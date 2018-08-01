The British Pound Melts

A fork in the road for the pound - the choice of the next PM will drive the pound to $1.40 or $1.20 against the dollar.

In June 2016, the United Kingdom shocked the world when it voted to exit the European Union. Brexit was a rejection of the political and economic policies made by legislators in Brussels and Frankfurt. The leading cause of the success of the Brexit referendum in the UK was the immigration issue as a wave of immigrants from troubled areas in North Africa and the Middle East arrived on Europe's shores. At the same time, the UK had always kept the rest of Europe at arm's length when it came to managing finances. While most of Europe adopted the euro as their official currency, the UK never abandoned the pound sterling as their legal tender.

The Brexit referendum sent shock waves around the world as it was a rejection of the trend to globalism. However, it also caused the value of the pound to drop like a stone as uncertainty over future trade and political policy weighed on the UK's foreign exchange instrument. The pound traded to a high of $1.50 level against the U.S. dollar in June 2016. In the wake of the referendum, it dropped to $1.20.

The referendum was the first step in the process of a divorce from Europe. The first fallout came as Prime Minister Cameron resigned and Theresa May took his place. The division from the rest of Europe has been a tedious process of negotiation, and over two years later, the exit is now only starting to take shape.

Crunch time for Brexit

The British pound began its steep decline against the U.S. dollar as the Brexit referendum approached. Even though the polls favored a vote in favor of remaining within the confines of the Union, the pound signaled a different result.

As the weekly chart shows, the pound fell from highs of over $1.70 against the dollar in 2014 to below the $1.50 level. In the hours before the results, a spike to the $1.50 level gave way to a decline to lows of $1.2001 in January 2017 as the world contemplated the UK on the outside looking in when it comes to their relationship with other European nations.

The new Prime Minister at the time calmed the waters as she prepared for a methodical approach to the divorce. The pound rallied back to highs of $1.4413 in mid-April 2018. With the two-year deadline approaching, differing opinions about the path to the final terms of Brexit took the pound lower. One political camp within the UK called for a new referendum and an abandonment of Brexit.

A second called for a soft exit, while the third seeks a total divide from the rest of Europe when it comes to politics and economics. Meanwhile, Europe has maintained a hard line led by Germany advocating for Britain's adherence to their version of divorce, which would put strict rules on the UK if they wish to continue to trade under favorable terms with the continent.

In July, things went from bad to worse for the UK as the pound sunk to its lowest level since September 2017, as it probed briefly below the $1.30 level against the dollar and then bounced to $1.3147 as of Tuesday, July 31.

The Prime Minister is hanging on for dear life

It turned out that some members of Prime Minister May's political were none too pleased with what they viewed as her soft and conciliatory approach to Brexit. After revealing her plans, several members of her cabinet resigned their posts, including the popular Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. Johnson together with EU MP Nigel Farage were prominent figures in the successful Vote Leave campaign in 2016. While many members of Prime Minister May's Conservative Party would prefer the UK remaining inside the EU, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn who harbors many socialist views was another voice in favor of Brexit.

Corbyn had long been against any Union with Europe dating back to the 1975 European referendum over the European Economic Community. Politics in the UK makes strange bedfellows as both May, and Corbyn found themselves on the same side of the issue.

The UK is on the doorstep of a final divorce deal, but the political division comes down to the terms rather than the act for many. However, there are still a fair number of opponents to Brexit these days, and recent polls show that the number of those wishing to remain members of the EU is growing.

The resignation of Boris Johnson was a political failure for the Prime Minister who still may face a vote of no confidence in Parliament in coming weeks. Johnson may be waiting in the wings to take over as the political leader of the nation, as is Corbyn and others who have differing views over Brexit. Meanwhile, the uncertainty created by political division and the time deadline for a deal has caused the pound to drop against the dollar. Moreover, political division in the UK is only one issue when it comes to the divorce.

Get ready for a UK-EU standoff

The European Union continues to face a myriad of political and economic issues. The cultural divide between Northern and Southern European countries has created a series of repeated bailouts of the nations on the Mediterranean including Greece, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. It seems that the EU has gone from one sovereign debt crisis to the next, with the latest surrounding Italy and the potential for a default by Europe's fourth-leading economy and third if the UK is out of the equation.

The five main issues between the UK and EU are trade, migration, the bill for exit or divorce charge, the rights of citizens from the EU who reside in the UK and vice versa, and the border with Ireland, which will remain a member of the EU after Brexit. All of these issues alone are complex, and at the same time interrelated making the final divorce a very messy business.

In most compromises that work for the long term, both sides tend to leave the negotiating table unhappy. With Germany in a leadership role at the EU, it is likely that the Union will continue to take a hard line against the UK. When it comes to the British, the political future of the country is now up in the air.

A new government for the UK is possible soon

During his recent visit to the United Kingdom, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his opinion that Prime Minister May must take a hard line on the Brexit issue. His more than tacit support for U.S. politicians on the right including both Johnson and Farage likely made May's positions even weaker as she attempts to navigate the complicated Brexit issue.

It will be virtually impossible for the current Prime Minister to satisfy the interests within her party and nation and the European Union at the same time. Therefore, the chances of a change in leadership in the United Kingdom have increased dramatically. While the opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn is unlikely to rise to the leadership position, Boris Johnson or one of his allies stand the best chance of replacing Prime Minister May.

A hard-line approach from London is likely to cause the Union to dig in their heels leading to a standoff. Markets reflect economic and political events around the world, uncertainty over Brexit could impact the currency markets when it comes to the values of both the pound sterling and the euro against the U.S. dollar over the coming weeks and months.

A fork in the road for the pound - the choice of the next PM will drive the pound to $1.40 or $1.20 against the dollar

We could begin to see lots of volatility in the dollar-pound relationship over coming sessions as it appears that Prime Minister May's grip on power is slipping. A weak solution for the UK could lead the pound to slide to the $1.20 level or lower against the dollar. However, a beneficial outcome could drive the currency to the $1.40 level or higher. With the British currency sitting at a midpoint between the two levels, the best bet now seems to be increased volatility in the pound-dollar exchange rate for the rest of 2018. For those who do not trade in the foreign exchange markets, FXB does an excellent job replicating the price action in the pound-dollar relationship.

FXB is the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound ETF product that moves up and down with the value of the pound versus the dollar. With net assets of $166.57 million and average daily trading volume of over 38,000 shares, FXB is a reasonably liquid tool when it comes to the British pound.

The value of the pound has been melting since mid-April, falling from $1.44 to $1.31 against the U.S. dollar. Prime Minister May's continued political problems on both sides of the English Channel, and the rising potential of a no-confidence vote are likely to increase volatility in the British pound over the rest of this year.

