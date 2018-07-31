Natural Gas - Lowest Storage Estimate Of The Year

Short-term trade set-up for us remains to the downside. We see a potential for September to retest $2.70/MMBtu.

The weather set-up has been very biased to the bull side since April.

A storage report of +41 Bcf would compare with +19 Bcf last year and +43 Bcf for the 5-year average.

Welcome to the lowest estimate of the year edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

We expect a +41 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended July 27. A storage report of +41 Bcf would compare with +19 Bcf last year and +43 Bcf for the 5-year average.

Lowest EOS Estimate of the Year

Mother Nature has done it again. The latest flurry of weather model updates show that starting August 6th, the weather is expected to show higher than normal electric-weighted CDDs. As a result, storage injections have been revised lower resulting in the lowest EOS estimate of the year.

As of today's update, we have EOS finishing the year at 3.45 Tcf. This is 379 Bcf lower than the 5-year average.

In our latest estimate, we show natural gas storage deficit to the 5-year average to remain around 550 Bcf until the end of August.

Clearly, the natural gas storage outlook continues to support the natural gas bulls' viewpoint that natural gas prices should be higher. But as we have said since the start of the injection season, if the market notices that supplies are materially higher than demand, then prices will remain largely range bound.

The other factor that market participants have to note is that the weather set-up has been considerably biased to the bull side since April. Consider that July 2018 is now ranked the 5th hottest July since 2000:

In the last 4 months, natural gas bulls have been supported by elevated TDDs in all but one month, and May is usually one of the lower demand months of the year.

So why is natural gas storage not building as much as it should? Because the weather set-up has been more than bullish. But even in the face of all that supportive weather-related demand, natural gas prices remain pressured below $3/MMBtu.

Similarly, if we had put this same weather set-up back in either 2016 or 2017, we believe natural gas prices could have easily averaged close to $3.5/MMBtu, but the set-up is no longer there because of how much production has increased over the last year. What makes it worse is that projected production growth into year-end will still weigh the fundamental balance towards a surplus.

Short-Term Trading Set-Up

Moving onto the short-term trading set-up, the latest ECMWF-EPS long-range weather outlook was biased to the bear side towards the end of August. Any price rallies we are seeing in the near-term will prove to be fleeting if the weather outlook turns bearish. We think September could make another retest of $2.70/MMBtu before moving higher. The storage deficit will bite during the shoulder season, but it will also require mother nature to remain supportive. We are not perma-bears, and there is a great trading opportunity set-up for the coming week.

We are currently long half of our desired DGAZ long position.

