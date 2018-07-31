A Investor-Gamer's Guide To EA

Well Electronic Arts (EA) has certainly seen better days at the office.

Despite strong first quarter numbers, the stock plunged over 10 percent after its earnings call owing largely to a revised FY '19 gross profit margin of only 72 percent, which would be the lowest margin for the company in three years. Also potentially unnerving is Q1 '19 weakness in digital net bookings for full game downloads, which the company projects will decrease by 14 percent year-over-year and 11 percent in a trailing twelve month period.

During the earnings call, executives had pinned the blame on potential market instability and currency fluctuations affecting overseas sales, though this in spite of the fact that the company is rolling out new hit titles this holiday season like Battlefield V and Madden 19, as well as increasing interest in e-sports leagues that has made the wider video game industry that much more attractive to investors seeing expanded opportunities for sales.

This risks undervaluing EA in regards to their other, more lucrative avenues such as live services, which are expected to increase by 27 percent over the next year to over $2.2 billion (subsequently making up 62 percent of EA's digital net bookings compared to 55 percent this year). Given the recurring nature of this revenue stream, and the ability for EA to release exclusive content (like maybe a battle royale game), there are still enough reasons for EA to be strong over the long term and battle back against potential macroeconomic head winds.

Digital downloads the new norm

It was only a few years ago that console makers announced that games would now be available to download instantly (or in my case, over the span of two impatient hours thanks to a slow WiFi), and game makers like EA took it in stride. Today, digital downloads make up 67 percent of their game sales, and is expected to rise to 74 percent by 2019, equaling $3.45 billion and $4.15 billion in sales respectively. It will also contribute to an expected cash flow of $1.825 billion compared to $1.69 billion this year -- a roughly 8 percent increase compared to just 7 percent between 2017 and 2018 -- but may be offset somewhat by a 2 percent decline in mobile sales and possible worries of foreign exchange rates pinning down sales.

Company executives tried to downplay the concerns by mentioning potential increases in popularity for FIFA 19, which straddles two quarters and could experience a boost thanks to what might have been the best World Cup in recent memory ginning up fans all around the world (especially China where EA rolled out the game on WeChat). Also, fans can expect Madden 19 and Battlefield V to be big successes later this year, boosting live services revenue by 27 percent in YOY growth.

Given what EA is expected to roll out later this year, these are perennially popular titles with casual gamers, and a trailing twelve month growth in digital console net bookings of 23 percent anticipated by the company, there doesn’t seem to be too much concern over the long haul for investors apart from this recent blip, and given the growing importance in digital downloads to EA, this should be seen as comforting for most investors.

Speaking of Battlefield V though…..

Battlefield Battle Royale?

Ask any gamer, read any magazine, or simply talk to your 10-year old nephew, and you’ll realize that battle royale is the trend in gaming – and Fortnite is the clubhouse leader thanks to a free-to-play mixed platform system. More than just being your typical shooter, it’s slightly cartoonish style of play as well as low cost point (especially compared to $60 for a title like Battlefield) makes it appealing to gamers of all ages, as well as a large female fanbase which is becoming increasingly important for gaming studios to consider going forward. In terms of Triple-A developers, Activision’s Overwatch is a runaway hit thanks to an intriguing storyline, broader representation of characters in terms of sexual orientation and gender, and televised tournaments generating millions in revenue and legions of die-hard fans.

EA has had a big e-sports presence already thanks to its FIFA and Madden tournaments, but analysts on the call pressed the company about potentially making a battle royale game to add to the growing marketplace, with Battlefield V being seen as the main focus of these efforts.

As a gamer, this would be the kind of game that I would love to see with a battle royale variant, but I also belong to a traditional video gamer demographic in an industry that is increasingly looking to broaden its base, and the Battlefield series is very much part of the old guard along with Call of Duty. It is still expected to be a popular game, but it may be difficult for it to carve out a substantial part of the gamer and e-sports market with so many other games not only with established fan bases, but also increasingly diverse fan bases as well. As for the pricing issue, EA relies heavily on its subscription services for games that it is difficult to imagine that they would make even a bare-bones Battlefield free to users outside their subscription base. This isn’t necessarily a killer, even a $20 version will be appreciated by people who largely buy these games for the multiplayer versions once the campaigns are over, but it will be difficult to knock Overwatch or Fortnite off their thrones with a legacy title.

Long term looks good, short term maybe a little iffy

Currency concerns are worth taking note of when it comes to EA over the next year, particularly in a time when trade tensions dominate the news and big markets like China are caught in the middle, but over the long term, EA remains a strong growth opportunity. Potential weaknesses in full game downloads could be remedied with offering more cost-friendly alternatives and paired down versions of popular titles in the vein of Fortnite's free-to-play battle royale, an area EA hasn't quite yet dove into yet, as well as monetizing in-game purchases to offset discounting the purchase price for gaming titles. Live services is EA's big calling card dating back to the release EA All-Access yearsago, and this shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

With operating cash flows expected to increase at somewhat of a higher clip next year, and the growing importance of digital and live services for both EA and the industry as a whole, this company remains a strong play in the long term, with the company potentially at a discount as investors take their profits amid global turbulence concerns.

This may be a tough map for EA at the moment, but there is still a lot more it can show us in the years ahead as the gaming space continues to evolve and grow.

