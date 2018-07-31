Stable 13% Yield With No K-1 And A Decade Of Coverage

The majority of the fleet is fixed for a decade or longer; the shortest charter runs to late-2021. LNG is set to be the energy story of the decade. Get paid nearly 13% with over 25% equity upside.

After following for 5 years, I'm now long. No need for puffery or "table pounding" here; this vehicle is quite attractive for income and is positioned in an excellent industry.

We previously avoided this name due to unsustainable payouts, long since flagged as risky. The distribution cut happened as predicted and DLNG dropped from $17 to the $7s.

This recent addition to our income portfolio offers a nearly 13% yield backed by modern assets with long-term charters in an attractive industry.

DLNG Overview - 12.7% Yield, Clear Visibility

Source: DLNG Q2-18 Earnings Presentation

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is a shipping firm focused on LNG transport carriers with long-term fixed charters. DLNG currently has six vessels on the water with near-100% coverage until late-2021. Four of their six vessels have more than a decade of coverage. Dynagas has been a presence in the shipping sector for several years and is supported by a private sponsor with nine additional dropdown candidates. They are the world's largest direct owner of Ice Class LNG carriers.

Not only is DLNG well positioned for the likely decade of growth in LNG transport, but they own the specialized ships most suited to exploit new trade routes. Although DLNG has been public since 2013, I've been cautious on the name and I didn't believe the distribution was sustainable. On Value Investor's Edge, we avoided the name and were prepared for a likely payout cut. The distribution cut came this spring, with quarterly payouts dipping from $0.4225 to $0.25, and the stock price plummeted. We had been avoiding since 2016, and as the situation worsened during 2017, DLNG had already weakened:

Source: Google Finance, Annotations Added

It should be noted that DLNG today is exactly the same company that traded nearly 2x higher just a year ago. In fact, DLNG is arguably better today as payouts are sustainable, they are set to refinance, and their fleet has much better charter coverage.

Does that mean DLNG is worth $15? No. The stock was clearly overpriced last year. I'm fairly agnostic about dividend payouts as a valuation metric, as I prefer to look at net asset value and free cash flow generation. DLNG was very overvalued at $15, but now she is cheap at $8.

I believe DLNG is "about right" at $10/unit, which represents a slight premium to adj. net-asset-value ("NAV"), equivalent to a 10% yield on what I believe is a clearly long-term sustainable payout level. The best part about DLNG as a yield play is that they have a 1099 instead of a K-1, this means the income can go directly into an IRA/401k without hassle and it is also eligible for lower taxation (i.e., qualified dividends vs. income).

I've recently added units to our income portfolio at an adj. basis of $7.70, at what I believe was an excellent risk/reward acquisition. I'm not here to "pound the table" on huge upside, $10/unit is probably about 'right,' and 27% might not seem glamorous, but this is one of the best (nearly) 13% yield opportunities I've seen in my career. Classic income play - big dividends and some reasonable equity upside.

DLNG currently has approximately 36.2M units outstanding for a current market capitalization of about $285M. The current yield is 12.7%.

Dynagas also has $75M of 9.0% preferred units outstanding (DLNG-A), which offer an effective yield of 8.6% ($26.20 trading level). In this situation, I believe the common is more attractive than the preferred.

Previous Coverage & Distribution Cut

I've followed Dynagas for several years, including with exclusive income research at Value Investor's Edge. We've always been skeptical of their growth and payout abilities, and the distribution cut was no surprise.

Our posture was to 'avoid' during 2016-2017 as the firm simply looked risky and overpriced, and their fate became especially clear in late-2017 and into early-2018. The cut from $0.4225 to $0.25/qtr was dramatic, but it was the right long-term solution for the firm. They defended the cut in their Q1-18 earnings presentation, and I agree with their move.

Source: Dynagas Q1-18 Earnings Presentation, Slide 7

Why the Distribution Was Cut...

Simply put, DLNG was committing the same sin that most MLPs fall into: they were paying unsustainable distributions supported by significantly above-market charters signed during the "good times."

Dynagas failed to take advantage of higher-priced equity to keep the dropdown growth going and they fell into a state of complete inaction during 2016 and 2017.

They spent their excess cash on unsustainable distributions and once a few legacy charters were about to roll-off, they realized they were trapped. There was simply no choice but to take a substantial distribution cut.

As explained by CFO Michael Gregos on the Q1-18 conference call:

...our distribution coverage declined as previous legacy shorter term contracts at peak charter rates were replaced with longer term contracts which were concluded at lower, but still attractive rates as a consequence of both their longer term duration and market conditions at the time they were entered into.

DLNG still has excellent cash flow, but their $0.4225/qtr payout wasn't sustainable. Furthermore, like almost all other MLPs, Dynagas was a bit overlevered and they needed to retain cash to refinance upcoming notes.

Forward Coverage

Is the distribution sustainable going forward? I believe so, and management has been very clear about their intentions to continue current payouts. Coverage ratios are likely to be below 1x in the near term (0.79x for Q1), but this is due to a heavy level of dry docks and the transition to new charters.

LNG vessels require special surveys and dry docks once every five years; for a fleet of six vessels, this means a normalized rate of 1.2 per year. During 2018, DLNG is dealing with 3 such drydocks.

The slide below shows the long-term contract coverage. There is only roughly six months of "available" time for vessels, at a time when spot rates are surging (i.e., some spot exposure is a good thing).

Source: Dynagas Q2-18 Earnings Presentation, Slide 9

DCF coverage is likely to be around 1.0-1.1x normalized for the long term, but actual cash coverage is much higher due to excellent credit terms.

On the Q1-18 conference call, management shared that coverage is likely to dip below 1x through 2018 due to three consecutive dry docks, and we saw this performance during Q2 results (emphasis added):

The total dry dock course in aggregate for the year is expected to be 10.5 million with an aggregate of 65 off higher days for all three ships. As a result for 2018 on a steady state basis, we expect the distribution and cash coverage ratios to remain below one. However, the partnership has adequate liquidity to cover any shortfall and fund the current distribution.

Valuation Approaches

I believe the best two ways to model this type of firm is via direct adjusted NAV and also on a reasonable yield to sustainable distributions. According to VesselsValue, our preferred source for live ship valuations, DLNG's core fleet is worth roughly $720M.

Source: VesselsValue, Dynagas Fleet Valuation

Additionally, I model the long-term EBITDA expectations from DLNG's charters as worth nearly $300M. This is based on an expectation for 30 years of vessel life, a 10% discount against future EBITDA, and a 6% discount to forward asset valuations.

DLNG has net debt of about $663M and $75M of preferred equity. This leads to a NAV of $282M or about $7.80/unit. I believe this is a decent 'floor value' for the firm. Meaning people who buy here are buying the firm at tangible value with no premium given for improving market conditions, sentiment shifts, or forward growth potential.

Successful shipping LPs, such as GasLog Partners (GLOP), often trade for a range of 1.5-2.0x. GLOP still trades there and Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) traded near those levels before recent distribution cut fears. In fact, if we look at DLNG just a year ago (i.e., $15 vs. adj. NAV of $8-$9), we see this huge premium.

Would you rather buy a 12.7% yield with a solid floor valuation and clear coverage, or pay a steep premium for a market favorite with less charter coverage, trading significantly over NAV?

I know my answer. I've recently bought DLNG for our income portfolio at Value Investor's Edge, an account that has returned 11.6% on average this year vs. the S&P 500's (SPY) 3.8% and the high-yield comp Alerian Index (AMLP), which is down 1% inclusive of dividends.

We're being pragmatic here. This is a great income play, but likely not a ton of upside. I suspect around a 10% yield is a reasonable upper 'fair value' for DLNG, which equates to $10/unit. To trade above $10, which is still 27% of equity upside in addition to a nearly 13% yield, DLNG needs more growth.

Forward Growth Opportunities?

Parent GP Dynagas Holding has a considerable dropdown pipeline. There's plenty of growth, but DLNG needs to finish refinancing their 2019 bonds first and will likely need to raise new equity via a preferred offering.

Source: Dynagas Q2-18 Earnings Presentation, Slide 10

Before DLNG can grow, they need to refinance a $250M unsecured bond due in October 2019. DLNG currently has around $50M in surplus liquidity, and I suspect the most likely outcome is a new unsecured issuance for around $200M, likely at close to 7.5% interest.

This would sap DLNG's remaining near-term liquidity, leaving them unable to afford another dropdown from internal cash flow. Unfortunately, with equity under $10/sh, there's no way for them to justify issuing new common equity.

I believe their best avenue of growth would be to try to place a Series-B preferred for up to $100M, potentially enough to pay for up to two dropdowns depending on applied leverage. Judging by how the 9% Series-A trades well above par, they could likely place a Series-B, especially if it was Fixed-to-Floating, for perhaps as low as 8.25-8.50%.

If they did an offering in the $60M range, they could likely afford one dropdown. If they could sell closer to $100M, perhaps they could afford two dropdowns?

Management Concerns?

DLNG is a classic LP, which means they are ultimately run for the benefit of the private general partner, with distributions paid out to attract new unitholders. Although management hasn't done anything nefarious, a related party, owned by the Chairman of the Board, provides vessel management.

DLNG pays $2,898/day for technical management plus 1.25% gross charter hire for commercial management. The latter is within reason, but the technical management fee is easily double 'fair market' rates and simply lines insider pockets. These fees are well disclosed, but they are worth noting. I don't believe in sugar-coating holdings and this is indeed a negative.

By comparison, GasLog Partners charges around $1,500/day and Golar LNG reimburses all expenses plus a 5% fee. Additionally, DLNG has previously dropped down assets at slightly inflated values. This is true of virtually all GP to LP transactions, as they are almost always done on a high EBITDA multiple instead of on a NAV-basis. Both GLOP and GMLP do the same thing, but again, I prefer to keep both eyes open on these.

Conclusion: 12.7% Yield & Up to 27% Equity Upside

I believe DLNG is a reasonable income buy at these prices. The yield appears safe, arguably one of the most visible/stable 13% yields I've seen in a long-time as the majority of the fleet is fixed for a decade or longer. Current LNG carrier values are still slightly depressed due to the past few years of weakness, and although DLNG won't directly benefit from asset appreciation, it would lift the underlying NAV floor, perhaps to $10/sh or higher.

Once new charters are in place by mid/late-2019, I suspect DLNG will be able to trade towards a 10% yield, especially if they can issue some new preferred equity and complete a dropdown transaction. This drives eventual equity upside to $10/unit, around 27% upside in addition to the current 13% yield.

Oh yes, and no K-1. DLNG has a 1099 form for convenience!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.