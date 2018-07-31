Adient PLC: Okay, What Just Happened Here?

Investors should ignore the recent buying momentum for now, as a few headwinds still weigh on turnaround efforts.

Source: TradingView

Overview

Centaur Investments continues to maintain a $40 price target and avoid opinion on shares of Adient plc (ADNT). Investors should ignore the recent buying momentum for now, as there are still significant headwinds weighing down the company's turnaround efforts. Additionally, for those looking to make a long investment in the company, there are still a number factors posing risks to the company's outlook.

Among these factors is foreign exchange (FX) conversion risk, as the company has significant exposure to Chinese operations through a variety of joint ventures. During the Q3 2018 earnings call, Adient CFO Jeff Stafeil noted that Yanfeng Automotive Interiors though up 6% year-on-year, were down about 1%, after adjusting for FX sales.

Just last week, the Chinese government unveiled a fiscal package to help support their economy, in response to declining economic momentum and a round of tariffs imposed by the United States. The Chinese Yuan, which continues to devalue against a basket of currencies, recently marked the longest slide since 2015, per Bloomberg.

Commodity inflation and availability are both significant factors weighing on the company's outlook, and primarily threatening the seating and materials business segments. Despite a bit of sequential improvement in the seating structures and mechanisms (SSM) business, the two operating segments were constrained by commodity price inflation, which continued to hold back margin improvement. Adient also has additional exposure to China through a metals operation joint-venture.

Another factor inflating operating expenses, is inventory and premium shipping costs tied to Adient's race to match the cadence of auto maker schedules. During the earnings call last week, management continued to express concern about the challenges related to high markups on premium shipping.

As discussed in a previous article, last year following both turbulent weather and failed product launches, Adient was forced to expedite shipping of seats and structures to automobile factories. This added expense was noted in the company's operating margin and remains an ongoing challenge.

Finally, the advent of a global trade war or at least the Trump Administration's ongoing threat of imposing additional tariffs on European Union EU goods and services, continues to be a risk factor.

Last week, following a meeting between by EU leader Jean-Claude Juncker and the administration, the tariff threat was temporarily set aside as the two parties agreed to continue with negotiations. Though some accounts have expressed skepticism regarding the truce. It is also possible for the meeting to have been simply a publicity feat on behalf of US leaders, intended to curb financial market uncertainty. Nevertheless, echoing the concern from auto executives, Adient's management also expressed their concern regarding the outcome of the matter, in the most recent earnings call.

Source: Adient

The above-mentioned risks are macro factors which should be considered. The next section will outline Adient's recent operating results, and highlight a few items from the report which support the $40 price target mentioned above.

As a note to the reader: all images, information, and numerical figures presented or quoted in this article, may be found in the company's most recent earnings report and conference call transcripts.

Key Takeaways from Adient's Q3 2018 Earnings Report

The company's share price has been trekking higher since the company reported earnings their 3Q 2018 last week. Investors have responded with a "flurry" of confidence buying, and trading volume has soared three times above the three-month average trading volume. The upward price action was likely driven by the positive free cash flow recorded during the quarter.

With help from a creative new "accounts receivable financing facility," and a bit of accounting trickery, the company managed to report positive free cash flow, despite previously suggesting negative free cash flow in an unexpected guidance revision last month. Current free cash flow guidance remained unchanged between $0 and (-) $100 million cash outflow, following the earnings report.

During the conference call, Adient's Interim CEO Fredrick "Fritz" Henderson stated:

"Third quarter free cash flow was $252 million. This included the benefit of $94 million associated with the factory program receivable financing program that was actually put in place in the quarter. Without that, we are $158 million which was good progress, and this was all about collecting receivables, completing our key paths, building our tooling, getting the basics executed within our business. We also received dividends from one of our Chinese joint ventures. This was a substantial one in the quarter. So, it was good to see the free cash flow start to turn in the right direction in the third quarter." - Fritz Henderson, Interim CEO of Adient

Source: Adient

In addition to reporting positive free cash flow, the company avoided swinging to an earnings loss, adding to the positive note of management's ability to "right the ship." This observation was probably another factor which helped boost investor confidence.

As Bloomberg recently reported, options on Adient were very active with put volume soaring to over 271X the 20-day average. Volume on Adient options is the highest of all U.S.-listed equities on Monday morning. As a Seeking Alpha note highlighted: "traders appeared to be showing interest in the September $49 puts."

Despite this somewhat positive piece of news, the company's shares are still not much higher than they were in early June, when the company reported that Bruce R. McDonald, Adient's former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer had resigned.

There's a lot more to the Adient story than the most recent report appears to be showing.

Adient missed analyst EPS estimates by $0.14 but beat their revenue targets by $140 million. Non-Adjusted GAAP EPS dropped to just $0.54 per share during the quarter, as noted by Interim CEO Fritz during the conference call.

"Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $319 million, down $105 million year-over-year or 25%, driven primarily by performance within both our Seat Structures & Mechanisms segment, as well as our Seating Segment. Adjusted EPS fell to $1.45 in the most recent quarter the lower level basically as a result of lower level operating performance dropped right to the bottom line." - Fritz Henderson, Interim CEO of Adient

Source: Adient's Earnings Call Transcript

In a previous article, Centaur Investments suggested Adient would have a mixed outlook and further noted that investors may want to hedge their long exposure to the stock. That opinion continues to hold true, especially heading into the next quarter. From the earnings report, a few items immediately stuck out from the financial statements. Obviously, the list of restructuring and impairments charges and other one-time charges added to back in to calculate adjusted-EBITDA was a favorite. These items are important because, like the reaction to report, investors myopically ignore the notion that value has been virtually eliminated from the company.

Adjusting earnings or income does little more than inflate the numbers and allows management to suggest to investors that in reality, things weren't that bad. This is why those legal disclaimers about "forward-looking" statements and "non-GAAP figures" are added at the beginning of each report. It seems as though non-GAAP adjusted data now dominate investor calculations and analyst valuation estimates. The trouble here is that using non-GAAP figures will oftentimes lead to overvaluation, particularly when companies don't perform up to expectations further down the road.

Adient's CTO, Detlef Juerss was featured by Crain's Detroit Business, in an interview published Monday morning, where he disclosed that "Adient plc's more than $36 million investment to move its headquarters to Detroit was a mistake."

The building had been recently acquired from Mexican Investor, Carlos Slim, for roughly 4x his purchase value in 2014. Now the same building and an adjacent parking facility are listed as "items available for sale" in the most recent report. These actions are precisely what was meant by the comments in paragraph above.

Companies are forced to shed assets and scrap programs to compensate for cash outflows, and these actions destroy value. The reader should consider this, when looking at the recent sharp move upward in Adient's share price. The decision to scrap this moving plan was made within days of Fritz being named Interim CEO.

The table below is also found in the appendix section of the company's latest report. As the reader can see from the adjusted-EBITDA figures, the company's net leverage ratio has increased substantially over the comp period. The same adjusted numbers along with the "accounts receivable financing facility" have been used to inflate the free cash flow figures. Bear in mind that this facility merely accelerates future cash inflows to the current period, and there are present value implications to this. It is something which was considered in the discounted cash flow model which is presented in the concluding section.

Below is the operating activities portion of the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows, found in the report. This piece is compelling because the cash flows statement indicates that there was a cash increase for the overall period. Now there's nothing completely wrong there, but it is worth mentioning. Meanwhile, the company balance sheet reports the cash and equivalents balance declined year-on-year, obviously.

The three items from the report are merely presented to back the case as to why the price target and valuation was maintained, and not raised as the share price movement suggests one should do.

Some Comments on Former GM executive, Fredrick "Fritz" Anderson

Source: Adient

To be clear, Fritz is an outstanding leader. He appears to be actively searching for ways to both bring in cash and avoid unnecessary expenses. The issue here isn't him, it's accounting for what should be considered as a value-destroying transaction, rather than what accountants may see as a sunk cost.

During the conference call, the company's current Interim Chief Executive officer implied that it was uncertain if he would remain CEO on a permanent basis.

Colin Langan, an analyst from UBS, asked:

"Fritz, can you just clarify based on your comments, I mean, are you considering being the permanent CEO or are you kind of - starting to be a bridge CEO?"

Fritz responded with:

"I made a comment - I'm not involved in the search process. If I do want to be considered I don't want to be involved in that process. So, I am not ruling myself out. I am just really focused on the company today. So, hopefully, that helps you understand where I am, working hard not to behave as an interim."

The conversation was a little uncertain, in our view. If Fritz were to be replaced by yet another CEO, any positive effect from his contributions to the company and its operations may be only temporary. Someone else may come in wanting to change other moving parts, and in that sense Fritz is very much fundamental to the Adient's turnaround story.

While some may suggest the call implied focus, the focus itself has not changed since the company disclosed operating challenges late last year. For this reason, we caution investors not to buy too much into the story until a permanent CEO is named and a well-defined strategy is in place.

Updated Cash Flow Model and Concluding Remarks

The factors discussed above are fundamental to arrive at the proper valuation for the company. The recent earnings report provided little evidence to suggest that Adient's turnaround efforts will fully materialize in the near term, as a number of uncertainties remain. The next few months will continue to be challenging for the company.

The DCF Model found above, is consistent with the models found in all of our articles covering Adient. This model has been updated with the most recent free cash flow estimates, interest rate, and tax rate data.

As the reader can see, FY 2018 free cash flow has been revised upwards to $0 from a cash outflow of $100 million. The revision reflects improved free cash flow, and aligns with the top range of Adient's FY 2018 guidance. In addition, the model now accounts for a bit of slowdown in FY 2020-2021, which is consistent with economist estimates for the global economy.

A common perception has been that Adient can somehow unlock hidden earnings power from their operations, and strength up their balance sheet. In our opinion, Fritz's remarks on the earnings call served as a reminder for investors, of how challenging it will be for Adient to accomplish that. Not impossible, but painstakingly challenging. As Fritz mentioned quite clearly, auto makers have most of the contribution margin and wiggle room. Suppliers like Adient, on the other hand, are very often stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Given the circumstances outlined in this article, Centaur Investments will maintain the previous $40 price target on the shares, and will continue to monitor company filings and industry developments, and update Adient's valuation as additional information becomes available.

Disclaimer: As always, past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but I/We do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Investors are strongly cautioned to conduct their own due diligence prior to investing in any of the securities mentions in this article

Disclosure: I am/we are short ADNT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.