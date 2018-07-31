A New, New Normal For The US Economy?

We will argue this is both premature and contains considerable risks.

Now that the US has reached 'escape velocity' and people start coming back to the labor market, the Fed can keep on raising rates.

Mohammed El-Erian has declared that the US alone has escaped the 'new normal,' a concept he coined in 2009 to predict subdued growth for the post-financial crisis economies.

Mohammed El-Erian coined the term 'the new normal' in 2009 to describe the post-financial crisis world of slow recovery, but he is now arguing that the US, as the first and only major economy, has exited that world. We have our doubts.

The new normal

Coined in a 2009 article when El-Erian was working at Pimco, the giant bond fund, it describes the low post-financial crisis growth. We tried to find the original article but got dud links instead so we rely basically on secondary articles (like here, here and here).

First, heads off to El-Erian, he was one of the first to latch onto the phenomenon that the post-financial crisis world would be plagued by low growth and this prediction materialized.

Others, most notably Larry Summers with his re-introduction of the concept of secular stagnation a couple of years later, have followed El-Erian.

In fact, it really isn't hard to explain why the post-financial crisis was plagued by low growth, we are spoiled for choice for explanations, by no means mutually exclusive, in fact they are much more likely to be complementary:

Deleveraging

Lack of demand

Hysteresis

Low productivity growth

Demographics

Lack of stimulus

Deleveraging

After the burst of a credit-infused epic asset bubble, the private and financial sectors deleverage in order to repair the damage to their balance sheets. To give you some perspective, a whopping $9 trillion was wiped of household balance sheets as a result of the housing crisis.

Many households lost their house altogether, or worse, their house and their jobs. As a result, households hunkered down, cut spending, increased saving in order to repair the damage to their balance sheets.

Above you can clearly see how the private sector financial surplus (savings minus investment) which is the blue line, shot up during the crisis and only slowly came down again. What you also see is how well it correlates with the unemployment rate (in red).

Lack of demand

Basically the deleveraging of the private sector created a shortfall in demand, which was actually the main reason for the lower economic activity. A large and persistent output gap (the difference between actual and potential output) remained.

That is, the economy could produce much more than it actually did, had all available factors of production been used (potential output).

Hysteresis

A large and persistent output gap itself tends to lower the growth of potential output. We know that there are several mechanisms:

A part of the long-term unemployed lose their skills, work habits, or get discriminated against on the labor market, effectively reducing labor supply.

Faced with excess production capacity and tepid demand, businesses have little incentive to increase CapEx, gradually deteriorating the quality and quantity of the capital stock and hence future production capacity.

Below you see how an output gap emerged (the difference in the light blue top line and the red bottom line) and how potential output was affected by the persistence of the output gap:

Productivity growth

Here, from the BLS:

Not only were there less people employed, they were also increasing productivity at a much slower rate than before (apart from the post oil crisis years of 1973-1979).

We are not aware of any comprehensive explanation for this, but the above described hysteresis mechanisms, especially the low CapEx are certainly part of it.

Demographics

Add worsening demographics to the under-utilization of labor and slower productivity. Below is the combined effect of a slower growth of the labor force and slower productivity growth, which together make up potential output:

The slower growth of the labor force is simply the effect of demographics, retiring baby boomers and lower immigration.

Lack of stimulus

The immediate policy response to the financial crisis was efficient, with bail-outs, aggressive monetary and fiscal policy. The output gap turned out to be significantly bigger than what policy makers had thought, and the political climate turned against further fiscal stimulus.

Since the Fed isn't under immediate political pressure, it took charge of the situation and launched further unconventional policies like its asset buying program (QE).

But here is the thing. We know that under the conditions of these years, with the private sector deleveraging, monetary policy is nearly powerless and fiscal policy's effectiveness is enhanced (as it doesn't exert upward pressure on interest rates and there is no crowding out of private sector investment).

We also know that QE has modest, if any effect on output. Compare this with the experience of Japan, where a relatively much bigger bubble (or actually several ones) burst at the end of the 1980s but it liberally used fiscal policy and didn't even experience a recession.

We have described Japan's use with fiscal stimulus more extensively in a recent article (here), but the travails of the eurozone serves as another example.

Here countries were forced on austerity and the results weren't pretty. Even the head economist of the IMF had to conclude that fiscal multipliers under these conditions were much higher than they previously thought.

The end of the new normal?

But now El-Erian argues that the US has escaped the predicament of the new normal and growth has achieved escape velocity and is on a higher trajectory, and it's OK for the Fed to increase interest rates.

It's perhaps a little early to rejoice with any comfort. For starters, while the US indeed achieved solid growth in Q2 (4.1%) we have been there before (there were quarters with 5% growth in 2014, for instance.

One good quarter is simply too little to proclaim a sustainable higher path, especially as there were one-off factors that have almost certainly boosted the growth figures substantially in Q2, the Washington Post (our emphasis):

There are a lot of idiosyncratic factors that juiced growth last quarter. One is that growth was relatively disappointing at the beginning of the year and was due for a rebound. Again, the numbers are noisy. But another major factor is that businesses freaking out about Trump’s trade war likely pulled forward some of their activity. That is, as Morgan Stanley chief U.S. economist Ellen Zentner puts it, they “doomsday prepped” by stockpiling raw materials, intermediate goods and finished products before tariffs raised costs on all those things. Soybean exports surged, for example, as companies raced to beat retaliatory tariffs that went into effect this month. The jump in soybean exports alone probably added 0.6 percentage points to GDP growth in the second quarter, estimates Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. We should expect a reversal later this year, as buyers run down their existing inventory rather than place new orders..

Where El-Erian is more on the mark, at least so far, is that the US seems to be able to escape the constraints on potential supply as a result of demographics and slow productivity growth discussed above.

El-Erian notices that people are coming back to the labor market, and the lack of any wage growth even in the face of historically very low unemployment seems to corroborate that.

What's more, real wages aren't even growing at all, from Vox (our emphasis):

Over the weekend, this chart from Bloomberg showing private data from PayScale’s wage index swept across Twitter. It shows a drop in wages in the second quarter of the year. While wages have risen by 12.9 percent overall since 2006, wages adjusted for inflation (so-called “real wages”) have actually fallen by 9.3 percent. And between the first and second quarters of 2018 — after the tax cuts were enacted — real wages fell by 1.8 percent.

Conclusion

So we think it's a little early to rejoice. Neither growth itself, nor productivity growth nor job creation are on a higher growth trajectory, at least not yet. Wage growth most definitely isn't.

And whether El-Erian is right is of tremendous importance for investors, and we see some considerable risk even if he's right.

For instance, if El-Erian is right and the Fed can continue to raise rates while not fearing anything from the labor market in terms of wage inflation, the risk is the yield curve will invert and the US economy will slow down (or even enter a recession).

If he is not right and wage inflation starts to emerge, then yields will rise and the Fed will keep on rising rates, risking a further substantial rise in the dollar and havoc in emerging markets. And that would be liable to come back to bite the US as well.

