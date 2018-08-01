Is That Yellow Metal A Sitting Duck Or A Golden Goose?

This year started out a lot like 2016 and 2017. Gold rallied out of the gate in January reaching a high in late January. However, the yellow metal faced strong bearish winds throughout the year. In April, gold once again reached the same high it traded at during the first month of this year. However, the price turned lower and has not looked back. Gold was unable to challenge the 2016 at $1377.50, and in both January and April, it failed at $1364.50 per ounce, which became a double-top for the yellow metal.

The Fed has already hiked interest rates twice in 2018, and the tense situation on the Korean Peninsula calmed after a summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un in June. At the same time, optimism continues to prevail in the stock market. After a correction in early February, equity prices headed higher. Meanwhile, even though inflation increased and reached the Fed's 2 percent target rate, the yellow metal that is a barometer for the economic condition failed to respond to the climbing pressure.

Instead, gold reacted to higher rates, a stronger dollar, and trade issues between the U.S. and China and other trading partners around the world. A trade war threatens a global economic slowdown, which would likely continue to take the prices of many commodities lower over recent weeks and months. While central banks have been net buyers of the yellow metal throughout 2018, investment demand has been tepid leading gold to test the downside. Meanwhile, over recent weeks, Iran has replaced North Korea as the focal point of geopolitical concern.

The bullish trading pattern gave way in July

July 2018 was an extremely disappointing month for gold bulls and anyone sitting with a long position in the yellow metal.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart dating back to late 2015 highlights, after falling from a record high in 2011 at over $1920 per ounce, gold reached a bottom in December 2015 at $1046.20. 2016 was a bullish year for the yellow metal as it reached a high of $1377.50 in July after the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom. While gold corrected lower from that peak, it fell to a higher low at $1123.90 in December 2016. However, throughout that year, gold never challenged the 2015 bottom.

In 2017, gold rallied in early January, and as in the previous year, it never moved to the December 2016 low and closed the year at $1236.50 per ounce. Gold had put in three consecutive December bottoms establishing a pattern of higher lows. In 2018, the year began with the same pattern, a rally in January that took the price of the precious metal to just $12.10 below the 2016 peak, which stood as a technical resistance level.

The January 2018 high was $6.90 above the 2017 peak as gold looked set to challenge the resistance level. However, the price corrected only to return to precisely the same peak in April. The double-top formation gave way to a bearish period, which continues at the end of July.

During July 2018, gold was unable to hold its December 2017 low at $1236.50, which broke the bullish pattern of higher lows that had been in place since late 2015.

A seasonal low?

The low in gold came in July, which can be a seasonally bearish period for the gold market.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, while gold made its high in early July 2016, the only reason for the peak was that the shock of the Brexit referendum occurred at the end of June 2016. Gold quickly turned lower after the peak falling to the $1310 level in July and continued to make lower highs and lower lows through the rest of that year. In 2017, the price of the yellow metal hit lows of $1204 in July and then reversed higher reaching almost the $1360 level in September before falling to its December bottom at $1236.50.

The gold market is now at a crossroads. As the weekly chart shows, price momentum and relative strength have declined to deeply oversold territory, which could be a sign that a relief rally is long overdue. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market has been trending lower with the price of gold. Falling open interest and a decline in price is typically not a sign of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market.

Finally, gold has not taken the elevator to the downside. Instead, the move has been slow and steady, and weekly historical volatility at the 4.55 percent level is the lowest in years. There are some signs that gold could have hit a seasonal low in July at $1210.70 per ounce, but the jury is still out as fundamental factors continue to weigh on the price of the yellow metal.

GDP growth and a hawkish Fed is a bearish cocktail

On Friday, July 27, the report that GDP grew at 4.1 percent in the second quarter of 2018 is likely to provide ammunition to the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee to hike the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points at their September meeting. At their June gathering, the central bank told markets they plan to add an additional rate hike to their agenda for 2018, which would lift the Fed Funds rate to the 2.25-2.50 percent level by the end of this year. Higher interest rates that are the result of a hawkish approach to monetary policy increase the cost of carrying inventories and long positions in raw material markets. Higher real interest rates tend to be bearish for the price of gold.

At the same time, with euro currency rates at the negative forty basis point level, the gap between the dollar and euro rates continues to widen providing support for the U.S. currency. The inverse historical correlation between gold and the dollar is another reason for caution when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of the precious metal as well as other commodities prices.

Higher interest rates that cause a stronger dollar could create a potent bearish cocktail for the price of gold as it sits not far off its 2018 low. August COMEX gold futures traded to a bottom of $1210.70 during the week of July 16 and was at the $1223.50 level on Tuesday, July 31 on the final day of a very bearish month for the yellow metal.

A supply-side administration means deficits grow

On the other hand, tax reform in the U.S. turbocharged the economy, which is increasing the level of the deficit. Many gold bugs argue that the most compelling case for the yellow metal comes from dangerous deficit levels in the United States.

The Trump Administration takes a supply-side approach to the economy borrowing from the success of the Reagan administration from 1980-1988. The deficit could eventually undermine the value of the dollar, which is something President Trump supports. On the campaign trail and throughout his Presidency, the administration has advocated a weak-dollar policy. The President's recent comments about Fed policy again pointed out that a weaker dollar would enhance the competitive nature of U.S. exports in the global arena.

Moreover, a weak dollar is a financial weapon when it comes to combating China on trade. If the President gets his wish and the dollar continues to fail at the 95 level on the U.S. dollar index, it is likely that gold will hold the $1200 per ounce level and begin to recover in the coming weeks and months.

Gold is at a critical level - volatility Ahead

Nearby gold futures are at a crucial level of $1220 per ounce. While the precious metal broke the trend of higher lows that had been in place since late 2015, a move back above $1236.50, the support level that has become resistance, could launch the price back towards $1300 or higher. However, a break below $1200 could be devastating for the yellow metal as trend-following shorts could flood the market pushing the price even lower and sending it in the direction of a test of the 2016 low at just below the $1125 per ounce level.

Gold faces bearish headwinds as we head into August, but the technical picture supports a relief rally sooner, rather than later. I believe that we will see volatility in the gold market and that the yellow metal will not remain at the $1220 level for very long. I will be using the triple-leveraged UGLD and DGLD bullish and bearish ETN products to trade gold over the coming days and weeks. These instruments are only appropriate for short-term positions in the gold market, but it is likely that a short-term move is on the horizon for the yellow metal.

At $1220 per ounce, the precious metal could be a golden goose or a sitting duck, but the best bet may be that volatility will return to the gold market in the very near future. There are likely stops building below the $1200 level, as the odds seem to be leaning towards a seasonal low in July and higher prices on the horizon if gold can follow its trading pattern from last year at this time.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.