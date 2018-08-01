The Forward Curve In Oil Continues To Point To Tightness

While many commodities prices have moved appreciably lower over recent weeks, the price of oil remains not far below its recent high at just over the $75 per barrel level on the NYMEX futures contract. All precious metals, copper and most base metals, and many agricultural commodities have all declined to new lows for 2018 in June and July, but the price of crude oil remains in a bullish trend that began in February 2016 at just over $26 and took off to the upside following the June 2017 bottom at $42.05 per barrel.

Crude oil is the energy commodity that powers the world. As perhaps the most closely-watched commodity futures market, the price of crude oil impacts markets across all asset classes. A combination of economic and geopolitical forces determines the path of least resistance for the price of the energy commodity. Analyzing the crude oil market comes down to understanding assembling the pieces of a multivariable equation that is a lot like a jigsaw puzzle. If an analyst can put enough pieces of the crude oil puzzle together, it is possible to make an educated guess about the future price direction of the energy commodity. One of those pieces is the term structure or forward curve for crude oil.

Term structure is a real-time indicator of supply and demand factors

The forward curve in a commodities market reflects supply and demand fundamentals for the raw material. A contango market where deferred contracts trade at progressively higher prices typically points to a market that is in equilibrium where supply and demand have found a balance, or where an oversupply or glut is present.

Backwardation is a condition where nearby prices trade at a premium to deferred prices and tend to signal a market where there are concerns that nearby supplies are inadequate to meet demand. In both of the benchmark crude oil futures markets which are pricing mechanisms for the energy commodity all over the world, the forward curves are in backwardation. Backwardation tends to widen as prices move to the upside. The price of nearby September NYMEX crude oil futures recently corrected from $72.98 per barrel on July 10 to lows of $66.29 on July 18. The nearby August NYMEX futures contract traded to a peak of $75.27 on July 3. The September futures contract was trading at the $69 per barrel level on Tuesday, July 31.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the one-year September 2019-September 2018 NYMEX crude oil spread highlights, the backwardation rose to a high of $8.23 on July 3, the day crude oil hit its most recent peak on the nearby contract. Since then, the correction has caused the backwardation to narrow to the $4.70 per barrel level on July 31. September 2018 NYMEX crude oil is trading at a premium to the price of the September 2019 contract.

Meanwhile, the backwardation in Brent crude oil futures which are in the process of rolling from September to October futures was at the 96 cents level on the September 2018 versus September 2019 spread on July 30 before expiring, with the October 2018 versus October 2019 spread at the $1.84 backwardation level on the same date.

The backwardation in crude oil has narrowed over recent weeks as the price of crude oil corrected to the downside. However, both of the benchmarks are indicating that supply concerns remain in the market.

Backwardation in WTI futures - three reasons

The current backwardation in crude oil is the result of three factors facing the market. First, economic growth has increased demand for crude oil. In the United States, GDP grew at 4.1 percent in the second quarter which was the highest level since 2014. Economic growth leads to higher consumption of the energy commodity. The second reason for the backwardation is that the growing tension between the United States and Iran could cause an increase in hostilities in the part of the world that is home to more than half the world's crude oil reserves, the Middle East. Any issues that impact the production, refining, or logistical routes for crude oil tends to tighten the market and result in a condition where nearby prices are higher than deferred prices. Finally, in the Permian Basin in the United States, crude oil is trading at a discount to the WTI nearby price for the commodity because of logistical issues transporting the energy commodity to the NYMEX delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma. New pipelines that will alleviate the situation will not be operational until sometime in 2019. Meanwhile, the bottom line is that the overall market perception is that the potential for supply disruption in the oil market is keeping nearby prices higher than deferred prices throughout the forward curve.

Brent backwardation is a bit narrower - two reasons

The backwardation in Brent crude oil is narrower than in WTI these days for two significant reasons. First, at the June 22 OPEC meeting, the cartel agreed to boost production. At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump has been leaning on the Saudis to increase their output, and it is likely he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to do the same at their July summit in Helsinki, Finland. Russian and Middle Eastern crude oil both reflect the Brent benchmark prices for the energy commodity. The other reason for the narrower backwardation in Brent crude oil is that it is likely that China has been active buying deferred crude oil to meet their energy requirements.

The wider backwardation in the October-October one-year spread compared to the September-September spread on July 30 is that the September 2018 futures expired at the end of July. The narrower spread in the Brent-Brent spread is a sign that those with long positions in the Brent futures market were rolling their risk positions to the next active month or beyond. The bottom line is that even though the spreads have narrowed as the price of crude oil corrected lower from the early July high, the backwardation still reflects a concern about nearby supplies.

Iran could tighten Brent fast

Iran could be the most significant issue facing the crude oil market today, and for the rest of 2018 and into 2019. A few months ago, President Trump walked away from the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement and told the world he intends to put unprecedented pressure on the theocracy in Teheran. Iran, who has been calling the United States the "Great Satan" since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 continues to threaten the U.S. and President Trump recently warned Iranian President Rouhani against ever issuing a threat on his watch. The bottom line is that new sanctions approach, the rhetoric between the U.S. and Iran is likely to increase. On Monday, July 30 President Trump said that he would be willing to meet with the leadership of Iran, but that is not likely considering the Iranian mistrust and deep-seated hatred of the United States that dates back to U.S. support for the Shah in the 1970s. Moreover, U.S. policy is now leaning towards support for an overthrow of the clerics that are in charge in Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran continues to battle Saudi Arabia in a proxy war with fronts in Yemen, Qatar, and throughout the Middle East. Iran continues to be a state sponsor of terrorist groups in the Middle East and around the world. Iran is not likely to take increasing sanctions and U.S. pressure to isolate the nation laying down.

As the economic noose tightens around the theocracy's neck, the rulers in Teheran have said that if Iran cannot export their oil to the world, they will do everything in their power to stop other exporting nations in the Middle East from shipping crude oil to fulfill world demand. Therefore, the focus may turn to a critical logistical chokepoint for crude oil which is the Strait of Hormuz. Approximately 2.7 million barrels of Iranian crude flow through the seaway that separates the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman. Iran has a significant military presence in the Strait. At the same time, more than 19 million barrels or 20% of the world's crude oil flows through the Strait each day making it a potential hub for Iranian military resistance. While the U.S. Navy could escort tankers through the Strait, and Iranian actions that stop or slow the flow of oil through the narrow seaway could cause significant price spikes to the upside in both the Brent and WTI crude oil futures markets. Since Brent is the benchmark for the Middle East, the reaction is likely to be more pronounced in the Brent futures. Additionally, any increases in rhetoric or military movements in the Middle East would likely tighten the term structure in the oil market causing the backwardation to expand.

Tightness support the price of the energy commodity

The backwardation in the crude oil market tends to tighten when prices rise and narrow when they fall. However, there are times when the term structure signals a move in the underlying price of oil and times when it follows the energy commodity. Right now, the forward curve is sitting at a level that is not indicating any immediate move in the price of oil, but that could change in the blink of an eye.

Crude oil has been rallying since February 2016 when the price hit a low of $26.05 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. At that time, the term structure was in a wide contango. The most recent leg to the upside in the crude oil market started on June 21, 2017, when the nearby NYMEX contract found a bottom at $42.05 per barrel. On that day, the September 2019-September 2018 spread was trading at the $1.78 contango level with the September 2019 oil trading at a premium to the September 2018 contract. Keep an eye on the forward spreads in crude oil as they can offer clues about the path of least resistance for the price of the energy commodity at times. A sudden tightening of the spread tends to be a bullish sign for the energy commodity.

Given the potential for issues with Iran over coming weeks and months, the Brent futures contract may offer the most potential upside in the oil market. The ICE Brent futures and options contracts are the most direct route for long positions in Brent crude oil. For those who do not trade in the futures arena, BNO is the U.S. Brent Oil ETF product.

Source: Barchart

With net assets of $105.5 million and an average daily volume of around 300,000 shares each day, BNO is a liquid tool that invests in nearby Brent Crude oil futures contracts.

The trading pattern in crude oil continues to be bullish, and term structure in backwardation is one validation that the trend will remain in place. The brewing issues with Iran could mean that the oil market will become a lot more volatile over the coming days, weeks, and months.

