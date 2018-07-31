AMD Rises 20%, And I'm Shorting It All

AMD has blasted off. But without a hype catalyst we think it's overrated in the short term, which presents opportunity. Long term the company is a buy.

I could sit here and flash all the positive numbers at you to include the spectacular gross margin growth along with net income. Yet, all of this has been covered in spades - the information is now non-actionable - it is widely known. So what now? Looking ahead to the future, we seek out opportunity and potential pitfalls. For years I've written proclaiming the positive AMD (AMD) position, including CPU growth, server growth, AI, and (most recently) self-driving cars.

I've been accused of being an AMD cheerleader... fair enough. The company has been executing in spades, other than Vega (which I covered in a negative article... much to perma-bulls chagrin). Vega is an odd duck. Too large a die size combined with too low performance -too late, too hot by default. Yet (on the flip side) Vega on APU and the Intel (INTC) Vega deal are very nice. Given the limited AMD budget for Vega, I'm sure they pulled a miracle. Yet, it could and should have been so much more (but I digress). Getting back on topic. The AMD long-term story looks better and better. Despite all the positive energy the company is enjoying, a few concerns are cropping up in my mind. Before we explore those points, we need to cover cognitive bias (something perma-bulls or bears can suffer with).

Cognitive Bias

I've seen it countless times and had countless discussions when new information is presented. The perma-bull or bear is unable to assimilate the new information: It goes against what he/she personally believes. A simple definition look up would read "A cognitive bias is a mistake in reasoning, evaluating, remembering, or other cognitive process, often occurring as a result of holding onto one's preferences and beliefs regardless of contrary information. Many kinds of cognitive biases exist - i.e., a confirmation bias is the tendency to seek only information that matches what one already believes..." which brings me to the below little jewel which undoubtedly some AMDers will find undigestible.

Can't See The Forest for the Trees

The single (most concerning) potential problem is that Nvidia (NVDA) is about to release a new graphics card line. Rumors point to September for a high end launch. Where is the AMD response? Are they simply going to ignore Nvidia and hope that the ancient Polaris (AMD 400/500 line) somehow keeps selling?

I've heard rumors that AMD might update the antediluvian Polaris line to a 12nm process much like Ryzen plus. Once Nvidia releases its high-end GPU, AMD might be forced to compete on price against Nvidia (because they will not be able to complete on performance). Given the high cost of Vega, this may not be a viable option. So where does that leave AMD? I would say they are in a jam on the GPU side for consumers at least until Navi comes out (which is some time down the road). Rumors say Navi in the second half of 2019 or even in 2020. Say that with me... 2H2019 or 2020. Thus AMD will not have a high-end solution to Nvidia's Turing GPU for quite some time. Will Nvidia eventually bring Turing or a offshoot down to the low side of things to fight AMD at the 550, 560, 570 levels? If they do... it will get ugly.

Nvidia Turing Rumors

Rumors are flying around, but this close to launch they are looking more and more solid. It appears the launch will be for the high end of things initially, per techradar.com:

180W GPU (11GB vRAM) : $699 – $749 in first week of September (rumored 1180 GPU)

: $699 – $749 in first week of September (rumored 1180 GPU) 150W GPU (8GB vRAM) : $599 by the second week of September (rumored 1170 GPU)

: $599 by the second week of September (rumored 1170 GPU) 120W GPU (8GB vRAM) : $499 by end of September

: $499 by end of September (rumored 1160 GPU)

AMD Vega meanwhile is a high $400 dollar to mid $600 part (which falls directly against the above). Meanwhile, rumors point to a price cut in the aging Nvidia 10 series. So what does it all mean? It means that Vega is about to have a much more difficult life.

So What?

The point is that AMD receives a substantial swath of its revenue from the GPU side of its business and that is about to be directly impacted with no obvious counter measure being publicly announced. Maybe a Polaris 3.0 refresh comes out with a 15% gain as rumored. While nice, this is still 2016 tech. However this presents us with an opportunity. Once the masses get back from the earnings high and see the forest for the earnings trees I expect some negative hype around the Nvidia announcement.

My Play

While I'm still long on AMD, it's possible once the short squeeze runs out of steam the stock could pull back. Additionally, Nvidia might officially announce its new cards during earnings (August) or during the "GeForce Gaming Celebration" on August 20th (thus taking some steam out of the red team).

Thus, we are buying the Oct $17 puts for short-term speculation / trading in the event AMD pulls back in price. If AMD does not pull back, we still have AMD common stock for long-term appreciation... yet we have reduced that due to the pop in share price.

Disclaimer

Options are not for beginners. Seek a broker before jumping into this world or start reading. Arguably, options are typically not used for long term investments due to time decay. They are better suited as trading vehicles, hedging mechanisms, or used to sell covered calls / puts against. Mimic at your own risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short AMD via Oct $17 puts.

Long AMD via common stock for long term potential

We own NVDA