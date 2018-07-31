5 Reasons I Just Quadrupled My Position In This High-Yield Blue Chip

That being said, there are plenty of risks investors need to consider before investing in the stock.

From today's fire sale price (about 29% undervalued) AbbVie is likely to be one of the best performing income investments of the next decade (about 700% total return potential).

The company has numerous short and long-term growth catalysts that should drive strong sales, cash flow and dividend growth for the next decade or more.

However, the fact remains that AbbVie is one of the world's fastest growing biotech companies, meaning the downturn isn't supported by its strong and improving fundamentals.

The goal of my high-yield dividend growth retirement portfolio is to put my savings to work in the best long-term income growth opportunities I can find. This means I'm looking for "rock star" companies with:

wide moat business models

world-class management teams

strong balance sheets

strong and long growth runways

Most of all I'm looking for the ability to maintain and grow their dividends in all manner of economic and industry conditions. When it comes to the highly complex world of pharma and biotech, I usually steer clear because of the huge number of risks built into this industry (see risk section). However, for Grade A industry blue chips like AbbVie (ABBV), I'm willing to make an exception. That's especially true when the market offers such high-yield dividend growth gems at a valuation I consider to be too good to pass up.

ABBV data by YCharts

Thanks to a number of negative factors over the past four months, AbbVie shares have been badly beaten down. These include:

a major setback in a Rova-T drug trial

several analyst downgrades (worries about biosimilar competition in Europe coming later this year)

a short attack by Citron Research

However, while some see a nearly 25% price decline as a sign to stay away, I see one of the best "fat pitch" long-term high-yield income opportunities you can find today.

(Source: Ycharts)

In fact, AbbVie is now trading at an all-time high yield (best ever time to buy the stock) and my confidence in this high-yield blue chip is so great, I recently quadrupled my position. AbbVie is now my second largest holding and 6% of my portfolio.

Let's take a look at the five reasons Wall Street is likely wrong about AbbVie. Specifically, learn why it's likely to make a sensational long-term source of: generous, safe, and fast growing dividends. What's more, from current valuations AbbVie could become one of the best performing stocks of the next decade; potentially generating about 700% total returns over the next 10 years.

1. AbbVie's Growth Engine Continues To Fire On All Cylinders

Given that AbbVie shares have fallen nearly 25% over the past four months one might understandably think the company were facing major declines in its top and bottom line. However, the truth is the exact opposite. AbbVie isn't dying, it's thriving. In fact, it's one of the fastest growing major biotech companies in the world.

That's thanks to continued strong growth in its main cash cow Humira, the world's best-selling drug for the last few years. Global Humira sales jumped nearly 10% in Q2 to reach an annualized sales rate of over $20 billion.

Global Humira Sales

(Source: Statista)

Granted generating most of your sales (63% in Q2) and over 70% of profits from one blockbuster drug can be highly risky, as Gilead Sciences (GILD) investors can attest.

(Source: earnings release)

However, AbbVie is well on its way to diversifying its revenue thanks to other blockbusters such as cancer drug Imbruvica, which it co-developed with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). According to analyst firm EvaluatePharma, Imbruvica is expected to achieve peak annual sales of $7.5 billion in 2022. Per its profit sharing agreement with JNJ, AbbVie is expected to get 60% of global Imbruvica sales. This means that Imbruvica still represents about 34% long-term upside for AbbVie. And keep in mind that represents a growing river of cash flow that's not expected to peak for another five years.

Meanwhile its Hepatitis C franchise is growing at over 100% per year, thanks to its drug Mavyret, which now represents $4 billion in annual sales.

Metric First Half 2018 Results Revenue Growth 20% Net Income Growth 31% Free Cash Flow Growth 44% EPS Growth 33% Adjusted EPS 43% FCF/Share Growth 45% Dividend Growth 50%

(Sources: earnings release, Morningstar)

As a result of its diversification efforts over the past six months, AbbVie has continued to post incredible growth. That includes not just 20% sales growth, but more importantly, far stronger growth in its EPS and most of all free cash flow per share. FCF is what's left over after running the company and investing in future growth (including R&D). It's what ultimately pays for dividends, buybacks and repays debt.

Thanks to AbbVie's FCF/share soaring 45% in the past year, the company was able to sustainably boost its dividend by 50%. That, combined with its sharp share price decline, is why AbbVie's yield is now at an all-time high and among the most generous in the pharma industry.

Meanwhile the company raised its guidance (for the third time in the past year) and is now projecting 40% adjusted EPS growth in 2018, 25% excluding the boost from lower taxes.

Ultimately, the reason that AbbVie fell post its Q2 earnings release is that Wall Street remains fixated on the slowdown in Humira growth. That's to be expected for the best selling drug in history (on annual basis). And while true that Humira won't be the company's main growth driver going forward, there are several reasons why I remain confident that AbbVie will remain a low risk, dividend growth and total return machine over the coming years.

2. World Class Management With Proven Execution Track Record

One of the most important things investors need to look at with any income investment is the experience and quality of the management team. That's because ultimately management is responsible for adapting to changing industry conditions and allocating investor capital efficiently and profitably. AbbVie is led by Chairman and CEO Rick Gonzalez, who started his career at Abbott Labs (ABT) in 1977. AbbVie was spun off from dividend aristocrat Abbott just over five years ago, and thus is helmed by one of the industry's most experienced names.

Under Gonzalez's leadership, AbbVie has done a great job of diversifying away from Humira. For example in 2015, Gonzalez led the $21 billion acquisition of Pharmacyclics, which brought with it cancer blockbuster drug Imbruvica. He's also overseen the company's impressive growth in its organic drug pipeline which now has 74 total new treatments under development.

But at the end of the day, it's results that matter. Which is why I like to look at a company's profitability and returns on invested capital as a proxy for quality management.

Company Gross Margin Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Invested Capital AbbVie 75.7% 36.6% 35.1% 33.6% 36.1% Industry Average 49.3% 8.0% 5.7% NA 5.5%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Morningstar, CSImarketing)

As you can see, AbbVie is the Apple (AAPL) of the biotech industry, generating far better margins than most of its smaller rivals. Most important to focus on is its fat FCF margin (which funds the dividend) and its sky-high return on invested capital or ROIC. ROIC is a good long-term approximation of good capital allocation. In an industry as high risk as pharma, where drugs can fail in development and acquisitions can go terribly wrong, the fact that AbbVie's ROIC is nearly seven times the industry average is a testament to AbbVie's world class management team.

It's that team that is the ultimate key to AbbVie's long-term success, since they will be adapting to the numerous challenges and risks the company is facing in the coming years. In fact, management recently addressed some of the biggest worries investors currently have about AbbVie in its latest conference call.

On drug rebates and potential changes to US government medical policy (key component of Citron's short thesis):

"There were probably more positives than there were negatives...because Humira is in the middle or slightly below the middle from a percent rebate standpoint." - Rick Gonzalez

What about the threat of biosimilar competition to Humira, which is coming to Europe at the end of 2018 and which the FDA is saying it wants to accelerate in the US?

"There is nothing in the feedback we've seen so far around the biosimilar plan that is significantly different than what we already assume." - Rick Gonzalez

In fact, Gonzalez pointed out two key facts that seem to debunk the overly bearish assumptions currently buffeting the stock. The first is that Humira sales are strong and even growing in many nations with socialized healthcare systems. That's because its costs are not the highest among similar drugs.

In addition, AbbVie's cutting of deals with Amgen (AMGN) and Samsung Bioepis means that there will be no US Humira biosimilars hitting the market until mid 2023. Note that about 2/3 of Humira sales are from the US. This isn't expected to change despite recent remarks from FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb about how the US regulators would try to speed up biosimilar approval to help lower drug prices.

Okay, so maybe the wheels haven't fallen off AbbVie, as the recent share price plunge might indicate. But who cares about former glories? The stock market is forward-looking and what investors need to know is what long-term growth catalysts are going to drive AbbVie's dividend and share price higher in the future. Fortunately, there are three catalysts that make this stock a potentially excellent long-term buy.

3. Multiple Major Growth Catalysts To Drive Strong Growth For The Next Decade

In the short term, AbbVie will remain highly dependent on its current three blockbusters: Humira, Imbruvica, and Mavyret. Fortunately, Humira sales, while slowing, are expected to continue generating a river of free cash flow for many years to come.

In fact, EvaluatePharma expects that through at least 2024 Humira will remain the world's best selling drug, posting $15.2 billion in sales that year. There are two reasons for this. First, AbbVie's success in driving off biosimilar competition in the US (66% of Humira sales) means that it's not likely to face a major drop-off in sales anytime soon.

Second, the nature of biosimilars is such that even when competition does hit the market sales fall far less than when generic competition launches against non-biological drugs. For example, for chemical (small molecule) based drugs like Lipitor, generic versions don't need a separate approval process. Rivals can literally copy the exact chemical formula and start pumping out much cheaper versions that do the exact same thing. Thus when traditional drugs go off patent sales tend to fall off a cliff due to market share and pricing power losses.

Biosimilars on the other hand require the same strenuous FDA approval process and so the cost differential is far less than between generic and chemical-based drugs. As a result doctors are less inclined to switch patients to a new medication, since its biochemical profile, while similar, isn't identical to what patients are already taking. As a result Humira sales are likely to hold up much better than many bears expect, even when biosimilar rivals start launching in Europe in Q4 2018.

In addition to Humira's continued large cash flow base, AbbVie's industry-leading pipeline is the biggest long-term growth catalyst. For example, according to Rick Gonzalez AbbVie has "the most competitive and best portfolio in immunology." Now you would expect a CEO to be bullish about his own company's development pipeline. But AbbVie management isn't just blowing smoke here.

According to EvaluatePharma, AbbVie has the second best drug pipeline in the industry, with expected sales from new product launches totaling $21.2 billion between 2018 and 2024. Those impressive estimates are based on three key blockbuster drugs: elagolix, risankizumab, and upadacitinib.

Elagolix just won FDA approval for the treatment of endometriosis and is estimated to have $1.2 billion peak annual sales potential.

Psoriasis drug risankizumab, was just shown to be 105% more effective than JNJ's industry-leading blockbuster Stelara, which has over $4 billion in current annual sales.

Meanwhile, another immunology drug, Upadacitinib, is a potential successor to Humira. It's an oral anti-arthritis drug (Humira is IV drug) that has shown to have remission rates of 66%, double that of the standard of care (Methotrexate). The drug is expected to get approved in 2019 and have $6.5 billion peak annual sales potential.

AbbVie also has a great oncology division, with a recent approval for indication expansion for blood cancer drug Venclexta, which AbbVie co-owns with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Venclexta is expected to hit $3 billion in annual sales by 2022.

(Source: AbbVie Investor Presentation)

Overall, AbbVie's 74 drugs/treatments in development are meant to service a global market representing about $200 billion in annual sales. Just how much of that market does AbbVie expect to corner?

(Source: AbbVie Investor Presentation)

Well management expects its 2025 sales to come in at about $47 billion, with $35 billion of that being from non-Humira drugs. Note that management thinks that even in 2025, Humira will still generate about $12 billion in sales.

Now it's true that this model assumes success in cancer drug Rova-T, whose recent disappointing drug test results means it probably won't hit its earlier estimates of $5 billion in peak sales. However, Rova-T has numerous indications that most analysts believe will still receive approval and could ultimately generate $2 billion in peak annual sales.

worst case Rova-T scenario (total write-off): $42 billion in 2025 sales (29% Humira concentration)

likely case: $45 billion in 2025 sales (26% Humira concentration)

And note that beyond 2025, AbbVie expects its neurological medications to start hitting the market. The company is currently working on six trials to treat: Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. In a rapidly aging world, these are also expected to be potential multibillion-dollar blockbuster drugs.

This ultimately means that AbbVie's industry-leading pipeline is expected to drive about 5.5% annual sales growth over the next seven years. In this industry, 1% to 2% sales growth is considered a success, due to the nature of patent expirations and legacy drugs losing market share.

So in the short term, AbbVie is likely to see strong sales from Humira, Imbruvica and Mavyret. And in the long term, the second best pipeline in pharma is likely to generate impressive top and bottom line growth. But there is yet another potential growth catalyst, though admittedly a very long term and speculative one. That would be AbbVie's joint venture with Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) called Calico.

In 2014, Alphabet launched one of its "moonshots" called Calico. This company was designed to study human aging, and develop treatments for treating its most common ailments (cancer and mental decline). More ambitiously, Calico also wants to ultimately develop treatments to slow and eventually halt and reverse the aging process. In other words, Calico is one of two Alphabet subsidiaries tasked with curing death and developing immortality medications.

Well guess which biotech company Alphabet chose to partner with? That would be AbbVie, which is a 50/50 joint venture partner in Calico. AbbVie funded its half of the venture with $250 million and in return it has the rights to run late stage drug development and exclusive distribution rights to any treatments Calico develops. Since 2014, over two dozen early stage drug programs focusing on oncology and neurological conditions have been launched.

Now I wouldn't recommend investing in AbbVie purely for the small chance that it ends up owning 50% of the world's first "immortality pill." But my point is that AbbVie partnering with Alphabet at all on this moonshot shows the kind of innovative, ambitious and long-term thinking that makes its management team one of the best in the world.

Because if Calico does succeed in the coming decades in slowing or reversing aging, then that could ultimately mean AbbVie would be looking at annual drug sales that could put Humira's peak revenue to shame (potentially over $100 billion per year). That in turn could make AbbVie into a trillion-dollar company.

Of course, such moonshot treatments are likely well beyond the time horizon most of today's investors care about. But the point is that whether you look at the short term (2018), the medium term (2019), or the long term (through 2025), AbbVie has the growth winds firmly at its back. Which in turn bodes very well for its EPS, FCF and dividend growth potential.

4. Dividend Profile: The Perfect Combination Of High-Yield, Fast Growth And Market Crushing Return Potential

The most important part of any income investment is the dividend profile which consists of three parts: yield, payout safety, and long-term growth potential.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth Rate 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return AbbVie 4.2% 42% 10% to 19.5% 14.2% to 23.7% S&P 500 1.8% 40% 6.20% 2% to 8%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Morningstar, FastGraphs, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Multpl, Blackrock, Vanguard)

AbbVie's yield is nearly triple that of the S&P 500 and far better than the average biotech's 1.5% payout. More importantly, that dividend is highly secure thanks to a low FCF payout ratio and the company's rapidly growing free cash flow.

Of course, there's more to a safe dividend than just a low payout ratio. The balance sheet is important, especially in a capital intensive and M&A-heavy industry such as this.

Company Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Borrowing Cost AbbVie 3.3 10.7 72% A- 2.8% Industry Average 1.8 NA 59% NA NA

(Sources: Gurufocus, Morningstar, FastGraphs)

Here is where some investors worry about AbbVie. Because the company has taken on a lot of debt to make some of its recent large acquisitions. However, while the company's leverage ratio is nearly double that of its peers, keep in mind that AbbVie has $9.5 billion in cash. This means that its net debt/EBITDA ratio is actually 2.5. Meanwhile its operating cash flow easily covers its low interest costs. That's thanks to the company enjoying a rock-solid investment grade credit rating.

The reason for that rating being so high (and allowing AbbVie to borrow at a lower average interest rate than the US Treasury) is its enormous amount of retained FCF (FCF minus dividend). In the past 12 months, AbbVie's $5.7 billion in retained FCF was large enough to pay off its net debt in less than five years. This is why credit rating agencies are not worried about its net debt load of $27.8 billion. It also means that AbbVie's dividend isn't at risk from excessive leverage.

As for growth potential, well that's the cornerstone of AbbVie's investment thesis. After its latest blowout earnings and guidance increase, the analyst consensus for the company's 10-year EPS growth rate rose to an eye-popping 19.5%. Now it's important to realize that all long-term analyst forecasts need to be taken with a grain of salt. That's especially true for a high-risk industry such as this where drugs reaching market and achieving expected sales are far from guaranteed.

That being said, AbbVie continues to beat expectations thanks to its management team's incredible execution ability. This makes me think that the company should easily be able to grow its earnings and cash flow by at least 10%, and potentially as much as 15% over the next decade. Assuming management pegs the FCF payout ratio at 50% (a nice safe level) that would mean that income investors could likely expect about 11% to 16% dividend annual growth over the next 10 years.

Meanwhile under the Gordon Dividend Growth model (relatively accurate since 1956) total returns (assuming starting at fair value) of around 14.2% to 19.2% would be expected. Factoring in the company's undervaluation, I estimate AbbVie's annual total return potential to be about 20% to 27% CAGR. Or to put another way, AbbVie's combination of: high and safe yield, industry-leading growth, and absurdly low valuation, combines to potentially create one of the best income investments of the coming decade. One that could realistically increase your investment by about 700% in the next 10 years.

In contrast, the S&P 500 is expected to generate between 2% (BlackRock) to 8% annual total returns (Gordon Dividend Growth Model) over that time period from its current high valuations.

5. Valuation: A Wonderful Company Available At A Fire Sale Price

ABBV Total Return Price data by YCharts

Even factoring in AbbVie's recent 24% decline, the stock has still outperformed the broader market by more than two times over the past year. Thus, you might be surprised to learn that AbbVie remains not just undervalued, but supremely so.

Now it should be noted there are dozens of ways to value a stock (and hundreds of combinations of valuation metrics). None are 100% objectively correct, which is why I use a combination of metrics to build a robust valuation model to minimize the chances of overpaying for a company.

The first of these is the Solow Dividend Growth model from the dividend profile. This assumes a smoothed out EPS and cash flow growth rate, and that a stock begins and ends at fair value. In other words, valuation changes tend to cancel out over time and so total returns approximate yield + dividend growth (proxy for EPS and FCF growth). My goal is to only recommend income stocks that can realistically beat the market over time. And to own them myself, I'm looking for a minimum total return potential of 12+%. On both counts, AbbVie passes with flying colors.

Of course, if AbbVie is indeed undervalued then mean reversion of its valuation multiple will actually boost returns greater than the Gordon Dividend Growth model suggests. Which is why I apply several other valuation models to see how likely this is.

The first is looking at the forward P/E ratio, comparing it to the company's historical average P/E, and estimating what long-term EPS growth rate is baked into the share price. I do this using a formula developed by Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of modern value investing. By doing so we can get a good idea of whether or not a stock is starting out undervalued and how likely it is to beat expectations built into the share price; thus benefitting from multiple expansion.

Forward P/E Historical P/E Implied 10-Year EPS Growth Rate Yield Historical Median Yield 11.6 21.5 1.6% 4.2% 3.0%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Benjamin Graham, FastGraphs)

AbbVie's forward P/E is 11.6, about half its average P/E since it was spun off in 2013. That implies a long-term EPS growth rate of just 1.6% over the next decade. Given the company's numerous growth catalysts, I consider this a ludicrously pessimistic growth forecast that management should easily crush. Thus, AbbVie's P/E ratio should expand significantly over the next decade, fueling those potentially sensational long-term total returns.

Another method I use is to compare the yield to its historical yield. This I do for two reasons. First, as an income investor, yield is most pertinent to my investing strategy. Second, over time, yields tend to be mean reverting, or cycle around a relatively fixed point that can serve as a proxy for fair value (assuming a relatively stable business model).

I use both a 5-year average and median yield to try to get a broader sense of how potentially undervalued a stock might be.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

based on 5-year average yield: 21% undervalued

based on 5.5-year median yield: 40% undervalued

Finally, I sometimes utilize a long-term 3-stage discounted cash flow or DCF model, such as provided by Morningstar. A DCF model estimates a stock's fair value based on the net present value of all future cash flow. It's theoretically the purest way to value a stock. However, that doesn't necessarily mean it's the most accurate.

That's because it requires numerous assumptions, including smoothed out growth rates over long periods of time (20 years). It is also highly sensitive to the discount rate (your target return), which is different for all investors. However, as one tool among many, I consider it potentially useful. That's especially true with Morningstar's DCF models, which are based on 100% pure fundamental analysis and incorporate sometimes absurdly conservative assumptions.

Or to put another way, Morningstar's DCF models almost always provide lowball fair value estimates. So if Morningstar says a stock is undervalued, then you are almost certainly getting a margin of safety at least that big but probably much larger.

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Discount To Fair Value $97 7%

(Source: Morningstar)

For instance, Morningstar's DCF model for AbbVie is among the most conservative I've seen. It assumes:

peak Imbruvica sales of $6 billion (not $7.5 billion)

Humira sales declining 20% annually in EU starting in 2019

Total company sales declining gradually beyond 2020

US Humira biosimilar launching in 2020 (recent deals actually make it mid 2023)

However, even with these bearish assumptions, Morningstar still estimates that AbbVie is 7% undervalued.

Factoring in all of these valuation models, I estimate that AbbVie's fair value is about $129, providing a 29% margin of safety from today's price.

My Fair Value Estimate Discount To Fair Value $129 29%

(Source: Morningstar, Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Fastgraphs, Benjamin Graham, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Under the Buffett principle of "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price," I'm more than happy to recommend any blue chip stock at fair value or better. And since I consider AbbVie the hands down highest quality dividend growth stock in biotech, a 29% margin of safety makes it a "very strong buy." This is why I've added to my position so aggressively this week, and will consider adding even more if the price falls under $90.

Of course, just because AbbVie is trading at fire sale prices (25+% undervalued) doesn't mean it's a buy for everyone. You still need to be comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

While AbbVie is a low-risk blue chip (and technically a dividend aristocrat) that doesn't mean that it doesn't face its fair share of risks. The world of pharma and biotech is fraught with uncertainty, including headline risk that can make for some gut-wrenching share price volatility.

In addition, the risks of biosimilar competition eroding Humira sales, while likely overblown at present, are real. And some very smart industry analysts (like Morningstar's Damien Conover) do expect that the launch of biosimilar rivals in Europe might cause Humira sales in that market to fall as quickly as 20% per year. That's based on a model that assumes the same approximate decline rate as JNJ's blockbuster Remicade, which is now off patent and facing several biosimilar rivals.

While that decline rate is not as high as what most chemical drugs face when going off patent, it's enough to make Morningstar model far lower future Humira sales than either management or most analysts expect (thus the low fair value price estimate).

And of course, we can't forget that drug development is itself a high-risk proposition.

(Source: Douglas Goodman)

It can take as long as 15 years and $800 million (even with joint ventures) to bring a new drug to market. And along the way drug trial failures can derail even the most promising potential blockbusters. Rova-T was a recent example of such a failure. Which brings us to another risk to consider, which is the M&A-heavy nature of this industry.

Because only about 1 in 10,000 potential treatments makes it to market, the pharma industry sees lots of M&A, as companies attempt to buy lower-risk drugs that are already far along in the development/approval process. However, all big acquisitions come with significant execution risk. Specifically, if a company overpays for a rival drug maker and its drugs fail to receive approval than shareholders can face large write offs.

For example, should Rova-T be a total failure (unlikely but possible) then AbbVie may end up writing off most of the $10 billion purchase price of Stemcentrx. That was the company AbbVie purchased in 2016 to acquire Rova-T.

Another example of AbbVie making rare missteps in M&A was the 2014 $55 billion attempted inversion merger with Shire (SHPG). The US Treasury Department changed US tax law to prevent such inversions (AbbVie would have become an Irish company with a much lower tax rate). As a result, shareholders were left paying a $1.64 billion breakup fee.

Fortunately, Rock Gonzalez reiterated that AbbVie has no plans for major purchases right now since "valuations are pretty high right now" and the company is focused on bringing its industry-leading pipeline to market. But the point is that even though AbbVie has one of the best M&A track records in the industry, no management team bats 1.000 and the company might end up making a costly mistake in the future.

Finally, as if drug development risk, biosimilar risk, M&A risk, and headline risk weren't enough, we can't forget about regulator/political risk. Big drug makers are an easy target for politicians. For example, President Trump has gone as far as to say that drug makers "get away with murder" by charging such high prices. This is why he released “The Trump Administration Blueprint to Lower Drug Prices and Reduce Out-of-Pocket Costs.”

Fortunately, for pharma investors, the actual policy proposals are not likely to significantly impact sales or margins. In fact, Morningstar estimates that if fully implemented (which is doubtful), US drug spending would only fall 2% to 3%. Meanwhile certain proposals are actually highly beneficial to the drug industry such as the administration attacking lower drug costs in other countries. The argument (which has some validity) is that drug makers are forced to recoup R&D and development costs in the US owing to the much lower prices paid in other countries. In those countries, government healthcare systems negotiate large bulk discounts.

Ultimately, this means that pharma investors probably don't have much to worry about from the Trump administration. But when he's gone? Well that might be another story. A Democratic administration, backed by Democratic control of Congress could easily swing the other way and finally impose major government policy chances that could be a big blow to big pharma.

For example, drug importation from other countries such as Canada and the EU, which have lower drug prices, is one popular proposal. Another is allowing Medicare/Medicaid (which cover about 50% of Americans) to negotiate large bulk discounts (currently illegal). Such Federal policy changes could definitely impact AbbVie's profitability and would significantly harm its long-term investment thesis.

All these risks are why I usually only recommend blue chip pharma stocks, specifically those with strong track records of steady dividend growth.

Bottom Line: This Grade A High-Yield Biotech Blue Chip Is Likely To Make Investors Very Happy In The Coming Decade

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that all income investors need to own pharma stocks. There are plenty of risks baked into the industry's model that makes for severe volatility in share prices and profitability over time.

That being said, blue chip drug makers like AbbVie can often make excellent long-term investments. Especially if you buy when they are beaten down this badly and pricing in almost no long-term growth at all.

And with AbbVie's fundamentals continuing to grow at such a strong rate, and its long-term growth runway one of the strongest in its industry, I have no qualms about recommending the shares at these absurdly low valuations. Just make sure you're comfortable with the risk profile and remember to only own AbbVie as part of a well-diversified income portfolio.

