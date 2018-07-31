Long Leading Forecast Through H1 2019: Slowdown Likely, But No Recession

Although there has been deterioration, the plurality remain positive, suggesting a slowdown but not a recession through the first half of next year.

There are eight such indicators from different sectors of the economy.

Long leading indicators are those that turn a year or more before the general economy.

Introduction: what are the long leading indicators?

I have several systems for forecasting the economy. One is the high-frequency "weekly indicators," which as the name implies is updated weekly, and thus very timely. A second relies on monthly and quarterly data which has been extensively vetted in the past as having a sustained record of turning one year more before the economy as a whole.

Now that the Q2 GDP report has come out, I can do my midyear forecast update for this second system, in particular extending the forecast to the first half of 2019. To forecast less than 6 months out, I employ the K.I.S.S. method of following the Index of Leading Indicators (which has been quite positive) plus several other short term data points. But for the period over 6 months out, I turn to long leading indicators.

A "long leading indicator" is an economic metric that reliably turns a year or more before the onset of a recession.

Geoffrey Moore, who for decades published the Index of Leading Indicators, and in 1993 wrote Leading Economic Indicators: New Approaches and Forecasting Records identified 4:

housing permits

corporate bond yields

real money supply

corporate profits adjusted by unit labor costs

A variation of the above is Paul Kasriel's "foolproof recession indicator," which combines real money supply with the yield curve, i.e., the difference in the interest rate between short and long term treasury bonds. This turns negative a year or more before the next recession about half of the time.

Another long leading indicator has been described by UCLA Prof. Edward E. Leamer who wrote that "Housing IS the Business Cycle." In that article he identified real residential investments as a share of GDP as an indicator that typically turns at least 5 quarters before the onset of a recession.

Several other series appear to have merit as long leading indicators as well. Real retail sales in several forms also have value as a long leading indicator, and in particular real retail sales per capita. Additionally, the tightening of credit conditions also appears to have merit as a long leading indicator.

That gives us a total of 8 long leading indicators. All of these economic series have a long term history of turning a year or more before a recession.

Current trends in the long leading indicators

CORPORATE BOND YIELDS:

With the sole exception of the 1981 "double-dip," corporate bond yields have always made their most recent low over 1 year before the onset of the next recession. The below graph shows both AAA and BAA corporate bonds for the last five years, together with 30 year mortgage rates (green):

While BAA corporate bonds did equal their 2016 low at the beginning of this year, that was emphatically not confirmed by AAA bonds, and not by mortgage rates either.

The combined effects of the 2017 and early 2018 increases in interest rates should act to dampen the economy, although they aren't yet 1.75% above their lows, which seems to be the minimum threshold at which the economy has typically rolled over going back many cycles.

HOUSING:

After stagnating for most of 2017, new single family home sales, and housing permits and starts made new post-recession highs in at the end of last year. This year they have gone sideways:

The less volatile but equally leading single family permits has also turned flat:

Further, measured nominally housing as a share of GDP has also been flat in the first two quarters of this year; measured in real terms it has declined since 5 quarters ago:

While the Q4 2017 strength should help the economy as we get to year end 2018, this years' stagnation should dampen growth as we get into 2019.

CORPORATE PROFITS

Neither corporate profits nor unit labor costs have been reported for Q2 yet. But they continued to rebound from their 2015 low, with or without inventory adjustments, through Q1 (blue and green), as did their more timely but somewhat less leading proxy, proprietors' income (reds):

Proprietors' income, however, *was* reported for Q2 last Friday, and it rose by 1.2%-1.6% before unit labor costs q/q:

Thus, these are a positive.

REAL MONEY SUPPLY:

No recession has ever started without at least real M1 turning negative, or real M2 declining to under +2.5%. Real M2 crossed this threshold at the beginning of 2018, and recently real M1 has been coming close, enough so to make it neutral:

This remains a positive for the rest of 2018, but is a net negative for 2019.

THE YIELD CURVE:

This has been an excellent long range forecasting tool in times of inflation (although I do not think a positive yield curve is definitive in low interest rate deflationary environments). In the last 60 years, typically a recession has begun after the Fed raises rates to combat inflation, sufficiently so that the yield curve inverts. The yield curve has continued to tighten so far in 2018, but it has not yet inverted:

If the pattern since 1960 holds, this is thus a weak positive, consistent with a slowdown but not a recession.

CREDIT CONDITIONS

In addition to money supply and interest rates, the loosening or tightening of credit appears to be an important component of changes in the economy over one year out. Although it does not have a lengthy track record, the Senior Loan Officer Survey looks promising. A good but much more timely -- as in weekly -- metric is the Leverage Credit Conditions subindex from the Chicago Fed:

Both of these are nominally negative, the weekly number at expansion lows. Since negative numbers mean loose credit, these remain a positive for the economy through the first half of next year.

REAL RETAIL SALES PER CAPITA:

These peaked more than a year before the onset of the last two recessions:

These have boomed since late last year. Needless to say, this is a significant positive.

SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION

To summarize the results:

There are two negatives: interest rates in corporate bonds and mortgages, and real M2

There are four positives: the yield curve, credit conditions, corporate profits, and real retail sales per capita.

Two items are mixed or neutral: housing and real M1.

Six months ago, my sense was that later 2018 would be weaker than 2017, as the housing market stagnation of Q2 and Q3 2017 fed through into the coincident indicators. This may have been offset by the tax cut, which is probably help boost consumption this year. But beginning early next year, it won't help YoY comparisons any more. As of now, the plurality of long leading indicators remain positive, although the number of neutral and negative indicators has expanded.

In summary, left to its own devices, while I suspect we will see a slowdown by early next year, I do not see any recession through midyear 2019.

