AK Steel Holding (AKS) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Douglas O. Mitterholzer - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Timna Beth Tanners - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Chris D. Olin - Longbow Research LLC

Seth Rosenfeld - Jefferies International Ltd.

Chris Terry - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Michael F. Gambardella - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Philip N. Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

David Francis Gagliano - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Alexander Hacking - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Nicholas Jarmoszuk - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to AK Steel's Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call.

At this time, I'll turn the conference call over to Doug Mitterholzer, General Manager of Investor Relations and Assistant Treasurer. Please go ahead, sir.

Douglas O. Mitterholzer - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Thank you, Candice, and good morning, everyone. I also would like to welcome you to AK Steel's conference call to review our second quarter 2018 financial and operating results. With us today are Roger Newport, Chief Executive Officer; Kirk Reich, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Jaime Vasquez, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

In a moment, Roger will offer his comments on our business and overall market conditions. Following Roger's remarks, Kirk will provide an update on our progress on some of the exciting projects and initiatives underway at AK Steel. Following Kirk's remarks, Jaime will review our second quarter 2018 financial results and together, we will field your questions.

Please note that during today's call, we will refer to presentation materials, which were posted on AK Steel's website last evening. If you've connected to this call via the webcast, you should see those slides on your screen. For those of you who have dialed in, the presentation slides are available on our website aksteel.com under the Investors tab where you can then click on Investor Presentations. We would encourage you to refer to that information during this call; however, it will also remain posted on our website subsequent to the call.

As noted on slide 3, our comments today will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Included among those forward-looking statements will be any comments concerning our expectations as to items such as future shipments, product mix, prices, costs, operating profit, EBITDA or liquidity. Please note that our actual results may differ materially from what is contained in the forward-looking statements provided during this call.

Information concerning factors that could cause such material differences in results is contained in our earnings release issued last evening. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or events. To the extent that we refer to material information that includes non-GAAP financial measures, the reconciliation information required by Reg G is available on our website at www.aksteel.com.

With that, here is Roger with his comments. Roger?

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Thank you, Doug. Good morning, and thanks for joining us on our call. I am pleased to report that we generated solid earnings and free cash flow in the second quarter, which reflected continued improvement in 2018. While our performance in the first half of 2018 was decent, we did miss an opportunity for even stronger earnings as a result of certain operating issues that were definitely not the norm for our company. Those events are now largely behind us and we are focused on capturing the opportunities that stand before us.

For the second quarter, we reported net income of $57 million, nearly double that of our first quarter net income and reported adjusted EBITDA of $148 million. These results include cost and missed sales opportunities associated with the unplanned outages, which Kirk will comment on later. We also generated strong free cash flow in the quarter and were able to pay down $70 million in debt. Jaime will provide more highlights on our financial performance shortly.

Moving to slide 5, throughout all that we do, the safety of our employees is our highest priority. Once again, our team delivered strong results in this regard with five of our facilities working the entire second quarter and three of our facilities working the entire first half of the year without a single OSHA recordable case. This performance continues to demonstrate that the ultimate goal on zero workplace accidents is indeed possible. I'm especially pleased to congratulate our Zanesville Works and Coshocton Works employees for their outstanding safety recognition from the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Comp.

I would also like to recognize our Zanesville team for working about 15 years, which equates to over 5.6 million man hours without a single lost time or restricted injury occurrence. The entire AK Steel team is to be commended for their continued strong safety performance and I would like to thank each of our employees for embracing safe work practices and making safety such a high priority.

As shown on slide 6, in 2018 we continue to make solid progress in executing our strategy. Our investments to expand our growth platform are proceeding well. Numerous customer trials are underway utilizing our new NEXMET family of advanced high-strength steel products. Our NEXMET products provide our automotive customers with, one, the opportunity to lightweight their vehicle designs without sacrificing ride or safety performance; two, the ability to easily integrate into existing vehicle manufacturing and assembly processes; and three, the most cost-effective manner to provide a greatest environmental benefit through the lowest production emissions and the highest rates of recyclability.

In addition, our advanced engineering teams are working in conjunction with Precision Partners and our automotive customers to accelerate the adoption of our new product offerings, which include third-generation, advanced high-strength steels, press-hardened steels and tubular materials for both hot-stamped and cold-stamped applications. With value-added offerings throughout the supply chain, we're able to offer automotive customers unparalleled support and insight into the best solutions to meet their needs.

Likewise, exciting things are also happening with our Specialty Steel business. In the second quarter, we launched the next generation of electrical steel called TRAN-COR X, a family of high permeability, grain-oriented electrical steels, also known as GOES, for use in both high voltage and ultra-high voltage power transformers. Kirk will highlight these product advancements momentarily.

Switching to the trade front on slide 7, we support the administration's actions to address global steel overcapacity and unfair trade practices that are threatening the security and economic beings of our country. In the United States, over many years we have seen parts of our country's critical manufacturing base and other key industries move overseas. And future threats remain, including threats to our national security. For example, the United States is down to a single domestic producer of electrical steels, which are needed not only in the production of motors, but our high-efficiency electrical fields are also an essential component in the chain of power generation, transmission and distribution, which is the backbone of our nation's power grid.

We remain steadfast in our belief that the Section 232 relief must be extended to the downstream products in the electrical transformer supply chain in order to prevent circumvention and to protect our nation's critical electrical infrastructures and national security. We will continue to work with the administration to ensure that the desired results of Section 232 action are achieved. This includes ensuring that American producers are competing against foreign producers on a level playing field and stemming efforts by those producers who circumvent U.S. trade laws.

We believe other countries with whom the U.S. is negotiating must take similar decisive actions in order to ultimately address the problem of China's global steel overcapacity. This problem is more significant than ever before, as China continues to set monthly record production levels and is on pace to manufacture well over 900 million tons of steel products this year. That is about 9 times the level that is produced in the United States.

Turning to slide 8, I would now like to discuss what we are seeing in the markets that we serve. Our core automotive market is exhibiting continued strength, with North American light vehicle production forecasted to be roughly 17.3 million vehicles in 2018, up slightly from a very solid 2017. Automakers ended the second quarter with a 68-day supply of dealer inventory, which is 6 days lower than a level a year ago.

In residential and commercial construction, we continue to see slow and steady growth. New housing starts are expected to increase modestly year-over-year, as current forecasts call for an increase to approximately 1.3 million units. And as new construction accelerates, we're experiencing a general lift in demand for a variety of our carbon, stainless and electrical steel products.

Global demand for electrical steel products remains steady overall. Regardless of the eventual outcome of the trade negotiations and trade actions, we remain well-positioned to serve the NAFTA market with an expanding portfolio of electrical steel products. Similar to the auto industry, inventories of steel distributors also remain well-balanced. The seasonally adjusted inventories are currently estimated at 2.1 months for carbon products and at 2.9 months for stainless products, which is generally in line with steel mill lead times.

Before turning it over to Kirk, I want to emphasize that we are excited about the future of AK Steel. We had a solid first half and we are well-positioned for the remainder of 2018, especially as we enter the peak season for customer contract negotiations. About 75% of our annual automotive volume will be negotiated prior to year-end which should further enhance our 2019 performance. The current market conditions provide a solid foundation for kicking off our contract negotiations. And we expect to achieve positive results as we reset those contracts for the coming year.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Kirk to provide an update on our steel operations, our downstream progress, and the exciting developments on the new products front. Kirk?

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Thanks, Roger. I would like to touch on a few items beginning with our second quarter operations. As Roger indicated, we are definitely not accustomed to disruptive operational issues at our company, but the second quarter proved to be a challenging one. The biggest issues this quarter were a couple of items, one at our Middletown Works impacting one of our temper mills, and the other at our Butler Works impacting the melt shop.

Starting in Middletown, in May, we experienced a fire at one of our temper mills. It occurred on an idle turn and quickly spread to the operating stations and caused extensive wiring damage. We continue to evaluate the fire protection systems involved and are well into the process of making the necessary repairs to the wiring and controls.

We're taking this opportunity to upgrade the mill controls and we expect this activity to be completed in September. In the meantime, we have utilized other temper mills at our Middletown and Rockport Works to continue to provide cold-rolled and electrogalvanized substrate and have had no adverse impact on our contract customer deliveries. Unfortunately, the impact to us has been increased operational costs of the various workarounds, the direct cost of repairing the temper mill itself, and the lost opportunity to supply some additional volume into the spot market. We will file an insurance claim for this event and have a $7.5 million deductible.

Turning to the Butler Works, in the second quarter, we experienced a loss of power as a result of a lightning strike on the grid of our electrical power supplier. This power loss resulted in lost production of nearly a week in the melt shop. We have implemented corrective actions to ensure the situation does not repeat. Once again, while this situation did not impact scheduled deliveries, we have certainly missed out on some spot opportunities made possible by using that facility for swing production of carbon slabs.

Suffice it to say, we pride ourselves in our operational excellence and we have learned from these events and are taking the appropriate actions to prevent reoccurences going forward. Also on the operations front, we continue to invest in the equipment and perform the proper ongoing maintenance. That commitment has not wavered. From a quality perspective, we are having a very good year and our continuous improvement approach is producing record performance, as a number of metrics are driving lower costs and thus increasing our bottom line. We are also maintaining our leading position in customer delivery performance as well.

Switching gears to the performance of our downstream businesses and summarized on slide 10, we continue to make good progress in terms of our collaboration amongst our steel, tubing, and stamping operations. As Roger reported earlier, we continue to work with customers on design and qualification of our NEXMET family of third-generation, advanced high-strength steels.

Additionally, our joint work with AK Tube and Precision Partners is enabling us to take lightweight tubing and stamped parts solutions directly to our customers. As we stated last quarter, we anticipated improved EBITDA performance at both Precision Partners and AK Tube, each are on pace to deliver improved results in 2018 versus 2017. AK Tube continues to perform very well and is exceeding our heightened expectations for improved results in 2018.

Turning to slide 11, we are realizing strong sales and operational improvements at Precision Partners overall. However, we've fallen a bit short of our expectations at one of the operating facilities, which currently remains challenged due to a large increase of business. We have continued to improve many of the operational maintenance aspects of the facility. That said, we have identified some components produced at this plant which are simply not priced appropriately and are in the process of shedding those unprofitable parts to improve the overall financial returns of Precision Partners.

These actions along with our operational enhancements will allow the Precision Partners business to flourish as we are continuing to see improved utilization of their hot-stamped and large cold-stamped press assets. I am excited about the growth opportunities at Precision Partners as we have a significant sales funnel over the coming years.

On the research and innovation front, we are well on our way to rolling out our NEXMET family of advanced high-strength steel products for automotive lightweighting. Also DI-MAX HF-10X, our highest grade of non-oriented electrical steel for use in electric motors, for hybrid and battery electric vehicles, is continuing to gain interest in the industry. Customer testing and qualification efforts are underway. And sticking with electrical steel, we also introduced our new TRAN-COR X high permeability product this quarter. This is our next step in continuing to produce the most energy efficient GOES products in the world.

Finally, as Roger referenced, automotive demand remains strong. We are looking forward to beginning negotiations soon on annual contracts that cover approximately 75% of our annual automotive volume and we expect to benefit from improved pricing. We have positioned ourselves well with our new products, our continued exemplary delivery performance and customer service and being on the right platforms with our differentiated products and solutions.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Jaime. Jaime?

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Thank you, Kirk. We made good progress towards deleveraging during the quarter. As Roger mentioned, strong free cash flow generation allowed us to reduce debt by $70 million. This was achieved despite the operational challenges that we discussed. For the second quarter of 2018, we reported net income of $56.6 million or $0.18 per diluted share. The second quarter results included $11.5 million or $0.04 per share negative impact from the temper mill fire and the lightning strike that Kirk talked about.

To review our results in more detail, let me begin with shipments and sales using slide 14 as a backdrop. For the second quarter, flat-rolled steel shipments of 1.44 million tons were about flat versus the first quarter of 2018 and the second quarter a year ago. We estimate that the unplanned outages and lower operating rates resulted in roughly 60,000 tons of reduced production.

Sales for the second quarter were $88 million or 5% higher than the previous quarter, and $189 million or 12% higher than a year ago. The increase from the first quarter primarily reflected higher selling prices for products sold into the distributor and converter market. As a reminder, about 75% of our automotive volume is sold under fixed price contracts and, as Kirk mentioned, those will be renegotiated in the second half of 2018, which will benefit our fourth quarter and 2019.

The increase in second quarter sales from a year ago also reflected about $85 million of sales from Precision Partners, which was acquired in the third quarter of 2017. The average selling price per flat-rolled ton in the second quarter of $1,101 compared to $1,045 per ton in the first quarter. The higher average selling price reflected increased sales of products with better-than-average selling prices, such as our specialty stainless and electrical steels, which was partially offset by increased shipments into the spot and distribution and converter markets which typically carry lower-than-average selling prices. Additionally, lower shipments into the automotive market, which mostly command higher-than-average selling prices tempered the increase in total average selling price.

Turning to slide 15, our reported second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $148.4 million or 8.5% of net sales increased 25% from the previous quarter. The first quarter included about $27 million of costs associated with the ladle event at Middletown Works. In our flat-rolled business, higher selling prices, increased shipments and a richer mix contributed to about $65 million of the sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA. This was partially offset by a $22 million increase in raw material and energy costs, primarily driven by scrap.

We also incurred a $12 million negative impact from the Middletown and Butler operational challenges that Kirk spoke about. Excluding those items, operations was at $10 million benefit to EBITDA between the first and second quarters, primarily due to better asset utilization from higher production volumes, and other was a negative $12 million and primarily included changes in selling and administrative expenses in the absence of a property sale that occurred in the first quarter.

And I want to make a few comments and provide some context around this recent second quarter performance versus a year ago. In the second quarter a year ago, we received $10 million in tax credits that were recorded in cost of goods sold. Additionally, this year, we had about $8 million to $10 million in higher freight costs stemming from driver and flatbed truck shortages, and about $10 million in higher electrical costs and $8 million of lower pension credits compared to a year ago. And as I mentioned earlier, we had the cost associated with the events at Middletown and Butler Works. I just wanted to highlight these items to provide a better understanding of what drove the year-over-year change in performance.

Now, turn to the balance sheet and cash flow items, which we highlight on slide 16. Working capital was a $29 million source of cash during the quarter and along with solid earnings allowed us to generate almost $122 million of cash flow from operations. Our capital investments in the second quarter totaled $26 million, which compares to $38 million in the first quarter.

During the quarter, we were able to generate strong free cash flow, which was used to reduce debt by $70 million under our revolving credit facility. And we believe that the balance of 2018 and 2019 will allow us to continue to generate solid free cash flows, to further reduce debt and bring our leverage metrics back to levels prior to the Precision Partners acquisition.

Let me conclude my remarks by providing you with some insight on our current outlook for the third quarter. We estimate that our third quarter flat-rolled steel shipments will increase about 5% from the second quarter, due to higher shipments into the distributor and converter market and the infrastructure and manufacturing market. We also expect that our average flat-rolled steel selling price in the third quarter will be around $1,105 per ton. Increased shipments into the spot and distributor and converter markets will temper the increase in our average selling price, as products sold into those markets typically have lower selling prices than most of our other products.

As an additional data point, our AK Tube and Precision Partners business should together generate third quarter sales in the range of $140 million to $150 million. As a result of anticipated further improvement in pricing and volumes, we expect our third quarter adjusted EBITDA margin to improve by at least 50 basis points from the second quarter. The guidance includes the anticipated results for Precision Partners, which is performing very well with the exception of one location that Kirk discussed.

Again, this facility has not achieved our expected level of performance through the first half of 2018 and, accordingly, we are expecting EBITDA for Precision Partners to be at the lower end of our guidance range, which we previously provided of $40 million to $45 million, excluding the effects of foreign exchange. As mentioned, we will be taking additional actions to improve the performance at this location during the balance of 2018.

Our other downstream business, AK Tube, continues to perform exceptionally well as they had their best six-month start to a year in their history. And they're working on several new growth opportunities using third-generation advanced high-strength steels. And finally, I want to reiterate that we believe we are well-positioned as we move into contract negotiating season during which we'll renegotiate a majority of our contract business.

In closing, I would like to thank the entire AK Steel team for their continued efforts and helping to implement positive change within our company.

And at this time, we would be happy to take your questions.

Thank you, Mr. Vasquez. We will now begin the question-and-answer portion of our conference call. And our first question comes from Timna Tanners of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Timna Beth Tanners - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yeah. Hey. Good morning, everyone.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Good morning.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Good morning.

Timna Beth Tanners - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I wanted to clarify, I caught four mentions of upcoming contract negotiations being repriced. So, clearly, an important theme for you. I wanted to make sure I understood 75% of contracts or 75% of your overall volume are coming due for renegotiations for annual prices?

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

75% of our automotive contracts.

Timna Beth Tanners - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then, just further clarification on that point, really can you talk about what the timing would be for those benefits, because I caught on one mention a Q4 benefit, but I was thinking if it's an annual contract, it might be more 2018. And then in case I got cut off, I just wanted to put out there a request for a little bit more information on the electrical steel environment, specifically volumes in light of 232 restricting any other producers besides yourselves and pricing if you would. Thanks a lot.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Okay. I'll try to take that on. So, contract renegotiation time, if you remember, Timna, some of them renegotiate at the end of the third quarter, some at the end of the year, and some at the end of the first quarter and then kind of staggered throughout the year. So, that was Jaime's reference to some of them will impact the end of this year.

We have a fairly decent sized book of business. I'll call it maybe a quarter or so that we'll renegotiate still for the fourth quarter, so that will be the impact of it as negotiated at the end of the third for the fourth quarter impact. The balance then of what we were talking about there at the end of the year and then there will be for some others that will renegotiate at the end of the first quarter. And so, we leave them staggered on purpose from that standpoint. So, hopefully, that clarifies what you had in mind.

Timna Beth Tanners - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Okay. So, 232 in electrical steel, so I would say, in general, the electrical steel environment is fairly strong as we talked before. NAFTA-wise it's very good, housing starts have been increasing. And so, we have seen some additional book of business there. The 232 impact, I would say, is more from the quota standpoint out of Korea.

And while they rushed to send in a whole bunch of material in the first quarter, they have kind of reached their quota and are not importing anymore. That gives us a bit more opportunity as the year progresses. And so, we expect to see a bit more volume from a NAFTA-related standpoint as the year goes on as a result of that 232 trade action thus far.

As far as international, the business is fairly difficult, we're in an oversupplied market. And while we have some of the highest efficiency products in the world and can go toe-to-toe with those, there's minimum import pricing in Europe. India has put some trade cases in place for electrical steel. And so, it's some fairly tough sledding internationally, I would say. But the majority of our business is here in NAFTA and we see that being fairly strong.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

And I'd comment when you look at the electrical steel side, as Kirk's mentioning, is both a global issue and a NAFTA issue. And the government is working on addressing the trade issues that are out there and circumvention that we see occur. We see material coming in through Canada and Mexico, for example. So, it's really critical that we have a comprehensive resolution to all the trade negotiations going on and especially when you look at the downstream products to make sure that's included from the electrical steel side. Otherwise, it will just be another avenue to circumvent our trade laws.

Timna Beth Tanners - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Got you. Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Chris Olin of Longbow Research. Your line is now open.

Chris D. Olin - Longbow Research LLC

Hey. Good morning.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Good morning.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Good morning.

Chris D. Olin - Longbow Research LLC

Just a quick follow-up question on that electrical steel business. I was under the assumption that some of these fabricators on the GOES product moved into Canada to, I guess, circumvent some of the tariffs out there. When Canada puts up their own tariffs, does that help the dynamic? I guess, I was curious why there's flow coming in from the north.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Sure. Yeah. So, let me unpack that a little bit. Some folks moved many years ago when there was some trade activity. None have moved recently to do as you described. That has been, I'll call it, kind of threatened if we don't get downstream products covered, as Roger was discussing earlier. We're working with the Department of Commerce and others to ensure that we get that landscape covered from that standpoint.

But what you're seeing as far as Canadian tariffs, Canadian tariffs, their counter tariffs from an electrical steel standpoint, there are none because those tariffs are only in place for products that they make in Canada which are carbon steels, not stainless and electrical. So, neither of those are impacted by that retaliatory move.

Chris D. Olin - Longbow Research LLC

Okay. Got you. Just another follow-up on the contract discussion. Is there any help you can give us in terms of how far underwater some of these deals are, or how we should start thinking about pricing in 2019?

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. I would not describe it as underwater. We're doing fine margin wise, but it's not as robust as you would expect with the increased spot business. As we've discussed plenty of times before, we're not going to go into the details of how much of a price increase we expect, certainly, and it modulates.

It goes up or down with the kind of CRU basis, but we don't get the full impact of it up nor down. It's a more consistent book of business and that's what the automotive OEMs expect, and that's what we expect out of that business. So, while we expect it to increase, we don't go into the exactly how much we expect to get out of it, but I would not describe them as currently underwater. They're maybe under what you would see for the spot market price.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

And I'd just add to that. When you looked at our – what we do from a financial hedging perspective, we hedge iron ore, we hedge natural gas, we hedge electricity, we hedge coating materials. So, we go out and hedge that business because we know if it's fixed contract, we want to make sure we protect the margins as best as possible.

The one item we are not able to hedge is scrap. So, that's where we have some volatility. But unlike many mills, it's only about a fourth of our charge of what goes into the melt shop, so we do get some impact from that. But we have a natural hedge built in there with 30% of our business being in the spot market. So, I agree with Kirk, it's more of addressing and as we go forward into 2019 making sure we're getting the market price itself.

Chris D. Olin - Longbow Research LLC

Okay. Thanks, Roger.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Seth Rosenfeld at Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Seth Rosenfeld - Jefferies International Ltd.

Good morning. I just had a couple of follow-up questions with regards to the profitability from the downstream businesses for both Precision Partners and also AK Tube. Just looking at slide 12, if I compare some of the metrics that you've provided today versus what we had at the time of Q1 results, it appears as though couple of the targets have been trimmed, perhaps quite a lot. So, for Precision Partners, for example, it looks like the sales opportunity for 2019 used to be closer to $400 million, the chart now reads closer to $200 million. AK Tube, you were previously talking about a 2018 increase in volumes 280% (30:59), now 164%. Can you just walk us through what's happening for these two businesses, for AK Tube in 2018 and Precision into 2019? Thank you.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Sure. From an AK Tube standpoint, the chart actually last time was incorrect. So, that 164% is what it should have been last time, we did the math incorrect to be couple a bit (31:19) candid. It was a typo and so we didn't get that right. So, it really has not changed. AK Tube, that's just their high-strength steel piece of their business. We're just showing that automotive wise in advanced high-strength steel tubing, they have been increasing fairly significantly. We still expect the exact same increase. So, that's a bit of a misnomer, Seth, just from a typo on the previous deck.

But we are very pleased with what AK Tube is doing. They're actually exceeding what we anticipated them to do this year. And actually the combination of AK Tube and Precision Partners is still right on the money as far as a total combination of EBITDA generated from the two facilities. We're a little bit below or on the low end, as Jaime described, on Precision Partners and a little bit above on the Tube portion of it.

As far as the Precision Partners sales opportunities, that funnel obviously slides as you get more business or as you miss a contract or as you gain another thing. So, I'm not too worried about that and it's really all based on the timing of platforms and when they come available. So, while there may be a little bit of ebb and flow to that, it's certainly still a very robust sales funnel. And we're gaining a lot of share on hot-stamped and/or big bed cold-stamped facilities which is where that's really key.

And so, we're overall pleased with Precision Partners. Of the eight facilities, I would say seven of the eight are performing great. We've got the one facility that, as we described before we've really been methodically working on. While they had a huge increase in new business, we've had to stabilize that facility. We've had to get the operations under control which we have done. You can see the improved utilization rates, improved delay rates.

Everything that we've put into that facility has now got it stabilized. We had to do that candidly in order to start understanding which books of business made sense and which did not. And we have identified those pieces of business that are not profitable that just candidly weren't priced correctly. And we're in the process of shedding those and they will either be gone or will get some significantly increased pricing to make them good margin business. And so, that's where we are with it. That's the business of what we're doing here in the third quarter and we expect kind of beyond that to be reaping the benefits of that facility now kind of back on its feet.

Seth Rosenfeld - Jefferies International Ltd.

Thanks. If I can just ask two follow-up questions. I mean, just to try to understand a bit better. 2019 sales opportunity for Precision Partners, how much has this changed versus what you expected three months ago? And on a separate line, with regard to Precision Partners because it's my understanding some of the operations are in Canada, can you walk us through how that business is being impacted by the retaliatory tariffs in Canada that have been placed (34:00) against U.S.-produced carbon steel? Thank you.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Sure. Yeah. I don't know the specific number, Seth, for 2019, although we don't anticipate any change to the EBITDA we were previously targeting based on a top line issue. It's not a – we have not had any concerns at all with their top line growth that it remains very robust. So, while that sales funnel may look a little bit different just based on a platform or two that may have moved, it's certainly not an issue or not a concern that we have from that standpoint.

From the tariffs in Canada, you're right, several of the facilities are in Canada. We have a very experienced group there, and there is something called Duty Drawback. And you have to actually end up following the supply chain, if you will. And depending on who the importer of record is and depending on who consumes those components, components that are produced there that are then brought back to the States are exempted from those duties. It's called a Duty Drawback Program.

And it's kind of very detailed in following that through and getting that supply chain all on the same page, such that if there are duties paid, they end up coming back. And so, as a result of kind of all of that and there's a lot of moving pieces on that entire thing as you could imagine, Seth, but in general we don't expect that to be an issue for us at all in the second half nor going forward because of kind of how we're able to do that and how those tariffs have been set up in the, I'll call it the exception process to those.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

And one clarification too on the drop in the sales funnel for 2019, part of that is due to business that they've won and booked and so it comes out of the sales funnel.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

It's a good point.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Chris Terry of Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Chris Terry - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Good morning, guys.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Good morning.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Good morning.

Chris Terry - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Yeah, I just wanted to look at the guidance on the 50 basis points or above for the third quarter. I guess it's focusing on slide 15 of the presentation and looking at the bridge there, you had $27 million of outages in 1Q and then $12 million in 2Q. You're guiding for the 5% up on the shipments and flat pricing. How much do you have in that guidance for the temper mill and other costs and potentially how conservative is that 50 basis points? It just looks a little light against the volume increases.

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah, the temper mill impact is probably going to be around $10 million in the third quarter. And I think the other thing that could be on the guidance is our assumption for a scrap price. We saw a $10 increase in scrap between June and July. We've got the assumption that scrap prices will, at least, stay at that levels, if not increase a little bit more.

So, that would be another thing probably tempering the margin expectation from what others may have. And then also within that number, we do have higher pellet costs and this is really from the non-IODEX portion of how we're charged. These are more inflationary indices. So, I think it's a combination of those three that would temper the margin increase, but still a 50 basis point increase sequentially.

Chris Terry - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Thank you. And just interested on Ashland, if you're not looking to restart that asset given the current environment, have you had any interest on a potential sale process at this point?

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

I would comment on Ashland. We continue to evaluate that to see what happens all on the trade front, what happens with 232 and just the overall marketplace. As I'm sure you're aware, the U.S. market is short of steel. So, imports have always been part of our mix and we're evaluating what is the best use of that facility.

So, our responsibility is to make sure we maximize return to our shareholders. That's what our focus is long term and we'll evaluate what happens on the market front, what happens on the trade front to see what the support is out there in regards to what do you do with that asset. But as you know, it's been idle now for about two-and-a-half years and we'll continue to evaluate what's the best approach to ensure we maximize the return to our shareholders. That's our goal ultimately.

If you remember when we had that asset running back in 2015, we were losing money. We got out of the non-profitable business. We recognize this is a cyclical business, has been and always will be and we're looking at the long term what's the supply/demand situation and based in reality, there is major global overcapacity primarily related to China and we're keeping that in our views.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Michael Gambardella of JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Michael F. Gambardella - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yes. Good morning.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Good morning.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Good morning.

Michael F. Gambardella - JPMorgan Securities LLC

A few questions regarding the contract business.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

You're breaking up, Michael.

Michael F. Gambardella - JPMorgan Securities LLC

I'm sorry, the last two years in the contract business in January, market's been very disappointing by the guidance you gave in reference to the overall pricing of contracts. I know it's a big balancing act since you have so much volume tied up in these contracts versus what price you're going to get.

But going into this year's contract negotiations, you have the hurdles for imports to get in. You have mini mills seeing increased costs from not just scrap, but also graphite electrodes. The markets for sheet products, producers are running at very high utilization rates. Can you give us an idea where your contract pricing is versus spot pricing? I'm not talking about products that you don't sell in the spot market. But if you take a basic product that you do sell into the contract business, how far below spot pricing today is that product percentage-wise?

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. So, the short answer to that is no. We're not going to tell you that and we're not going to tell you what we're shooting for next year, obviously, either. You can understand the sensitivity to that. I think your assessment of the landscape, if you will, coming in into the negotiations is very well put. Those will be all the same discussions we have as we enter that business. And I think, in general, Michael, I think we price our products very fairly and very strongly compared to our competitors.

We seek a very high price to think that we go into our negotiations or that we negotiate either in carbon or stainless or electrical and don't get full value for our product or somehow our sales guys don't market our product appropriately is really kind of an insult and that's not what we do. If you looked across the board, I would say we get fair value for all of our products. But it is tempered, to your point, Michael. It is not CRU based. It is not the exact same level of the CRU. It is tempered. It is moderated by a certain percentage below what those are.

And that when the spot price goes really high, that mutes those numbers a bit. When the spot price goes really low, that makes those numbers look good. And it's an overall long-term game. If you're in the automotive business, those guys don't want their price to fluctuate that much. We understand and appreciate the repeat portion of that business and how that's always delivering solid returns. And so, we think that's still the exact right approach for us, but I'm not going to tell you the exact number or how much it's discounted from a CRU number. But it is certainly muted.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

And I would comment, our focus again is on the margin side. When you look at what's the change in pricing, it's a relative measurement, but also you got to look on the cost side. As I indicated, we hedge a lot of the raw material and energy costs for the length of the contracts. So, even though raw materials may move up or they can move down during a period of a contract, our goal is to make sure we hedge the margin as best we can, since it is fixed base pricing that we have with our customers. And that's really what our focus is.

And then, as we go into the negotiations for the next contract, as Kirk mentioned, we haven't spread out throughout the year. Heaviest portion again is for calendar year, but we are spread out throughout the year intentionally. And that allows us to not be entering into market negotiations at the lows or the highs, but kind of helps smooth things out. So, we feel with what's happening in the marketplace this year that we have a good platform as we go into our negotiations both for our contracts that expire in the fourth quarter and those that expire for calendar year.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Phil Gibbs of KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Philip N. Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Hi. Good morning. You talked about $10 million of higher freight costs year-over-year. And just curious if there was any ability for you all to recoup this and your pricing construct in the second quarter, or is this something that mostly the mills like yourself had to bear. I thought it would have been more of a pass-through, so any color would be helpful.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. It's a good question, Phil. It's a real mixed bag from that standpoint. Some contracts, you are exactly right, we're bearing those costs and they are – it is a fixed delivered cost and we've got transportation kind of built in there as part of it. And we expect those when the contract renegotiates to then reset at the appropriate new higher level of cost from a transportation standpoint. That's certainly impacting everybody in our business. And while we think the volumes come down a little bit, the flatbed business, in general, is going to remain at an elevated rate. And we are going to be very aggressive at ensuring that we cover any of those increased costs with contracts that reset and had fixed numbers.

Some do vary. Some have resets on a monthly basis. Some have resets on a quarterly basis. Some we have the ability to kind of change that freight rate as it's delivered based on kind of an updated freight rate table. And so there is a – it's a real mixed bag and there is no one easy answer. So, some we do bear the cost of and others we have been able to pass along, and we are in the process of kind of renegotiating those that we have not gotten passed along yet.

Philip N. Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

That's helpful. I appreciate it. And I think you may have mentioned this earlier, but I just wanted to make sure. Question just was on cost impacts within the third quarter guidance for any cross-border trade you do. I know typically 10% of your sales go to Europe, Canada and Mexico. And just curious if there's any cost impacts or tariff impacts that you're bearing, whether it's stainless or – I guess it wouldn't be electrical because that's free to trade, but anything in stainless or any carbon steel products you could mention that's in the guide.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Sure. It's a good question. So, stainless-wise as I described before Canada is not impacted, but Europe is and there are some very specific regulations there with regard to with the product and a bunch other nuances. Suffice it to say, we will be – very, very, very minimally impact, there's one customer that we have a very small number that we will be paying from a European tariff standpoint and then when the contract renegotiates, we expect that to go away.

And from a Canadian standpoint or a Mexican standpoint and the retaliatory stuff from the automotive side, yes (46:24), your number is pretty accurate as far as what we ship to Canada and Mexico. But again because of the Duty Drawback and the exclusion or exemption process, if you will, along with the fact that we are generally not the importer of record and it varies by contract and there's a lot of nuances in it as you could imagine. But suffice it to say, we don't think that there is any appreciable impact at all to that in the third quarter nor the second half at this point.

Thank you. And our next question comes from David Gagliano of BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

David Francis Gagliano - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. I just have a couple clarification questions. First, on the auto contracts, what's a reasonable range just for expected auto-related volumes for 2019 in tons? And I didn't quite understand the comments on the timing. Just approximately how many tons are resetting in the third quarter and how many tons are resetting at year-end 2018? Those are my first questions. I have one follow-up after that.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Okay. So, we expect the annual tons for next year for automotive entirely, be it stainless or carbon, to be almost the same as they are this year. And so, it's a very big portion of our business. As far as the resets, about 20-plus percent, almost a quarter of our business will reset at the end of the third quarter of this year. And then, another 50%, a little more than that percent resets at the end of the year. And then the balance either at the end of the first quarter or kind of throughout the year. So, that gives you a little flavor for it, hopefully that's – unpacks it as you were looking for there.

David Francis Gagliano - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay. And then, when you say flat year-over-year, is that about 3 million tons? And when you say flat year-over-year, is that a reasonable ZIP code on the tons?

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah, I'd say 3.5 million, 3.6 million tons when you add in stainless that goes into the automotive space as well.

David Francis Gagliano - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay. Great. Thanks. And then my follow-up, did you say the equity raise is off the table now because of free cash flow generation? And if yes, can you expand on that comment, please? Thanks.

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. I think our positive outlook for the second half of the year and certainly you heard enough about contract resetting, we expect to have some good cash flow generation in 2019, on top of that our pension contribution drops by about $15 million. It goes from $50 million this year to $35 million next year. So, that's another attitude to free cash flow. And then we also would expect EBITDA to move up. So, the combination of those two items should get our leverage metrics back to where they were before we acquired Precision.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Alex Hacking of Citi. Your line is now open.

Alexander Hacking - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Yeah. Good morning. Just one quick question. We've seen cold-rolled spreads come in quite a bit against hot-rolled in the past couple of months. Do you think those spreads are at a trough now or at a potential for more downside? How are you seeing those evolving? Thanks.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

I don't think they're going to compress any further than they are if I was betting, Alex. It's kind of returned to more, I'll call it, normal historical levels. It ballooned there for a while. And we've seen it now come back into the $100 to $80 range which is really historic norms. And we think the biggest driver of that is construction and mining have kind of resumed a bit.

And that was what was really making that spread a lot more significant than traditional numbers. So, we see it kind of following along the historic parameters, which is really in the range that it is today and not changing a whole lot from that would be our best guess of that. That's a dangerous thing trying to predict exactly where steel prices are going to be.

Alexander Hacking - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Thanks very much. That's all for me. Thank you.

Thank you. And our final question comes from the line of Nick Jarmoszuk of Stifel. Your line is now open.

Nicholas Jarmoszuk - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. On Ashland, I was hoping you could talk a little more about, do you have any constraints on raw material supplies on iron ore, met? Is there a significant investment in refractory? Would a restart in Ashland change your thinking of an equity raise as well? Thanks.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. So, from a raw material standpoint, we have enough of all of the essential raw materials, if you will, from an iron ore and a coke and all the normal products that we would need to put in that furnace. We were contractually okay and could ramp up the deliveries in order to be able to restart that furnace from that capacity of raw material standpoint. So, that's not the restriction. There is some capital that we may involve to start that facility back up. From a refractory standpoint, we would have to get into the stoves and understand exactly what the – if there is any damage there or if there are any repairs that are necessary.

And we had some planned maintenance that we would need to do on the furnace itself before we started it up. That was kind of – it was of that time when we shut the facility down and just start it back up, those would be some required repairs as well. And so, those are going into the calculation of everything that Roger talked about before of the considerations of whether you do or do not and that's all part of the kind of the math behind it.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. I think you ask on there if there would be equity issuance or something, no, there would not be related to that, you're not talking that kind of money. The only thing is, I would add to it is we look at Ashland and we look at any of our operations, but looking at Ashland is ultimately is what's the total capital requirements long term.

And with glass furnaces periodically they do need a reline and it's been many years since Ashland's had a reline. We don't believe that currently we need one. But eventually in the next five years roughly or something in that magnitude, it would need a reline. So, ultimately, we're looking for what's our economic profit, will we get a return for our shareholders and that's what our focus is as we continue to evaluate Ashland.

Nicholas Jarmoszuk - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

All right. Thank you.

Thank you. And that concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now ask Mr. Newport for his closing comments.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Appreciate your questions and comments today. I would like to leave you with the following thoughts. We are executing on our strategic objectives to build a stronger foundation for our company, as illustrated by our track record and reflected on slide 20. We have implemented a number of significant strategic actions over the past few years, but we have more work to do and we remain focused on executing our strategy. We are continuing to progress in all of these areas in 2018 and are actively working to further increase the value of our company for our shareholders.

Let me close by saying that we are very optimistic about the remainder of 2018 and the strong market conditions as we prepare to enter 2019. Overall, our markets are perhaps the most robust that we have seen in the last decade. We will focus on driving result as we work to reward our shareholders. We believe our long-term approach is the correct one for long-term investors. Our strategy is to commercialize our innovative products and services, transform our operations to significantly improve our competitive position, and drive further growth organically and through acquisitions into new markets and downstream businesses.

Thank you for joining us today. We appreciate your continued interest in AK Steel, and we look forward to updating you on our progress in October.

