benefits and we expect that we will be competitive, but honestly, we won't know until we see what others have done.

Matt Borsch - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

And let me just ask one more on this general topic. Do you – and I know you commented a little bit on this earlier, but do you see the change in CMS rules to broaden the scope of benefits you can provide? Is that going to be something that you think will lead to significantly faster growth in Medicare Advantage program-wide and maybe specific for you?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, first, I'll say that we're very, very pleased with that change from CMS. We think that speaks to some of the things that we've been talking about a great deal over the past years relative to social determinants and some of the non-medical benefits that can make a fundamental difference in the health of Medicare Advantage and Medicaid beneficiaries, frankly. As it relates to faster growth, we're certainly bullish on MA and the entire category over the next few years. We're not alone in that regard, so it's highly, highly competitive. But through our sort of local grassroots effort and continuing to refine and improve our operational processes, including our lead generation and our sales process, we expect that we will garner, certainly, our fair share of that growth in the entire MA segment.

Matt Borsch - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

That makes sense. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Sarah James with Piper Jaffray.

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thank you. MA MLR sounds like it's been improving for a while, now. Can you bucket out some of the drivers outside of Stars on the revenue side? I'm thinking more on the cost and cost management side, what are the biggest drivers of improving MA MLR over the last year or so?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah, it's been more than a year; I mean, going back to pulling levers beginning in 2015, everything from just the process around the bid construction. It sort of sounds like Management 101, but there's a very disciplined process that was – that I'm used to from my two previous companies. So that has helped us sort of rally around and hold people accountable, including in compensation for commitments for the following year, everything from process related stuff like that. Ken mentioned the improvements that we continue to make in distribution and sales and lead generation to other tools available to our members. And then, on the clinical engagement side, it's sort of night and day compared to, let's say, 2014 where we built an entire field force.

Once again, I never miss an opportunity to thank investors for letting us spend in advance of seeing the benefits in 2015 and 2016. But being able to engage with members in their homes with a field clinical team has been really helpful to quality, to member engagement outcomes as well as financially, and then, across the board in terms of clinical and quality and affordability solutions, much of which was an in-patient. And then, over the last year or so, we've focused a little bit more on outpatient to do better and seize opportunities.

So, there's no silver bullet. It's a few years of cumulative hard work by the talent here at WellCare throughout the organization, and we still have room to go and we still have runway on improving things every week. The executive team here and all of our talented leaders throughout the company find opportunities to do better and that's what we're committed to do.

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

That's helpful. And a couple of large insurers have taken steps to be more competitive in MA for 2019. One of them has even made some strong comments on their potential growth. Did you contemplate an increasingly competitive market in your 2019 MA bid?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, certainly, it's not a surprise to us that it is a market that is highly competitive, as I mentioned earlier. So, did we contemplate that? I guess, what I'd say is we took all of the information we had at our disposal, including the improved quality scores and the resulting revenue, including the improvements we've made in the fundamentals of the way we operate the business, and we are looking to enrich the benefits. At the same time, as Drew pointed out, we're also looking to make sure that we continue to invest in quality and provide appropriate incentives to those providers that are delivering those quality results. So, yes, I don't think the heightened competitiveness in the MA segment is a surprise to us. So, to that extent, I would say we were well aware of that as we constructed our bids, but we will always look for a disciplined approach that balances growth and earnings.

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from David Windley with Jefferies.

David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC

Hi. Good morning. Congrats to Angie. Thanks for taking my questions this morning. First one is around Medicaid and rates. Are rates largely in line with your expectations? And maybe particularly, did you see any rate pressure in New York that we may have heard from some competitors? Thanks.

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. The rates – look, we're never satisfied with the rates, but it's our job to prove to our state partners what cost it takes to care for the populations that we serve, but the Medicaid business is performing well. And from a macro standpoint, one of the components of performing well is the revenue side of the equation. But there's always opportunities for us to make the case with data and with our actuarial team in conjunction with our embedded local markets that – to address rate adequacy that's sort of part of running the business on a daily basis.

David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC

On the organic growth side on Medicaid, does management have aspirations to grow or expand in taxes? And what do you think about the kind of pulled RFP in the reissuance there? What are your thoughts about Texas?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah, David, typically, we don't comment on ending bids. The one exception to that is we have been clear about North Carolina and are looking forward to that RFP, which we expect will drop in the next month or so. But as it relates to Texas, you'll have to wait and see what position we take and approach that we take on that one.

David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC

Okay. I thought I might sneak that in since they pulled it and made it not really pending, but I'll respect your position.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

(55:55)

David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Steven Valiquette with Barclays.

Steve J. Valiquette - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks. Good morning, everybody. So there's obviously been a lot of discussion in D.C. recently on branded drug rebates within Medicare Part D and whether rebates maybe eliminated in gross pricing, maybe reduced to net pricing within Medicare Part D. So, obviously, it's all hypothetical at the moment. But just curious if you can discuss maybe how some of these recent high-level proposals may impact your Part D business, if at all, the way you're thinking about it right now. Thanks.

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. It's a good question. With respect to rebates, whether it's rebates, whether it's other direct and indirect remuneration, whether it's other requirements, as long as we know the construct of the rules for the year in which you're bidding, you sort of adjust the bids accordingly. And as you point out, some of those ideas are somewhat preliminary, but as long as that wasn't sort of launched into an existing already bid year, which that just really wouldn't work from a construction standpoint, as long as you knew the rules ahead of time, you sort of reflect the bids accordingly to achieve your goals.

Steve J. Valiquette - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. One other quick one here. I don't think you commented on this for Illinois, but, obviously, a lot of moving parts in Illinois Medicaid in 2018, as you add Meridian and then you have some maturity of the membership you just added in this past quarter. And I guess my question is, without getting into specific numbers, are you able to share whether or not you'll be targeting positive net margins overall in 2019 in Illinois for the combined book that you expect to have next year? Thanks.

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, clearly, we have a view on that, but we really don't lay out sort of piecemeal elements of what ultimately was 2019 guidance. But what I'll say is, while we incurred a premium deficiency reserve on the business that we bid on, what Meridian bid on was a few points higher in terms of rate. And so, they're in a better position, and we'll blend those together, we aim to blend those together when we close and would expect to make sort of progress on margin over the next couple of years on a combined basis. And that was factored into the accretion that we laid out for the Meridian deal.

Steve J. Valiquette - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Got it. Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Zack Sopcak with Morgan Stanley.

Zachary Sopcak - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you. Just wanted to piggyback on Steve's first question. Is there anything about potential changes to rebate structure for branded drugs or other changes coming out of HHS blueprint that change your thought process on whether or not to utilize the Meridian PBM book more broadly for the rest of your book?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

No, Zach, I think that the bigger issue for us is we really want to go in and fully understand the capabilities, the capacity, because, obviously, if we were going to expand, we're talking about the potential for $9 billion of pharmacy spend on a platform, which is currently managing $1 billion of pharmacy spend.

So, it's really being thoughtful about the capabilities and the capacity. Certainly, the integration and the transparency that is created through the PBM is something that is attractive to us. But we think that that's going to have a greater influence on our ultimate strategy than what's going on in terms of considerations of different approaches to drug rebates. I want to echo what Drew said, as long as we understand the rules of the game and it's a level playing field, then we feel pretty good about our position in the Part D space.

Zachary Sopcak - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks. And just quickly, as your balance sheet is still very strong and you're getting further into Meridian, any updated thoughts on M&A priorities coming out of the deal? Thanks.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, see, we're going to continue to look for opportunities, and the M&A priorities don't change, we want to be cognizant of the fact that we have some significant integration work to do, but our M&A priorities are constant. And that is we're looking for businesses that are consistent with our broader strategic framework, that they're consistent or enhance our core capabilities. And we'll only be looking at those things where we think we will have a strategic competitive position for the years to come. And that's sort of been our mantra and that's the criteria that we use. There are capabilities that we are looking at that we could pull in and that's why we will continue to source opportunities.

Zachary Sopcak - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Michael Baker with Raymond James.

Michael J. Baker - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks a lot. Ken, I was wondering if you could give us perspective on Illinois. Obviously, it's been one of the more challenging Medicaid markets. And it sounds like in the previous conversations that there are a number of things that you would highlight in terms of your different approach, that being kind of the Meridian benefit that will come on the pharmacy side and then obviously the rate differential. I was wondering if you could point to other factors in your approach to the market that may be different than others in terms of driving success there.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, Illinois has had its share of challenges, but on balances, we look at the long tenure that we've had with Illinois since we acquired Harmony Plan. It's been a good state for us. We are encouraged by the very thoughtful approach that they're using to the Medicaid expansion. The phase-in makes a lot of sense to us. We saw a pretty smooth launch and we still haven't seen the Long-Term Care kick in yet. And in our discussions with Illinois, they're being, I think, appropriately thoughtful and diligent about making sure that this Long-Term Care population also goes smoothly.

So, I don't know that there's anything unique. Obviously, we are excited about the strong position that we will have sort of in a post-Meridian world. We're excited about quality scores that Meridian has produced in that market. We want to learn everything that we can as quickly as we can so we can be sure that very, very quickly, whether it's initially a Meridian or a WellCare member, we're bringing all of those to bear. And we think part of the success is some excellent relationships that they've built with their providers in Illinois and we look to build upon that.

Michael J. Baker - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Thanks for the update.

Operator

