From Burbank To Barclays: Overwatch's Expansion And Growth

This past January, I discussed Activision Blizzard’s (NASDAQ: ATVI) venture into competitive e-sports with the announcement of an Overwatch League. To those not familiar with the budding video game, it is a 6 v 6 first-person shooter multiplayer. To those interested in a value market opportunity, Overwatch represents Activision Blizzard Inc.’s main revenue driver as the game-producer strays away from its former golden goose: World of Warcraft.

The goal of the Overwatch League is to make it as common to attend an Overwatch League game as it is to a Major League Baseball game. Now that the Overwatch League has finally crowned its champion (congrats London Spitfire), we can assess the metrics of the culmination of its first season to see if Activision lived up to their lofty goal.

This past weekend in the Barclays Center of Brooklyn, New York, 11,000 fans attended the Overwatch League’s inaugural Grand Finals championship. Although only the London Spitfire and the Philadelphia Fusion reached the final, all 12 teams which attended the Finals paid $20 million to secure their spot for a chance at the trophy. For at least one weekend, e-sports claimed a stake in New York entertainment. And the industry has come a long way. Throughout the duration of the season, each team plays their matches in Blizzard Arena in Burbank, California – to a crowd of 450 fans…

If you can make it in New York, can you make it anywhere?

To keep it blunt, the Nielson TV ratings of the Overwatch Finals were abysmal. The Friday broadcast on ESPN received a 0.18, the re-air fell to 0.05, and the Sunday afternoon recap garnered a 0.3. Compare these figures with the Sportscenter broadcast that was shown during the time slot before the Finals of a 0.34, and you can understand why this might be cause for some alarm. On the other hand, the prevalence of streaming servers that typically stream e-sports, such as Twitch, may have taken away from the mainstream audience. Because it is not a mainstream sport, Overwatch might not immediately succeed on mainstream media.

It is clear that Overwatch has not accumulated the fandom to get in the same conversation as professional sports teams. Even the Brooklyn Nets – one of the worst teams in basketball – manage to garner about 15,000 fans to watch them lose. However, Overwatch – and e-sports in general – is well positioned to gain traction moving forward. The market spoke very favorably of e-sports this past weekend and, in reality, e-sports has the potential to become the largest and most globally connected competition in the world.

Reported by CNBC, word of confirmed expansion in the Overwatch League took place over the weekend. Domestically, Activision Blizzard sold a spot to a Georgia based company for its second season. Internationally, Activision is in the midst of finalizing a deal with teams in both France and China.

Needham analyst Laura Martin raised the price target from $80 to $90. This coming off the projection of an additional $464 million in incremental annual operating revenue over the next eight years. Because Activision has intellectual property rights for 7 of the most popular e-sport titles, these projections are based on the theory that Activision will use what it has learned from its successes in the Overwatch League to streamline competitive leagues for all e-sports.

If Activision can successfully roll out these leagues moving forward, we should see the stock continually perform. Over the past 12 months, Activision shares are up 18% while the S&P has gained 13%.

Viewership for e-sports is expected to reach over 280 million by the end of 2018. There are 35 million global players who recreationally compete in Overwatch as well. As the game grows, so will the viewership. Maybe then the Overwatch League (and whatever else Activision comes up with) can sell out arenas in the Big Apple – or at least beat the attendance ratings of the NBA’s ugly duckling.

There is a ton of room for margin expansion in this field – which makes Activision such a compelling and exciting buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.