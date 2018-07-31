Loblaw: Headwinds Continue

The company has cost-saving initiatives and growth strategies to help offset the headwinds that the company is facing.

Investment Thesis

Loblaw (OTCPK:LBLCF) (TSX:L) is the largest grocery store chain in Canada. The company is facing several challenges: (1) minimum wage hikes in several provinces in Canada, (2) generic drug reform that took effect on April 1, 2018, (3) higher transportation costs, and (4) strong competitions. The company has cost-saving initiatives to help mitigate these headwinds. In addition, the company also has a strategy to grow its e-commerce business to defend and grow its market share. Its shares are currently undervalued against its peers and its own historical average.

Loblaw’s Headwinds

Minimum wage hike

On January 1, 2018, Ontario, Canada’s largest province, raised the minimum wage from C$11.60 per hour to C$14 per hour. The province will increase the minimum wage again on January 1, 2019 to C$15 per hour. As can be seen from the table below, several other provinces will also increase the minimum wage later this year.

Source: Payworks

This will add more pressure to Loblaw’s wage expense. In fact, we are seeing this already as Loblaw’s Q2 2018 selling, general & administrative expenses increased by 140 basis points year over year. Even if we exclude the unfavorable impact from the disposition of its gas bar operations and other items, its SG&A as a percentage of revenue still increased by 30 basis points. If there were no execution of its cost saving initiatives, its SG&A as a percentage of revenue would have been even worse.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Drug reform will compress its margin in H2 2018

Like many other retailers, Loblaw’s margin also comes under pressure due to the generic drug reform in Canada. The reform, which started on April 1, 2018, reduced the price of 70 most commonly prescribed drugs by up to 40%. While the reform benefits Canadians, Loblaw’s top and bottom lines especially in its pharmacy business are negatively impacted. The company has already seen the impact in Q2 2018, as its pharmacy business’s same store sales growth only grew by 0.3% despite strong prescription growth performance.

This is also evident in its decelerating same-store sales growth in its drug retail segment (including pharmacy and front store sales). As can be seen from the chart below, its Q2 2018 drug retail segment’s SSSG only grew by 1.7% year over year. This was much lower than its previous four quarters’ above 3% SSSG rates. Looking forward, management did not provide guidance on its pharmacy business in the second half of 2018. Nevertheless, the company indicated that there will still “be a little bit of a downward pressure.”

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Reasons Why We Believe Loblaw Can Overcome The Challenges

Cost-control initiatives

Loblaw has several initiatives to keep its cost under control. One of the initiatives is to add more self check-out counters. In the past quarter, the company added self-checkout counters to 58 Shoppers Drug Mart stores. Now, there are over 350 Shoppers Drug Mart stores that are equipped with self-checkout counters (the company has about 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart stores nationwide). This will mean that it will need fewer employees especially during the peak hours.

In its food retail stores (where self-checkout counters are much more common), the company is also upgrading its self-checkout technology to improve the scan rate. This will improve customers’ shopping experience. In fact, management mentioned that since the upgrade, intervention rates have dropped by more than 50%. We believe these efforts will improve Loblaw’s operating efficiency. However, the improvement will likely be incremental and may take at least several quarters to fully see the positive impact.

PC Optimum Loyalty Program: A gold mine

Loblaw’s newly released PC Optimum loyalty program has reached 13.5 million active loyalty members. For reader's information, its PC Optimum loyalty program was an integration of its former PC Plus program, and Shoppers Drug Mart’s Optimum Points. Its loyalty members are more than one third of the Canadian population.

We believe Loblaw’s loyalty program with 13.5 million loyalty members is its biggest weapon to defend and gain market shares in the future. The company can use the data from its members to study their shopping behaviour, and provide customized promotions and marketing activities to encourage its members to shop at its stores.

E-commerce: The next growth driver

In order to compete with other retailers, Loblaw continues to expand its online grocery pick-up and delivery business across Canada. Its Click & Collect business is growing in popularity and there are over 500 Click & Collect locations. We believe e-commerce will continue to be Loblaw’s revenue growth driver in the next few years. Below is a chart that shows retail e-commerce sales growth in Canada from 2016 to 2021. As can be seen from the chart below, the growth rates are in the high-single digits. Although the chart is not specific to grocery, we can see the potential of e-commerce growth in Loblaw’s e-commerce business.

Retail e-commerce sales growth in Canada (Source: Statista)

Risks And Challenges

Rising transportation cost, and fierce competition will persist

Beside rising minimum wages across the country, Loblaw also indicated that they are seeing an increase in transportation cost in H2 2018. The already competitive grocery landscape in Canada will make it quite challenging for Loblaw to raise its grocery prices to offset its rising expenses.

Loblaw Is Slightly Undervalued

Loblaw’s forward P/E ratio is currently at about 14.67x (see chart below). This is about one multiple below its 5-year average of 15.63x. Its forward P/E ratio of 14.67x is also below its peers. For example, its competitors Metro (OTCPK:MTRAF) and Empire (OTCPK:EMLAF) trade at forward P/E ratios of 16.96x and 17.08x respectively.

Source: YCharts

Loblaw has increased its dividend consistently in the past (see chart below). It currently pays a dividend of C$0.295 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.7%. Although the dividend yield is not high, its dividend is safe as its 2017 dividend payout ratio as a percentage of free cash flow was only 16.8%.

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Loblaw continues to face strong headwinds from higher transportation cost, minimum wage hikes, and generic drug reform in Canada. The company has several strategies to offset these headwinds such as through its cost-control initiatives, the use of customized promotions from its loyalty members, and growth of its e-commerce business. We believe its current valuation is attractive on a relative basis. However, investors should keep in mind that these headwinds won’t dissipate anytime soon, and that its strategies to offset these headwinds may take several quarters to positively impact its bottom line.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.