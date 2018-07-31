Acacia Research: Miso Robotics' Kitchen Assistant, Flippy, May Be Worth Flipping Over

Acacia is finally repurchasing shares. Further, its investment in Miso Robotics is seeing deployments of the robotic kitchen assistant, Flippy, in real-life applications.

Though the company may not be looking forward to presenting 2018 second quarter results, shareholders will hear long-awaited refreshing news.

Acacia Research has faced several years of struggle and challenge. Its most bitter battle was waged this summer.

Normally, Acacia Research (ACTG) would have reported second quarter results by now. The company, previously focused on protecting patent and IP assets but now turned technology investor, has faced several years of struggle and challenge. Acacia credits changes in the patent enforcement arena for its woes since the end of 2015.

But, the company faced its most bitter battle this summer. First and foremost, it lost a big fight at its annual meeting. Second, its primary technology investment was diluted.

The Fight

On March 20, 2018, Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners announced to Acacia shareholders their intent to nominate two replacement candidates for Acacia's Board. Much back and forth ensued. It wasn't pretty but there's no need to rehash it all.

Acacia lost the fight. Shareholders elected replacement candidates, Clifford Press and Alfred Tobia, Jr. in mid-June at Acacia's annual meeting. Mr. Press and Mr. Tobia were up against incumbent members Louis Graziadio, III and Joe Walsh. Mr. Graziadio served as Executive Chairman of the Board.

The Diluted Investment

In August, 2016, under Mr. Graziadio's guidance, Acacia entered into a “hybrid partnership” with Veritone (VERI). Veritone provides an SaaS (software as a service) cloud-based solution to analyze, search, retrieve, replay and share video and audio streams.

In May 2017, Veritone went public. Shares have vascillated between $74.92 at its high in September 2017 to recent lows of $13.78. Source

On June 20, 2018, Veritone announced it would offer additional shares of its common stock. The offering closed on June 26th adding nearly 2 million to the 16 million outstanding shares. Since the price drop after dilution, at recent pricing, Acacia's investment of $54 million is reflecting a much, much smaller profit.

Mr. Press and Mr. Tobia are not fans of the Veritone investment. Their firms have suggested some of this investment should be sold and the proceeds used to buy back Acacia's shares.

Upcoming News

It certainly appears Acacia may not be looking forward to presenting its second quarter results. For weary and frustrated long-term shareholders, however, the new Board members will not be the only refreshing news.

In March 2018, Acacia's second technology investment, Miso Robotics shared it would be testing its food service robotic assistant at a Caliburger location. The robot Flippy cooked and flipped hamburger patties. On June 28th, Miso and Caliburger announced Flippy would begin working full-time day shifts at this test location. More importantly, additional kitchen robotic assistants will be deployed.

“Based on the success of this first commercial program, CaliBurger will begin deploying Flippy at additional CaliBurger locations later this year and plans to install Flippy in most of its domestic locations by the end of 2019.”

Though CaliBurger operates globally, it has just eleven domestic locations to date. Its deployment of Flippy is not necessarily based on eliminating jobs or based solely on the adoption of AI. The company intends to retrain its staff on the software and hardware operations of Flippy.

"We expect these skills will be useful for employees across our chain to secure higher income jobs that require human/robotic interaction in the future restaurant industry and other industries."

A second March announcement is also showing impressive progress. A partnership with Levy explored placing robotic assistants in entertainment and sports venues. The robotic assistant was modified to attend fryers. On July 26th, the company announced the modified robot will fry chicken tenders in Dodger Stadium starting in mid-August and continuing through the season.

“Speed of service and food quality form lasting impressions when fans leave a ballgame. AI and robotics have the potential to enhance both areas, while allowing employees to add value to the fan experience through more one-on-one interaction.”

Dodger Stadium hosts dozens of concession locations in its iconic venue serving up to 56,000 fans. It employs its own chef as well as hosts guest chefs. It could go without saying - food is taken very seriously at Dodger Stadium. Source - Chicken and waffles is a popular mainstay at Dodger Stadium

Acacia has invested approximately $8.25 million with Miso Robotics to date and owns approximately 39% of the company. Acacia reports Miso is valued at $30 million.

Finally Some Shareholder Friendliness

In reaction to its challenges, Acacia's Board opted to discontinue dividend payments and build a cash horde. The company refused to even entertain the idea of buying back shares.

“There are no plans for a share buyback or anything like that right now.”

Finally, with the reporting of 2017 year-end results in February 2018, Acacia announced the authorization of a share repurchase program for $20 million. Through April, however, the company did not act on the authorization.

But, it has finally shown some shareholder friendliness by repurchasing $3.7 million worth of shares since early May. Since the share price consistently hovers under the $4 mark, the company has most likely repurchased approximately 1 million shares of its previously outstanding count of 50.6 million.

Consideration

Without doubt, Acacia Research will be facing more transformation - transformation that shareholders believe is much needed. They have placed their trust in Mr. Press and Mr. Tobia to positively influence the Board's future decisions.

In the meantime, who would have predicted robotic hamburger flipping may turn out to be the one decision made by the previous Board worthy of flipping over? Source

