Essendant: An Over-Leveraged, Melting Ice Cube Valued Off False Hope

Introduction/Background

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) is one of the largest wholesale suppliers of office products and workplace items. It serves 29,000 dealers that then resell to business end-users. Since 2009, ESND had been a stable distribution business generally with ~$5bn of revenue (low growth), ~15% gross margins, and ~5% EBITDA margins. However, secular headwinds (discussed below) began to impact the company in 2016 with revenue declining, gross margins eroding due to a shift in product mix and pricing competition, and operating margins falling rapidly because of high operating leverage. The stock price followed suit as it fell from $30 in early 2016 to below $10 by 2018.

During this time, management began a restructuring plan and also simultaneously pursued strategic alternatives in hopes of finding a buyer. The outcome of those efforts surfaced in April 2018 with ESND announcing a Reverse Morris Trust (“RMT”) transaction with Genuine Parts Co.’s (NYSE:GPC) SP Richards (“SPR”). SPR is the second largest wholesale supplier of office products, so it has faced similar secular headwinds and deteriorating results. Despite having 2.5x more revenue than SPR, ESND would only receive 49% of the pro forma equity in the RMT. Nonetheless, after the transaction announcement, ESND rose to ~$10/share before dropping back down to ~$7.50 following a poor 1Q18 earnings release.

Shortly thereafter, Sycamore, the private equity owner of Staples, sent a letter to ESND expressing an interest in acquiring the company. Since they were not engaged by the ESND Board, Sycamore then filed a 13D and issued a public letter expressing desire to conduct due diligence and noted a cash offer of $11.50 for ESND with the ability to go higher. Sycamore also purchased 11% of the company before ESND instituted its poison pill, which effectively prevents Sycamore from buying more shares. This news sent the stock to ~$14/share as the market seemed to expect a higher offer.

Then, last week, ESND announced better-than-expected 2Q18 results that drove its price to ~$16.50/share. However, we believe that shares are now severely overvalued on a standalone and transaction basis for the following reasons:

1. ESND operates in a secularly-challenged business with continually deteriorating fundamentals

The entire office products supply chain has faced structural headwinds. Businesses and consumers continue to reduce their spending on ink and printers, which are both high margin products for ESND and its dealer customers. This has been compounded by the “Amazon effect” because Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been focused on distributing supplies to businesses and therefore stealing share from the traditional office products supply chain. Due to these struggles, Office Depot (NYSE:ODP) and Staples attempted to merge in 2015 but this transaction was blocked for antitrust reasons.

To combat financial pressures, both companies have been sourcing more products directly from manufacturers instead of buying through ESND. In addition, ODP and Staples have been acquiring dealers to gain access to small business customers. Once acquired, these dealers then also have the ability to source product directly instead of using ESND.

In short, ESND suffers from less demand and greater pricing power by their customers and end-users. As a result, the company has posted seven straight quarters of falling revenue. In turn, Adjusted EBITDA dropped from a historical run-rate of ~$250mm to only ~$80mm today. The market reacted positively to ESND’s 2Q18 results because revenue only declined by 0.5% y/y, but investors did not seem to notice that adjusted EBITDA fell ~35% y/y. Margins are eroding at a faster pace than sales as ESND spends to attract customers and the mix shifts to lower-margin products. Of note, management has been reporting highly-adjusted numbers due to a seemingly never-ending restructuring plan. But they conveniently did not adjust EBITDA for a $5.1mm gain from a receivables reserve reduction, which acted as a one-time benefit. Adjusting for this item and stock-based compensation, ESND posted a 1.9% EBITDA margin compared to 2.8% last year.

Sycamore recently reiterated our comments above: “headwinds will persist for an extended period of time as a result of the core office products market continuing to shrink and as Staples, and other companies of scale, increasingly buy directly from manufacturers instead of through Essendant or S.P. Richards. The weak sales and the margin deterioration in your [ESND] recently announced second quarter results illustrate these challenges in high relief. In particular, the core business, excluding the auto and industrial categories, was down approximately 2.6% YoY with mix shift towards lower margin products such as paper and increasing pressure on allowances.” (Source: 13D/A dated 7.31.18)

2. To make matters worse, the company has a massive debt burden

ESND only has ~$80mm of EBITDA to support ~$500mm of net debt resulting in ~6x net leverage. After deducting ~$25mm of interest expense, ~$10mm of taxes, ~$40mm of capex, and ~$20mm of restructuring charges, FCF is negative and implies that debt will expand. Coupled with declining EBITDA, ESND’s leverage is likely to rise, while its credit profile deteriorates further.

3. A revolving door of management with low insider ownership

The prior CEO left halfway through his transformation plan at ESND in June 2017. The CEO before him left after only four years for a CEO role somewhere else. Other high-profile exits in the last three years include the CFO (after only two years), COO, SVP of Marketing, and General Counsel (Link here for all other than CEO & CFO). The current CFO, President of Facilities, and SVP of Strategy have less than two years at their new roles. Lastly, insiders own 3% of stock and none have bought any since 2011 besides two small purchases from the former CEO and CFO in 2015/16.

4. Planned merger with SPR results in a business that is still secularly-challenged

The combination of ESND with SPR would create the largest national wholesaler of office products with nearly $7bn in revenue, but one that is still facing major competitive headwinds and execution challenges. ESND is guiding to a 1-3% revenue decline in 2018 (page 2), while SPR is also guiding to a 3-4% revenue decline this year.

Given the substantial operating leverage, margins are compressing with lower revenue. ESND margin declines have been discussed, while SPR EBITDA margins have declined from 8.6% in 2012 to 4.8% in the LTM period. Now, the two companies expect to achieve $75mm of synergies (1% margin increase) and $100mm in NWC reduction from the combination. But we have our doubts about the ultimate synergy realization, given that ESND is already working on its own $50mm cost-savings plan, both companies are already at substantial scale, and both businesses have been fighting industry headwinds for years. Lastly, even if the full cost and NWC synergies are achieved, the customer base is likely to direct some business elsewhere to reduce its supplier concentration and create some pricing competition for its business. Echoing our view, Sycamore recently stated:

“The assertion that the combined company will have immediate realization of $75 million of run-rate synergies is unrealistic, as is the assertion that the pro forma company would have $300 million of EBITDA, since it includes those synergies as well as a $20 million benefit to EBITDA related to financial engineering in switching from FIFO to LIFO accounting. Applying a realistic pro forma EBITDA and realistic pro forma trading multiple would result in a value of your proposed combination well below $10 per share.” (Source: 13D/A dated 7.31.18)

5. Appears overvalued on both a standalone and pro forma basis

On a standalone basis, ESND trades for ~25x unlevered FCF and ~14x LTM EBITDA. Assuming the merger with SPR, the pro forma entity is trading for similar multiples at ~25x unlevered FCF and ~12.5x EBITDA. These multiples imply substantial growth in profits, but we expect the opposite. For reference, ESND has historically traded for ~7.5x EBITDA (see chart below). In addition, ODP trades for only ~4.5x today and Sycamore paid only ~5.5x EBITDA for Staples last year.

6. Trades at a substantial premium to the latest offer from Sycamore, despite no CA being signed

On April 17, 2018, Staples/Sycamore first sent a letter to management expressing interest in acquiring ESND at $11.50/share in cash but were told that management could not engage with them per the merger agreement with SPR. Then, on April 29, 2018, Staples sent another letter to ESND reiterating their belief that $11.50 represented a Superior Proposal but also indicating ability “to identify incremental value opportunities which should enable us to increase our all-cash offer significantly in excess of $11.50 per share”. ESND now trades for a 40%+ premium to that offer, so the market seems to expect a higher bid from Sycamore. However, the ESND Board continues to recommend the merger with SPR, GPC has not increased its merger offer (so ESND will only receive 49% of the pro forma equity), and Sycamore has still not signed a confidentiality agreement (“CA”) with ESND. Without an executed CA, Sycamore is likely unable to complete the required due diligence and therefore unable to acquire ESND at any price.

7. We are skeptical of Sycamore’s sincere interest in its acquisition offer for ESND

Staples operates a substantial retail business and has a big presence in large, national corporate accounts. Due to its scale and customer base, Staples has been increasingly going direct to manufacturers for its supply and has thus cut out ESND. Now, some speculate that Staples/Sycamore is aiming to tap into ESND’s smaller reseller customer base to increase its presence in small corporate accounts. However, Staples has been directly partnering or acquiring dealer customers of ESND. The latest example is Staples’ purchase of HiTouch Business Services. This strategy further decreases Staples’ reliance on and need for ESND.

Given the highly consolidated and competitive dynamics in the office products supply chain, we think that Sycamore may have lobbed in a bid for ESND to disturb the SPR/ESND deal process and timeline. A combined SPR/ESND creates a larger-scale distributor that can more efficiently supply to smaller dealers, who can then more easily compete with Staples. Of note, ESND added the following note in its “Risk Factors” section in its latest S-4/A, which interestingly was not in the original S-4:

“The previously announced unsolicited proposal from Staples, Inc. to acquire ESND could disrupt ESND’s businesses in negative ways. For example, customers, suppliers and other third-party business partners of ESND may seek to terminate or reduce their relationships with ESND as a result of the proposal, whether pursuant to the terms of their existing agreements with ESND or otherwise. In addition, current and prospective employees of ESND may experience uncertainty regarding their current or potential future roles with ESND, which might adversely affect ESND’s ability to retain, recruit and motivate key personnel. Should they occur, any of these events could adversely affect the financial condition, results of operations or business prospects of ESND.”

8. Even if Sycamore is truly interested in acquiring ESND, Sycamore has a history of not completing acquisitions and lowering its offers

Given that this has not been your typical M&A process, we reviewed Sycamore’s 13D history to glean insight into their past actions. We found three historical 13D situations, and none of them ended up closing at the initial bid price.

In 2011/12, Sycamore took a 9% position in The Talbots and then bid $3/share but was rejected by the Board. Sycamore later tendered for the company with Board approval for $2.75/share in summer 2012.

In 2013, Sycamore took an 8% position in Aeropostale and appeared to join an activist campaign with some hedge funds to start a sales process. The Board adopted a poison pill and then Sycamore provided a $150mm senior secured term loan with warrants. Ultimately, Aeropostale filed Chapter 11 and blamed Sycamore for a loan-to-own scheme.

As a final example, Sycamore took a 10% position in Express in 2014 with a publicly stated intent to acquire the company, but Express adopted a poison pill. After seven months of discussions, Sycamore ultimately ended its buyout pursuit in January 2015 “because it could not get deal financing on favorable terms”. These three examples give us comfort that there are some precedents for Sycamore’s goals besides acquisition at the initial price once filing a 13D.

9. Only one other party was interested in ESND during its sales process

Per the “Background of the Merger” section of the S-4 for the SPR transaction, ESND initiated a strategic alternatives review in summer 2016 and began conversations with only one suitor, Party A. The parties entered a CA in October 2016 and continued discussions into early 2017, when Party A sent a preliminary offer for ESND for up to $18/share in February 2017. The parties then entered a 30-day exclusivity agreement and a merger agreement was even drafted in mid-April. But in late April 2017, Party A abruptly walked from the transaction with no color provided as to the reason.

Some propose that this Party A could have been Staples, but we think this is highly doubtful as Staples itself was deep in confirmatory diligence with several financial bidders at the time of this Party A negotiation. We think this Background section provides additional evidence of the lack of interest in an asset like ESND, given the struggling industry and only a handful of logical suitors.

Lastly, some may point to the $18/share Party A bid as proof of potential bid increases now, but this represented a ~20% discount to the ESND share price at that time and only ~7x EBITDA. If Party A were to re-engage and apply the same multiple it did in April 2017, the implied ESND share price would be $2/share.

10. The antitrust risk of both deals should not be ignored

On June 1st , the FTC requested additional information regarding the SPR/ESND merger through a “Second Request”. As a result, this extends the waiting period so the deal now has an outside termination date of April 12, 2019 (extendable to July 12).

Yet, ESND hopes to close before year-end. ESND believes that Sycamore’s contemplated purchase has also received a Second Request from the FTC (Source: 8-K dated 7.3.18). Note that Sycamore seems to be moving forward with receiving regulatory approval despite not signing a CA yet.

Given the highly consolidated nature of the office products industry, these Second Requests from the FTC to check antitrust risk are not surprising. However, ODP/Staples was blocked on antitrust grounds in May 2016 to the surprise of many investors, who expected the rise of Amazon to calm regulators’ concerns. A Staples/ESND tie-up would result in a vertically-integrated behemoth in the office product space and would then compete directly with independent dealers. A SPR/ESND merger would create the largest horizontally-integrated wholesale distributor in the industry and would then reduce sourcing options for independent dealers. While we don’t underwrite either deal being blocked, we believe the antitrust risk is real.

Primary Risks & Mitigating Factors

1. Sycamore could increase its bid above the current share price, which would represent a 40%+ increase, but we view this as unlikely given that Sycamore hasn’t signed a CA, the firm has a history of lowering offers or walking away from transactions and that today’s valuation is excessive. In fact, Sycamore seems to agree with our last point because they stated “We cannot see any basis for your current trading price other than our involvement in the process.” (Source: 13D/A 7.31.18)

2. The merger with SPR could be approved and all synergies could be realized, but we believe these synergies will be offset by falling revenue. Plus, the combined entity is already trading at ~8.5x EBITDA when giving credit for $75mm of cost savings and $100mm of NWC benefits. This compares to ESND’s historical multiple of ~7.5x and Staples being acquired for only ~5.5x.

3. ESND’s fundamental prospects could improve, but recent history and ongoing trends would suggest otherwise.

Valuation

Without a transaction, we believe ESND is only worth $3/share based on ~7.5x LTM EBITDA of $80mm. If combined with SPR, we think ESND will be worth $9/share if they achieve half of the targeted synergies, lose no customers/revenue and are valued for ~7.5x EBITDA. If acquired by Sycamore, we believe the PE firm will pay no more than its initial bid of $11.50/share. For conservatism, we weight Sycamore’s purchase at 50% and the other two scenarios at 25% each. As outlined in the table, it results in a weighted average price of $8.75 implying ~50% downside.

Conclusion

ESND is currently valued as if the company has substantial growth prospects and benefits from a bidding war. But in reality, ESND’s profits continue to decline rapidly and it has only one cash offer. That offer is far lower than ESND’s current price and contingent on completing diligence. The cost to borrow is minimal. We think the risk/reward is very attractive at the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ESND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.