Euro Likely To Remain Stationary Against The Greenback

The euro is more likely to start rising in 2019 when the time for rate rises draws closer and we see further economic growth from the eurozone.

Should global risk appetite increase, then I see emerging market currencies such as the Polish zloty having the most potential for gain.

While the dollar has seen some weakness against major currencies, the euro continues to trade stationary against the greenback.

Since 2017, the euro has been on a long-term upward trend against the greenback.

While the greenback had a strong start to the first half of the year, we see that the EUR/USD has been trading stationary since June. Could the currency be due for a breakout?

From a technical perspective, we see that the 100-day moving average for the EUR/USD currently rests at 1.1933, while the EUR/USD was trading significantly above this at 1.24 in the first half of the year.

The greenback has come under some downward pressure following comments from President Trump expressing a personal disagreement with the Fed's stance on raising interest rates at the present time. Moreover, with the U.S. dollar potentially weakening in the second half of this year, could we see the euro rise significantly in turn?

Let's look to Europe itself to attempt to answer this question.

In spite of dollar weakness, the euro has thus far been failing to pick up significant momentum against the greenback due to a dovish policy on rate policies by the ECB - rates have been left unchanged this month and the central bank acknowledges that rates are set to maintain present levels until at least summer of 2019.

Moreover, let's analyze how the euro has been performing relative to other currencies in the meantime. In previous articles, I have previously discussed how currencies such as the Swiss franc and Polish zloty have been gaining on the dollar and the euro, and how this trend could potentially continue.

For instance, let us see how the euro has traded against these currencies in the past month.

The Polish zloty is up significantly against the euro, while the euro is down slightly against the greenback:

On the other hand, the franc has remained stationary against the euro while the greenback is up against the euro:

In this regard, should we see continued economic growth globally in spite of trade war fears, then I take the view that emerging market currencies such as the zloty could continue to rise. In turn, the euro would continue to trade in more or less a stationary motion against the dollar.

To conclude, the euro is more likely to see upside starting from 2019 when the timeline for interest rate rises edges closer, provided that economic growth can support the same. Otherwise, I expect that the euro will continue to trade around the 1.14-1.18 range to the greenback.

