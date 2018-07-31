Intelsat SA (I) CEO Stephen Spengler on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Stephen Spengler - Chief Executive Officer

Jacques Kerrest - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Dianne VanBeber - Vice President of Investor Relations

Analysts

Jason Kim - Goldman Sachs

Lisa Lam - Morgan Stanley

Anthony Klarman - Deutsche Bank

Giles Thorne - Jefferies

Michael Pace - JPMorgan

Arun Seshadri - Credit Suisse

Lance Vitanza - Cowen

David Phipps - Citigroup

Austin Moeller - Quilty Analytics

Following management's prepared remarks we will host a question-and-answer session

Dianne VanBeber

Welcome everyone, and thank you for joining Intelsat's second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. Earlier this morning we issued our earnings release and published a quarterly commentary, both of which are available at www.intelsat.com.

The quarterly commentary provides the investment community with the information and context that’s needed to analyze our results in advance of our earnings call, maximizing time for Q&A with management.

During today’s call we’ll discuss adjusted EBITDA and other financial metrics not prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, including EBITDA, related margins and free cash flow from operations. We provide reconciliations of these metrics to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the earnings release and on our website.

Additionally, our conversation today will include forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations for future industry conditions, as well as our business strategy, market trends and positioning, and expected future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control.

Please refer to the Safe Harbor statement included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, and our other SEC filings for information about some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

Finally, please be aware that our conference call today is open to the investment community and media, with the media invited to participate in listen-only mode. Members of the media are not authorized to quote either directly or in substance any participant in the call who is not a representative of Intelsat.

Our call is hosted today by our CEO, Stephen Spengler; and our Executive Vice President and CFO, Jacques Kerrest. Following opening remarks by Steve, we'll open the call for questions.

Stephen Spengler

Thanks Dianne. Our second quarter performance was notable because of our significant progress towards our capital structure goals. Operationally we gained momentum in commercial and government mobility services, the highest growth opportunities within our sector.

During the quarter our Network Services and Media businesses leveraged the advantage of our sizeable fleet. Network Services won a new custom payload on an upcoming satellite. The Media business welcomed C-SPAN to Intelsat’s leading, North America video neighborhood.

In terms of our financial performance post ASC 606 second quarter revenue was $538 million. Excluding the effects of ASC 606, our second quarter 2018 revenue was $513 million, a decline of 4% as compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Revenue reflects the ongoing trends including non-renewal of certain data and media services and the effects of lower pricing on wide-beam renewing services. The declines were partially offset by growth in mobility services, primarily in the maritime sector.

Adjusted EBITDA was $415 million. Excluding the effects of ASC 606 adjusted EBITDA was $391 million, a 7% decline as compared to the second quarter of 2017. The decline reflects an increase in bad debt expense in 2018 to more normalized levels. This is in comparison to the unusually favorable result in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 76% of revenue.

Financial discipline is essential to our business model. In the second quarter we updated our three year capital expenditure guidance to capture up to $250 million in cash flow. Our planned features improve satellite and launcher costs and an emphasis on the use of software defined satellites and other technology advancements to increase our flexibility. Fleet planning is about having the right capacity where and when you need it. Our commitment to leading further development of software define satellites is key to our longer term strategy.

To focus for a moment on Network Services, we expanded our existing relationship with the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Myanmar. This important new contract nearly doubles our prior agreement for services in Myanmar and gives us an anchor order for the life of the Intelsat 39 satellite. Intelsat 39 is scheduled to launch in the second quarter of next year. It will include a customized payload that allows the Myanmar government to deliver 3G and 4G services nationwide.

The progress on our aeronautical broadband strategy is an important milestone in this quarter’s activity. We are introducing a family of managed services for our government customers which we are calling IntelsatOne FlexAir. These services are designed to provide these important customers with a simplified way to access our high throughput Intelsat Epic global mobility network. Our new services offer mobility customers, committed information rate performance within a managed environment. This lowers their capital commitments and provides speed to market.

Turning to a quick discussion of our C-band proposal: The July 12 open meeting of the Federal Communications Commission provided insight into progress on our breakthrough market based proposal to enable terrestrial mobile use of the C-band spectrum in the United States. We are pleased with the positioning of our proposal in the Notice of Proposed Rule Making or NPRM, which was distributed the following day.

The comment and reply phase of the SEC rule making process will open shortly. During this phase we and our partners on the proposal will focus on four key areas as we continue to advocate for adoption of our proposal. First, we will streamline our implementation plan. We recognize that speed differentiates our proposal. Speed is key to minimizing disruptions to our business and to our customers operations. Speed is also essential to accelerate the $500 billion in potential U.S. economic growth expected to be generated from 5G deployments. We are confident that our proposal offers the fastest path to cleared spectrum.

Second, we’ll refine the technical aspects of our proposal. Our proposal must balance the need to maximize the amount of spectrum we can clear and also ensures service continuity and continued reliability for our customers. It is the combination of these elements that optimize the public benefit of the spectrum.

Third, we will work with our customers and the various associations to build additional definition around the role of the satellite operator consortium. Our goal is to ensure that these stakeholders are as confident as we are in the operational and cost reimbursement considerations of interference mitigation.

Finally, we’ll address the other concerns referenced by the FCC in the NPRM. Although we’re pleased with the momentum behind our proposal, the FCC controls the process contents and timing of the ultimate order.

One more comment before we take questions. Clearly the capital markets transactions completed in June go a long way towards opening new potential within our capital structure. We are very pleased with the outcome, appreciate the support of our investors, and look forward to continuing our work on the strategic priority over the balance of this year.

With that, we’re ready to take your questions.

Jason Kim

Great, thank you. On the C-band side, you know your comments have been consistent in – if there is a FCC approval, it could be in early to mid-2019, and just hypothetically how would the modernization efforts look like from the timing perspective? I mean, should we be thinking that you will begin the process after the final approval or are there ways to have some interested parties lined up earlier than that?

Stephen Spengler

Thanks Jason. Well, of course we are engaged with the interested parties now. We’re engaged with all the stakeholders in this effort and so we understand the importance of the spectrum to various players and we are engaged with them to try to understand their specific needs and technical needs in terms of operating the spectrum. So those dialogues are going on right now

In terms of how the process proceeds, you know I think it’s probably too early to speculate exactly how things will transpire. We certainly want to see some clarity from the FCC and that NPRM is a path to do that to an ultimate order. But I think it’s clear what they’re looking for in the NPRM, which is speed, which is protection of the incumbents, which is a process that can be well executed by the consortium to achieve the national priority offering a 5G spectrum.

So I think we will see how this plays out in the coming months, but as I said, you know we are engaged with the various parties now to make sure that we are able to move quickly as possible once we see all the criteria come together for execution.

Jason Kim

Okay and just on the balance sheet side, obviously you’ve been very active in your maturity schedule as of late. But you still have some large maturities coming to you in ‘20 and ‘21, mostly at the Jackson level, and then you do have some high coupon bonds at ICS.

So can you walk us through you know how your thinking about your balance sheet priorities right now, and then as a follow-up to that, can you explain the Lux 2021 buyback transaction that occurred with the proceeds from the equity and convert rates? You have a paragraph at the end of your quarterly commentary about how you have not recharged the bonds. I just want to make sure we understand how the mechanism works from a capital structure perspective. Thank you.

Jacques Kerrest

Okay Jason, good morning. It’s clear that you know the management of our capital structure is one of our priority in 2018. We obviously have a policy of not disclosing specific actions that we are going to take. However, our goals remain to lower interest expense as you know and to manage maturities. You are right that we still have some high coupon debt that are here for example, and we will be managing this as we go forward.

Just to answer your question about the Lux 2021, I just want to remind the audience that we are, in this year replicating the same structure that we had in place in early 2017. When we addressed the 2018 Lux notes, as you remember when we created ICF, werepurchased some Luxembourg 2021 and 2023 and some of the Lux 2018 notes held at ICF were subsequently changed into longer dated 2024 notes.

We used the accumulated coupon from these notes at ICF to pay the new ICF debt that we had issued and also, to pay the remaining Lux 2018 notes at maturity. Hence, we repaid on June 1 the remaining stub of the 2018 Lux.

We are going to use the same structure with the creation of Intelsat Envision and at the time of the June transaction, we indicated that we will use the proceeds from these two offerings to purchase Luxembourg 2021 notes. And as you can see from the quarterly reports, these notes are going to remain outstanding and are going to be held by Intelsat Envision. So we will at maturity have enough cash accumulated at Envision and at ICF to repay the 2021 Lux notes.

Jason Kim

Alright, thanks for that.

Lisa Lam

Hey, this is Lisa for Simon. Thanks for taking the questions. Maybe back to the C-band; during the July meeting at the FCC you seemed to suggest that they would be interested in clearning more than just the 100 megahertz of the c-band. Do you have any updated thoughts on what the timing and cost associated with clearing; say 200 versus 100 would be?

Stephen Spengler

Yes, thank you for your question. It was clear that at least from one of the commissioners in particular that the FCC is looking for more spectrum to be cleared, and as we said in previous calls and in public statements, you know we do believe that it’s possible to clear more than 100 megahertz, it’s going to be a matter of cost and time, but it is something that we are very focused on right now.

It’s a more complex undertaking, so it’s going to take a little bit of time to assess it technically an operationally. But as I noted in my opening comments, our objective is to maximize the amount of spectrum that we can free-up, while at the same time protecting our customer’s services and allowing them to have quality services well into the future with the potential to grow and expand as they have their requirements developed in the future. So that is our objective. We don’t have any public information about costing, because we’re still working on that, but we are very focused on this effort as I noted at the beginning.

Lisa Lam

Great. And so you have a sense of what kind of a hard-cap on how much you can actually clear at the C-band before it starts impacting the existing customers and will those customers have to be compensated in any way to move?

Stephen Spengler

We don’t have a specific number in mind or cap in mind at the moment, that’s part of the process and work that we’re going through. We recognize that we’re going to have to spend considerable sums to clear the spectrum. We are going to have to do things in our network, we are going to have to do things in our customers and the downlink network across the country and so its envisioned that the consortium would subsidize those expenses to make sure that this goes as smoothly and expeditiously as possible.

Lisa Lam

Okay great, thank you.

Stephen Spengler

You’re welcome.

Anthony Klarman

Hi, thanks, a few questions. In the quarterly commentary, in the section on media you referenced some non-renewals in North America, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America and then some offsets from some new contracts that were signed.

I guess, could you talk a little bit about just the trends in media that you’ve seen in the first half of the year and in particular I’m wondering whether all the non-renewals are sort of currently out of the run rate for media, thinking about it in the context of the guidance that you have previously provided of the zero to minus 3% for 2018.

Jacques Kerrest

Yes, so we’re going to take the end of your question first, is that look, we still have the second half of the year to play out and there is new business and renewals that occur in the second half of the year. So there are renewals to be gained and renewals to protect in that time period. So you know we’re focused on executing as well as possible through the second half of the year.

Yeah, there were some things that happened in the second quarter, let’s say the first half of the year that we don’t necessarily think our trendsetting, but they are different dynamics within the media sector. I think it’s pretty much known that this is not a high growth sector at the moment for us, our neighborhoods are very full that limits our growth in our high value assets, but at the same time we do see the opportunity for a growth in managed services on our IntelsatOne network and some of the other additional services we are providing to customers, and that’s what we saw in the second quarter.

So second quarter, we did see growth on IntelsatOne managed networks. But what we did see in terms of non-renewal were a couple of things going on in the customer environment. One was that we did have a number of customers that focused on operational efficiencies as they looked at renewing services or not. So in some cases they’ve consolidated their services on existing capacity, which means that they would use less capacity going forward.

A very small portion of that relates to technology and compression. It was more of operational management, so we saw some of that. In some cases another example would be you know a customer had a full time service for occasional use services and he decided to relinquish their full time service and just use occasional use – use the occasional use pool that we offer. So these are some things that have been going on and in that process we did not see channel reductions on the customer side, just to be clear.

In a couple of cases we saw national channels being mandated to operate on national satellites, and so there are a couple of cases of that, but that would have resulted in non-renewals and so that’s really what drove it, and I don’t see either of those being a long term trend or something that occurred in the first half of the year. We did note some weaker pricing in certain places of our media business, specifically outside the neighborhoods where we have more competitive deals to contend with and we saw a bit of impact from collections and cash basis type customer impacts, so that’s essentially what happened in the first half of the year.

Anthony Klarman

And in speaking with media, I think 3Q ‘17 was the high watermark of the 2017 period for media, just as we start to build our comparisons for 3Q ‘18. Can you remind us of what one-timers there might have been in that number, the 237?

Stephen Spengler

That was the start of some new managed services. That occurred starting in the third quarter, as well as a non-recurring event, which you may remember we had some partial termination fees occurring in that third quarter as well. So that was affecting that high quarter to a large degree.

Anthony Klarman

Got it, thanks. And then finally a question on cash flow; Jacques or Dianne, I was hoping you could maybe help us. You obviously, you have some one-off items in cash flow in the rest of the year. I think you know in the summary, you’ve got 38 and 3e which are non-CapEx satellites. They are going up in September of ‘18 and then I think you’ve talked about some other one-off cash flow items and you lowered CapEx and you have the ASC adjustments. Can you help us sort of square how we should think about sort of the one-off items for cash flow for the back half of the year?

Jacques Kerrest

Well, let me just go through some of the non-cash items that we usually go through in order to help you on the cash for the year. We have or will have non-cash adjusted EBITDA of about $120 million for the year. Cash interest for the full year will be around $1.75 billion of which $30 million is going to be capitalized. A contribution to our JV you just mentioned, Horizons 3 for instance for the full year would be about $40 million.

Our other investment activity is going to be minimal for the year. We expect to receive another $25 million of insurance proceeds from the claim that we have outstanding here, so the CapEx guidance of $300 million to $350 million. We have performance incentive this year of about $40 million and as we indicated also in the press release and the quality commentary, this year the cash taxes will be around $55 million to $65 million, although we are saying that our long term view remains that we should be around $30 million to $40 million per year going forward. So that’s for 2018, and I hope that answers your question.

Anthony Klarman

It does, nice shot. Just a follow up I guess on those, on things like the – I think you called it the incentive or performance payment and the Horizon fee payment, you mention that there are about 40. Have some of those monies already been spent or is most of those back ended in the back half of the year, for example for Horizon around the launch in September.

Jacques Kerrest

Yes, about $20 million has already been spent, yeah.

Anthony Klarman

Okay, great, thank you.

Stephen Spengler

Thank you.

Giles Thorne

Thank you. I have three questions please, starting with the C-band. Some of the push back on the joint proposal has been that because of the way the band is currently licensed, all licensees need to participate. It’s been shown that this spectrum is made available, which then creates a hold out problem.

Now much of this seems to be addressed with the consortium structure that you propose, but it would be nonetheless interesting to know how you and SES reconcile any difference in view on the opportunity cost of allowing co-primer use in the band. And if I’m being far too subtle about it, the point I’m trying to make is you’re balance sheet compared to SES’s surely makes you have a very different view on the opportunity cost that co-exists with mobile. So how do you reconcile with that problem?

Second question is on government. The WGS AoA has been completed, but not released into the public domain. There have been some industry briefings, so I thought I’d take this opportunity to hear your thoughts on what the NATO implications in the government sector are from that study.

And then lastly, CapEx, a steady decline in capital intensity of the megabit per second of the morbid [ph] capacity that’s been around for a long time. Others pay – some of your payers quantified at different points in time. You’ve paid lid service today, but you haven’t quantified it, so I thought I’d put you on the spot as to how much software defined satellites and mission extension vehicles could lower your normalized CapEx. Thanks.

Stephen Spengler

Okay Giles, thank you. On the first question regarding the consortium, I think its important to note that as we create the consortium and the governance around this consortium, it is consensus based and so you know so far we’ve had a very good working relationship with SES and we expect the same with Eutelsat as they get engaged.

And so it has proven to be a situation where our interests are pretty well aligned, and so I think that we’re going to be able to coalesce around a strategy, an approach to achieve the goals of the consortium, which is to execute with speed, to protect the incumbent services and to take on the very challenging job and complex job of managing and executing this endeavor to free up the spectrum. So I don’t see that necessarily as being an issue for us going forward and there no signs of any issues at the present time.

On the WGS AoA, let me just say in general, you know this has obviously been in opt – in progress for a long time and so there are a lot of inputs into that AoA. We of course participated along with the rest of the industry in providing our insights. I would say in general in the government sector, it is clear that commercial satellite communications is an important part of the government strategy.

We’re seeing within the budgeting process an increased use of commercial line items that start to show that they are identifying particular funds for the commercial space. We see support for pathfinder and in other pilot programs in the budgeting process. And of course the NDAA changes that occurred earlier in terms of consolidating responsibilities for management and for procurement within the space command, we view as a very positive step forward to get all of this organized and focused in to results in a single strategy and procurement authority.

So having said all of that, I think we have to see how this plays out in the coming months, because you know this is something that doesn’t happen quickly, but we do recognize and we see that you know what we do for our government customers is mission critical and we’re focused on doing everything possible to integrate into that overall space architecture and strategy as much as we can.

Got to his question on CapEx or do you want me to… Yeah, I guess Giles the last question on CapEx you were asking about, what is the path to the new technologies I think essentially correct?

Giles Thorne

Well a little bit more than that, if they had to quantify it.

Stephen Spengler

Yeah, I mean quantifying it and first of all, it is partially quantified in the sense that we’ve already incorporated that into our three year CapEx and let me just sort of remind you what’s made up of that three year CapEx and how we made the adjustments.

You know we are at the tail end of this phase of deployment of the Intelsat Epic high throughput fleet. We have one more satellite to launch in September and then we’ll have a global KU band network that’s high throughput and high capacity. So that is bringing us capacity that’s going to have a CAGR of 5% per year in terms of capacity growth over the guidance period. So we are very comfortable with the quality and the amount of capacity we’ll have for our customers.

At the same time you know, we’ve availed ourselves of MEV’s. Two MEV’s are going to allow us to extend services on two of our healthy, but fuel deprived satellites in the future that will be helpful. We’ve relooked at the launch options for the future and recognize that we have the ability to take advantage of a more competitive environment there and that has resulted in the adjustment of CapEx and we pushed the program out a little bit from this year into next year.

Along with that, we spent a lot of time with the manufacturers of satellites and we believe based on the proposals and the technical designs they’ve given us, that software defined satellites that provide much more flexibility and capability, lower cost per bit, quicker time to market are now becoming viable and we can see the benefits of that in the near term towards the tail end of our guidance period.

So I think you are seeing the quantification in the next three years. We do not do normalized or average CapEx, so you’re not going to see that kind of statistic from us, but we do expect to get much more capacity for invested CapEx going forward.

Giles Thorne

Thank you very much. If I may just ask a very closed follow up question on the C-band.

Stephen Spengler

Sure.

Giles Thorne

Have you and SES, I suppose you thought that now too, settled on the incentive price that you would collectively accept to allow for per primer use in the band. Is that a number that you’ve all signed up to now?

Stephen Spengler

We have not, that’s still in process. That’s all part of the process we’re engaged in right now.

Giles Thorne

Okay, alright, very good. Thank you.

Stephen Spengler

You’re welcome.

Michael Pace

Hi, good morning. A couple for me; I’ll just do one at a time if that’s okay.

A - Stephen Spengler



Sure.

Michael Pace

I think the pickup in taxes for ‘18 was having well known, well telegraphed. I’m curious, you know what drove this year versus prior years. And then taxes, a question on taxes in the context of potential C-band proceeds. Are there any tax implications as related to C-band, whether you get upfront money or lease payments from the consortium and I’m curious how that could play out?

Jacques Kerrest

Thank you, Michael. I guess let me take the last one first. You know we are a Luxembourg domicile company, and so on we expect the C-band proceed to go through some Luxembourg companies and at this time we are not in a position to talk about what exactly and how the proceeds will be taxed.

Regarding the first question you asked, it’s a little bit complex as you know. As I said, again, we are a Luxembourg domicile company. We obviously have U.S. subsidiary that were affected by the U.S. tax reform. Some of the tax reform was favorable, the tax rate went down, but also some other provisions were less favorable to us. So that had an impact immediately starting in the first of the year, and that’s why we gave a guidance for this year, which is higher than the previous year, but we anticipate that we’ll go back to the level of $30 million to $40 million per year, next year going forward.

Now, we are also in the quarterly commentary disclosed on July 2. We’ve implemented a series of internal transactions that obviously talks about the ownership of certain of our assets among our subsidiaries and we will account for this at the end of the third quarter. This reorganization was done for various reasons, but we are going through this and we are able to transact all our business now more efficiently than we were doing before. So I think it’s an internal reorganization and we will – as I indicated, we will have a higher taxes this year, because the implementation of this only started in the second half of the year.

Michael Pace

Just to follow up on that Jacques, the reorganization work or all of the entities or subsidiaries that were previously owned by Intelsat Sigaction [ph]. Are they still all owned by Intelsat Sigaction directly or indirectly?

Jacques Kerrest

Yes, that’s correct.

Michael Pace

Okay, turning to the government, I guess in your commentary you talked about I guess successfully retiring nearly all the renewal risk for re-competes and I don’t know what the timing of that was during the quarter, but I’m wondering, is that a headwind or a tailwind for you know the second half of the year related to the $90 million or so of revenue in the second quarter?

Stephen Spengler

Well, you know I think it’s an important risk to take off the table, because that was an area where one, we had to renew the services, and we had to renew them – renew at some lower prices and so we were successful at either renewing or extending all of those services in that $55 million bucket that we talked about before. So that was successful and we were able to achieve a little bit better performance than we had planned for on the pricing side.

So it’s an important part of achieving our plan for government in 2018, and as we talked about before, 2018 is an exceptional year in terms of the number of deals that came up for renewal. We do not see that repeating in 2019.

Michael Pace

Okay, and just one more I guess and it’s a tough one to do here, because it has a technical aspect to it, but can you help us just understand the software definable satellites a little bit better and you know what are the changes here, whether on the ground or clearly software more up in orbit, but what does that do to I guess the longer term average annual CapEx? I think you talked about this when you did your IPO, you laid out a number. Does that meaningfully reduce the average annual CapEx that you spend on infrastructure going forward?

Stephen Spengler

Yeah, so Mike, I think the way to think of software defined satellites is that the manufacturers will build a hardware platform that is more standardized let’s say, and they can replicate this more quickly and produce these hardware platforms more quickly and allow us to get to orbit faster.

So there’s a significant improvement in time to orbit, which obviously helps the business case, because it’s an improvement of time to revenue as well. Once those satellites are in orbit, there is flexibility in how the beams are defined, how the power is allocated, how the bandwidth is allocated across the satellite and it gives us the ability to focus capacity specifically where it’s needed, and focus power and bandwidth where its specifically needed and gives us a flexibility over time that if we have to change that, we can change that dynamically from the ground in reconfiguring the satellite via software.

From a CapEx standpoint I noted that these platforms not only can get to market faster, but they also come with a lower cost per bit. They are highly efficient platforms and so what that means is we can get, let’s say more megabits at a lower cost per megabit. So it gives us more flexibility in planning out our fleet, where we want to deploy capabilities and it gives us an overall lower CapEx profile. But as I said earlier, we’ve reflected that in our three year CapEx guidance, but we have not shared any longer term normalized CapEx to reflect that.

Michael Pace

Okay, great. Thank you.

Stephen Spengler

You’re welcome.

Arun Seshadri

Yes hi, thanks for taking my questions. First, I just wanted to ask on 33e, if you could update us on fill rates and also maybe talk about the pipeline, how that looks versus your expectations?

Stephen Spengler

Yeah, let me just – if you don’t mind, let me just talk about Intelsat Epic in general. If you look at the Epic satellites that have been launched so far, as a group they are tracking to our expectations in terms of fill rates and performance and this reflects our plan that we laid out early on, that we expected 30 – I’m sorry, 40% to 60% type fill rates over a 24 to 36 month period after launch and so as a fleet it’s doing well overall. Some satellites are performing at the high end some satellite are performing at the lower-end, but we’re pleased with how it’s progressing.

We’re getting additional contracts across all Intelsat Epic satellite. Most recently the contract focus has been on Horizons 3e, where over the course of the last couple of quarters we’ve gained significant backlog for that satellite that’s launching in September. That’s serving the Pacific Ocean region and we’ve received orders from large mobile network operators.

In this quarter it’s been more focused on Intelsat 37e with contracts with TELE Greenland, with Vodacom and Gogo, and so we are making progress there and we continue to provide services and expand services across the entire fleet. So we are comfortable with how it’s all ramping.

Arun Seshadri

Got it, thank you. And then I wanted to spend a second on the aviation mobility market. How do you see the effects, I guess of the move to airline directed models and any sort of – if you could give us some broad color in terms of how the market is evolving there for capacity pricing and then sort of the types of demand out there?

Stephen Spengler

Yes, I mean – I think it’s fair to say that the business model in this sector is still evolving and is not quite settled down yet, and so I think there are challenges across the board for a lot of players here. There’s an awful lot of CapEx required to install equipment on planes and to get these services up and running and of course there’s customer demand, but the question is at what price and how is that demand satisfied, with what kind of service packages?

So I’m not going to speculate right now what path will ultimately win. I think all of that’s being sorted out. At the same time, we see -- we have a large amount of capacity on our fleet for these customers. We just got an additional contract with Gogo and our Gogo and other contracts have years to run. So we have a pretty solid backlog there, but the market is chaining.

One thing that we did in this past quarter as we joined the seamless alliance which is focused on standards, development in the cabin of an airplane, so that a standards based approach could be utilized to ease the installation operation and most importantly, utilization of broadband services on the aircraft by mobile subscribers.

And so it ties to our overall belief that standards are going to be really important for development of new services and next generation services and this may be a key to unlocking the business cases and to enabling greater consumption and consumer demand for these services.

Arun Seshadri

Got it. That’s very helpful, Steven. And then finally on the media side you’ve made some comments around – in the quarterly commentary about the introduction of new products beyond traditional. I don’t know if you could talk a little bit more or is that competitively sensitive, but it’ll just be helpful to hear sort of what the types of new products you’re looking to introduce, that maybe take advantage of IntelsatOne etcetera?

Stephen Spengler

Sure, as you may know may know that the IntelsatOne network has been operational for many years and today we’re providing a range of services for our media customers that are managed. In some cases it’s using platforms, MC/PC platforms that distribute individual channels from our teleports.

In other cases there are major broadcasters that are using our global network to distribute their content around the world using multiple satellite, Intelsat satellites, our teleports and ground network, and so we’ve continue to see the need for those kinds of services across the media sector as they look for ways to be more economical and more efficient in their operations. So we see those core services as continuing and having demand across the whole sector on a national basis and global basis.

In addition to that, I think we’ve talked about our relationship with Dejero and the types of services we are trying to develop with them where we are blending satellite, wireless, internet and perhaps terrestrial services together into an integrated transport stream to give media companies a lot more flexibility for distribution and contribution of content, much more dynamic to increase the quality and performance of these services and so those are things that we’re working on right now.

The occasional use services are already in the market place; it’s called CellSat and we are marking that jointly with Dejero to provide a blended and bonded satellite wireless solution for events and occasionally used services. But there are more potential services beyond that that are in development.

Arun Seshadri

Great. Thank you very much, and if I could sneak one last one in. Obviously things appear to be going well at the FCC on C-band. Would you consider doing anything, something similar elsewhere in other countries where from an implementation standpoint it’s not a – it’s relatively straightforward like it is or appears to be in the U.S.

Stephen Spengler

Well, you know our focus is on the C-band initiative in the United States and with the FCC; that’s where all of our time and energy is right now, because it is very complex and involved, and it requires our focus and attention with our consortium partners to assure that we can execute this well and execute it quickly.

I think it’s important to look at the unique nature of the U.S. market. The U.S. is unique from other countries and that other countries have allocated mid-band spectrum to 5G and in the U.S. where other countries have allocated 34 to 38 roughly to 5G, the U.S. has not. And there is a band that is – the CBRS band that could be used, but it’s really not ideal from an implementation and execution standpoint for the mobile network operators.

And so there is an urgent need in the U. S. that’s unique; it’s unique to this market environment and I should also say, the dynamics of this market are helpful to execute the type of proposal that we have made, which means that a couple of major operators have the ability to get together and execute. There’s one primary application that’s unique in this market is primarily media application, not exclusively, but primarily, and so there is a concentration of customers and requirements that allows us to execute this.

Other regions, you will see the C-band utilized by many satellite operators, you’re going to have multiple applications within that C-band in any individual market. So yes I mean it’s possible that there may be an analogous situation overseas at some point in time that that may come up, but right now we see this as being a U. S. focused initiative and opportunity.

Arun Seshadri

Thanks a lot.

Stephen Spengler

You’re welcome.

Lance Vitanza

Hi guys, and I apologize if I missed this, but when do you expect the NPRM to be published in the Federal Register.

Stephen Spengler

That’s a good question. Typically its four weeks after the meeting. So the meeting was on July 12, so it should be relatively soon. And once its published in the Federal Register, that’s when the clock starts. So there’s a 60 day comment period and then a 30 day reply period after that, so it should be starting fairly soon.

Lance Vitanza

Great! And so let’s just focus on the initial 100 megahertz of spectrum. In your opinion, could that support multiple users in a given geography? For example, could you have two operators, you know each using 50 megahertz in a given territory or is it more likely that we see one, you know one user sort of taking down all 100 megahertz in a given area.

Stephen Spengler

Well, I think what you described is possible. What we are trying to do now in our dialogues with potential users is to understand what is the optimal block size, what are the optimal regional coverage options that would fit their requirements the best. And so the consortium is engaged with those potential users now to determine just that, you know what is the best way to meet their requirements, so that will help us guide technically how we could implement this.

Lance Vitanza

Okay and then lastly from me, any proceeds from a potential specter monetization, would that be considered revenues that would flow through the P&L or assets sale proceeds; and if the latter, would you be required to either reinvest those procedure or offer to repay debt under your various debt indentures. Would the proceeds – could they add to your RP basket, would they enhance your ability to access that basket and so forth?

Jacques Kerrest

Thank you, Lance. Unfortunately it will not be revenue. And yes, we’re going to have to determine at that time, because I think the question was asked before, is it going to be one time or overtime payments and we don’t know that answer yet.

We will determine exactly how we will apply the proceeds, but remember that the spectrum is held by the Jackson entities and we will have to obviously apply all the covenants and everything else that we have in that structures. And depending on the transaction and it’s much too early to say, we will obviously may have to pay down some debts and as you indicated, it’s much too early to talk about baskets and what we can do with it. But all of these options are going to be on the table at that time.

Lance Vitanza

Okay, thank you.

Stephen Spengler

You’re welcome.

David Phipps

Hi, thank you for taking my question. Just back on the tax, internal reorganization, we had some bad outcomes and high yield with some of the organization. So could you maybe go over again why this was important to do? It doesn’t seem to be important to doing it ahead of the issuance of convertibles or equity. So what exactly was the goal to create efficiencies that you are working for?

Jacques Kerrest

Look, to be clear, no it has nothing to do with the offerings that we did in June. We could have done it earlier, we could have done it later, we decided to do it in the third quarter, so it had no impact whatsoever. It has to do with various reasons that internally we have different subsidiaries as we indicated before doing business across the world and so it’s just an internal reorganization that has nothing to do with the way we issue debt and obviously as you know regulations and rules change all the time, and this was part of us looking at it on a global basis, but nothing connected with the financing.

David Phipps

Fair enough. Thank you for that clarity. Second, when the satellite, you are going to head launch two satellites in September. When would you expect those to add sales? Is that late fourth quarter, mid-fourth quarter 2019?

Stephen Spengler

The Intelsat 38, is a more of a conventional satellite and so there’s going to be a quicker time for in-orbit testing on that satellite, and so that could have - could be an operation in the fourth quarter. The Horizons 3e is probably the most complex Intelsat Epic satellite that we have built to-date and that because of the large number of spot beams on that satellite, it takes a longer time for in orbit testing and verification. So it’s going to take a bit longer and so I think you should really look at – you really should be looking at the first of the year for that satellite.

Jacques Kerrest

Can I just add something. On page three I think we have – you talked about the large telecom operators, the contracts that we signed and they all are starting in 2019 on that satellite, so…

David Phipps

Great, okay, and then two quick things. Trying to look at the media sales forecast, as we look forward there is a big bump in 3Q 2017. Was there something unusual that I don’t remember in 3Q ‘17 so we’re looking for a year-over-year comparisons?

Stephen Spengler

Yeah, there are two things that happened in that quarter; one a large managed services contract commenced in that quarter. But more importantly, there was a one-time event that occurred that was a partial termination of a contract that occurred in that period, that was a one-time event.

David Phipps

Fair enough. And then finally when you look at backlogs kind of drifting down this $100 million sequentially every quarter, when would you expect the backlog to level out?

Stephen Spengler

Well, the backlog I think as you know is largely comprised of our media business, about 62% of our backlog is media, 26% is networks and the remainder government. And our media business just put into service a number of satellites that were fully committed for the life of the satellite and fully committed payloads, and so that backlog converts to revenue on a monthly basis and basically burns off that backlog. So until we have major new capacity in our fleet that’s similar to that, you’re not going to see big jumps in the backlog as you did when those satellites were committed and contracted.

I would say a couple other things; one is that a lot of the new managed services that we’re providing are not really backlog based services. We typically will book backlog for those managed services as the customer expands and grows and activates services on the network and so backlog is incrementally expanding as those networks expand. We’ve also received the impact of lower pricing and shorter terms over recent years. As pricing stabilizes and perhaps terms expand, we should see a bit of improvement from that area.

You know let me just also emphasize though that because of the way backlog is media based, it does not mean that we are not going to see some major growth in backlog or inputs to backlog over time. Just in the last six months or so we saw the Myanmar contract which was substantial, the FAA payload which was substantial of course the contracts of H 3e are substantial contract as well. So you’re going to see increases in backlog when those big events happen, otherwise you’re going to be driven by the media roll-off.

David Phipps

Alright, thank you. Those are all my questions.

Stephen Spengler

You’re welcome.

Jacques Kerrest

Thank you.

Austin Moeller

Hi, this is Austin on for Chris. Do you guys have the revenues in year-over-year growth rate for mobility?

Stephen Spengler

We have stated that our mobility revenue is about 12% of our total revenues right now, and in the last quarter while we’ve had, let’s say growth over the last 12 months period, say in the teens, the last quarter was about 7%.

Austin Moeller

Thank you.

Stephen Spengler

You’re welcome.

Operator

Stephen Spengler

Thank you everyone for joining our call today, and thank you for the questions as well. This is a time of great opportunity for Intelsat and we’re pleased with our progress. We look forward to seeing you in the coming months at industry events and financial conferences as well.

