OMNOVA Solutions: Downside Risk Remains

The company's stock is worth avoiding, and it could certainly even be worth shorting.

A simple DCF, with generous assumptions, indicates that the company is still likely overvalued, and that there is certainly no margin of safety priced into the stock price.

High downside risk remains, considering the company's financial constraints. The Z-score can be used to impute a probability of default within two years of at least 12%.

The company's share price is more or less unchanged since it was officially formed in 1999.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) is a global manufacturer of emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and functional and decorative services. As discussed in my previous piece, ever since the company was formed following the spin-off of GenCorp’s Decorative & Building Products and Performance Chemicals businesses in 1999, the company and its stock have both under-performed.

In fact, the company's share price was higher in 1999 than it is today. (You can find the historical price data by clicking here.) While it used to trade at around $9.50 shortly after its IPO, the closing price for OMN stock was just $9.15 on July 27, 2018.

In this article, I will revisit the company's current financial situation and revisit the valuation of the company. With falling revenues, negative TTM net income, and rising debts, I believe OMNOVA is a great, yet overlooked short.

Recent Quarter

In the most recent quarter ended May 31, 2018, revenues declined year over year by -6.8% (that is, from quarterly revenue in May 2017 of $221.3 million to quarterly revenue of $206.3 million in May 2018). On an annualized basis, shown in the table below, sales growth is flat at best, and continues its slide downward.

Alongside declining revenues, profits have fallen. Indeed, net income in the trailing twelve months is negative: -$69.30 million. With revenues falling year over year, do not be excited about the most recent quarter's positive profitability. Further decline can be expected.

Overheads, measured as SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenues, have meanwhile increased: from 12.0% in May 2014 to 14.8% in May 2018. This is shown in the table below, along with its historical revenues, profits and margins. (Full financial filings for OMNOVA can be found on SEC's EDGAR system, by clicking here.)

Image created by author using data from financial filings retrieved via SEC's EDGAR system.

While gross margins have increased, this is not valuable in the face of falling revenues and losses.

Note: the most recent TTM net loss of almost $70 million can be attributed to tax charges of $80 million. Nevertheless, the company still lost over $20 million over the prior two comparable periods.

Sure, without the large one-off tax charge, the company may have generated a profit of around $10 million. But on $772 million (an adjusted 1.3% net margin, effectively), that is still very weak, and the company remains in a financially constrained position (which I will revisit later). With approximately $313 million of debt, and only $60 million or so EBITDA, the company has limited remaining debt capacity; limited financial flexibility.

Cash Flow

However, there is at least one positive aspect to OMNOVA's financial results, and that is the fact that the company is still producing positive operating cash flows, and positive free cash flows (after capital expenditures). See the table below for details (the Income Quality ratio has been adjusted for the negative net income values).

Image created by author using data from financial filings retrieved via SEC's EDGAR system.

In the table above, free cash flow is calculated as Operating Cash Flow minus Net CAPEX. As you can see, free cash flows have actually increased.

Nevertheless, I believe this is a short-term phenomenon. With falling revenues, net losses, and rising debts (shown in the financial tables presented heretofore), the company's generally constrained financial condition will likely soon catch up to its cash flows. Cash flows can only grow so much while revenues are flat (or falling), and while debts remain high relative to both profits and cash flows.

Quantifying the Risk

We can actually measure the state of the company's financial condition using the Z-score (to estimate default risk) and the KZ (Kaplan-Zingales) Index.

The Altman Z-score was developed to predict the probability that a firm will go into bankruptcy within two years. The KZ Index is a relative measurement of a company's dependence on external sources of funding. Higher KZ Index scores are associated with constrained companies, which are considered more fragile to economic shocks, when financial conditions often tighten. (Click here to see how the KZ Index is calculated.)

Because the Z-score is a discrete measure, it does not by itself provide us with a probability per se. The KZ Index is similar in that it is relative to other companies within a sample. Nevertheless, I have calculated the Z-score and KZ Index for OMNOVA over time, and used a basic logistic function 1/(1+EXP(-PD)) to reach an approximate probability of default (for the Z-score).

Further, I have used the company's KZ Index scores over time to weight the company's Z-score probabilities, based on a logistic function of the KZ Index scores. The result is the chart below, which shows OMNOVA's market cap. movements against its generally rising probability of default (on both an absolute and KZ-weighted basis).

Image created by author using data from financial filings retrieved via SEC's EDGAR system.

With a 12% probability of default (1 in 8 chance), I would say the current short interest of less than 1% is low, and I continue to believe the company (with debt-to-EBITDA ranging from 5-7x) is overvalued.

In case you are interested, the company's Z-score is currently 1.95: close to the threshold of about 1.80, below which default and/or bankruptcy within two years is implicated. I will juxtapose this analysis with the simple table below, which shows the company's gradual decline over time:

Image created by author using data from financial filings retrieved via SEC's EDGAR system.

Note: Edward I. Altman and others, subsequent to the development of the Z-score, created several spin-off formulas. The above results are actually the most generous; other formulas place the probability of OMNOVA defaulting on its debts within two years at around 18-25% (a 1 in 4 chance at worst, and a 1 in 6 chance at best).

Overvalued

I will leave you with some simple logic with regard to the company's value. Let us assume that revenues stop falling and stabilize at about $800 million. Further, assume that between now and in 10 years time, the company's EBIT margin gradually expands to 6% (higher than in 2014, when revenues were almost 30% higher). And, let's also assume the company grows its revenues at 3% per annum over this period, and to perpetuity.

Finally, we will give the company a low (and undeserved, given the risks) discount rate of 8.00%. I'm also going to assume no taxes to pay at all, to be extra generous.

With these assumptions, I find a net present value of $574 million. After adjusting for debt and cash (capital structure), the implied equity value is $314 million, or an intrinsic value per share of $7.00 exactly (25% downside to the current share price).

I think, considering the risks, financial condition, poor track record and lack of turnaround prospects, the OMNOVA Solutions' stock continues to be overvalued. Since my last article on OMNOVA, the stock has fallen approximately 10%.

While high downside risk certainly remains, I believe further downside of at least 25% is more immediately justifiable over the next 12-24 months. At the very least, OMN stock will likely under-perform the market over the next 12 months, and it could be an interesting short idea as a hedge against a net-long portfolio.

The downside risk for a short position is limited by the fact that the business is declining and has failed to breach $11.50 per share in its entire stock price history, and the stock appears to remain fundamentally overvalued. A "short squeeze" is not on the cards, due to the very low short interest (which can be found on Morningstar website: currently 0.81%). Further, if the macro picture changes long term (in an unfavorable manner, to include rising interest rates), the company's high debts could start to pose a bigger problem.

I would consider a notional stop-loss at about $11.50 per share (around its all-time high), with a target of around $7 per share over the next 24 months. Further, if you are looking to be market neutral, OMN stock looks interesting (as noted previously) as a potential hedge against a net-long portfolio (as the stock is likely overvalued, in addition to the risks of its high debt load which has the potential to precipitate downside).

A more aggressive, alternative option would be to consider long-dated, out-of-the-money put options to bet on a high downside case (such as insolvency in the long term). These cheaper options (with low strike prices) that are far-dated will be less vulnerable to near-term theta (time decay), and OTM options are also generally cheaper for "unpopular" or unrecognized short opportunities such as OMN. Again, this could also help to serve as a hedge against a net-long equity portfolio (serving as a form of insurance against a large equity draw-down in the longer term).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.