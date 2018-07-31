What Ever Happened To That $40 Trillion Wealth Transfer? Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: For two decades we’ve been told boomers would be bequeathing trillions of dollars to the next generation. The evidence to date has been underwhelming.

A press release issued last week by Ameritech Financial, a student loan doc processor, discussing the estimated $30 billion wealth transfer that boomers are expected to be passing down to the next generation had an unusual spin, namely that today’s younger generations shouldn’t count on it.

I have to admit that this message carried a loud ring of truth in my years. Having spent two decades in the wealth management field, I can tell you that the great intergenerational wealth transfer, which perhaps ordinary investors have not heard of, is an utter cliché in the world of financial advisors. It’s discussed at virtually every financial advisor conference, where the speaker intones – solemnly or excitedly, depending on the effect he’s going for – that advisors must be prepared for the awesome responsibility of managing these trillions of dollars. (The number I used to hear was $40 trillion – perhaps the Great Recession took a quarter off that sum.)

Of course, the hyperbolic thought of managing trillions is enough to make an advisor salivate – though it is to be presumed that individual advisors would manage a share of this money in units not beginning with a “t” (unless it’s just thousands), but in any event I assume the topic is just mind candy for the audiences at such events.

Still, the subject has bothered me for these many years because it always sounded like hype. Over the years, I’ve come to the conclusion that the brokerage firms whose execs were heralding this message were probably doing so for their own parochial reasons: to encourage retention of assets under management. The logic is simple. Nobody is going to just walk into Joe Advisor’s office with his share of the “the great wealth transfer.” Rather, his wealthiest clients would presumably bequeath his assets to their children. If those children don’t become clients, then those assets leave the firm upon the client’s death. Seen that way, the breathless messages about advisors getting their share of “the great wealth transfer” were merely efforts to goad their advisors, through visions of treasures hidden under their clients’ mattresses, to work harder to build and maintain client relationships.

I still believe the above to be basically correct, but I have looked a little further into the matter, first to find out the basis for these trillion-dollar claims and secondly to see if any of it could be verified.

What I found was that research back in 1999 from the Center on Wealth and Philanthropy of Boston College seems to be the source of the $40 trillion promise ($41 trillion was the actual figure); the date certainly tracks well with the length of time I’ve been hearing about this. The report’s authors updated their research in 2014, raising the expected wealth transfer to $59 trillion –most of that extra $18 trillion attributed to inflation, with a real increase of $7 trillion.

These trillions are supposed to be flowing over a period of 55 years -- 2007 to 2061 according to the more recent study; the earlier estimate was based on the 55 years from 1998 to 2052. Since 20 of those years have already passed, one would expect that many of those trillions have already been sloshing around the economy, finding their way into the coffers of next-gen inheritors and their financial advisors. That’s a line I have yet to hear. It’s always discussed as the gift the future will bestow, which is why I’ve been suspicious.

A bit of searching brought me to a 2014 article from The Planned Giving Blog, whose author finds little evidence that those trillions have been flowing as advertised. The bequests were supposed to go to children and charities, the latter of whom at least keep good records, per IRS rules. Among other findings, the author claims that a sum of $1.7 trillion forecast to go to charities came out a trillion short in the first 20-year window of observation. The blog also cites research by Texas Tech professor Russell James, an expert on charitable giving, that monitors actual giving in relation to the Boston College forecasts, with a huge chasm between what was expected and what was actually donated. Where estimates for annual giving ranged from a little above $80 billion annually to a little below $140 billion annually, the actual figure has fluctuated from around $20 billion annually to somewhere in the mid-30 billion-dollar range just before the global financial crisis.

I went to the website of the Center on Wealth and Philanthropy of Boston College looking for updates on its much cited and still touted research and found the following message: “The Center on Wealth and Philanthropy (CWP) is closed.”

That could simply be a matter of the organization’s having lost its funding. But in any event, charitable organizations have lost theirs as well – or at least their promises of such.

Time will tell how much money ultimately flows from boomers to Gen Xers and Millennials, but I think that Ameritech Financial press release I cited at the beginning had it right in arguing that Boomers’ considerable wealth may dissipate before reaching their intended inheritors. Doesn’t that make sense? People are living longer, retirements are lasting longer and health care for the aged is costly. What’s more, recessions and market crashes come and wipe out amounts numbered in the trillions.

I’m sure Ameritech issued its press release for its own commercial purposes. Perhaps, just as gleamy-eyed brokerage firms want their sales force to accumulate and retain assets, Ameritech doesn’t want its student loan customers to desist from making loan payments while holding out hope for an inheritance-based bailout. In the release, the company’s president had this to say:

“It's always better to assume the worst and hope for the best, even with things like [the great wealth transfer]. Don't make assumptions that will lead to bad decisions.”

It’s hard to argue with this logic, especially given that the evidence of a multi-trillion dollar wealth transfer has been underwhelming so far. Additionally, what transfers do occur are likely to be confined to the wealthiest of the wealthy, so it is a topic that need not concern most people. That too was probably part of the underlying message of the past two decades of wealth management conferences – an emphasis on cultivating ultra-high-net-worth clients. In any event, it is worthwhile to regard eye-popping data with a measure of clear-eyed skepticism.

