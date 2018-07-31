Sony Corporation (SNE) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 03:40 January 1, 0000 4:23 AM ET

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

July 31, 2018, 03:40 AM ET

Executives

Hiroki Totoki - Senior EVP and CFO

Atsuko Murakami - SVP, Senior General Manager, Finance Department

Hirotoshi Korenaga - VP, Senior General Manager, Global Accounting Division

Analysts

Kota Ezawa - Citigroup

Masaru Sugiyama - Goldman Sachs

Yasuo Nakane - Mizuho Securities

Junya Ayada - Deutsche Securities

Ryosuke Katsura - SMBC Nikko Securities

Unidentified Company Representative

At this point, we’ll start the Earnings Announcement for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018. I’d like to introduce our speakers today. We have the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Hiroki Totoki; and corporate executives, the Senior General Manager of Finance Department, Atsuko Murakami; and VP, Senior General Manager of Global Accounting Division, Hirotoshi Korenaga.

Today, Mr. Totoki will give you the consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal '18 as well as the forecast for the full year fiscal 2018 to be followed by time for questions and answers, and we should be spending some 40 minutes altogether.

Mr. Totoki, will you please start.

Hiroki Totoki

Thank you for your time today. Today, I would like to explain these two topics in the next 15 minutes. Fiscal '18 Q1 consolidated sales increased 5% year-on-year to 1 trillion 953.6 billion yen and consolidated operating income increased 24% year-on-year to 195 billion yen. Net income attributable to Sony Corporation’s stockholders for the quarter was 226.4 billion yen, approximately 2.8x that of the same quarter of the previous year.

As is shown in this slide, operating income in the same quarter of the previous year included certain extraordinary items. Excluding these extraordinary items, adjusted operating income would have increased 74.2 billion yen from the 120.8 billion yen of the previous year to 195 billion yen in the current quarter.

This slide shows income before income taxes, excluding certain extraordinary items. During the current quarter, a total of 112.8 billion yen was recorded in non-operating income for unrealized and realized gains on shares of Spotify. Excluding these extraordinary items, adjusted income before income taxes would have increased 87.2 billion yen from the 112.1 billion yen of the same quarter of the previous year to 199.3 billion yen in the current quarter.

This is not shown in this slide, but if the impact on income taxes of these extraordinary items was approximated using the effective tax rates of each quarter, then excluding these extraordinary items, adjusted net income would have increased 83.3 billion yen from the 57.5 billion yen of the same quarter of the previous fiscal year to 140.8 billion yen in the current quarter.

This slide shows the results by segment for Q1. Next is the consolidated sales forecast for fiscal '18. The consolidated sales forecast has increased 300 billion yen to 8.6 trillion yen as a result of upward revisions, primarily in the Game & Network Services segment. There is no change to the consolidated operating income forecast from April.

Primarily, because the amount of unrealized and realized gains on the shares of Spotify that I mentioned earlier exceeded the amount in our April forecast, we have revised upward our forecast for income before income taxes to 760 billion yen and our forecast for net income to 500 billion yen. And we have changed the assumed foreign exchange rates for the nine months ending March 31, 2019 to 110 yen to the U.S. dollar and 127 yen to the euro. We expect to issue an interim dividend of 15 yen per share.

The fiscal year forecasts for each segment are shown on this slide. As you can see, we have changed the forecasts for several segments, and I will explain each when I discuss segment results in a moment. We have incorporated 73 billion yen contingency budget in all other, corporate and elimination.

In addition to general risks, such as those related to the economy, the competitive environment and changes in foreign exchange rates, we believe there are risks related to our smartphone business, which I will explain later, and risks related to component procurement, especially multilayer ceramic capacitors which were used in a variety of electronics products.

I will now turn to the situation in each of our business segments. First, I will talk about Game & Network Services segment. Fiscal '18 Q1 sales increased 36% year-on-year to 472.1 billion yen and operating income increased approximately 4.7x year-on-year to 83.5 billion yen. This significant increase in sales and operating income was primarily due to an increase in the sales of PS4 software, including through the network.

We have revised upward our sales forecast to 2 trillion 180 billion yen and our operating income forecast to 250 billion yen. The upward revision in forecasted sales is primarily due to an upward revision in PS4 software sales, the impact of foreign exchange rates and an upward revision in unit sales of PS4 hardware.

We revised upward PS4 software sales to reflect the fact that our first-party title God of War and other third-party titles are significantly exceeding our expectations, and the titles we announced at E3 are receiving strong feedback. We revised our PS4 hardware unit sales forecast to reflect recent strength in annual sales. Primarily due to the impact of the increase in sales, we revised upward our operating income forecast.

Next, I will talk about the Music segment. Fiscal '18 first quarter sales increased 8% from previous to 181.5 billion yen. Despite the negative impact of a change in accounting standards, sales increased mainly due to an increase in streaming revenue and continued strong performance of mobile gaming applications, such as Fate/Grand Order. Operating income increased 7.1 billion yen year-on-year to 32.1 billion yen.

Due to an increase in one-time expenses, equity in net loss for EMI, which operates a music publishing business, was recorded in the current quarter compared to equity in net income in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, but impact of the increase in sales resulted in an increase in overall segment profitability.

And we have revised upward our April forecast for sales and operating income to 760 billion yen and 115 billion yen, respectively. We also revised upward operating income mainly due to an expected benefit of cost improvements and positive impact of foreign exchange rates, partially offset by the deterioration of equity in net income that I just mentioned.

Today, we announced the Nile Acquisition LLC, a consolidated subsidiary which owns some 40% of EMI, has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ours. In addition to this, if we are able to close our previously announced transaction to acquire the remaining 60% interest in EMI, EMI will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony and that will make Sony one of the world’s largest music publishers, administering over 4 million songs. We aim to continue to capitalize on the growth of the music publishing business resulting from the growth of streaming services, among others.

Next, talking about the Pictures segment, the fiscal 2018 first quarter sales dropped 15% year-on-year to 175.1 billion yen. This decline in sales was primarily due to lower licensing revenue from U.S. television series compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and a decrease in advertising revenues in the Media Networks business compared to the same quarter from the previous year when we had the broadcast rights for the Indian Premier League cricket competition.

An operating loss of 7.6 billion yen was recorded. Despite the impact of the decrease in sales, loss decreased 1.9 billion yen compared to the same quarter of the previous year in which advertising costs were recorded for the July 2017 release of Spider-Man; Homecoming. Due to the impact of foreign exchange rates, we have revised upward the fiscal '18 forecast for sales to 990 billion yen and operating income to 44 billion yen.

Next, talking about Home Entertainment & Sound segment, for the quarter, sales increased 6% year-on-year to 272.1 billion yen and operating income declined 5.2 billion yen to 17.4 billion yen. This increase in sales was primarily due to an increase in unit sales of televisions, mainly in Europe, and an increase in sales of audio products, mostly headphones.

Operating income declined primarily due to an increase in the allocation for indirect expenses incurred by sales companies, despite an increase in sales. The full year forecast remains unchanged from April. We expect to record the same level of operating income as we did last year.

During the quarter, we began selling four lines of new 4K BRAVIA TVs, including OLED TVs. Thanks to Sony’s proprietary, high-performance image enhancement engine, these TVs render superb images which make you feel like as it you are really there by leveraging the unique characteristics of OLED and LCD.

In addition, our OLED TVs continue to use the acoustic surface technology which creates sound by vibrating the screen. We aim to differentiate our products using these proprietary technologies and continue to bring high value-added products to our customers.

Next is about Imaging Products & Solutions segment. For the quarter, sales increased 6% from the previous year to 164.2 billion yen and operating income increased 2.9 billion yen to record 26.1 billion yen. The increase in sales and operating income was mainly due to an increase in sales of high value-added products, primarily interchangeable lens mirrorless cameras and lenses themselves. The full year forecast was revised upward to 670 billion yen for sales and 78 billion yen for operating income primarily due to the impact of foreign exchange.

On June the 28, we announced the world’s lightest, large aperture super-telephoto lens with a 400 millimeter focal length and maximum large aperture of F2.8, which is designed for the 35 mm format. Aside from the high-quality images that this G master lens can render, its light weight and maneuverability meets the high-level demands of professional photographers not only when shooting sports and the news, but also when capturing wildlife. Once we start selling this product, we will have 29 full-frame interchangeable E-mount lenses. We will continue to expand our lens lineup in order to meet the diverse needs of professionals, and we will work to solidify our position in the full-frame mirrorless camera market.

Next, I will talk about the Mobile Communications segment. FY18 Q1 sales decreased 27% year-on-year to 132.5 billion yen due to a decrease in unit sales of smartphones, mostly in Europe and Japan. An operating loss of 10.8 billion yen was recorded in the current quarter compared to a profit in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to the impact of the decrease in sales.

We have revised our sales forecast downward to 610 billion yen and our operating loss forecast to 30 billion yen. This downward revision is primarily due to the negative impact of foreign exchange rates and a reduction in expected unit sales of the smartphones, primarily in the first half of the fiscal year, reflecting recent sales results.

Since there is a risk that the competitive environment will become even more severe, we have begun to assess the impact on smartphone unit sales in the second half of the fiscal year and the countermeasures we will implement if the risk becomes a reality. As a result of this assessment, there is a risk that we will have to revise our forecast downward further for the current fiscal year and revise our mid-range plan.

Next, I will talk about the Semiconductors segment. The Q1 sales were essentially flat year-on-year at 202.2 billion yen. Although insurance recoveries related to the Kumamoto earthquakes were recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, sales of image sensors primarily for mobile devices increased. Operating income decreased 26.3 billion yen year-on-year to 29.1 billion yen.

As is shown in this slide, several extraordinary items were contained in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Excluding these items, adjusted operating income would have increased 7.9 billion yen. This increase was mostly due to the increase in sales of image sensors for mobile devices.

We have revised our FY18 sales forecast upward to 890 billion yen and operating income to 120 billion yen. This change is mostly due to the positive impact of foreign exchange rates.

On July the 23, we announced the release of an image sensor which has an ultracompact pixel size of 0.8 microns, making it possible to pack 48 effective megapixels into a 1/2-type unit. 0.8 micron is a world first, and 48 mega pixels is the highest pixel count in the industry. One of our strengths is our unparalleled ability to develop cutting-edge technology that also has a practical use, well ahead of our competitors. We aim to continue this advanced product development going forward.

Next, I will explain the Financial Services segment. In Q1, Financial Services revenue increased 11% year-on-year to 335.2 billion yen, primarily due to an increase in the policy amount in force at Sony Life. Operating income decreased 5.6 billion yen to 40.6 billion yen.

This decrease was primarily due to an increase in operating expenses and the recording of a valuation loss on investment securities in the general account at Sony Life, as well as a change from a foreign exchange gain on foreign currency denominated customer deposits at Sony Bank in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year to a foreign exchange loss in the current quarter. The FY18 forecast remains unchanged from April.

Lastly, I will show you the results on a segment basis again. This concludes my remarks.

Unidentified Company Representative

Now, the floor is open to your questions. Those of you with questions, please wait for the microphone and please identify yourself by stating your name and affiliation before asking the questions. Please confine the number of questions to two per person.

Question-and-Answer Session

Kota Ezawa

Thank you. Ezawa of Citigroup. Three questions if I may. First --

Hiroki Totoki

Confine to two please.

Kota Ezawa

Okay. Then two questions. In the headquarters in elimination 73 billion downward revision, what’s the breakdown of it? And you said smartphones, but for one thing, is smartphone all included in this number or to what extent is it included? And also the downward revision in conjunction with the second half what you assume would be should in case a reduction of business further or you think there will be another possible impairment, another step of it and have this number here? And the second, PlayStation Plus subscribers number is on the decline based on the earnings. I’d like to find out a reason behind that. And the second results of Game is very good but then the profit generation mainly comes from game software. And what is the degree of continuation of PS Plus to the results of the segment?

Hiroki Totoki

The first question about the risk buffer of 73 billion, it is included in the headquarters and the elimination – corporate and elimination. We do not disclose the breakdown of this but the main part has to do with the Mobile Communications. Rather than that, as I mentioned, the electronics component procurement difficulties in like multilayer ceramic capacitors or macroeconomic situation like China-U.S. trade conflict and also the exchange rate. So these are included in that. And the second question, PS Plus subscribers number compared to the initial assumption and the current point, there are no such major differences. Especially the fourth quarter of the previous year, the online multiplayer hit titles was put on the market and so at that timing, the number of subscribers of PS Plus increased substantially. And in view of that, this time the number is on the state [ph]. But from September to October, the major title release is planned. And then at that time there maybe another step upward in the increase of subscribers and also a Game’s profit. We made an upward revision and the major factor there was in terms of contribution to profit. The first-party titles hit and that was the biggest contribution in terms of absolute amount. And then third-party titles hit as well. But our assumption is that the third-party titles contribution was much greater than our expectation and we could not really foresee such contribution.

Unidentified Company Representative

Please raise your hand if you have questions.

Masaru Sugiyama

Thank you. Sugiyama, Goldman Sachs. I would also like to ask two questions please. First of all, Movies. The TV production saw a decline in sales revenue. Can you give us the background as to why there’s this decline? And also in-house production of the programs is happening in the industry, so how does Sony fare in this trend? Many peers are producing programs in-house. And secondly about the game market, so first party and third party free-to-play titles was subject to upward revision in profitability, but how do you look at this market mid-term particularly comparing the pipelines from first party and third party game makers? Do you think there is room for further growth for next year over mid-term? Two questions there please.

Hiroki Totoki

Thank you. About the Pictures segment and particularly TV production, the revenue declined and why this is happening, the background situation is what you asked for. Last year, The Last Tycoon, the title which contributed has ended, so we no longer have this, this year. And also last year, Better Call Saul which we had the first quarter but a delay in the broadcasting; therefore, it’s going to be post dated in the second quarter. Therefore, the first quarter saw a decline due to these reasons. And as for the game business, we’ve seen [indiscernible] first quarter how this will impact our mid-term results will be difficult to measure that impact as yet. But as you know, shifting to destabilization and also network services increasing and so forth, add-on services there’s a diversity of revenue models on this platform. Therefore the business composition, the business structure is changing little by little. We are aware of that. But the platform is supported by the hit titles and the business by nature is volatile. So we’ll continue to watch this business very carefully.

Unidentified Company Representative

The next question please. The fourth row please by the aisle.

Yasuo Nakane

Nakane of Mizuho Securities. Thank you. I have two questions. First, Slide page 18 and 19, cash flow is my question that is that globally what is the segment breakdown of this cash flow? And then now that revision was made over annual outlook forecast, how was it changed after the revision? Could you please be very specific and give us the details of breakdown, especially the game in short term? How did that bring the impact on the cash flow? The second question is about semiconductor. Seamless sensor demand condition has changed in the last several months, dual as well as triple is likely to increase to be adopted at Samsung, for example. DRAM plant conversion was announced by Samsung. So if my personal estimate is that in order to try to keep your major customers maybe two years from now, your capacity will be too short during the first half two years from now. So what is the latest analysis of the business environment? By making use of your currently available space, how can you expand your production capacity 20k or 15k into something was mentioned, but can you further increase your capacity, for example, and new plans that you can consider and so on? What is the capacity increase plan?

Hiroki Totoki

Thank you. As for the cash flow, Ms. Murakami will comment on this.

Atsuko Murakami

The segment breakdown in cash flow, so the actual result of January to this period, the first quarter rather, the major positive contribution was thanks to the Game & Network Services big profit thanks to that section, unnecessary operating expenses taking into account but the operating income is positive. And investment cash flow was rather small so that operating cash flow and then investment cash flow, the total positive contribution made by that. The second one is the Music segment, because of good profit. So the operating cash flow is positive. Spotify stock was sold and cash-in was recorded, but even investment cash flow was a major positive. Spotify, the security sold 82.5 billion yen cash in. Except for that Spotify sale, the operating cash flow and then investment to cash flow in total positive figure was recorded in addition. Semiconductor – for example, semiconductor side, the operating expenses taking into account and operating cash flow and I think it was similar to the investment cash flow. So actually it was almost breakeven state in other branded hardware and others, IP&S, HE&S. So the operating cash flow was at the end of March, the inventory was rather heavy, a lot of inventory. But the inventory stock level; HE&S, the inventories are slightly heavy. And semiconductor we had a slightly big inventory. Because of that – for example, in total however inventory was not increasing at all. So let me come back to the branded hardware. So because of that impact in the stock, inventory was not increasing. So the cash out level was rather small. So that operating cash flow and negative free cash was rather contained small – in total, it was small. And capital investment spending and debt to cash flow was negative. So in total, it was a negative. And what about the remaining Mobile Communications and Pictures, the profit was also negative there. So cash flow also was negative, minus. And then what is outlook forecast? Of course the forecast in total – first, in the upcoming two years in the midterm, more than 2 trillion yen of cash flow should be created as our FY18 for this term. The operating cash flow of over 700 billion yen is expected. So 2017 actual figure was due to the extraordinary factor, like the earthquake insurance payment received by us, tax payment was delayed, postponed to 2018. And at the end of the period, the unpaid portion was also recorded. So compared to that of 2017, 2018 operating cash flow is slightly lower or declined, but still 700 billion yen was secured. So year-on-year comparison, this is a slight declining trend but stable. Cash flow is likely to regenerate it. As to the investment cash flow, except for the financial services, 335 billion, so no change to that figure. But actually the cash out timing – there’s a timing delay at the end of the term, so the 335 billion plus, minus certain delay the timing issue. And then the strategic investment twice already we have announced EMI investment and then the cash out timing is not yet decided. But we are still scheduled to do that. And as to the others, strategic investment [indiscernible] investment 177 million or 17.7 billion or 177 million rather, so that anyway Spotify sales made a big revenue. So these are all the factors taking into account in our forecast.

Hiroki Totoki

Thank you very much. About my answer to the mobile sensor and the semiconductor which was part of the question. So let me answer that part of the question on semiconductor. The demand in the overall market in fiscal 2017 last year, 3.8 billion, and then for fiscal '18 this year, 4.2 billion. So there’s an increase in this fiscal year. So what are the driving forces in the multi-lens, the cameras and so on? But these cameras are to be applied to those cameras and then 30% the last fiscal year. And that will increase to about 40% or so this year. So that is an external analyst view on how that kind of camera will increase. So it’s not that different from our own internal forecast. So based upon that assumption, what about future capacity expansion plan. That was the gist about I think your question. Specifically, a very strategic story is the capacity increase so that we cannot refer to that specifically but as of now taking into account the business environment, in what way we should approach the issue of capacity? Well, at the present that is maybe the major challenge for our business management. So the top management is continuing discussion on this because it is a priority matter, the capacity.

Unidentified Company Representative

The next question please.

Junya Ayada

Thank you. Ayada of Deutsche Bank Securities. And two points, Mobile and Music. First, about Mobile Communications, Mr. Totoki earlier mentioned that this year risk may surface and they’re taking countermeasures in preparation for that. And if you could further expand on that type of risks you are talking about? Is that the market wise risks or internal operation-based risks, which is it? And then countermeasures, it may be very difficult to elucidate but you have risk asset in excess of 60 billion. Would you be cutting into that or as a result of devising the countermeasures, what do you think the picture you think you would like to achieve next fiscal year, if you could share? In the second point, Music segment, you talked about the acquisition of equity of Nile and including the equity acquisition of EMI, so you have decided on the investment to the tune of 300 billion yen in the coming three months or so. What is the background to accelerating investment? And yesterday there was an announcement that Vivendi will release half of Universal shares. And if the landscape is changing in a substantial way in the recent months, what do you think would be the opportunity for you and how are you going to capture such opportunity?

Hiroki Totoki

First, the risks related to Mobile Communications, so far as the current fiscal year is concerned, the biggest possible risk would be a further decline in sales. That would be the biggest risk we would anticipate, assume. Although for the first half, there has been a drop in sales in both Europe and Japan. And as we discussed during the IR day, we are trying to establish a set up so that we can generate stable profit with the sales of about 10 million units. And in this regard, we keep this policy direction. And whether we should accelerate such a policy implementation or not is something we will further verify in the process of working on the countermeasures. And then basically what is a major challenge for us in this business? As we have been saying, operation itself has been improved substantially but product competitiveness is still lagging behind the top class competitors. So this continues to be a challenge for us. So at this time we see the change of management so that as a part of Sony’s branded hardware and generated good synergy with the technology and the branded hardware business as a whole to enhance our product competitiveness. And based on that, we like to identify how we can maintain a sustainable business on what scale? We will not be changing our policy direction in a major way but we’ll be taking measures for that. You spoke about the risk asset. For Mobile Communications, segment asset is about 30 billion yen after the first quarter and half of that comes from smartphone asset. About the Music segment, the background to making decision about the substantial investment is that at this time we were about to decide whether to acquire the partner’s equity of EMI or not and there was the option. And when we made this deal in 2012, there was this provision for the option. So this is one of the timing. And another factor is the global growth of streaming business. And to that market of streaming we are to capture the upside part of that and through that we can achieve a major synergy. That’s one of the factors. As you know, this asset is really a cash cow type of asset and the low risk and low return type of asset, it is annuity type of asset. So after we made this decision and announced this investment, our credit rating was upgraded. And that’s one of the indicators to see the degree of risk about sales of this asset at this timing. Next question.

Unidentified Company Representative

The next question will have to be the last one. We are losing time.

Ryosuke Katsura

Thank you. Katsura, SMBC Nikko Securities. Two questions; one on semiconductors and also about your visions you are making. And first of all semiconductors, I always ask this question. What’s the [indiscernible] business and also what’s your view of the market currently? And SEC is tight and prices being raised and in your image sensors business I think in the market up here that prices are being raised. So can you talk about your business situation and also your view of the market and also the rate of [indiscernible]? And the second point is about – you have now the buffer of 73 billion, but excluding this buffer budget you have made revisions, some ups and downs. Can you give us some additional explanation about why you’re making these revisions? Because I imagine currency is down and you have the buffer of 30 billion for that. And how are you making the revision on that account? Are you making revisions because of the results you’ve seen in the first quarter? So what stands out about your revisions that you’re planning to make?

Hiroki Totoki

So first of all about the current situation in the semiconductors business, particularly the rate of operations and Mr. Korenaga will answer that question.

Hirotoshi Korenaga

So how are we using capacity? For the master process, we have 100k per month is the capacity for the other process. And in the first quarter the actual results was 91,000. And the forecast for the second quarter is on average will produce 99k which is basically full operation of our capacity. And about price, there’s no major change worthy of mentioning here. And we’ve made several upward revisions in our business segments. It can explain in different terms and Forex impact is significant. So Ms. Murakami will talk about that.

Atsuko Murakami

The first issue, particularly the impact on the emerging currencies in 2018 in our full forecast compared to the results to our fiscal 2017 in the electronics business in total, there’s an impact of 21 billion from Forex translations emerging markets, including China. Excluding Japan, Europe and United States, they account for 25% in sales on a consolidated basis. So as we include China, this proportion is very significant for us. And our assumption for the emerging currencies between April and July there’s some change made because back in April, Brazil real was 30.8, but in July it’s 28.7 yen. That’s the difference between second quarter and fourth quarter. In China, it’s changed from recently 16.2 to 16.9; in Renminbi, 1.56 to 1.61. Russian ruble also changed from 1.71 to 1.76. So the assumptions change over time. And compared to fiscal 2017, therefore, the results were negative. The dollar yen were good, particularly since everything on this were the same as we’ve announced in April. Running higher in the yen means a positive 30.5 yen against euro if yen is stronger by 1 yen, it’s negative 5.6 billion. And also the big currencies 1% strength in yen translates to a negative 3.5 billion yen.

Unidentified Company Representative

This concludes our session for the earnings announcement. Thank you very much for your participation.