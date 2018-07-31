Is Xiaomi Valued Fairly?

The company has, effectively, put a ceiling to its profitability by committing to a 5% after-tax operating margin to its hardware business.

Xiaomi places its products in the low- to mid-priced segment, which is, nevertheless, already highly competitive.

Xiaomi is the first and largest company to list on the HK stock exchange with dual-class shareholding structure.

The recent IPO of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi (XI) has been one of the most prominent, at least driven by its relatively high pre-IPO valuation of $100 billion and its resulting actual IPO value being half as much. It is interesting to see, therefore, whether the current price level is justified from the value perspective.

Thesis

Using the language used by the company in its IPO prospectus (henceforth, IPOP) “Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core” (p.6). While the tone XI sets is based on a three-pillar business model (hardware, internet services, and e-commerce and new retail), the revenue breakdown data provided by the company, however, tells quite a different story. Xiaomi is, without any doubt, a company we can call a ‘smart hardware’ vendor, with around 90% revenue share:

Source: Xiaomi’s IPOP

This is further substantiated by the company’s product range, which is as much wide as diverse:

Source: Xiaomi’s IPOP

Given this product portfolio, the company creates an image of a potential technology titan, with its sights set high to compete with and outstrip big players – Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). At least for now, this impression seems to be false, since the company is likely losing its focus by launching moonshot projects and investing in a wide range of technology start-ups – this is especially so, when taking into account XI’s venture into e-commerce and retailing (Youpin marketplace, in particular), which is already highly competitive and dominated by such Goliaths as JD.com (JD), Alibaba (BABA), and Amazon (AMZN).

Given that ‘smart hardware’ is at the core of Xiaomi’s business, it is essential to note:

The total size of smartphone, IoT, and internet services markets, which, according to IDC (IPOP, p.144) and iResearch (IPOP, p.148 and p.151), has totaled RMB 9,796 billion in 2017 (converted at 2017 year-end USD/RMB rate of about 6.5), with respective market shares of 2.7%, 0.7%, and 0.3%; and

of smartphone, IoT, and internet services markets, which, according to IDC (IPOP, p.144) and iResearch (IPOP, p.148 and p.151), has totaled RMB 9,796 billion in 2017 (converted at 2017 year-end USD/RMB rate of about 6.5), with respective market shares of 2.7%, 0.7%, and 0.3%; and Competition is already intense in the highly saturated mobile phone market. According to IDC (IPOP, p.146), top 7 global vendors at the end of 2017 controlled around 72.5% of the global smartphone market by unit shipments, with top three leaders being Apple (19.7%), Samsung (18.9%), and Huawei (10.7%). And while Xiaomi is number 4 both globally (7.2%) and in China (13.9%), it is at the very top in India (its largest market outside mainland China), with 26.8% market share.

Another aspect worthy of a consideration is a remarkable growth in the $200-$500 price band throughout the last three years (IDC in IPOP, p.146). It is not surprising, therefore, that, unlike Apple (and Samsung), which positions its phones as a luxurious product, Xiaomi targets a lower market segment by offering phones and other hardware at affordable prices, potentially aiming for mass-market (hence its obligation to maintain 5% hardware operating margin – more on that in the profitability portion of the valuation section below). Unfortunately, it is not the only company with mass-market focus, with other Chinese companies (such as Huawei [1st in 2017 with 21.3% market share], Oppo [#2 with 17.5%], and Vivo [#3 with 16.5%]) being the top competitors.

Corporate Governance

Xiaomi has been the largest and, arguably, the first company to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, following the enactment of a rule allowing dual-class shareholding structure. Specifically, XI has Class A shares (with ten votes per share and wholly owned by the company’s founders [IPOP, p.93]) and Class B shares (with one vote per share, owned by founders and employees and offered in the IPO to outside investors) outstanding. It is owing to this dual-class share structure that allows the co-founders to hold less number of shares (than they would otherwise) but maintain a tight grip on the company:

Source: IPOP, p.13 and p.384

While it is extraordinary to see that by holding 44% units of shares, the two co-founders control a staggering 85% of voting power, it is by far not the only company in the industry, as judged upon such big names as Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Facebook (FB), or Snap (SNAP). From the governance perspective, however, this is not good news for the shareholders, since even one vote per share is essentially zero vote when compared to the 85% co-founders’ voting power; from a financial perspective, only time will tell whether the co-founders prove to be good company managers and not exert detrimental or undue decision-making pressure just because they can.

Yet another corporate governance issue is related to the Remuneration Committee, of which Lei Jun (a co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors [BoD]) is a member. Even though the company is compliant with Exchange rules by appointing an independent non-executive director as committee Chairman, the very fact that a person involved in the remuneration decision-making is also a co-founder and a CEO sitting at the helm of the BoD creates a governance issue and even a potential conflict of interest.

Valuation

The narrative driving the valuation of the company is based on the premise that Xiaomi is a ‘smart hardware’ company with its niche in the low- to mid-price segment of the market, which is already filled by other no less well-known players. Because of the company’s commitment to earn no more than 5% in operating margin from the hardware and IoT businesses (largely, thanks to XI’s positioning in the lower-priced market segment), profitability will be negatively affected, given 90% revenue share. Finally, as a growing company, Xiaomi will have relatively high risk, which should decline and approach the market median as the company grows.

Growth – To come up with a sales growth rate, a number of data and assumptions have been used. First, IDC's forecast (IPOP, p.144,148,151) on global sales value of smartphones, IoT hardware, and internet services (Xi’s major segments) has been translated from USD to RMB using the 2017 year-end exchange rate of USD/RMB 6.5 applied to the forecast year (based on the premise that the exchange rate is managed and making any predictions might be futile):

Note that the figures for the terminal year 2027 have been computed by compounding year 2022 data at the risk-free rate of 2.96% (10Y T-Note). With actual 2015-2017 and projected 2027 data, the corresponding market shares are as follows:

Overall, each segment has posted some market share expansion. With an element of guesstimate and subjectivity, the projected market shares for smartphone, IoT hardware, and internet services markets are 7.5%, 5%, and 1.5%, respectively, which, given the preceding table, yields potential revenue ten years from 2017 year-end of RMB 1,087 billion. Assuming a constant growth rate during the first five years, declining thereafter linearly to a terminal rate equal to the risk-free rate of 2.96%, produces a 10-year CAGR of 23.6% (or about 33% during the first 5 years).

Profitability – In its IPO prospectus, Xiaomi has clearly stated that “starting in 2018, Xiaomi’s hardware businesses’ overall net profit margin will not exceed 5% per year”. The way the company defines ‘net margin’, however, (IPOP, p.327) is more related to an after-tax operating margin, excluding expenses related to share-based compensation. The table below provides an overview of all the computations and assumptions:

Note that the ‘Target’ column for revenues, cost of revenues, and operating expenses is based on the assumed parameters of historical, latest, or aggregated figures. For example, given the narrative of Xiaomi being a ‘smart hardware’ company, it is anticipated that target revenues will also depend mostly on hardware sales (90% total share), with IoT hardware gaining some ground (25% of total sales) relative to year 2017 (20%).

In order to arrive at a target total operating margin, the target cost of hardware margin was set to 84.7%, such that an after-tax hardware operating margin (net of proportionate share of operating expenses but excluding share-based compensation) equaled 5% (in accordance with the company’s commitment):

As a result of these computations, the target operating margin is 10.4%.

Reinvestment – Reinvesting is an essential process for any company to support and grow its revenues. The reinvestment rate (sales-to-reinvestment ratio) has thus been computed as:

With TTM figure being the latest and close to FY16-17, 3.9 has been selected as the reinvestment rate going forward.

Furthermore, the sustainable growth rate is computed as:

Sustainable growth = ROIC * reinvestment rate

And assuming that this rate during the terminal period is equal to 2.96% (10-year Treasury rate), with an ROIC of 8.24% (which assumes the company will not be able to sustain its competitive advantage in the long term [given high competition even in the low- to mid-priced segment and virtually no brand value] and will not achieve returns in excess of the terminal period WACC), the reinvestment rate in the terminal period can be calculated as:

Reinvestment rate = 2.96% / 8.24% = 35.93%

Risk – Using market values of equity and debt (capitalised operating leases), we have the following:

Equity Debt Capital Weight in Cost of Capital 96.4% 3.6% 100% Component cost 10.55% 3.65% 10.30%

The equity component was calculated using the risk-free rate of 2.96%, ERP (geographically weighted by sales) of 5.99% and a levered bottom-up beta of advertising companies of 1.27. The pre-tax debt component was computed as a ratio of an interest expense and total operating leases on the balance sheet:

Consequently, the 5-year transitional WACC of 10.30% will be linearly adjusted downwards during the remaining five years to a terminal rate of 8.24% – a global median.

Apart from these major assumptions, I have also assumed the following:

Share count of 22,401 million, computed as 6,695 million of Class A (10 votes per share) and 14,247 million Class B (1 vote per share) common stock outstanding before the IPO date and 1,434 million of Class B shares issued for the IPO (IPOP, p.384) as well as 24.49 million of RSUs (IPOP, p.I-94).

Marginal tax rate of 25%, which is the statutory tax rate in the Mainland China (for now, the taxation structure is not that clear for lack of sales’ geographical decomposition, but given that 70% of revenues are attributed to China and the second largest market [though, unknown just how much] being India [IPOP, p.243] with a tax rate of 30%, it seems safe to keep the marginal tax rate at the Chinese level of 25%).

Value of debt of RMB 14,669 million. Please note that even though the book value of debt is RMB 14,057 million, the company has off-balance sheet operating lease commitments (IPOP, p.356), which have been capitalized by discounting to the present the future minimum lease payments at pre-tax cost of debt (see above) of 4.87%.

Value of options of RMB 2,371 million, based on 214.49 million shares underlying options, average strike price of RMB 7.09 ($1.09 translated into RMB at 6.5 USD/RMB exchange rate), average maturity of 5.53 and standard deviation of 42% (IPOP, p.I-92).

IPO proceeds of RMB 19,921 million, computed as HK$24,027 proceeds (at lower end of the IPO price-range) translated into RMB at a RMB/HKD exchange rate of 1.20616, as of June 25 – the IPO date.

The value of holdings in other companies of RMB 22,588 million, comprising RMB 19,919 million of investments measured at fair value and RMB 2,669 million of investments measured at book value (even though the latter should have been multiplied by, say, a price-to-book ratio to arrive at “market” value of holdings, in the case of Xiaomi it appears: first, that many of them seem to be moon-shots [and, at best, the value of these holdings should be market-based or, at worst, worth nothing] and second, that there are too many constituents to apply the appropriate multiple; hence, the use of the book value seems to be conservative).

The table below presents the model results:

At current price per share of around RMB 15.65 (~HK$18 translated at current rate of RMB/HKD 1.15) and the computed value per share of RMB 24, there is more than 50% upside potential. To account for the uncertainty factor in the main assumptions discussed above, the Monte Carlo simulation of 100K trials has been conducted with the following parameters:

Revenue growth rate – uniform distribution with ±10 percentage points (pp) around the base-case assumption of 32.22%;

Operating margin – triangular distribution with ±2.5%pp around the base-case value of 10.37%;

Correlation coefficient of 0.5 between revenue growth and operating margin to account for plausible one-direction change in each variable in 50% of the cases;

Reinvestment rate – triangular distribution with ±1.5 around the base-case figure of 3.9 (so that the investment efficiency varies from low (lower boundary) to high (higher boundary); and

WACC by applying a normal distribution with a mean of 10.30% (the base-case assumption for the transition period) and standard deviation of 1.05%, such that the lower boundary is at 8.24% (global median) with 95% confidence level.

Given that the simulated distributions have been around the base-case values, it is not surprising to see that the median value is very close to the base-case value per share of RMB 24. What is important to see from this simulation is that, given the percentiles table, there is roughly a 90% chance the stock is undervalued at RMB 15.65. Even if we incorporate some discount due to lack of control (dual-class shareholding structure) and some corporate governance issues discussed above, there is still substantial upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.