Tiziana Life Sciences Files For Small IPO

TLSA has made regulatory progress with its pipeline but faces the most expensive stages of clinical trials over the next few years.

The UK-based firm is advancing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates for cancer and immune diseases.

Quick Take

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) intends to raise gross proceeds of $11.5 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing therapeutics and diagnosis for cancers and immune diseases.

TLSA is preparing for Phase 3 trials for its lead candidates to begin in 2019, but investors will likely need to wait until at least 2020 before hearing topline results from those trials.

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

The Mayfair, UK-based biotechnology company was founded in 2013 to develop new molecules to treat oncology and immunology diseases.

Management is headed by Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), Executive Director and CEO Kunwar Shailubhai, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously Co-Founder, Executive Vice President and CSO at Synergy Pharmaceutical (SGYP).

Tiziana is in trials on two clinical programs -- Foralumab and Milciclib, -- and pursuing two pre-clinical programs -- Anti IL-6R mAb and StemPrintER.

Foralumab is its lead candidate (TZLS-401), which is a single pure antibody that is being developed to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH] and Crohn's disease. The firm has in-licensed the IP for the product from Novimmune, which had studied it in Phase 1 and Phase 2a trials. The antibody was well-tolerated 'and produced immunologic effects consistent with potential clinical benefit while demonstrating mild to moderate infusion related reactions.'

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: Tiziana)

Milciclib was acquired from Nerviano Medical Sciences and it’s an oral solution tested with patients with thymoma (tumor of the thymus) in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials. The compound-based treatment proved to be well-tolerated by patients and produced positive test results.

For both candidates, TLSA expects to initiate further trials in 2019 for different formulations and in conjunction with other therapies.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Allied Market Research, the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market generated $1.2 billion last year and is expected to reach $21.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 58.4% from 2021 to 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the increasing demand for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH] therapeutics, growing numbers of NASH patients, and the planned launch of several pipeline drugs during the forecast period. The increase of obesity and diabetes in population is another factor driving market growth, as well as increased awareness of the disease.

Asia-Pacific is a lucrative area for key players as there is a rapid rise in the prevalence of NASH, growth in diagnostic techniques, increase in demand for NASH therapeutics, and growth in economies. An increase in healthcare awareness in countries such as India and China will also fuel the growth of the market.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing non-alcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics include:

Allergan (AGN)

Cadila Healthcare ( CADILAHC.NS )

) Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP)

Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF)

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Novartis (NVS)

Shire (SHPG)

Financial Performance

TLSA’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they report no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing multiple candidates through their development pipeline.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited IFRS):

(Source: TLSA F-1)

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $64,000 in cash and $4.7 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

TLSA intends to raise $11.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its units of ADSs which may include warrants to purchase additional ADSs at 125% of the IPO price.

There is no indication of interest from existing shareholders to purchase shares of the IPO. It is typical for life science companies to have at least one existing investor to support the IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to advance the clinical development of Milciclib and Foralumab and to fund our other research and development programs, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

The listed bookrunner of the IPO is Laidlaw & Company [UK].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes: Commentary

Opinion on the IPO Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.