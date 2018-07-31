Confesssions Of A MoviePass/Helios Investor

I admit it – I invested in MoviePass – I invested in this bad news stock. There I said it. It is hard for me to admit to myself that I took a gamble on such a loser, on a concept that was/is a long-shot at best. It went against all my better judgment and my value investing strategies. It looked like a concept that couldn’t possibly work. The math simply wasn’t there, but the buzz and the street momentum was difficult to ignore. Millennials and Baby Boomers loved the MoviePass service alike -was it an impossible dream? Was it a brand that could become a household name? There was an undeniable allure to the service and the stock, this was a concept that seemed to have some promise didn’t it?

It seems painfully obvious now that MoviePass and its Nasdaq listed parent Helios and Matheson (HMNY) were probably too good to be true from the minute they began to aggressively exploding size and notoriety in August 2017. For as they grew in the market and the public consciousness they really began to not explode but to implode, as the model was never truly sustainable and in-fact created an ever growing spiral of cash burn the more popular the product became. Sell more and lose more - what a novel concept! Could management get to enough subscribers to make money of peripheral advertising and marketing efforts? Could they disrupt the move industry enough to be taken seriously, to move with the big boys? The answer now seems to be an obvious ‘no’ on all accounts, and I am forced to look back and evaluate what brought me to this point of public revelation. It has been a painful ride, but nobody can say it wasn’t interesting.

The Investing History

I will not go into a detailed history lesson on HMNY as there are numerous sources for this dramatic story like here, here and here. I will briefly detail the incredible ride of this stock in last 12 months, one which I never thought quite possible. One year ago in July 2017 this stock stood at a valuation of between $2.75 and $3.25 and was relatively obscure data analytics firm with a modest revenue stream, but upon acquiring an interest in MoviePass it would eventually reach a peak valuation of $32.90 on October 11 2017. Mitch Lowe of Netflix and Redbox fame was at the helm of MoviePass, and Ted Farnsworth was the leader of HMNY – the Nasdaq listed firm which had acquired a controlling stake in MoviePass in August 2017 and took the subscriber price down and the enrolled subscriber count up. This was an era of hubris for the stock, although one that quickly began to fall apart heading into 2018 as many promises seemed to elude management and investors began to lose faith.

The story on this stock was always one of high risk and high reward. The theory was that the service could reach a critical mass of customers (CEO Ted Farnsworth repeatedly recently mentions 5 million paid subscribers) whereby the service would become profitable. The company did indeed hit 3 million subscribers in mid June and for a time looked like it could be on track to surprise to the upside. The profitability always seemed like it would come outside the subscriber revenue stream – indeed at the $9.95 monthly price point adopted, the service could never really pay for tickets at full price and make money from the subscription revenue even if it reached hundreds of millions per year. The model was reliant on negotiated lower prices, capitulation by large theatre chains, or buy-in from the studio level to keep the ball rolling.

Every investor knew there was an element of time baked into the stock – that subscribers took some time to accumulate. In the meantime, management seemed to show success at that task, announcing a tally over 3 million customers in May 2018 and pushing forward with acquisitions of EFO Films and movie titles like American Animals and Gotti as recently as June, things looked to be diversifying. The stock price however, came under increased pressure throughout as bulls began to lose hope and bears took control, dropping to a close of $5.68 at year end, and recovering to $9.32 in January and February. The stock fell of a cliff in late February falling below $6.00 and continued declining into early May where it found itself slightly above $2.00 per share. A real drop came May 7 – 10 where the stock fell from a close of $2.11 to $.62 in the span of a few days. All along the stock had been declining, but the storyline had begun to deteriorate and the necessary dilution increase, with short selling interest growing exponentially in the latter months. This stock death spiral finally culminated in talk of a 250:1 reverse split and the actual implantation at a share price of $.09-.10 – a split which effectively destroyed the small retail investor - and the destruction moved along unabated in the last week. The stock has plunged from an anticipated post-split valuation of $21.25 to a close of $.80 on July 30th (losing 60% that day alone) marking an epic destruction of shareholder value and capital. The stock stand with around $1.4 million market cap on July 30th – down from $316 million on Oct. 11 2017 (Helios and Matheson Market Cap (NASDAQ:HMNY)).

My Failed Strategy

I entered this game somewhat late admittedly, but partly strategically. I became truly aware of HMNY in the spring of 2018 not because of the buzz surrounding the stock but because of the noise around the service itself. I had acquaintances and co-workers who were enrolling, and there seemed a definite buzz surrounding the MoviePass concept. I didn’t have a clue about HMNY or Ted Farnsowrth at this point, but I figured I would look for a way to invest in this potential growth story. I have had similar success in the past by listening to this ‘sidewalk wisdom’, and I began to follow the feet towards the idea. What I found in HMNY at that time was unsettling from an investing perspective, as the brief history above illustrated all too well. Even still, I could see a narrative that could work, and I began to do some light due diligence on the stock history and financing model, and watched throughout April and May.

When I saw the stock head below $.60 in late May I began to feel that an opportune point of entry may have been reached. I reasoned that the drop in total market cap was too extreme given some bad news and an overreaction among investors, and the future could be brighter given the growth nature of the stock, and the drop was likely accelerated by the spike in short interest that was depressing the stock artificially. Surely management had data and metrics to back their claim of hitting 5 million subscribers by year end, and there had to be a plausible path toward alternate revenue or else the implemented pricing model made no sense. I invested on faith. I dipped a toe around $.47 and again at $.32 and again added a position as the stock fell below $.30.

During this period I kept reading the headlines feverishly and what I found wasn’t particularly reassuring. The stock was facing immense short selling pressure, seemed to be diluted near constantly by mgmt. as a strategy, and was not experiencing good news cycles as quickly as one would hope. Still one could assume that subscribers were being added and that the overall plan was on pace – until it wasn’t. And oh boy it wasn’t. When AMC offered a competing service (AMC) it not only added a viable competitor but also signaled that capitulation to MoviePass was not in the offing from AMC or Cinemark (CNK) or any other chain for that matter. The second salvo came fast on the heals and was the approved authorization for a potential stock split of up to 250:1 and a concurrent authorization for up to 5 million outstanding shares. At that point I knew the jig looked to be up, but it was too late to exit with any upside as the market was with me on this one. I ended up holding through the reverse split and being nearly wiped out, on a small position, but one that I didn’t want to lose in any case.

Lessons Learned and Future Possibilities

There are a lot of lessons from this one, but I will highlight two major ones while I process all the others in the weeks ahead. The first: always be confident in your management team when investing. I was confident in Mitch Lowe, I was not confident in Ted Farnsworth. 50/50 is not enough for the retail investor and shouldn’t have been for me – but I took the jump anyway. This is a mistake as I quickly realized the market didn’t trust Farnsworth either. When you can only read about the qualities of people you trust with your investment, make sure to look at the past and the present. There was enough for me to look elsewhere. The second: never invest in something that doesn’t have a developed plan towards profitability. That is to say – a business venture need not be immediately profitable (think Tesla or Amazon) but there must be a viable path toward profitability. In the case of Moviepass, we all invested knowing that tickets cost more that the subscription. We had no evidence of any contributing revenue streams nor agreements with major chains were ever in place – only vague promises and ideas - this was ultimately a mistake. Retail investors need to see management come through with some promises and when they go unfulfilled time and again – run towards the exit.

Am I convinced that MoviePass is dead? I am not. I believe there still could be an angel investor or private equity shop that sees value in the assets and looks to make something of the mess. It very well could be revived in 2020 as some others have suggested. That said, this baby wiped out a lot of retail investors. And I mean a lot – just look at the Seeking Alpha comments or any stock info service message board and you will see some destruction of the longs like I have never seen. This one was a whopper – a Greek tragedy of a minor investment play borne out over a 9 month timeframe. We may yet see the MoviePass concept survive – but I likely won’t be an investor in any part of it, nor maybe you – and maybe not Ted Farnworth or Mitch Lowe either. Perhaps they make out on this anyway, but my gut says this tragedy is not yet over as lawsuits and shareholder grievances will undoubtedly surface. I have never seen anything like it – but then again it is part of what makes investing interesting. As a value investor, I just wish I would have read the book afterward instead of participating.

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies contained herein are not intended to be official financial advice nor an official recommendation to buy or sell a security. Please evaluate each stock according to your own research and risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMNY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.