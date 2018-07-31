Alaska Airlines Is A Buy

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome David Bradshaw as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

This discussion of the Alaska Airlines (ALK) stock is centered on a few key points. There are both qualitative and quantitative strengths. The primary qualitative strength is the evidence that approximately 62% of Alaska Airlines sales are driven by brand loyalty. The quantitative strengths come from indications of classic fundamental strength, as well as indications of a steep undervaluation of the stock. My overall opinion is that Alaska Airlines is a solid buy currently, and that the investing public is overacting to temporary headwinds that the company is facing which is driving down the share price. These headwinds are related to Alaska Airlines stumbles during their merger with Virgin America Airlines.

Qualitative Factors

There are a couple of points that I think are important to understanding the strength of Alaska Airlines business. First Alaska Airlines has an airline miles credit card available. This is a typical airline miles credit card where customers get frequent flier miles for purchases they make with the card. Approximately 11% of Alaska Airlines' revenues come from this credit card plan. Although this credit card is not a competitive advantage on its own, as every airline has cards like these. It does contribute to what I think is an important bit of information contained with Alaska Airlines 2017 fiscal year 10-K statement on page 13:

The reason I consider this to be a qualitative strength of Alaska Airlines, is that as you can see in 2017 62% of their bookings came from direct-to-customer sales. This is an important metric that I think shows loyalty-based sales to customers. In order to sell a ticket direct to a customer that customer would have had to seek out Alaska Airline specifically. As opposed to going to a travel website and purchasing the cheapest ticket that they can find. That type of business only accounted for 11% of Alaska Airline ticket sales. Having what I see as a decent indicator of brand loyalty, that is customers specifically seeking to fly on Alaska Airlines. I consider this a strength of the company. Having 62% of sales be loyalty based makes me very comfortable with the long-term prospects of this airline. Also, having a strong loyalty credit card program would seem helpful in locking in this brand loyalty long term. Sales direct to customers is a figure I watch very closely with this stock. If it ever starts to drop, I would consider that a danger sign.

Alaska Airlines also instituted a Premium Class section on all their planes. This is essentially a slightly more expensive economy ticket that includes more creature comforts including extra leg room. This could be a source of earnings growth for the company.

Lastly, it is important to note that the Alaska Airlines CEO and other executive members collectively have a multimillion-dollar stake in Alaska Airline stock. Thus, their interests are likely aligned with shareholders in that sense. It is, in my opinion, a positive sign when company executives have their own personal financial stake in the business they are managing. It is a big red flag to me when this is not the case.

Quantitative Factors

The Alaska Airlines peak stock price occurred on or about 2/28/2017 when Alaska was trading for $93 a share. Currently, Alaska trades for $63 a share (as of 7/29/2018). Alaska Airlines has seen a steep decline in price over the last year and a half. This could be due to the headwinds Alaska Airlines has faced during their merger with Virgin America Airlines. Alaska Airlines did issue two billion in debt in 2016 to pay for the acquisition, as well as sustaining a 25% percent decline in free cash flow during that time. Management is certainly of the opinion that it is these type of merger related troubles that have driven down their share price. However, the merger is nearly complete and the outlooks for 2019 and 2020 are positive.

Alaska Airline is currently trading at a P/E of 7.7, and over a ten-year period has seen strong earnings growth. Starting at (.94) EPS in 2008 and rising all the way to 8.35 EPS in 2017. Alaska Airlines also has assets that are 45% greater in value than their liabilities. This is a sign of financial strength, as should a crisis arise Alaska Airlines potentially has room to secure more debt. As opposed to a company that already has liabilities in great excess of their assets. It is also a positive sign to see that Alaska Airlines debt repayment has risen correspondingly to debt that was used to finance the Virgin American acquisition. This would seem to show that management has been making good on their promise to deleverage their balance sheet back to pre-merger levels. What this means for an investor is that Alaska's already strong fundamentals only look to get stronger in the future.

The common red flags of large debt burdens, negative free cash flow, high price to earnings ratio, declining earnings and or net income. Are all not present with this stock.

Buy, Hold, or Sell Opinion

Investors seem to be making a behavioral error in regard to Alaska Airlines at this time. The business has very strong fundamental strength. Even currently at what Alaska's management would consider to be a higher period of leverage for them. Their assets still exceed their liabilities by a comfortable margin. Net income has also grown nearly every year from 2007 to 2017. The market appears to be overreacting either to troubles Alaska Airlines has had during the Virgin American Airlines merger, a merger that is nearly complete. Or the market is overacting to a larger force present in the airline industry as a whole. Either way Alaska Airlines seems ripe for mean reversion and presents a potential buying opportunity for Value Investors. Responsibly managed, financially strong companies, with brand loyalty, are what I seek to buy at a reasonable price. It is my personal opinion that all of those factors are present with Alaska Airlines.

Additional Information

I am an Alaska Airline shareholder and I am currently long on this stock. I am also not a trained financial professional and am completely self-taught. My formal education includes a B.S. in Social Sciences from Central Washington University. I am also nearing completion of my M.S. in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. My investment philosophy follows a Graham and Buffet inspired Value Investing approach. Leaning more towards the Buffet philosophy of finding wonderful companies, at fair prices. Everything that has been stated is strictly my own opinion and should not be considered formal professional advice. Investing in stocks comes with risk, risk that can include a complete loss of the principle investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.