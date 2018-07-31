Guyana Goldfields Inc (OTCPK:GUYFF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Jacqueline Wagenaar - VP of IR & Corporate Communications

Scott Caldwell - President and CEO

Paul Murphy - CFO and EVP of Finance

Andrew Breichmanas - BMO Capital Markets

Travus Pope - Syndicated Capital

Sherry Deng - Scotiabank

Thank you, Selvi. Welcome, and thank you everyone, for joining our 2018 second quarter operational and financial results conference call.

On the line are today are Scott Caldwell, President and CEO and Paul Murphy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer who will review results and, following this, will be available to answer any questions at the end of the call.

Yesterday's press releases are available for viewing on the company's website under the Investors' tab. Please note that certain statements made today by the management team may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied. For more information, we refer you to the detailed cautionary note within yesterday's release. Please note that all dollar amounts mentioned on this call are in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

I'll now turn the call over to Scott to review the results.

Scott Caldwell

Thank you, Jacqueline and good morning everyone. Today, I am hosting this call from our Thomas Street office in Guyana, and before we begin discussing our second quarter results, I would like to address the press release issued yesterday in regards to the company's management change.

The board announced yesterday that we have appointed the Independent Director Rene Marion as nonexecutive Chairman of the Board and Patrick Sheridan has decided to move on to other things and leave as executive chairman. He will remain as a director of the board. I would like to thank Patrick on behalf of the entire board and the company for his enormous contributions over the past 20 years-- quite a success story, discovery and then development, financing and development of the Aurora mine.

Little bit about Rene. Rene has been on the board for five-- the last five years and brings extensive experience over 30 years of the management and senior technical, as well as leadership roles in several publicly traded companies. Like a lot of you on the call would know Rene and know of his track record which is quite successful. I look forward to working with Rene and a company has a whole is quite confident on continued success under Rene's leadership.

As you know, we have substantially evolved since our founding into mid-tier gold producer when we talk about our second quarter here in a few minutes. And we look forward to the future of the company and maximizing shareholder value, the board determines that it was necessary to re-align our efforts, maximize production from the Aurora goldmine and focus on near mines; exploration opportunities as well as our pre-field opportunities in just few of the things are optimized.

Part of realignment, the company is taking steps to streamline communication and resource allocation. We no longer have a dual reporting structure and the both operations and explorations reported to the President and CEO. Wanted to ensure our investors that we remain committed to maximize shareholder value and we will continue to work with the Guyanese government and local communities in which we operate. Fully committed to continue enhance our relationship with all of our stakeholders.

And we are going to be meeting the next day or two with government officials, Guyanese officials, Town Hall meeting here; just again to assure them that we are committed to Guyana and this management change doesn't reflect our commitment to the country with our underground development in completing the new expansion.

So with that I am going to talk a little bit about our second quarter results and we pre-released production a couple of weeks ago, but I will recap that.

Did not have a great quarter and we'll talk about the issues briefly or answer any questions we can, but we sold about 31,700 ounces of gold which was below our plan; our plan was similar to the first quarter which was about 37,000 ounces. And gold production below and isolated one-time event primarily due to issues in the mining operation. I am talking of the mine itself, delays in mobilization and upping our stripping efforts and then also not delivering some high-grade material from the Mad Kiss satellite deposit and a little bit from Aleck Hill. We just had mining issues and that's really what hit our grade.

The mill continues to perform excellent milling just over 7,000 tons a day. Recovery is over 91% and close to 93% in June. The mill continues to perform very, very, very well. The mining contractor, STRACON has mobilized; the mining rates are slowing hitting planned levels of 30,000 a day. We had a peak mining rate in the quarter of about 63,000 tons a day; target is 70. Obviously, if we can do more than 70,000 tons a day ore and waste we will.

And quite frankly I think STRACON is going to be very, very well. They are a very experienced organization. Used to working in the tropics; experience in Panama and Peru. So they are used to very heavy rainfall with a very, very experienced team and excited about seeing how they perform alongside us with one of our stakeholders. But they are going to do well.

Second phase of mill expansion is progressing in line. We will be commissioning that in the fourth quarter; should be fully operational in the first quarter of 2019. The underground mining contractors-- we've requested proposals from several international contracting groups. We will get those proposals back the middle of August. The idea is to have that group mobilized and begin working on our underground development with a single heading drive out of the Mad Kiss portal area targeting to get below Rory's Knoll over the next couple of years.

That group-- we have ordered the mining equipment-- the initial mining equipment was purchased by the company a year ago. It's been shipped; it should arrive shortly. So basically the contractor mobilization will be people. We have all of the gear LHDs, jumbo et cetera to begin that work. We will use all our equipment to get started and then mobilize some more equipment.

It's a single-heading drive, so when we talk about mobilization, it might be 20 to 30 individuals. Unfortunately there are no experienced underground mining people in Guyana, and so we will start with expatriate labor and slowly transform to Guyanese operations as times goes by.

Revised guidance; a little bit about that. 2018 guidance, as you know we've revised that downward. Current guidance is 175,000 to 185,000 ounces of gold. Cash costs, the cost sales of 905 to 955 all of them sustaining 945 to 999. That's before royalty. So we are on track to hit that guidance-- to hit that number we made 14,000 ounces in July which is a little bit ahead of our plan. Its grade related. The mill had some issues. We had to take downtime-- scheduled downtime for a liner change; that was about 48 hours down. Then we had to do some required maintenance on the primary crusher. So we have a little bit of loose throughput.

We still had a good strong month 14,000 ounces. Head grade was about 2.45 gram of recovery which continues to trend upwards was 94.8. So a lot of downtime on the mill. But the mill was running like a champ these days and recovery has really started to move in the right direction.

So with that I think I will turn the call over to Paul and he can talk a little bit about cost and the balance sheet.

Paul Murphy

Sure, thank you, Scott. As you all know we pre-leased our production numbers, and in the quarter we came in 10,000 to 12,000 ounces short because of the grade that we were milling. This installation is capable of generating about $20 million a quarter in free cash flow and really it's those missing ounces that robbed us of the-- and we only generated about $3 million in cash flow in the quarter.

In the quarter, we did mills 646,000 tons, which was more than the 600,000 that we had predicted. The recovery was 91% as budgeted, but unfortunately our grade was only 1.65 gram versus a budget of 2.69, was our original budgeted number. We mined 3.6 million tons in the quarter. That's ore and waste versus a budget of 5.5 and as Scott alluded to; our mining rate was about 39,000 tons during the quarter.

We were budgeting upwards of 65,000 tons. STRACON came on site; I think and started working mobilizing the last couple of days of June. In July, we see the mining rate hovering around 60,000 tons a day. But they mobilized quickly and are being effective. Scott did mention our production in July is back to above plan of 14,000 ounces. Our grade has increased from Q2 up to 2.45 grams in July.

The mill is running extremely. We did have a shut down for a liner change, but it's performing extremely well and it does perform better at higher grades. I think I will stop there and see if there are any questions.

Andrew Breichmanas at the BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Andrew Breichmanas

Thanks everyone for the call. Scott, you mentioned that the peak mining rate that you achieved during July of 66,000 tons and the target of 70,000, can you just maybe give a little bit more color on what current-rate you are achieving and then sort of the time frame for getting to that 70,000 tons per day target?

Scott Caldwell

Sure. I will start with the-- we are mining various day to day, but right around 60,000 tons a day. Target is 70, and what it is that contractor is in the process of training the local equipment operators, and he has got two shifts, two cruise change trained. He needs to add a third crew i.e. 24-hour coverage and so it is in the process of training equipment operators. I am talking excavator, truck drivers. The operators, they have hired are experienced but they want to make sure that they do it in a safe and efficient manner.

So they are working through that training process. All of their gear has been mobilized. Their drills, their loaders, i.e. their excavator, the trucks. So, it's just a training process and slow and steady they are getting there and we should be at that rate some time in August, and if-- like I mentioned if we can do better than that through better efficiencies which I believe they will, we will certainly mine more tons.

Our mine plan, our forecast reflects a ramp up and so we are on track to achieve the liberation of ore and you can see from the grade that we are starting to see. And the ore is primarily from Rory's will be primarily from the Rory's Knoll but some feed from Mad Kiss, got a little bit work to do there as we are getting for that portal, but really it's training and STRACON is very, very active in the contract mining business. They are working in Panama with this exact same-sized equipment. So Panama-- equivalent to Panama and also in Peru. So we are very, very confident that they are going to get there as they work through the-- good group to work with, good partners.

Andrew Breichmanas

Okay. And then in the original, sort of, operational update, you talked about, I think, 0.5 million tons of higher grade material that you weren't able to access in Q2. And with the increase in mining rate, are you now accessing that material? And how do you see the grade profile trending over the next few months and next quarters?

Scott Caldwell

We are starting to access set material and as it slowly creeps up the fourth quarter where we are well over 3 grams. Each month it gets better and better as we start to access that material was mentioned at half a million tons. We actually get ore bound in the fourth quarter meaning we start to move on to the next phase of Rory's Knoll which is Rory's Knoll phase four. But we have liberated about, when I say ore-bound basically we don't have to do any stripping. We have about six to eight months of Rory's Knoll high-grade available. So you will see this, the head-grade north of 3 gram, 3.5 gram in the latter part of the year as we get into the Rory's Knoll diorite.

Same material we mined whenever we cycle though the Rory's Knoll. It's a sweet spot of the deposits. It's a long diorite plug, 2.2 kms in depth.

Andrew Breichmanas

Okay. And then last question, you mentioned the plant platform and the throughput and recovery that you are achieving, but have you seen any sort of improvement on the unit costs, some of the changes that you have been making with the process?

Scott Caldwell

Yes probably-- yes we are. The unit is-- the plant is running very, very good and the unit costs are coming down not only because the tonnage is over 7,000 tons, but if you look at the total spending, it's trending down. Probably, the biggest savings is on our power plant. We have now got, we've modified the cooling system on our generators, and we are able to run the plant, we have owned eight. We were operating six. We are able to run it now with anywhere from four to five. It depends on the hardness of the ore. But if we drop a power plant like that, it's fuel. Right, that's 30%-- a third of our operating cost. So that's a big, big savings. You will see in the second half as far as the milling goes.

Andrew Breichmanas

Sorry, I have one last question. You mentioned with some of the board changes focusing more on the exploration while optimizing mining rates. Could you just talk a little bit about what that means? And how exploration -- how the approach towards exploration may change?

Scott Caldwell

Yes, on the exploration front we're still-- we're active in two outside areas or Greenfield explorations, and then also in the mine itself. We are actually drilling on what we call East Walcott. And we kind of would like to accelerate the in mine exploration whether that would be adding another drill or improving efficiencies there. We see some great opportunity in and around the mine sites, as well as the greenfield, but drill close-- close to the mine site looking for, can we enhance the future underground with more ounces per linear per vertical meter. There are some targets that are right near the mine that perhaps could be a satellite target.

So we're going to get active-- more active on those fronts. We have in the past and are working on to push that forward, and when I say optimizing the mining rates, how do we improve our efficiencies is in the open pit mine, and then we looking at, okay, when we do go underground and get into production, what's the optimum rate there with some more infill drilling. I think we've got some very, very high-grade opportunities that aren't reflected in our current underground plan and that obviously is going to require some exploration work.

Travus Pope at Syndicated Capital. Please go ahead.

Travus Pope

Good morning, guys. I just wanted to get in the spirit of streamline in the communications here a little bit. Your thoughts on giving drill results for the five assays that you have pulled from East Walcott?

Scott Caldwell

Yes, Travus, as soon as we have-- we've completed a number of holes there. We only have assays back on one hole. As soon as we get the assays back, we would issue and hopefully include some narrative and some drawings so you can get some context on that. But, we just have assets back on one hole and we're reluctant to issue one hole. It could just distort things.

But soon as we get the remaining assays, we would put a little plan view cross-sections together, include some historic drilling, and that way you'll be able to paint that picture. But hopefully we'll get those assays here in the next several weeks. I'll know more-- I haven’t decided yet, but I'll know more when I talk to the geologists.

Travus Pope

That's helpful. And then also your thoughts on utilizing the cash and/or marketable securities on your balance sheet to enhance shareholder value. Based on kind of the breakdown the amount of cash that you do have is pretty substantial relative to market capitalization?

Scott Caldwell

Yes and to enhance shareholder value, I mean and I guess that the equities you are talking about are our sole goal position on the balance sheet.

Travus Pope

That’s correct.

Scott Caldwell

Yes, we want to get-- we want to get the operation fix-- prove to people that it's-- that it's generating cash and then explore those options at the board level and where we go from there, but on the sole goal position I want to stress we think that, that project is a great project. We’ll just see what time tells us on that position. It's worth that-- Paul, but approximately $30 million US, right now Paul?

Paul Murphy

Yes. A little bit more, but not much.

Scott Caldwell

Yes. So we're dedicated to enhancing shareholder value and you know like we said the other day, I'd love to talk to you and get some more of your thoughts.

Sherry Deng at Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Sherry Deng

Hi. Good morning, guys, and thanks for the call. Just one question for me. So what are the next steps relating to developing the underground? And what are the critical milestones this year and next year?

Scott Caldwell

Yes, to develop the underground I mentioned, we're mining a bit of ore and material from Mad Kiss. We want to get the portal area which is in the Mad Kiss mine, and if you can look at our presentation you can see where it is. It's adjacent to Rory's Knoll. So we'll have that ready-- the portal, the surface work done and then the contractor will have that done this quarter, and then the contractor will mobilize and begin driving the single heading drive from that portal in Q-- the fourth quarter of this year.

So the first milestone is we expect the proposals back from the interested parties and there are half a dozen companies that are bidding on this. We will have their proposals back in the middle of August. They've all done their site visits -- very detailed requests for a quotation or request for proposal, answering their questions on a technical basis. So, we'll get that, we'll evaluate it, issue a Letter of Intent and then they will mobilize. The equipment is on the way. It'll be there when they arrive. I'm talking of the jumbo and that sort of stuff, dead fans, et cetera.

So that will all be there. And so the real milestone is to get started. We have a very, very conservative development rate. We started three meters a day, slowly getting up to six meters a day. So I think we can we can achieve those goals. So that's number one, and begin that drive and the first phase is to get to the bottom of the ventilation shafts. So it's 2,600 meters and then we would award the second phase which is the vertical development i.e. the raises themselves and down into Rory's Knoll, but to mobilize and then begin work on that second portal sometime in the first half of next year and that's out of-- that's out of Rory's Knoll pit itself.

So mobilization Q4 of this year. So that would be the-- the real first mile-- first milestone.

Mr. Caldwell, it appears we have no other questions sir.

Scott Caldwell

Well, at first I'd like to thank you for joining the call, and one more time to say Pat Sheridan did a great job with this company over the past 20 years or so. And really looking forward to Rene Marion's leadership as nonexecutive chair. Rene has got all the experience and so I am really looking forward to his leadership and moving this thing forward.

Had a strong July, 14,000 ounces; the mill was running very, very well; had some downtime in the mill. Recoveries, we are getting where we want them. Looking forward to finalizing the pre-crush or the phase two and the mill-- then the mill will be at 7,500 tons a day and that will happen, that would be commissioning in the fourth quarter.

Recoveries going up; grade is improving. So I think we are back on track. We're going to have a very good-- I believe we'll have a very strong Q3 and an even stronger Q4. So I guess it's-- look forward to talking to you all soon.

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude your conference call for today.