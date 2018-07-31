WisdomTree: Sluggish Growth Can't Hide Behind Acquisitions

I maintain my expectation that management will begin to look for a buyer. As an independent firm, its business prospects seem weak.

I believe its high valuation relative to peers is unjustified, particularly as it loses market share in its home market.

In a report published in February, I wrote about how WisdomTree (WETF) was operating in an increasingly challenging environment, where the only long-term survival strategy is to look for a buyer. Six months on, the firm’s Q2 results have done nothing to change my opinion.

ETF Securities aside

Two notable parts of the Q2 report came from the acquisition of ETF Securities. First was the $17.6B increase in international AUM, and second was the $9.9M one-time gain on revalued gold payments. While all part of an acquisition process, it’s interesting to see what the effect of removing these would be. In WisdomTree's case, the initial impression of AUM and profit gains seems to be driven by the company spending cash; such gains aren't being made organically.

ETFs AUM

Including the AUM from the ETF Securities acquisition, WisdomTree recorded its highest AUM since 2Q15. However, excluding it shows that core AUM is at its lowest level in 18 months, a period over which AUM growth has been sluggish.

WisdomTree’s total AUM including and excluding that from the acquisition of ETF Securities. Unit: USD bn. Source: WisdomTree.

Other income

It's a similar story for EBT. Including the one-time gain, WisdomTree's income before taxes is just short of the highest in ten quarters. Yet, excluding it takes income before taxes below the quarterly average since 2Q16.

WisdomTree’s income before taxes including and excluding the effect of the ETF Securities acquisition. Unit: USD m. Source: WisdomTree.

Because these are large gains that won't be in future reports (the gold revaluation won't add to profit in future income statements, and the ETF Securities' AUM will be fully accounted for in quarterly growth), it is clear that the slowing of WisdomTree's business has been ongoing since 2016. Despite efforts to change this, management is unable to reverse it.

Relative valuation

After accounting for the one-time items, WisdomTree’s financial performance has been stagnant: profits that are treading water and stuttering AUM growth. This contradicts WisdomTree’s valuation relative to both actively- and passively-focused peers. WisdomTree’s P/E ratio is far higher than any of its US-listed peers – unjustifiably so. BlackRock (BLK) and T. Rowe Price (TROW) offer the best value among asset managers, while the likes of Legg Mason (LM) and AllianceBernstein (AB) justify their low valuations.

Profit margins, AUM ratios and P/E ratios of US-listed asset managers. Source: Each firm’s investor relations, and Seeking Alpha (P/E TTM).

* For State Street (STT), I have only included assets under management in order to remove the effects of its custody business.

The clear outlier for WisdomTree is the large QoQ AUM growth – discussed above – which distorts the picture. Removing this brings WisdomTree further in line with the likes of Legg Mason and AllianceBernstein.

Profit margins, AUM ratios and P/E ratios of US-listed asset managers, excluding the AUM effect of WisdomTree’s acquisition of ETF Securities. Source: Each firm’s investor relations, and Seeking Alpha (P/E TTM).

* For State Street, I have only included assets under management in order to remove the effects of its custody business.

** The effect of ETF Securities was only removed from the AUM growth. I haven’t removed the gold revaluation from the net margin.

This provides a much clearer picture of valuation within the asset management industry: WisdomTree cannot justify a valuation triple that of BlackRock.

WisdomTree’s standing in the industry

To further add to WisdomTree’s overvaluation, its market share in the US ETF industry fell 7 basis points over the second quarter, and 18 basis points over the year. It has admittedly been a tough few months for more niche strategies such as smart beta; changes in market share were concentrated towards the top of the industry, where WisdomTree is. BlackRock and SSGA lost ground to Vanguard, while Charles Schwab and First Trust pulled away from WisdomTree.

Change in WisdomTree’s US ETF industry market share over 2018. Source: ETF.com

While the firm is working with various distribution platforms in order extend its reach, the efforts made so far this year are not being realized. The continued decline in US market share is a rot that needs to be corrected because at this rate WisdomTree will drop to 1% by the end of 2018.

Maintaining my opinion

Six months into the year and my opinion is that WisdomTree is struggling as an independent company. It is in the lower echelons of profitability within the industry and saw the worst AUM performance in the second quarter. All of this has put pressure on the valuation, which is among the highest in the industry.

I don’t see its fortunes changing. Expectations of a growing European business after the acquisition of ETF Securities are plausible, but WisdomTree is finding larger rivals extending their presence in Europe. Likewise, the distribution arrangement with Premia Partners in Hong Kong is interesting, but Premia is a new company that generated interest in Hong Kong at the end of 2017 with its China A-share smart beta ETFs, and that interest has seemingly faded. It’s also worth remembering that Premia’s hub, Hong Kong, has weak liquidity and volume for ETFs, and that it has yet to really develop a distribution business in Japan, despite WisdomTree closing down its Japan sales office as a result.

I believe that WisdomTree will be acquired by a larger manager. As I alluded to in my previous report, acquisitive Asian managers have been moving on regional specialists, and WisdomTree – through its Japan fund and Premia Partners arrangement – will have gained attention. As such, this is an event-driven trade thesis. Investors holding on to long positions in the hope of growth should already be cutting; the stock’s high valuation provides further reason to do so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.