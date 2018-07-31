When You See The Size Of This Market, You'll Buy Amazon

Near-term pullback expected. Prices that look attractive are in the $1,600s.

When taking into consideration the size of the cloud market, Amazon's valuations start to make sense.

The cloud computing market is expected to reach $302bln by 2021; AWS is an aggressive player.

Investment Thesis

The cloud computing market is expected to be worth $302bln by 2021. Amazon (AMZN) controls a large part of this market, and the AWS business holds strong margins.

AWS

AWS ("Amazon Web Services") is becoming a core driver of Amazon's business. Not only does AWS deliver on being the most profitable part of Amazon but it is the best cloud computing service by far.

Amazon Web Service is a subscription-based service that is used by governments, companies, and everyday people.

Source: Recode

AWS clearly leads the overall market and by a large margin. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) does seem to be in the right trajectory when it comes to cloud services, but as you can see below, they have a long way before they get to AWS levels.

Source: Synergy Research Group

We know from Amazon's history that they are in the growth game. Amazon.com has sacrificed profits for growth for many years. If the likes of Microsoft were to climb the ladder and get even close to AWS, we should expect AWS prices to get slashed.

Market size has been projected to be worth a tremendous $302bln by 2021 (see below).

Source: Statistica

Recommendation & Risks

Back in January, I wrote an article about Amazon's price-to-sales ratio and how it showed that the stock is due a pullback. Shortly after that article, the stock did indeed pullback by 16%.

The current price-to-sales ratio shows the stock could be due for a significant pullback, and this would present an exceptional buying opportunity for long-term investors who would like to own Amazon." - Amazon's Stock Could Pull Back In 2018: A Good Buying Opportunity

Both in February and March, the stock sold off ~16% and made headlines that caused investors to ponder valuations once again.

Since those selloffs, we are now up ~35% on average. Investors who bought that dip could have netted a pleasant return in just four months.

So once again, let's examine the price-to-sales valuation:

At a glance of the PS ratio ("price-to-sales"), we can see that not much has changed. The stock is still overpriced, and I would expect a decline to come soon. This isn't by any means a short call, this is a call to get ready to buy.

Amazon is just too powerful to short, you could get crushed. The long-term fundamentals are solid, and management is doing an excellent job. AWS's future is bright, and the market growth looks phenomenal.

Prices that look attractive buying areas are in the $1,600s. This would be in line with historical dips and give the stock a PS ratio of ~3.83. Still, higher than I would like, but nonetheless, I will be buying at the $1,600s.

There are risks to the long-term outlook also. Amazon is now competing in many areas that require significant expansion. Large-scale expansions require large resources like we have seen in the past.

Investors should expect a low FCF ("free cash flow") for some time. Amazon has improved its FCF over the past few years - FCF is only 4.24% of revenue. You can see how revenue has grown almost exponentially, while FCF appears to have been limited.

The good news is that this structure works for Amazon. Shareholders are more than happy to let management maintain large-scale capex spending in the quest for growth.

Valuation

For valuation, it's always been a tough one. Typical DFC models don't work with Amazon. Amazon is a revenue-focused business. It's only fair to value it as such.

After consolidating all the segments, including the expected AWS growth, we hit a 2022 revenue number of ~$460bln.

Source: company data. Estimates by Michael A. Ball

The model basics assume:

Investors are still willing to let Amazon operate at its current growth strategy.

The PS ratio keeps above 2.3.

Investors are looking at Amazon's sales several years from now when valuing the business.

Conclusion

The analysis above suggests a bullish outlook should be maintained on the stock. However, near-term, we could see some downside. As mentioned above, it would not be a wise move to short the stock.

Investors would benefit from being patient and adding on any declines of more than 10%. We have seen two such drops this year and I think we are about to see the third. If this strategy had been implemented, investors would have netted some nice returns for the year.

Amazon's stock continues to be volatile, despite its high price. Buying in the range of the $1,600s would be the best option - if we do indeed get down to those levels.

In my opinion, I think we could surely hit them over the next month or two. Do not ignore the long-term bullish outlook and short.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.