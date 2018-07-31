Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Karen Koski - Head of Strategy and IR

Peter Wrighton-Smith - CEO

Richard Altieri - CFO

Analysts

Catherine Schulte - Baird

William Quirk - Piper Jeffrey

Doug Schenkel - Cowen

Sung Ji Nam - BTIG

Tycho Peterson - JP Morgan

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Oxford Immunotec Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference Ms. Karen Koski, Vice President Strategy and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Karen Koski

Good morning and thank you for joining us to review Oxford Immunotec's financial results for the second quarter of 2018. Joining me on today's call are Oxford Immunotec's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, and Chief Financial Officer, Rick Altieri. Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that certain information discussed during this conference call will include forward-looking statements covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, I encourage you to review our filings with Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the course of this call. During the call, we will also present certain financial informational on a non-GAAP basis. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both us and investors, by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of our core operating results.

We use non-GAAP measures to compare our performance relative to forecast and strategic plans to benchmark our performance externally against competitors and for certain compensation decisions. Reconciliations between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP results are presented in the tables accompanying our earnings release, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Oxford Immunotec's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Wrighton-Smith.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. On today's call, I'll provide some general comments on our financial results and operating performance in the second quarter of 2018. I'll then hand it over to Rick, who will walk you through our financial results in detail. Once Rick's completed that, he'll hand it back to me to wrap up the call and provide our financial guidance, and we'll then open up the lines to take your questions.

Turning to 2018 second quarter results, we posted revenues of $29.3 million, which was near the top end of our implied guidance range of $28.4 million to $29.5 million and represents year-over-year growth of 12% on a reported basis or 11% in constant currency. Our performance was largely in line with the expectations, we communicated on our last earnings call, with both TB and the tick-borne disease and other revenues rising sharply on a sequential basis.

In the quarter, TB revenue was $25 million, representing 17% year-over-year growth. This is the stronger reported growth in our TB business since 2016. Tick-borne disease and other revenues was $4.4 million declining 9% on a year-over-year basis, reflecting in part our decision to scale down our blood donor screening business.

Looking at revenue by geography, U.S. revenue grew 10% in the second quarter compared to the prior year quarter. The growth was driven by strong results in our core TB business, which resumed growth at double-digits and we the strongest growth rate in six quarters.

Europe and rest of world revenue grew 17% on a reported basis relative to the prior year quarter, or 10% on a constant currency basis. This growth was driven by strong TB performance in core European markets and especially in the UK, where we continue to successfully drive uptake of testing in the NHS immigration screening tenders. Asia revenue grew 16% on a reported basis over the prior year quarter, or 15% on a constant currency basis. We saw strong and accelerating test growth across the region.

In summary, we are pleased to see the TB business resumed its double-digit growth rate in all major geographies, with global and U.S. revenues each having record quarters. We believe the substantial headroom for continued growth in TB given the low current penetration of IGRAs and all the recent positive changes and guidelines and expansion of testing programs.

As discussed on prior calls, we have been investing in product development initiatives that will position the company for growth in this rapidly expanding TB screening market. I am delighted to announce today, the European launch of our T-Cell Select product, which is the major set forward in the workflow and automation of our test.

Using T-Cell Select for the first time ever, customers will have a fully automated solution for T-SPOT.TB. This will simplify workflow, improved throughput, reduced hands-on time and reduced labor costs in performing T-SPOT.TB. Furthermore, with T-Cell Select, blood samples collected in the single standard blood cube can now be stored for up to 54 hours at room temperature before using the test. This further extends our unrivaled simplicity and logistics involved just for customers.

We believe the multiple advantages brought by this latest evolution of our test will increase use of T-SPOT.TB by new and existing customers, enable testing in new locations and create more formidable barriers to entry long-term.

Moving on to our tick-borne disease and other portfolios, as contemplated in our guidance, growth was impacted by lower blood donor screening revenue, additionally like other companies in the space have indicated volumes have been slow to get going due to the impact of the harsh winter.

Nonetheless, we continue to view this area as a highly attractive market, we continue to close new customers and we're excited to build our new Accutix brand. In that regard, we further broadened our Accutix testing menu by the launch of new product for the identification of new Ehrlichia and Babesia species. These new products are part of our strategy to build a market leadership position nationwide.

Moving on to our T-SPOT CMV assay, we recently released very strong data in multiple presentations in the American Transplant Congress and the Transplantation Society Meeting. These results show the power of our test to accurately predict CMV risk, and generated excitement across all leading clinicians. We are now focused on publication of the study data in peer review journals later this year enabling us to talk more broadly about the benefits of the test.

On that note, I'll now hand you over to Rick, who'll walk you through our financial results in greater detail.

Richard Altieri

Thank you, Peter. Total revenues in the quarter were $29.3 million, a 12% increase over the revenues of $26.1 million in the second quarter of 2017. Breaking down our reported revenues on a regional basis, U.S. revenue was $17.7 million, representing 60% of our revenue, Europe and rest of world revenue was $2.2 million, representing 8% of our revenue and Asia revenue was $9.4 million representing 32% of our revenue.

Turning to some comments on pricing and volume in our TB business, we sold over 250,000 tests in the U.S. via both our kit sales and tests processed in our ODL service business. ASPs in our U.S. business for the quarter remained stable. We sold nearly 650,000 tests in our OUS region, both via kit sales and test processed in our UK ODL service business. In country pricing generally remained stable in the second quarter, although ASPs for the OUS region as a whole vary from quarter-to-quarter due to geographic revenue mix and foreign currency boldness.

Gross profit of $16.6 million increased by $3 million year-over-year, an increase of 22% from the prior year's quarter. We continue to drive gross margin expansion through operational improvements. Overall, gross margin for the quarter was 56.7%, an increase of 450 basis points from the prior year period and a sequential increase of 620 basis points.

Breaking down our margins on a product service split, product gross margin was 70.3% and service gross margin was 47.6%. Product gross margin increased 960 basis points from the prior year and 270 basis points sequentially. The increase was primarily driven by lower royalty expense resulting from our successful renegotiations with two of our licensors, continued progress in reducing underlying TB kit cost through manufacturing and procurement as well as favorable mix.

Service margins benefited from increased volumes, lower royalty expenses and the fruits of our ongoing reduction initiatives in both TB and tick-borne disease business, increasing 110 basis points from the prior year period and 730 basis points sequential.

Turning to operating expenses. Research and development expenses were $3.4 million in the second quarter, a 14% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2017. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily due to the reduction in BLA related spend. As discussed previously, ensuring that R&D spending comes down as a percent of revenue is consistent with our focus on driving operating leverage and progressing the company towards profitability.

Sales and marketing expenses were $9.3 million in the second quarter, a 7% decrease versus the second quarter of 2017. The decrease in sales and marketing expenses was primarily due to the implementation of a liner leadership structure as well as reduced stock comp expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, an 11% decrease from the prior year period. The decrease in G&A expense was primarily driven by the lower legal cost given the successful outcome of our patent litigation. As evidenced by the quarter's results, we continue to drive operating leverage across the business.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2018 was $6.5 million, compared to a net loss of $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2017. EBITDA for the second quarter was a loss of $4 million compared to a loss of $17.4 million in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes share based compensation, unrealized foreign currency gains and losses and unusual items was a loss of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to a loss of $6.3 million in the prior year period. We continue to anticipate approaching profitability in the second half of 2018 on an adjusted EBITDA basis. Both EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures.

I'll now hand it back to Peter, who will discuss our business outlook.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you, Rick. Turning to the outlook for the third quarter of 2018. Based on the midpoint of our annual revenue guidance, we expect 29% to 30% of full year revenues to fall in the third quarter. For the full year 2018, we maintain revenue guidance of between $112 million to $150 million. This represents 9% to 12% year-over-year growth.

That concludes our formal prepared remarks. We'll now open up a line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Catherine Schulte from Baird. Your line is now open.

Catherine Schulte

Hey guys, thanks for the questions. First off, what was tick-borne growth excluding the blood screening wind down? And then we've seen a number of articles talking about the recent rise of tick-borne diseases. So, can you just walk us through how you see the outlook for that portfolio for the rest of the year?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, thank you. So as we commented in Q1, we've seen same-store volumes weaker this year than last year, due to the impact of the harsh winter. Nonetheless, you're quite correct and that it's great to see the continued media interest in this area. And I think in particular, there has been - it's particularly gratifying to see more and more articles coming out about other tick-borne diseases, which is very consistent with our messaging.

In terms of the outlook for the remainder of the year, clearly, we're going to continue to have a bigger overhang from the removal of the blood donor screening revenue from the business. And in the clinical side, we're just getting started now with summer season for the clinical side. And so Q3 will be pretty important to see how the rest of the year pans out.

And then, if I look just a longer term, we are really still extremely positive on this area. It's a very large market, it's clearly growing rapidly, there is clear physician interest in adopting better technology, we clearly have a differentiated offering and we continue to win new customers. And so barring the specific effects, we continue to feel very positive about this as an opportunity for the business.

Catherine Schulte

All right, great. And then just curious if you could give more details on the feedback on your CMV test data at the ATC and TTS meeting, how is that guiding your thoughts on commercial investments for a broader launch and what should we expect in terms of timing there?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, thank you for the question. So the data that we presented a month or two ago was extremely strong. And what it showed, as we expected it would is that a high and robust T-cell response against CMV is highly, highly indicative of a successful protection against CMV. And there are many ways that the KOLs in the space are interested in using that data to better care for patients both improve outcomes and reduce costs.

The second thing that we've done is that we have done health economic work and have been able to again show that the test is likely to have a very significant positive impact on system economics. And so our attention here in the U.S. is now turn to deciding which reimbursement pathway to choose to make sure that we achieve a price for the test is consistent with the value it brings to the healthcare system, and we'll update you on that in due course.

Catherine Schulte

Great. And if I could squeeze one more in, we just saw the FDA posted its draft guidance on Babesia blood screening last week. Does this change your plan at all for the blood screening business?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, thank you for the question. So we had - the draft guidance was something that we had expected, and I think it's largely in line with our expectations. From our perspective, obviously, there are many things that still need to happen before we would have confidence. This is an attractive opportunity. But nonetheless, our strategy here is to preserve optionality for as long as we can, provided we can do so at reasonable costs. And so we'll continue to monitor things and determine the best course of action as we see things evolve.

Catherine Schulte

Great, thank you.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Bill Quirk from Piper Jeffrey. Your line is open.

William Quirk

Great, thanks and good morning, everyone. I guess just following up on one of Catherine's question, concerning the spread of Accutix across the states. I guess follow to that Peter is how are you thinking about sales resources and do you need to expand the team at all either direct sales or support.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, so we think we've got an appropriate sales force to cover this market. I would remind you that the business that we purchased was traditionally very concentrated in Northeast. And clearly one of our strategies as part of our efforts to become a market leader in this space overtime has been to expand nationwide.

And that's why the prior launches we have already done, but also the ones I just announced today are an important factor in that. Because they cover strains that are more prevalent for example in the Midwest and the west of the country, and by expanding our menu we can increase the coverage of all strains nationwide and thereby enable us to further expand the geographical footprint of our Accutix business.

William Quirk

Very good. Thank you.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Doug Schenkel from Cowen. Your line is open.

Doug Schenkel

Hi, good morning. Starting on business trends in the United States, growth improved to double-digit levels for the first time in four quarters. Could you breakdown how much of this is attributable to the impact of immigration related headwinds subsiding. Or I guess I should say being annualized versus some of the other factors that might have driven improved growth including AM [ph] or tenured sales force be better same store sales performance or see benefits associated with the impact of new testing guidelines?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, good morning Doug. Thank you. So from our perspective, we have continued to execute in the U.S. over the last several quarters, but we've been clear that the business has been impacted by factors outside of our control related to immigration volumes. And so from our perspective, nothing has really changed other than as you have said, we have anniversaried those immigration headwinds. And as a consequence, growth has returned to very robust double-digit.

So from our perspective, our execution is largely unchanged. And the immigration headwinds are now at a largely immaterial this quarter and much reduced on prior quarters. And so this is the growth rate that we expect to maintain and we always knew what's underlying in the business.

Doug Schenkel

Okay. So that's really helpful. And I guess just building off of that last statement. Looking ahead to the second half of the year for the reasons we just ramped so you're facing pretty favorable year-over-year growth comparisons. So is it fair to think that Q2 growth rate for U.S. latent TB testing is at least sustainable for the other next couple of quarters.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, so we view the outlook of double-digits being sustainable. And not just in the U.S., but across the all major geographies. We are cranking on all cylinders at all regions of the world right now. And we - the reasons so that's happening we view as sustainable.

Doug Schenkel

Okay, that's great. And then I was hoping if we could get some more detail on T-Cell Select. Specifically, would you be willing to share details on throughput of the instrument. How many steps are eliminated relative to existing typical workflows? And also, will the instrument be placed to be a reagent rental model or do you expect to book revenue on placements?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Okay. So lots of great questions there. So if you look at the workflow of our test, the vast majority of our test after the pre-analytical steps is really pretty easy and has already automatable. And many customers already automated as we have on our own laboratories. The part of our test that people struggled most with, which they perceive to have the most steps, the most label, the most hand on time have been the per-analytical steps to prepare the white blood cells.

What T-Cell Select is a methodology and a kit associated with that methodology to enable you to fully automate that process. And in so doing, customers now have the ability to fully automate the test. The great benefit of this is that we are deliberately enabling flexibility as to how, which automation and how customers can use that kit to automate.

And we ourselves have demonstrated that multiple different instrument platforms can be used to automate this. Because we believe in an open source model is highly preferential because it allow customers to use the particular instrument that best fits their particular workflow, which maximizes efficiency and cost effectiveness for them. And so our strategy will be to continue to allow customers to deploy the automation that best suits their needs rather than forcing them into one particular box.

Doug Schenkel

Okay, alright that's helpful. And that make sense. And then ultimately the throughput would be more a function of which instrument you are using for automation is that the right way to think about it?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

That's exactly right. And there is a great deal - and this process can be used on many, many different types instruments. So it gives maximum flexibility to the customer.

Doug Schenkel

Okay. And are there - I think the launch for this morning - in this morning's announcement was in Europe and rest of world, are there plans for launch in the United States.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Absolutely, yes, I just have clarified clearly we announced today the CE marking of this product, which opens up Europe and selected rest of world countries. We view this as a transformative step forward for the company and so clearly we will be taking this through approval worldwide and we'll update you on timings of that as we get closer.

Doug Schenkel

Okay, alright. Thanks a lot, appreciate it.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Sung Ji Nam from BTIG. Your line is now open.

Sung Ji Nam

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. Just a couple of quick ones, maybe for Rick. I was wondering in terms of your gross margins obviously continuing to improve there, maybe if you could talk about kind of where that could go and what the key drivers might be? And also would - is the T-Cell Select kind of a higher margin potential going forward as well?

Richard Altieri

Yes, so looking at our margins, we're very pleased with the progress that we've been able to make through continued improvement in our COGS to improve our overall margins both for TB and tick-borne disease. As you know tick-borne disease particularly is very volume related, so the lower volumes in the first half of the year are obviously a drag on our overall margins, but we expect that the improvements that we've made over the past few quarters are sustainable and reflect a new base for continued growth in gross margins overtime.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, and I'll take the second one on T-Cell Select, so our view is that T-Cell Select is neutral to margins.

Sung Ji Nam

Okay. And then just I don't know if this is relevant, but in terms of the current trade war tariff situation going on. Just want to make sure that your supply chain is pretty global that you know from your standpoint you have a pretty defensive position with regard to (inaudible) you talked about that, especially your - maybe your distributors in China whether you're seeing any kind of stocking ahead of potential tariffs or what not? Thank you.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Well, I would remind you that we manufacture all of our test kits, which is what we're selling to China from the UK. And so from that perspective we're not directly drawn into the trade war between the U.S. and China.

Sung Ji Nam

Great, thank you so much.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator instructions]. And our next question comes from Tycho Peterson from JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Tycho Peterson

Hey, thanks. Lot of questions have been answered, but I guess going back to T-cell, I mean, Peter, do you think there is a chance use that FDA submission this year and I guess how do we think about the commercial opportunity, I appreciate your comments on the throughput enhancements and the like. But how do we think about this actually impacting the overall position?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, thank you. So I'd prefer not to comment on FDA timing at this point in time, but we'll keep you posted on that, clearly that is part of our strategy. In terms of the impact on customers, I think it's manifold. The first is that allows customers to fully automate and there are many benefits to that from them, it's higher throughput, it's reduced hands on time, it's lower technician skill required, it's reduced labor costs. And so that's all about workflow efficiency for the laboratory.

But the other key element of T-Cell Select is that we further extend our significant advantage over our competitor on sample [ph] logistics. We have by far and away the simplest means of collecting blood and getting that blood to laboratory and by extending the time there is a lot of ways that we can increase the reach of a test to laboratories it can enable more efficient pass through models, it can enable them to collect blood from further field in terms of geography, which is going to be particularly important as IGRAs penetrating new countries around the world. And so for all those reasons we view T-Cells Select as being something that will fundamentally change the utilization of our test with both new and existing customers.

Tycho Peterson

Okay. And then back to the quarter for a minute, you guys had a particular TB strengthen in the UK. I guess, how sustainable is that or whether tenders in there that potentially don't cede [ph]?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

No, we view that as very sustainable, in terms of the - our progress in the UK tender, it is clear that our customers achieve - are gaining excellent results from our service. And moreover, the regions of the UK that have adopted our service are making much better progress in terms of implementing the tender than any other region in the UK. And as a result of both of those advantages we're already making share gains. So we are the dominant player in that market in the UK and we feel really strong about competitive position going forwards. And there's a lot of headroom still to grow there. So for all those reasons we view the growth trajectory in the UK sustainable.

Tycho Peterson

Okay. And then one or two quick ones, can you call out what the blood donor screening headwind was in the U.S. this quarter? And then any comments on the AAP guideline extension in terms of implication there and impact?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

So the second question was around the FDA guidance was that the second question, is it?

Tycho Peterson

AAP guideline extension.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

So the BDS revenue as we've said before for the full year, it's going to be at about $3 million maybe slightly more headwind year-over-year. And that's going to be felt starting this quarter and - was felt starting this quarter and that won't be felt more in the third and fourth quarters.

In terms of the updated guidance around or the draft guidance around Babesia, again, I think it's positive that that has happened, but it was in line with our expectations. And in of itself, it doesn't change anything near-term. So our strategy around Babesia is to continue to retain as much optionality as we can at reasonable costs and to continue to track the market. So that we can keep - so that we can make decisions based on an optionality if we see circumstances changing.

Tycho Peterson

Thank you.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you, Tycho.

Operator

Thank you. And I am showing no further questions from our phone lines. I'd now like to turn the conference back over to Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith for any closing remarks.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, thank you all for joining us to discuss our second quarter 2018 results. We look forward to updating you on our next quarterly call. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.