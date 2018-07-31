Tesla: Bulls Vs. Bears

Tesla comes with a lot of noise and buzz. Facts, figures, and claims are exaggerated, spun, and manipulated to one’s interest or to simply distract from the real issue.

Elon Musk and Tesla are a very polarizing topic. Tesla may be the most hated or loved stock in America.

I had the pleasure to be back on The Intelligent Investing Podcast with Eric Schleien to have an in-depth conversation on Tesla (TSLA). If you are even reading this, you are fully aware that Tesla has turned into a full blown soap opera. The podcast and this following article try to make sense of the Tesla drama.

Since Tesla is a very polarizing topic, let’s start off with the disclosures regarding Tesla:

I’m not a shareholder and never was. I’m not a short-seller and never was. I don’t have an agenda. I don’t have a horse between the short-sellers and the bulls. I’m not a “hater” or a “fanboy”. I don’t have a secret source inside Tesla’s factories. I didn’t pay anybody for information. I don’t own a Tesla. I find the debate between the Tesla bulls and bears very interesting.

Bloomberg Headline ( Link)

I long hesitated writing an article on Tesla. I wrote short one back in January 2014. Tesla is one of the most popular (or unpopular) stocks on Seeking Alpha and the media. There are a couple of pieces published every day and it wasn’t clear at first how I could add value to the debate. It’s has all the ingredients for a juicy story. The combination of a very colorful CEO on a mission to save the world, a flashy company that is disrupting the auto and energy industry, and with billions of dollars at play makes this stock very emotionally divisive. Musk and Tesla comes with a lot of noise and buzz. Facts, figures, and claims are exaggerated, spun, and manipulated to one’s interest or to simply distract from the real issue. And I think this is where the opportunity is. With so much being said, it’s hard to see the forest for the trees. We need to take a step back and get a little perspective. I will write about the good and the bad. While the goal of this article is to provide clarity, I’m aware that this article won’t change people’s mind since folks with money on the line are deeply entrenched in their position. I haven’t seen a bull turned bear on Tesla or vice versa.

I have front row seats to a good heavyweight fight between Tesla bulls and bears. These two opponents have very opposite points of view. In one corner, we have the bulls, aka the fanboys. The fanboys are “believers”. They believe in Musk and that Tesla will achieved its mission of transitioning the world to sustainable energy and will have become one of the most valuable and successful companies in the world. The legacy car companies like GM and Toyota are dinosaurs that won’t be able to compete with Tesla because of its EV head start and superior technology. Musk has also talked about turning humans into an interplanetary species. He makes you dream. In the other corner, we have the bears, aka the “haters”. The extreme version of the bear thesis is that Musk is a straight up fraud and Tesla is going to bankrupt. The milder version of the bear thesis is that Tesla is overvalued and a correction is due.

I try hard to look at Tesla from a rational and objective point of view and this is a difficult task. I also suffer from my own biases. From the outset I'm a fan of Elon Musk but skeptical about investing with him. I’m a fan for what Elon has accomplished and tries to accomplish. I’m a skeptic because I’m not into fairy tale stories and I understand basic high school math. But whether you like Elon or not, his journey from his youth to present day is very interesting and inspiring. Ashlee Vance’s biography of Elon Musk is an excellent book that covers his journey. Of course Musk is a flawed individual. He has personal foibles and challenges as everyone else.

Let’s try to cut to through the clutter and noise.

Tesla’s Background Story

If you are new to the shorting Tesla bandwagon, it’s probably of interest to know that Tesla has faced a few existential crisis in the past. The point is that betting against Elon Musk hasn’t paid off (yet). Experienced short-sellers are familiar with the saying: “The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent”.

Tesla is Elon Musk’s baby. Tesla was founded in 2003 and even though it has been 15 years, it has the look of a start-up; it’s not profitable, they are burning cash at a rapid pace, and they are still working on their products. It’s not the first time that Tesla is suffering from extreme pressure. Actually this company has been under pressure its entire existence. Hard work and a couple of lucky breaks helped push Tesla forward.

Back in 2003 the brain trust at Tesla figured out that lithium ion batteries got really good and were going to get much better. Traditional car companies haven’t caught on to the idea of lithium ion battery powered cars but a couple of tinkerers in California were already playing with the idea. They reached out to Elon Musk because back then he was talking about sending mice into space and they got the impression he thought differently and would be open to the idea of funding an electric car. Musk agreed and provided the seed capital. This also put Musk in a position of strength for control of Tesla.

The roadster was first announced publicly in 2006. Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was there with other celebrities. There was a real buzz and the company got really good publicly. Tesla succeeded at making electric cars sexy and the fact that you couldn’t get one made it even more desirable. Rich people were trying to bounce either off the waiting list. Wealthy eco-crusaders back in the days had to settle for a Toyota Prius. People who used to go after Lexus, BMW, and Cadillac saw electric and hybrid as a different kind of status symbol. At the beginning you weren’t legally allowed to buy a Tesla car but if you joined their “car club” for $100,000 one day you would get a“free” car. The strategy at the time was to focus on a high-priced, low volume product and moving down to more affordable products over time. The Roadster was a hit with the public but Tesla couldn’t figure out how to make money with it. In 2007 Tesla was suffering from operational problems and it cost $200,000 per Roadster to produce when they have been led to believe that manufacturing the car would cost $65,000. It’s around that time that Musk takes over as CEO. In 2008 “Tesla had less than $500,000 in the bank”, according to a later Wired profile. In 2009 Tesla gets a $465m loan from the Department of Energy. In 2010 Tesla bough the GM/Toyota factory in Fremont for only $42m (once worth a $1b). It was so cheap because GM was climbing out of bankruptcy. In June 2010 Tesla has its IPO and it raised $226m. The stock was up 41% in one day. Investors looked past Tesla's $55m loss in 2009 and the more of $300m they spent in 7 years. It was also the first car IPO since Ford in 1956. Between 2008 and 2012 Tesla sold 2,500 Roadsters.

In 2012 the Model S (Sedan) is announced. That's when it stunned its peers in the automotive industry. The Model S was named Motor Trend car of the year and generated tons of buzz. Tesla posted a small profit in 2013, $11m on $562m in revenues. By the way Tesla played a trick on the media when the Model S was first showed to the public because it barely held together. It looked great from a distance but if somebody touched it you could slide the hood right off. Some parts were held together with magnets...

In 2013 Tesla falls into crisis mode again. It couldn't convert the Model S reservations into purchases quickly. A lot of people were hanging out on the sidelines to make sure the company would remain viable. But if nobody buys, the stocks falls, and if the value of the company falls prospective owners would become more cautious and short-seller would win. Elon asked employees of every stripe to start making phone calls to turn reservation into sales.

Around the same time, Musk reaches out to his pal Larry Page at Google. He voiced his concerns about Tesla's ability to survive the next few weeks. He tells Page that Tesla is slow to convert reservations and customers defer their orders because they heard about new features coming up. Tesla shuts down its factory. Tesla said it was for maintenance but the real reason was to save cash. Elon struck a handshake deal with Page for Google to acquire Tesla. Google would need to pay $6b for Tesla. Musk asked to stay on 8 years, $5b in capital for factory expansion, plus a promised to mass market cars. Then a miracle happen, sales started to come in and the Tesla was saved. Stock went up from $30 to $130. Short-sellers took massive losses and Tesla paid off the $465m loan. The deal with Google was no longer necessary.

Musk is now working on the Model 3, his dream of mass market electric car. Elon has bet the company on it. The Model 3 was supposed to be called the Model E but Ford has the trademark. Even though Ford made the Model T hundred years ago, it's not known for making "models". Tesla has the S, X, and the Y was announced but trademark law is a dry profession it turns out (S-E-X-Y).

Elon Musk vs. The World

The last couple months have been rough on Elon. It wasn’t too long ago that Musk was the darling of the media. Back in February SpaceX launched the world’s most powerful rocket. For years Musk was on magazine covers. There were comparisons to Edison. He was dubbed the real life Iron Man (shots from the Iron Man movies were filmed at SpaceX). We all remember the famous photo of his car in space and the massive free advertising that came with it (I bet every car company is asking their marketing agency for a stunt campaign with a 5,000$ budget). Since then it seems that things went south pretty quickly. Today Musk appears to play the super villain. There doesn’t seem to be a day without a controversial story involving Musk. Controversial outbursts are neither new nor unusual for Musk, who frequently spars with critics and investors betting against his company. However right now he seems to be at war with everyone. The following is a brief list of recent incidents:

He is constantly engaging with detractors on Twitter.

He called a British cave explorer who had criticized him a pedophile. The tweet was quickly deleted and he has since apologized .

In May, Musk cut off analysts’ queries about the company’s capital requirements and Model 3 reservation holders during a conference call, calling them “boring, bonehead questions.”

Musk jokingly tweeted on April Fools’ Day that the company had gone bankrupt.

Musk’s ongoing frustration with short sellers.

Musk hung up on the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board who called to tell him the agency was booting Tesla representatives from the investigation of a fatal crash involving a Model X driver. The company had published a series of blog posts that cast blame on the deceased driver.

He’s going after journalists. He accused CNBC, Reuters and Business Insider of negative, false and misleading reporting.

He accused CNBC, Reuters and Business Insider of negative, false and misleading reporting. He’s spinning conspiracy theories : 'New World Order' and big oil companies trying to destroy Tesla according to Musk.

Tesla’s safety records were questioned when the Center for Investigative Reporting reported that Tesla had misclassified work-related injuries as personal medical issues, which made the plant seem safer than it is. Tesla argued that the report was “an ideologically motivated attack by an extremist organization”.

Musk is maniacally committed to Tesla’s mission of saving the world from global warming, but at times Tesla has seemed to fall short of more prosaic obligations, such as making sure its workers are safe. A 2017 analysis by Worksafe Inc., a nonprofit, said that serious injuries at Tesla’s plant in 2015 and 2016 were well above industry averages.

Just this week Montana Skeptic, a popular Tesla bear on Seeking Alpha, was forced to close his Twitter account and to cease writing about Tesla on Seeking Alpha after Elon Musk reached out at his employer. Seeking Alpha has responded to the controversy Seeking Alpha has responded to the controversy here

Musk’s Twitter activity is also up to the roof in 2018. Source: ZeroHedge

Musk is not afraid to go after people that do not share his point of view. He pushed back against a report by The Economist on Tesla’s constraints.

Source: Twitter

Musk is also not afraid to show up where there’s disaster. He said he would turn on the power in Puerto Rico, he sent a mini sub-marine in Thailand to save the trapped kids, and now he’s saying he wants to clean the water in Flint, Michigan. Musk disciples and the media love these actions. His critics would point out his action are self-centered and publicity stunt.

Why is Musk so defensive? I believe Tesla will need to go back to the markets to raise money in order to bring out its Semi truck, the Roadster sports car, Model Y, and his China factory.I don’t believe Musk when he said he won’t need to raise cash in the near future. If Tesla needs to raise money, they need to do so from a position of strength, not weakness. If Musk let the short sellers run loose, it will negatively affect the stock price and will create more dilution the day Tesla need to raise money.

In my opinion his behavior is a source of concern. I don’t think he’s helping Tesla with his frequent bizarre statements. As the company struggles to profitably boost production of its Model 3 sedan, it needs as few distractions as possible. Baillie Gifford portfolio manager James Anderson, one of the Tesla’s biggest investors, said Tesla needs to keep its head down and focus on performance. Musk in a Bloomberg interview earlier this month, did say that he would try to be nicer on Twitter.

The Model 3

The Model 3 is critical for Tesla's success. The Model 3 is Tesla mass market car and Elon Musk’s dream of providing an affordable EV car to the masses. The car starts at $35,000 but once options are added, the price can easily soar above $50,000. Model 3 will either kill Tesla or make it. Customers have to make a $2,500 deposit up front, which goes towards the overall cost of the car. Previously, would-be Model 3 owners put down a $1,000 "reservation" deposit to secure a place in line. Those who reserved a Model 3 early helped Tesla get a sense of the market's demand for the cars well before the company was manufacturing them. Now you don’t need a reservation anymore. Their Model 3 deposits also gave Tesla something of an interest-free loan. Tesla has recently opened up orders in North America. You can go on the website and buy one. The orders help bring in additional upfront cash which Tesla needs badly.

Musk initially promised as many as 200,000 Model 3s by the end of 2017. To get there he planned an unprecedented investment in factory robots, calling the production line “the machine that builds the machine.” He’d said it would look like “alien dreadnought”—a manufacturing process so futuristic, unstoppable, and cost-effective that it would seem extraterrestrial. It hasn’t worked out that way. Tesla ended 2017 having made not quite 2,700 Model 3s. As of the end of June it had turned out about 41,000, and some analysts express doubts about whether it will ever be able to show a profit on the car, and Tesla hasn’t even started selling the $35,000 base model.

Bloomberg has built its own Tesla tracker:

On July 2, Tesla reported that it had made 5,031 Model 3s over the previous seven days, the first time it passed the 5,000 milestone. Why are these numbers so important? Tesla has been spending heavily to ramp up production of its Model 3 electric sedan. To increase its Model 3 production rate, Tesla will run the Fremont factory around the clock. The combination of additional employees, shifts and paying more overtime has boosted Tesla's costs. Tesla is sticking with its long-term gross margin target of 25 percent for the Model 3, but expects margins to be lower in the near future, due to higher labor costs in places where Tesla has pulled back on automation.

From what I read, people are waiting for the Base Model 3, the one for $35,000. So far, Tesla has produced versions with premium features, such as longer range, a higher top speed and all-wheel drive, which cost between $49,000 and $72,000. The remaining backlog consists overwhelmingly of people who signed up and still want the 35k base model that isn't available. If you order the Model 3 performance version you will skip in front of the queue because the performance version is in production. If you order the Model 3 base version you get in the queue behind all model 3 reservation from two years ago.

There’s speculation that Tesla has been hit with massive cancelation numbers. Tesla hasn’t disclosed the actual numbers. They said that they have more orders than cancellations. Tesla is saying that they are building some expensive models now but the economy version is still months away. Back in May 2018 Musk said that the $35k base Model 3 would not ship for “3 to 6 months” until after hitting their planned production goal of 5,000 cars per week, primarily to ensure that Tesla will be able to produce the car profitably. Tesla is willing to sell the expensive version to anyone willing to put the money down now.

Source: Elon Musk’s Twitter

To summarize, the $35,000 Model 3 minus the full $7,500 tax credit promotion got a lot of deposits. But these deposits are being used to build the $50,000+ Model 3. A significant number of people bought into a $35k concept and it might take a while to get their cars because Tesla is not building them at the moment. Now the problem for Tesla is that it’s being reported that plenty of depositors for the $35k Model 3 base car want their money back. And it also doesn’t help that the tax credit is fading to zero. At the moment, it’s entirely speculation as to when the base Model 3 will be built. The flip side of the cancellation is that the waiting line is shorter.

Crisis of Confidence

If you went on Twitter today, it seems that it exists for two reasons. 1) To bash or support Donald Trump 2) To bash or support Tesla.

Whatever the news of the day is with Tesla, people will interpret to fit their investment thesis. It’s extremely hard to know the real truth. Here are a few examples:

Tesla is not profitable, will run out of cash, and either have to raise money or go bankrupt:

Bears: Tesla is not profitable, will not be, and will have to raise capital at a very expensive rate.

Bull: Tesla is investing a lot of money to expand production and that’s normal. Musk said that the company will turn a profit in Q3 and Q4. Musk said that Tesla will not have to raise money.

The tent (a section of the Model 3 assembly line was shut down after Musk failed at an aggressive attempt at robot automation, he set up a tent in a parking lot at the company’s Fremont factory to handle the overflow, with partly finished car bodies transported from factory to tent on tractor beds and forklifts.)

Bears: Building cars in a tent is a joke and raise questions as to the quality of the output. It’s not providing the confidence that improving quality is a top priority. Plus, there’s no tent big enough to produce 30,000 cars a week.

Bull: Great move to save money. This shows that Tesla is willing to do things differently than Detroit. They are creative. The tent works just fine. It’s just another overblown story.

Tesla asks suppliers for cash back to help turn a profit. SA contributor Bill Cunningham wrote an article on the topic: Supplier Discountgate. Tesla recently requested for suppliers to retroactively adjust prices and refund money to Tesla.

Bears: Another desperate sign that Tesla is short on cash.

Bulls: The request is highly misinterpreted. Tesla is about to increase their volume so it’s part of normal business operations.

Tesla is stocking ‘thousands’ of Model 3’s in parking lots across California.

Bears: Tesla is piling up a massive inventory of unsold cars. The company can’t convert their reservations into sales. There’s a lack of demand for its cars.

Bulls: Tesla has increased production and the cars will be distributed. Why would Tesla produce cars that customers haven’t ordered when thousands of people who have ordered are waiting for their car? It’s normal that Tesla has new parking lots for vehicles in transit.

Montana Skeptic (Elon Musk apparently called Montana Skeptic’s boss to shut him down). You will also read that people cheering for Tesla are paid by Musk.

Bears: Another example that Musk is a bully and will go after anyone that is in the way. Bullying those who disagree with him shows his lack of suitability to be a CEO of a public company and lends credibility to suspicions and accusations that he has been hiding how dire things at Tesla really are.

Bulls: Montana Skeptic was an agent for a well-funded campaign by the oil industry or trade group (or some form of that/name your favorite conspiracy theory). The story is still in development at the moment of this writing.

Model 3 Reservation Removal

Bears: Another sign that Tesla is desperate for cash. Reservations for the Model 3 have dried up and the company needs new deposits to survive.

Bulls: The production of the Model 3 is ramping up and Tesla is ready to take more orders.

Base Model 3 $35k Model (Currently not available and unsure timeline provided)

Bears: It will never happen. It was a marketing trick by Musk to get free money (deposits) to build other more expensive cars. People waiting for the base Model 3 gave an interest free loan to Tesla and it will take years if they even get a car.

Bulls: Tesla is making cars in batches. They are making the more expensive models first. They will gradually get to the 35k base model. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Martin Tripp (Former Tesla employee, alleged saboteur, and whistleblower)

Bears: The Martin Tripp whistleblower is the smoking gun they have been looking for. The SEC is the wild card. A SEC investigation would get in the way of a potential capital raise. We don’t know if Tesla is under investigation. It could take months before we find out if there was even one.

Bulls: Martin Tripp became a disgruntled employee after being passed over for a promotion. Elon Musk posted a company-wide email stating that a saboteur was within Tesla’s ranks. Musk’s email, as well as the lawsuit Tesla filed in a Nevada court, both noted that Tripp had admitted to his offenses after being questioned.

Tesla is a Ponzi scheme disguised as an auto-manufacturer.

Bears: New deposits are used to build previous people's car. New more deposits are required from new people to build current car...on and on...By opening up the orders for more people to get in, Tesla can put the extra $2.5k towards the originally ordered cars.....so people with reservations for 35k are financing Tesla on a free interest loan.

Bulls: Tesla is not a fraud. They actually build things. What they are doing is legal. The consumer exactly know what they are getting into. They are not fouled. It’s an innovative way of getting financing.

“Factory Gated”

Bears: Tesla is again playing tricks with numbers.

Bulls: Tesla has reached its goals of 5k of cars produced per week and will continue to increase production throughout the summer.

What is factory gated? Tesla announced it had "factory gated" 5,000 cars the week before, reaching its goal. The factory-gate distinction is important. They said it means the company most likely reached its goal by finishing cars that had already been through the production line the previous week but were held back for rework, then readying them for factory gating. Whether Tesla can do it week in and week out — and without relying on overtime and extra hand.

Why it matters

Producing sustainable profitable Model 3 numbers the key to Tesla’s success. Achieving these goals will not only 1) Send a message to buyers on the fence of buying a Tesla that the car company is on solid ground 2) Raise additional capital when the time comes.

Tesla is not GM. Tesla is a classic example of why the capital markets exist. Their operations are funded with external capital. GM funds their operations with internal capital. Since its existence Tesla has been relying on external capital for survival. GM can show its investors that it’s earning $6 per share. Tesla doesn’t have that. They have to sell a dream. Today they are trying to make this dream a reality. Tesla will achieve its goal if the capital markets remain willing to hand it billions of fresh dollars whenever it needs. (That said, the markets could dry up for exogenous reasons, like another financial crisis; Tesla’s growth story is inseparably linked to the easy money of the past 10 years.) Still, investors will only be there for Tesla so long as they believe that Musk is capable of getting past the Model 3 milestone. That’s why they care so much about the 5,000 cars per week. Credible sustainable M3 production numbers is the cornerstone of a capital raise.

Tesla's future as a mass-market automaker hinges on efficient, automated production of the mid-priced Model 3. Production of the Model 3 has been plagued by a number of issues, including excessive automation in factories and battery issues. Delays may have already compromised Tesla's monopoly on the mid-priced electric vehicle, as competitors prepare to launch rival models.

Tesla has released its Master Plan, part deux. Tesla’s strategy is to become a fully integrated sustainable energy company and mass-market electric automaker. Tesla’s ambition is not just that you buy a car but that you like the company so much that you also get the roof and battery pack. That explains why its content spend is so enormous. But for the time being, Tesla is not where it needs to be ( 200k Model 3s by the end of 2017) and competition is catching up. If all of these milestones were to be achieved, Tesla will have meaningfully achieved its mission of transitioning the world to sustainable energy and will have become one of the most valuable and successful companies in the world. And in pursuing that strategy, Tesla has a lot of advantages: a sexy brand and cars, almost limitless access to capital markets (for the time being), and strong following of fans. What Musk is aiming at might not be possible. But if it is possible, there’s a chance Musk is going to pull it off somehow.

The Bull Case

Ron Baron from Baron Funds is a very successful investor and he loves Tesla. He’s a billionaire, famous for buying and holding stocks for a long time. He owns over a million shares at $220. Baron's investment thesis is that Tesla is a great opportunity for future growth. Baron claims that he will make 20x his money. Baron said: "I think that in 2020 we're going to make from present prices about four times our money," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box". "I think in 2025 we can make another triple, and in 2030 it can be another triple."

Part of his thesis rest on the idea that all cars will be electric one day. There are 200m cars in the US and if they are all electric, it will put enormous pressure on the electric grid. With the battery pack and roof, this puts Tesla in a very good position to take advantage of the situation. Baron believes Tesla will be worth $500-$600 in 2019 and a $1000 in 2020.

Ross Gerber, co-founder of the investment firm Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, which holds about $10 million in Tesla stock, is one of the most out spoken bull on Twitter. He doesn’t miss an occasion to pump the stock on his Twitter account. Gerber doesn’t seem bothered about the Tesla’ debt burden, Musk’s publicity fracas, or missed production goals for the Model 3. Gerber said that he invests in themes, and autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles will be the overriding themes for the next decade. The next decade is all about clean energy and Tesla addresses that.

Trip Chowdhry of Global Equities Research, who has long been bullish on Tesla, said the latest dust-ups involving Musk only shows "he is human," and don't detract from his quality as a great innovator. "Tesla is generations ahead of anything that is available today," Chowdhry said. "They have a backlog of $14.5 billion (in orders), none of the competitors even have five cars in the backlog. They have software expertise, the competition is clueless." "Betting against Tesla is not only insane, but total stupidity," Chowdhry said.

Galileo Russell is a notable Tesla bull on Seeking Alpha. You might know him as the YouTuber that participated on the wild Q1-2018 conference call. In a new video, Russell answers Chanos’s bearish arguments about Tesla point by point.

Ark CEO Catherine Wood believes that Tesla stock going to $4,000. If she’s wrong, her bear case is $600 a share, double what it is today. Tesla is one her overall fund's largest holdings. Her thesis is based on transportation as a service (TAAS).

A lot of the bull thesis is basically that Tesla is a call option on the EV market and that Musk would create the space driving his valuation up. If Tesla succeeds in moving down-market, or if Tesla’s direct sales model succeeds, GM and other traditional auto makers could suffer large declines in market share and profitability.

The Short Case

I couldn’t agree more with the intro of this Bloomberg article.

Source: Bloomberg

According to S3 Analytics, investors have placed more bets against Tesla than any other U.S. stock, with short interest hovering around 27.5% (July 2, 2018).

Source: S3 Analytics, June 29 th.

Famed short investor Jim Chanos, founder of Kynikos Associates Ltd., has made no secret of his disdain for Tesla, or his interest in profiting from its demise. Chanos is no troll, he famously said that Enron would fail and was proven correct. He has called Tesla’s equity worthless and told Bloomberg News in December that the company is headed for a “ brick wall.” He has been public about his short on Tesla for a couple years. Chanos is no small weight in the investment world. Jim Chanos is pretty certain that Tesla “ticks all the boxes” of a dream short trade. Executives kept leaving, the debt got worse, estimates were missed and Elon Musk kept on being Elon Musk. Here are some of his main points:

Tesla has a huge number of executives departures. Chanos believes that Musk will step down and move over to Chairman. Chanos has two pages of high level executives leaving recently. This is a sign that there are some serious problems. Valeant and Enron were two companies with massive executive departure.

Tesla is “structurally unprofitable”.

High level competition is coming. Porches, Audi, Jaguar all have fancy electric cars coming out.

The Model S is 7 years old.

Tesla is now a laggar in autopilot. The company is behind GM with Cruise, Audi and Waymo.

Tesla incinerating capital.

Musk keeps pulling rabbits out of the hat to survive.

Musk's outrageous public statements will catch up with him. He keeps making material misstatements. You simply can’t raise money on material misstatements.

Musk is a great salesman, but keep falling short of his ideas. You can't compare Tesla’s gross margins to other manufacturers. Tesla calculates them differently and they are much higher.

Musk doesn’t want investors to focus on rapidly deteriorating finances

Tesla repeatedly keeps missing their forecasts, has massive operating issues, and is overvalued.

Chanos doesn’t believe the Semi will be available in 2019 and the Roadster in 2020.

Another is big name is Greenlight Capital LLC founder David Einhorn, who’s been shorting Tesla and has said it’s in his “bubble basket” of tech stocks that are overvalued. At the moment things have been pretty rough lately for David Einhorn.

SA has plenty of contributors that are bears, including Montana Skeptic.

Elon Musk said that short-sellers are “jerks who want us to die. They’re constantly trying to make up false rumors and amplify any negative rumors. It’s a really big incentive to lie and attack my integrity. It’s really awful. It’s… hurtful.”

Valuation

Tesla, a company with no earnings, no free cash flow, and a highly-leveraged balance sheet (~$10b+ in debt), has a larger market capitalization than the 100-year-old Ford Motor Company and equivalent to GM.

What is it worth? I have no clue but I share Aswath Damodaran’s approach. Aswath Damodaran is a Professor of Finance at the Stern School of Business at New York University and has been labelled the “Dean of valuation”. Damodaran believes that Tesla is a company where there seems to be no middle ground. You are either for the company or against it, believe that it is on a pathway to being the next Apple or that it is worth nothing, a cheerleader or a doomsdayer. He thinks that both sides of this debate are over reaching. He doesn’t buy the talk that Tesla is on its way to being the next trillion dollar company, especially since I have a tough time justifying its current valuation of $50 billion. Unlike some of the high-profile short sellers who seem to view Tesla as an over-hyped electric car company that is only a step away from tipping into default, I do believe that Tesla has a connection to its customers (and investors) that other auto companies would kill to possess, brings a technological edge to the game and has viable, albeit narrow, pathways to fair value. Damodaran has made it clear that he has no position on Tesla.

His approach is interesting. He decided to reverse engineering the numbers to get to $400 a share. In other words, what would Tesla have to accomplish justify a $400 valuation (Tesla traded at a peak of $389 back in the fall).

To make the numbers work, Damodaran expects revenues of $120 billion in ten years based on the idea that Tesla is capable of delivering the Model 3, a car that can appeal to a much broader market than prior models, putting it on pathway to higher revenues. This means 2 million cars sold in year 10 at an average selling price of $60,000. In the trailing twelve months, ending March 2018, Tesla had revenues of about $12.5 billion and to justify the market capitalization at which the company trades at currently, these revenues have to grow significantly.

Damodaran also believes that the operating margins, while still negative, have become less so in the most recent period, reducing reinvestment needs for funding growth. While Tesla scales up its revenues, it will not only have to become profitable (a minimal requirement) but much more so than the typical auto company. In fact, its pre-tax operating margin will climb to 12%, well above the median auto margin of 4.81% or BMW's 9.89%, powered by brand name and pricing power.

The free cash flows are still negative for the next six years, a cash burn that will require about $14 billion in new capital infusions over that period. Tesla will have to invest more efficiently than the sector: To accomplish its objectives of increasing revenues and ramping up profitability, Tesla will have to reinvest and reinvest efficiently, delivering about $2.25 in revenues for every dollar of capital invested, much higher than the typical auto firm. To provide perspective, Tesla in year 10 will have to deliver BMW-like revenues ($120 billion) with about a third of BMW's invested capital; with the estimated sales to capital ratio, Tesla's invested capital in year 10 will be $64 billion, whereas BMW's invested capital in 2018 was $185 billion). The global auto business is capital intensive, with a dollar in capital invested generating only $1.29 in revenue at the median firm, and that Tesla, over its history, has been even more capital intensive, generating less revenue per dollar invested than the typical auto firm, with capital intensity increasing after the Solar City acquisition. Tesla's counter to this has been that by bringing in technology into assembly lines, they will become more efficient than other auto companies, but that argument has lost some of its luster after the last few months, with Musk openly admitting that the robots that Tesla had hoped to put on the factory floor were not doing their jobs.

With these assumptions, this is how Damodaran achieves $400 per share. He did provide a model that he occasionally updates:

Source: Aswath Damodaran

Summary

At the beginning of the article I said that I would approach Tesla with an objective independent look. I came to the conclusion that Tesla is uninvestable. Negative stories and Musk drama aside, just the precarious financial situation is plenty to keep me away. At the current share price of $300+, I don’t see any upside. Lots of debt, negative cash flow, and the lack of cash is not a good cocktail to the survival of a company. But of course you invest in a company for its future cash flow.

The counter argument is “what about the fast growth, the disruption, and Tesla’s potential leader in a clean energy world”? My answer to that is that you need cash to get things done. Elon and Tesla will need a lot of money to accomplish their vision and at the moment they don’t have it. Building cars and tuning up to create 500,000 vehicles a year costs money. Elon is going to need tons of capital. Not only Tesla hasn’t explained how they were going to finance the next Roadster, the Model Y, and the China factory, they have over $1 billion dollar in debt to refinance in the next twelve months.

Am I willing to take a short position? I generally try to avoid positions in these kinds of situations. It can be unanalyzable in certain ways. It becomes very hard to prove or disprove in the short term. Even though the short argument sounds compelling, I can’t. First, I’m about to go on vacation and I don’t think I can handle the everyday soap opera that’s comes with Tesla. There’s way too much drama with this company. I want a nice summer not a dose of stress. I leave the stress part to Musk. Second, historically speaking, betting against Elon Musk is a crazy game. Enough people have been losing money to betting against Tesla. Shorts have been trying to kill Elon Musk for years now. I’ve read articles dating back from 2013 on short sellers betting against Tesla. They tried to at $50, $100, $200, $250, and now at $300+ a share now. The shorts thought Tesla, an obviously overvalued company, was such a slam dunk ever since the IPO. Third, I can’t short stocks such as Tesla because I don't know what they’re going to earn in five years. It’s a new business model. No matter how expensive they are today, no matter how likely they are to be overvalued, if I don't know with a high degree of certainty what their future earnings will be, then that’s not a very good investment for me.

With all the elements of a “perfect short”, why are the short sellers failing?

Investors believe that Tesla is not a “car company”. It’s a “computer on wheel.” It warrants technology stock valuation. Elon Musk is an excellent salesman. Investors have bought into his vision (or illusion depending on whom you ask). Investors have become believers in the dream that a disruptive technology – the switch to electric cars – has a chance of emerging in the auto sector. They believe in Tesla’s mission and Elon Musk. An investment in Tesla is an investment in a company that will revolutionize the world! You can be part of that by investing or putting a deposit down for a car. Cheap money and a generous capital market have helped Tesla grow. The huge size of the short interest does leave sellers vulnerable to a rush for the exits, should the stock begin to rise. Elon promised a profit in Q3 and Q4. A ton of institutional investors don’t want to be contrarian. They side with Tesla and fast growing companies that feel like they are well positioned for the future.

Maybe the short-sellers time will come. Maybe.

In a conflicting way, Elon Musk is the key to Tesla’s success and its biggest risk. I do want him to succeed. The best single thing that Musk can do is take actions that will drive the stock higher, like improving the product and production. He needs to ignore the short-sellers. Tesla's future as a mass-market automaker hinges on efficient, automated production of the mid-priced Model 3. Tesla is currently alive because of the generosity of the capital market. If no regulators get involved, Elon Musk might be able to achieve his vision if the capital market let him.

Musk has a reputation for defying odds (and, some would say, common sense). He was mocked in 2002 when, as a 31-year-old software entrepreneur with no aerospace training, he founded SpaceX. It now launches more rockets a year than any other company. He is a visionary and the world is changed by society discontent. In modern times Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos comes to mind.

I believed Tesla will have to raise funds in the future. It has not proven the profitability of the Model 3 and it has many big projects in the future. Musk hasn’t explained how he was going to pay for all these things. I also believe that if Musk wants to raise money from a position of strength, he should focus on running the company instead getting into Twitter fights. I think Elon should be a little more thick-skinned with the critics and focus more on his business. Investors should be entitled to say whatever they want about the company. Musk needs to demonstrate that he can build high quality cars at a profit and the market will reward him.

Musk also benefits from a different kind of shareholders. For the moment, Tesla’s shareholders seem to be immune to profit and good governance. Tesla shares are essentially impervious to the company’s failures. They believe in Musk at a very deep level. They want his dream to materialize. Tesla shares many of the elements of a great short but short-sellers wonders what is it going to take to bring down the stock. Nothing seems to trouble their shareholders. Despite the adversity and a series of bad news stories, Tesla’s stock price has not collapsed. I don’t know any other companies that would have survived what Musk/Tesla is going through. Most CEOs would have b een fired for out of line public outbursts (e.g. Papa John’s founder). Most companies’ stock would have collapses under the financial pressure that Tesla has. Most companies can’t survive that long if they can’t demonstrate profitability.

In a way you can argue that Elon Musk won. Elon Musk is to be congratulated for taking the idea of the EV from concept to reality and pulling forward the other auto makers into the EV space way earlier than they would have otherwise. Even though Tesla is a tiny player, the industry is reacting to him. Tesla presented electric cars that seem practical and good looking. I don’t know if Tesla will succeed in the long run, but in a sense, Musk has already succeeded in changing the automotive market. We don’t know if the Model 3 will be the mass market car, but in a couple years we will have mass EV cars around the globe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Do your homework. Use your judgment.