GE's Pain Is Wabtec's Gain - Up 10.2% This Month On Its Way To Doubling

Railroad equipment is perceived as highly cyclical, but Wabtec increased EPS by an average compound growth of 13% over the last decade, despite the 2015 downturn. Its beta is 0.57 demonstrating its low risk. It is a strong buy.

Locomotive production fell from 1000 in 2015 to an estimated 300 in 2018. This is because of severe EPA restrictions on diesel locomotives that are unlikely to recur.

Wabtec and GE Transportation both showed strong demand in the first half of 2018. The combined company EBIT in 2019 will be 40% above 2018.

On June 25, I recommended purchase of Wabtec (WAB) at $98.4 (Wabtec's GE Deal Payoff: Greater Than Market Expectation). On July 30, it reached $108.9 as shown in the chart below. The stock increased 7.5% more than S&P 500.

I remain convinced that the stock will double by the end of 2022 when the full synergies are achieved as these businesses return to the 2015 volume. This is the volume achieved before the decline in coal and oil shipments and new pollution standards on locomotives. It may achieve these levels before 2022. This opportunity is undervalued in part because the railroad equipment industry is unfashionable and perceived as more cyclical than it is in reality. The extent that GE made a poor deal to get cash is another factor under valuating the combination making it a strong buy.

Second Quarter Results

GE Transportation

The second quarter earnings for GE (GE) transportation and Wabtec are summarized below. GE orders in the first half grew by 44%. In the second quarter, GE received orders for 115 locomotives compared to 26 in 2017. However, locomotives are long lead time items that are ordered in blocks to be delivered over several years. Sales are down 12% because of a lack of buildable orders in the pipeline. By the end of the first half, GE Transportation backlog increased by $600 million. Therefore, the demand is greater than projected, but sales are less. In 2015, 1000 locomotives were produced. 2018 production is projected to be about 300. Production in 2019 is expected to be up to 400. GE transportation's decline was due primarily to the dislike of the EPA's Tier IV standards. A locomotive is a 20-year life item. An increase in cost caused by fuel efficiency standards hit it hard, even with improvement to offset the costs. Wabtec got a rebounding at a severely depressed point.

Wabtec

The railroad declines had a lesser impact on Wabtec. Future rail industry downturns will hit locomotives harder than Wabtec. Wabtec orders were stronger than expected, but EBIT did not grow as fast as expected because of low margins on transit contracts in the UK. Wabtec spent $9.2 million to prepare for the GE acquisition and $12 million to establish a line of credit to pay GE $2.9 billion at closing in 2019. Wabtec amortization of $10 million, $3.8 million in restructuring charges, and the $9.2 million GE acquisition costs were added back to EBIT to be consistent with GE.

Comparison With Prior Projection

The following table compares the projected full-year combined business with the previous projection. GE's full-year revenue is $672 million lower than the previous projection. However, the backlog grew by $1.1 billion because the orders were not producible. Therefore, while revenue is down, the demand is up. All profits in 2018 go to GE. After the acquisition, 50% of the profits go to GE. The management of GE will go to Wabtec, so there is an incentive to defer production, although the bulk of the problem is technical.

The structure of the deal generates a $100 million annual tax benefit and synergies that will grow up to $300 million in 2022. In 2019, this will total $200 million. Wabtec anticipates a $6 billion cash flow by 2022 but combined the immediate effect of the deal will be higher interest on the $2.9 billion payment to GE. Wabtec has a record of aggressively seeking synergies and spending to make that happen so that restructuring cost will be heavy.

Combined Business

The following chart illustrates the growth of the combined business following the recovery from the 2015 downturn.

Risk

The 2015 decline bolstered the view that both organizations are cyclical. The chart illustrates the impact of the EPA's Tier IV standard. However, the Wabtec decline was much more shallow. It is a better measure of the cyclicality of the railroad equipment business. Demand for GE transportation and Wabtec products are increasing. Both companies are efficient manufacturers with dominant market shares, so they should do well in a downturn.

Combined business EBIT without synergy does not exceed 2015 until 2021. The rate of recovery for the decline in 2016 is moderate. Locomotive sales are growing rapidly, but they may not reach the level projected by 2022. The production of rail cars is hard to predict. New cars are ordered not because there is a shortage of cars but because there is a shortage of specific types of cars.

Opportunity

Railroads were forced to spend for positive train control (PTC) for safety with no return. The system to control longer train and improve inter modal would require more equipment. Florida East Coast locomotives burn that fuel which cost less and avoids the Tier IV emission control problem. The combined company has the ability to demonstrate stable earnings and achieve a higher price earnings ratio as a Fortune 500 company.

Conclusions

The strong demand in the second quarter will translate into revenue and EBIT in the future. Railroads will experience downturns again, but the effect will be like the 2015 impact on Wabtec. The recovery will be strong as railroads reluctantly buy locomotives again because, as much as they dislike Tier IV, you cannot run a railroad without locomotives. GE's desperate need for cash is Wabtec's gain. This is a strong buy.

