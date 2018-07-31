Keane Group Inc. (FRAC) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Kevin McDonald – Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

James Stewart – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Greg Powell – President and Chief Financial Officer

Tommy Moll – Stephens

Sean Meakim – JPMorgan

Jud Bailey – Wells Fargo

Connor Lynagh – Morgan Stanley

Scott Gruber – Citigroup

Vaib Vaishnav – Cowen & Company

Michael LaMotte – Guggenheim

Daniel Boyd – BMO Capital Markets

Kevin McDonald

Good morning. And welcome to Keane Group’s second quarter 2018 conference call. Joining me today are James Stewart, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Greg Powell, President and Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, some of our comments today will include forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflecting Keane's views about future events. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from our forward-looking statements.

The company's actual results could differ materially due to several important factors, including those risks and uncertainties described in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, recent current reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, many of which are beyond the company's control.

We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Additionally, we may refer to non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross profit, during the call. Please refer to our public filings and disclosures including our earnings press release for definitions of our non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these measures to the directly comparable GAAP measures.

With that, I will turn the call over to James.

James Stewart

Thank you, Kevin, and thanks, everyone, for joining us on the call this morning. During the second quarter we realized an adjusted EBITDA of more than $111 million, maintained full utilization on our fleets based on the service our 27th fleet and continue to ramp our cementing business.

From a capital and capital return perspective, we entered into a favorable new term loan facility and completed more than $40 million of stock repurchases. Overall, the quarter was strong.

Turning to the market, we continue to view the macro environment for the Completion Services industry as constructive. The market environment we experienced throughout the much of the second quarter was a representative of the strength we continue to experience today.

Pressure pumping is benefitting from increased customer demand, supply tightness for quality completions and contingent growth in service intensity. While the current market is constructive and the long-term outlook robust, there has been discussion across the industry in recent weeks regarding a potential shortage of ample pipeline takeaway capacity in the Permian and the possibility for the driving slowdown and completions activity in the intermediate term.

Taking a step back and holding aside for a moment a view of the potential implications of this dynamic, we think it’s important with these issues and context. What we’re talking about here is a growth problem for the largest, most prolific and economic oil basin in the U.S. When we started Keane back in 2011, oil production in the Permian Basin was below 1 million barrels per day. Today, this has increased to nearly 3.5 million barrels per day and is still growing. At the root of it, we consider these potential challenges as transitory growing base.

While we’ve heard a lot about potential takeaway issues, we’re yet see them manifest into any current or no material impact to our business and our customers. We remain in active dialogue with each of our customers and we’re hearing consistent message and response. They have not changed plans and have communicated to us that they have adequate takeaway capacity in place. So that’s what we’re seeing and hearing today.

Looking ahead, we acknowledge there could be a period in which the Permian faces a temporary shortage in takeaway capacity, resulting in what we have describe as an air pocket for the broader U.S. energy market. The key questions in this potential scenario are, what is the magnitude of the shortfall and how long does it last? Complicating the discussion are the many factors and influence the ultimate impact to the industry and its timing, including alternative methods of transportation like potential reallocation of activity to other basins, company-specific completion decisions and other factors. At the same time new pipeline capacity is underdevelopment and is expected to come online throughout 2019 and 2020. We believe it is important to consider the situation in the context to these many variables. In all scenarios, we view this Permian takeaway situation, like the others we've faced, to be transitory. We remain bullish on the market overall, and are optimistic about how Keane is positioned for both the near and long term.

We summarize our conference highlighting two main factors. First is our strategy of partnering with top-tier customers under dedicated agreements. We follow this strategy since the day we started Keane and now, more than ever believe it’s the right approach. We have also discussed the dedicated contract strategies of industry players varying, and have explained extensively our approach to partnering closely with our customers. We believe our model is more resilient, given our role as a critical manufacturing arm for our customers' production. Our customers are like us and they are focused on efficiency and returns, making their cost of change high and the strength of our relationships more robust for the transitory issue cycles and over the long term.

And second, perhaps the most direct source of installation we have against temporary market factors is the mere fact of who we partner with. Our blue-chip customers take thorough-cycle views in their completions programs, have sufficient firm takeaway agreements in place to support their growth for years to come and have supply chains that allow them to navigate dislocations as they arise. The caliber of our customer book is second to none. We've expressed the importance of aligning with right customers, once sharing the same values enabling us to deliver the high levels of efficiency and safety performance that we collectively require.

Regardless of timing and duration of any potential impacts we view these as transitory challenges. At the same time, we believe any potential dislocations would be supportive for the frac market in the commodity price environment. We believe this for two key reasons. First, we expect drilling activity by EMPs to be somewhat resilient, driven by number of factors, including their desire to retain super-spec rigs. As a result, we believe certain operators are likely to continue to drill and to defer completions, in turn growing the number of docks and supporting the base to pent-up demand for frac services. This also bodes well for drilling and related services, such as the growth in our cement platform.

And second, we remain encouraged by the supply side of the equation. Service intensity and increased pumping times are requiring more horsepower on the well site and in the maintenance location. In addition, equipment age and condition are leading to performance challenges on the sizable portion of active fleets. As a result, we continue to believe that a significant portion of announced newbuild horsepower will be used for replacement.

And finally, over the last several quarters, we have been relatively insulated from horsepower shuffling. This is due to our robust partnership with customers on dedicated agreements delivering value through safety, efficiency, continuous improvement and technology.

Before handing it over to Greg, I want to highlight an exciting announcement we recently made. We expect to bolster up our Executive team with addition of Robert Drummond as Chief Executive Officer of Keane. For those of you who are not already familiar with Robert, he is a proven leader with world-class completions experience. Robert most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Key Energy. Prior to that Rob has spent more than 30 years at Schlumberger, including serving as the Company's President of North America.

Robert and I had known one another for most of our carriers including when we started together as new engineers over 30 years ago. I know, I speak on behalf of Greg and the rest of our management team, when I say that Robert is a great fit for our company, customers and employees. I'm truly excited to have him onboard starting in mid-August and look forward to working closely with him in my new role as Executive Chairman.

With that I'd now like to turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Powell

At the beginning of June, we deployed the first of our three newbuild fleets under a dedicated agreement for an existing customer in the Marcellus/Utica. The second of our newbuild fleets was deployed in the Permian basin under a dedicated agreement with a new customer early in the third quarter. Yesterday, we announced entering into a dedicated agreement for the third of our newbuild fleets. The fleet will support the activity of an existing customer in the Permian Basin and is expected to be deployed in the fourth quarter of 2018.

When we first announced our newbuild fleet expansion at the end of 2017, we commented on the attractive lead times we were able to secure. Our success in entering into dedicated agreements on all fleets partnering with high-quality customers and deploying two of the three, all within six months and ahead of schedule, reflects the quality of our relationships and execution by our team. All three fleets are earning or will earn annualized adjusted gross profit per fleet of greater than $20 million.

Turning now to our feet overview, we averaged 26.3 hydraulic fracturing fleets during the second quarter of 2018, maintaining full utilization throughout the quarter and exiting the period with 27 deployed fleets. We continue to be pleased with how we're positioned from an operating footprint perspective. Today, approximately 50% of our horsepower is deployed in the Permian; roughly 35% of our fleet is working in the Marcellus/Utica; with the remaining 15% operating in the Bakken and Eagle Ford.

Total revenue for the second quarter totaled $578.5 million, an increase of 13% compared to the first quarter total of $513 million. This pace of revenue growth significantly outperformed the 7.5% sequential increase in average rig count experienced during the second quarter. Our second quarter revenue performance was driven by price increases from contract re-openers on a portion of our portfolio, efficiency improvements following the abatement of transitory issues experienced in the first quarter of 2018 and contribution from our newbuild fleet added in June.

Revenue from our Other Services segment, which reflects our cementing operations, totaled $8.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. This represents a sequential increase of approximately $3 million or more than 50%, reflecting the continuing ramp of our cementing operations. We continue to be encouraged by the level of interest we're seeing in the business from both existing and new customers. We are beginning to see the benefits of greater scale as we rollout new units in the Permian and Bakken, and expect our financial performance during the third and fourth quarters of the year to reflect a further ramp in utilization and profitability. The company adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter totaled $111.3 million, an increase of approximately $20 million, as compared to the $91.3 million we reported in the prior quarter.

Adjusted gross profit totaled $130.8 million for the second quarter, compared to $109.6 million in the prior quarter. On a per fleet basis annualized adjusted gross profit was $20 million, up from $17 million in the prior quarter, and as compared to our first quarter normalized result of approximately $18 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter excludes approximately $7.9 million of one-time expenses, of which $4 million was for a noncash stock compensation, $2.7 million was for a noncash book loss on the sale of idle real estate acquired as part of the Trican acquisition, and approximately $1 million for fees related to establishing initial ratings associated with our new term loan.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $24.1 million for the second quarter, compared to $33.9 million in the prior quarter. Excluding one-time items, SG&A totaled $18.9 million, compared to $17.8 million in the first quarter of 2018. One-time SG&A items for the second quarter included noncash stock compensation expense and rating agency fees. We continue to run at leading SG&A efficiency levels with second quarter SG&A excluding one-time items representing just 3.3% of total company revenues.

Turning now to M&A. We acquired approximately 90,000 hydraulic horsepower from Refinery Specialties in a deal that we closed last week. Total consideration for the transaction was $34.6 million or roughly 400 hours per horsepower. This equipment is high quality, well-maintained, fit for duty across Keane's operating footprint and has been operating at low utilization levels in the North Eagle Ford. The acquired equipment will be deployed in three strategic ways.

First, the portion of the horsepower will be used to replace equipment damaged in the fire, we previously announced. The equipment impacted the insurance wasn't sure that replacement cost and we expect to recover proceeds in the third quarter of 2018. Second, a portion of the horsepower will be used to temporarily support our existing maintenance assets. And third, while these assets don't have agreements in place today that fit our dedicated model approach, we will seek a new home for them with a dedicated partner, resulting in one additional frac fleet in the future.

Each of the acquisition we’ve completed in our history has served the key strategic purpose, and while small, this acquisition is no different. The deal is consistent with our view on the need of consolidation and we believe it reflects, yet another example of our unique ability to find and successfully execute accretive deals. We continue to search for deals of all sizes and have the balance sheet track record and competency to execute.

Turning to the balance sheet. We exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $190.5 million, up from $95.5 million at the end of the first quarter. We generated positive operating cash flow of approximately $109.2 million for the second quarter.

Capital expenditures during the second quarter of 2018 totaled $75.4 million of cash driven by spending associated with our newbuild fleets as well as normal maintenance CapEx.

Total debt at the end of the second quarter was approximately $341.3 million, net of unamortized deferred charges and excluding capital lease obligations, up from $274.7 million at the end of the first quarter. The sequential increase in our debt position was driven by our new term-loan facility completed in May. This new $350 million term loan facility was used to repay our existing $382.5 million term-loan facility.

During the second quarter, we used cash on hand to fund the $19.9 million cash payment of our CVR associated with our RockPile acquisition and $40.1 million for stock repurchases executed during the quarter. We are pleased to have completed our new term loan, which extended maturity and reduced our interest cost, which is expected to drive approximately $4 million of annualized interest savings.

On an annualized run-rate basis, second quarter adjusted EBITDA was approximately $445 million, reflecting a leverage ratio of approximately 0.8 times, unchanged as compared to the prior quarter. Net debt at the end of the second quarter was $232 million. We exited the second quarter with total available liquidity of approximately $324 million, which includes availability under our asset-based credit facility.

We remain committed to our three-pronged capital allocation approach, which includes investing in growth, maintaining and improving our balance sheet and capital return. Our $100 million stock repurchase program became effective at the start of the second quarter, and we quickly executed on our plan to return value to shareholders through the repurchase of our shares. During the second quarter we completed approximately $40 million of stock repurchases, representing approximately 2.6 million shares. We've emphasized of our belief in capital return and today, are reiterating our intention to opportunistically execute on additional repurchases over the near term. In fact, we are pleased to report that last week, our board authorized a refresh in our repurchase program, reloading our available purchasing capacity back to a total of $100 million.

Turning now to our outlook. For the third quarter, we expect deployed hydraulic fracturing fleets to average 27 fleets, while we work to integrate the newly acquired assets and enable the reactivation of the partially damaged fleet, targeted for the end of the third quarter. On this base, total revenue is expected to range between $564 million and $590 million. On a per fleet basis, we expect annualized adjusted gross profit for the third quarter to be in line with the second quarter results, driven by the strength of our customer portfolio and dedicated agreements.

For cementing, we are seeing a continued ramp in our business and expect a stronger performance during the second half of 2018. We stand by our expectation for run rate revenue from the cementing business exiting 2018 between $70 million and $90 million, and gross margins of between 20% and 25%.

With that, we'd like to open up the lines for Q&A. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from Tommy Moll of Stephens. Please go ahead.

Tommy Moll

Good morning, and thanks for taking my questions.

James Stewart

Good morning Tommy.

Tommy Moll

So I wanted to start by talking about your outlook for the third quarter. So at the top line, there's a fairly wide range of outcomes that you mentioned. I was curious, what do you consider the bookings for the range of the underlying net price in there? And then other than price, what other factors might impact the job mix, for example, sand, et cetera?

And then on the bottom line, you are sticking with guidance of roughly $20 million, adjusted GP per fleet per year, which is impressive, given some of the current market conditions that have impacted peers. So I was curious what do you think gives you visibility and confidence to maintain that outlook? Does it have something to do with the dedicated fleet model versus some of the alternatives, where some of your peers have had less opportunistic outlooks for the third quarter? Thanks.

James Stewart

Yes, thanks, Tommy. I'll try to answer those in reverse order if you don't mind. So the installation we're seeing so far in the second quarter and what we guided in the third quarter is primarily the customers we've aligned with. They have – they're zealous on efficiency, they're focused on a long-term, they got big programs, they don’t work through different commodity stacks, and they don't want any disruption and what they view as their manufacturing partner in their frac company. So the cost has changed on those, relationships is high, we're highly integrated with our engineering, all the way through to see suite with our customers. And as a result those relationships have longevity and stickiness to them. And that's why we have the visibility we have.

On the revenue, the main driver of the revenue per fleet kind of coming down second quarter to third quarter is our adoption of local sand. As everybody knows, the mines in Winkler County, in the Permian kind of stumbled as they came online. We're up to over 80% local for the fleets that we supply sand for in the Permian. We expect that to be close to 100% by the end of the third quarter. And what that does is it doesn't impact our GP line, but it impacts the revenue line. So that's what's accounting for a nominal drop in the revenue per fleet. The pricing in the book is rock solid, as is indicative in the profitability metrics.

Tommy Moll

Got it. Then also, I wanted to follow-up on capital return plans. So you mentioned the re-op on the repurchase authorization. Could you just give us a little more context on your thinking about how to deploy that? And is it fair to assume that with the stock sitting here below your average buy price in the second quarter that you tend to be pretty active with the buyback as we get through earnings season into third quarter?

James Stewart

Yes, I think that's right. I mean, on capital allocation, I feel like we're generating enough cash flow to execute on multiple priorities, including growth. We've done organic growth with our new fleets. We had opportunistic M&A opportunity with the assets we acquired from RSI and then we're executing on the buyback program. We think these stock prices are very attractive based on what we see in both the near-term and certainly in the long-term for the viability and profitability of the business. So I think you'll see us be pretty aggressive on executing that buyback program and we're excited that we added more capacity to that.

Tommy Moll

Great, thanks for answering me.

James Stewart

Thanks Tommy.

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Sean Meakim of JPMorgan please go ahead.

Sean Meakim

Thanks. Hi, good morning.

James Stewart

Good morning.

Sean Meakim

So maybe, if you could look a little beyond 3Q, just thinking about into year-end, we have the typical seasonality, and of course, weather is a bit hard to call, but do you see any risk of customers hitting the completion programs early, shutting down for the holidays, just given E&Ps seem more inclined to stick to their calendar budget this year? Or given your customer mix, do you see that as being less of a factor for you?

James Stewart

Yes, let me summarize this. That's a great question. I think as we sit here today, it's hard to answer that, because it varies, the weather changes a little bit every year. So at the moment, I would say, this is very hard to predict whether that's going to look like. But I would say, as the current outlook on the oil price, I would think, we’d see less of seasonal impact than we've seen in the recent years.

Sean Meakim

Okay, thank you that. And certainly very common investor concern even among frac companies with dedicated fleet models is that, as the spot market gets more challenged that there's naturally going to be bleeding of pricing pressure into those dedicated agreements. Could you maybe just talk to how you could see that unfolding, if things got more challenging in the spot market? Or towards that, you think that you'll be able to maintain that installation over the next, what could be say, two to four quarters of more difficult environment for spot-based fleets?

Greg Powell

Yes, I mean, I think Sean it would depend on how draconian things got. I mean the customer decision they have to make if this is viewed as a transitory issue in a air pocket, and James had some prepared remarks on – it's hard to predict how long that lasts or when it starts. But in a draconian scenario you're going to see some excess capacity, but the customers – the cost of changes very high. We've been working with these customers for a long period of time, the safety, the efficiency is running at a very high-level, and customers have to decide if they want to disrupt that equation.

And so far, we've been insulated from that. We've not seen a lot of competitive pressure on our dedicated agreements. And we'll just have to see how the Permian takeaway issues play out.

Sean Meakim

That's all assumed to be fair. And just one last follow-on to that if I could, I think, investors often try to get a gauge for, what do you think profitability looks like through cycle. You been able to hit this $20 million GP number earlier than you expected. Can you maybe give us a sense of how you see the business through cycle in terms of what would you envision as peak versus what do you considered normalized GP per fleet?

James Stewart

Yes, I mean, it comes down to a return profile. I mean, service intensity has gone up, so – you almost have to throw maintenance CapEx into that when you're looking at a return profile. So we're certainly not where we were in 2011, when we were saying GP per fleet north of 30. We start to see around this level in 2014 before the complex fell apart. So I'd say somewhere between 15 to 20 feels like a mid-cycle. There are certainly opportunities to give better returns given the service intensity and the amount we're spending on maintenance and CapEx.

So it feels like where we are now in the 15 and 16, to kind of low-20s, feels like a mid-cycle and then you're going to hit different peaks and troughs as the cycles go through.

Sean Meakim

Very helpful. Thank you guys.

James Stewart

Thanks Sean.

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Jud Bailey of Wells Fargo, please go ahead.

Jud Bailey

Thanks, good morning. A question if you could maybe talk a little bit about the differences. To the extent you're seeing differences between basins, there’s been a lot of talk about Marcellus. And some of your peers who were losing cruise look to the back half of the year. Could you maybe give a little bit color on what you're receiving from your customer base and kind of competitive dynamics in that area?

James Stewart

Yes, Jud, the Marcellus is kind of our home base and we got a very, very strong footprint and high-quality business there. There has been some talk of some slowdown. I mean, I don't get into talk about any particular customer, but our utilization has basically remained same, and it looks like it's going to continue like that for the rest of the year.

Jud Bailey

And you’ve said that it will continue for the rest of the year, is that what you said James?

James Stewart

Yes.

Jud Bailey

Okay. The second question, may be for you or for Greg, and you mentioned consolidation and probably the desire for consolidation in the industry. Could you talk about kind of how you think about the business in terms of as kind of market trend evolves on the proper kind of size of the business, or diversity, or how do you think about the need to kind of get a little more scale and then how big would you think the optimal size, do you think about in terms of horsepower, or do you think about it in terms of basin exposure? How do you think about ultimately growing the business and diversifying if that's important to you at all?

James Stewart

Yes, I mean, scale matters in the frac business, right? I mean, it's a fixed cost business and the more leverage you get on basin density, more densities – more density, it allows you to take some bigger swings. You can take bigger swings at R&D. Look we’ve avoided vertical integration all these years and at 1.4 million horsepower where we're heading, we still don't think it makes sense, if you get 2.5 million horsepower. I think you got some more arrows in your quiver to take some bigger swings and look at bringing some things in-house that we wouldn't look at today.

So scale matters in this business. It helps on profitability and leverage. So we're believers in consolidation. And anywhere, where we are now at 1.4 million, I mean, we started the company with 30,000-horsepower. We thought getting to a million was a big milestone and we look around and the landscape at a million is fairly crowded, right? And everybody has been recapitalized. So we definitely think there needs to be consolidation north of 2 million horsepower seems like a sweet spot, and it accomplishes some of those scale benefits, I mentioned.

Jud Bailey

Perfect. Thanks for that color. And my last one, if I could slip in. You mentioned local sand as the deflationary pressure, things help pricing side for you guys relative to your customers. I imagine labor rate has increased. Are you seeing any other areas, where you can kind of reduce cost that you can pass through to customer other than local sand?

Greg Powell

You know, labor has got some inflationary pressure, trucking has got inflationary pressure, sand, I think, we're going over the precipice of starting to see some excess capacity in the market, because the northern mines are hitting on all cylinders and the local mine more supplies coming online. So I think sand will get more favorable. The biggest opportunity for us and our customers that we're chipping away out every day that's mutually beneficial is efficiency. So how can we get more pump time on the assets and customers benefited by that, by reducing their spread costs and getting their production online faster and we benefit as the time of material billing business.

So that's really been our emphasis, Jud.

Jud Bailey

Okay, great. I’ll turn it back. Thanks.

Greg Powell

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is coming from Connor Lynagh of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Connor Lynagh

Yes thanks. Good morning.

James Stewart

Good morning Connor.

Greg Powell

Hi Connor.

Connor Lynagh

If we could just stay with the sand sourcing for a minute, so I was interested to hear that you are almost a 100% local on the Permian. Have you seen that yet start translate into price break elsewhere as the Northern White mines see lower utilization or is that not impacted anything yet?

James Stewart

Yes, I think we're starting to see – I mean just like our business has some seasonality in the first and the fourth quarter, so does the sand business. So I think those mines are hitting on all cylinders and their production rates are up. And at the same time, we've seen a lot more – I don't know what the tonnage number is in the Permian that were up to, but its substantial compared to where we were in January. So the combination of local mines coming online, northern mines are heading on all cylinders it certainly seems to be putting some excess supply in the market just over the last few weeks. So I'm optimistic the last kind of year has been a grind on sand availability and pricing and transitory issues. And I think, we're just starting to see some light on some deflation opportunities.

Connor Lynagh

Got it. If we could turn to the other basins, so obviously, we've talked about the Permian and the Marcellus, have you seen any indications of upticks in demand in the Bakken and Eagle Ford, I think, you've alluded to this in your prepared remarks, but if you can expand on that a little bit?

James Stewart

Yes, I mean, we are seeing some increases in the Bakken. We have a couple of customers there that we work with are increasing as they go through the year. They’ve changed the current oil price level and the takeaway is going to cut the differential there, quite a bit, so there is lot more economic than it’s been in the past.

And in the Eagle Ford, we've got some activity in the Eagle Ford and we're seeing some upticks in that. And people can provide the way, I think, they can use capital to the Eagle Ford or the Bakken, if this takeaway thing materializes some form or fashion.

Connor Lynagh

How would that work for you guys, if you were looking to relocate capacity elsewhere?

Greg Powell

Well, I don't think our customers are going to slow down. I mean, James mentioned that, we work for – you guys know the customer base we work for. Its majors and larger independents and they feel good about their secured pipe. We do have the ability to move fleets very quickly. We’ve got national footprint, we've done it. But I don't anticipate our customer discussions, we'll move it, but should there be some overcapacity in the Permian from some other operators to free up some frac to the extent reallocated basins would be constructive, or if we had some additional fleets in the future.

Connor Lynagh

Got it, thanks a lot.

Greg Powell

Thanks Connor.

Scott Gruber

Yes, good morning gentlemen.

James Stewart

Hi Scott. Good morning.

Scott Gruber

James, I want to ask one question on the fire on the fleet during the quarter. Can you just provide some color on what actions have been taken to mitigate the risk of fire on another fleets, in particularly the pumps working down in Texas?

James Stewart

Yes that’s an ongoing risk, especially in a summer time in the Permian. But we had already taken a lot of actions and we continue to take actions and try to put some protection around different hydraulic hoses, fire suppression, more fire suppression on-site, all those kinds of things. We have an ongoing, long list of that, training of our personnel, how to handle that situation, which they handled in an exemplary fashion on that particular one. So that's kind of a long list of things. It's not kind of one cure for all of that because you got so many different pieces of equipment out there.

Greg Powell

Yes Scott and I just want to clarify there’s nothing we’ve disclosed through that we’ve found an investigation that points us any type of equipment that Keane runs. So this is a risk that's prevalent in the industry. We take it very seriously on training and mitigation. And we've got a lot of big root-cause investigation, a series of projects going on in the further mitigation. But there is nothing that points to a specific piece of equipment or any risk profile in the company.

Scott Gruber

Got it. Just wanted to clarify that. And then the point of clarification, which I think will be good for all the listeners. You are talking about the Marcellus previously, there is lot of market rambling about pricing in Northeast during the quarter. Greg you mentioned that pricing in the book was rock-solid. So just clarifying that point, does that mean that based upon what today and obviously things can change, but based on what today, does that mean that there is basically no risk to pricing rolling lower and dedicated agreement to North East and they have a limited impact on 3Q, both may reveal itself more in 4Q?

Greg Powell

Yes, I mean, the pricing isn't basin specific as these assets are so mobile. So there is temporary dislocation from time to time, but it sorts itself out. I would say the risk and opportunities in all of these basins are different, in the Permian there’s the takeaway, in the Marcellus they don’t have same benefit of the WTI, right. So if budgets were to exhaust it could be somewhere over capacity. Where with see things today, we're maintaining utilization and our profitability. So we don't see or tone of risk on the horizon in the near term. But it's a dynamic business and all the customers are making their own economic decisions. So we always keep an eye on those things.

Scott Gruber

So just based upon kind of what's in the agreement Northeast today and assuming no seasonality as things kind of progress, as they are kind of go-forward into 4Q with the provability on the Marcellus/Utica book basically the same 4Q on 3Q?

Greg Powell

Yes that’s the same across the whole company.

Scott Gruber

Got you. Great, thanks for the color.

Greg Powell

Yes thanks Scott.

Vaib Vaishnav

Hey good morning gentlemen. Just wanted to speak about or RFI deal. If you could provide any color around how those assets were maintained? You spoke about they were well-maintained. But just like, how much life left? Are they working or is this a new incremental fleet that you're talking about?

James Stewart

Yes, so thanks for asking. So our site is a high quality chemical company that over the years have gotten into frac business. And at this point, viewed as non-core and thought it would be a better home with bigger frac company. So that's how we sourced the deal. The assets were working in the North Eagle Ford out of basin Bryan, Texas and then you had a couple of compound crew scattered in South and West Texas. I would say the utilization rate is fairly low. They were kind of working between different spot customers. So this is the consolidation play. The assets we are working. The assets are kind of four to five years old, so there's plenty useful life left on them. We inspected on them like we doing due diligence. They were well maintained, they kept their components fresh.

And so for us this is an asset deal we’re not picking up that work in North Eagle Ford we’re moving the assets for the three pieces we described. Some to replace the damaged assets, some to go into the maintenance rotation, and ultimately one incremental feet. We’ll get those fleets, harmonize with Keen which we’re working on now. We just closed the deal last week, so we’re moving on them and branding them and harmonizing some of the operating systems and then they’ll be deployed.

Vaib Vaishnav

Thank you. Switching to electric fleets. Just want to get your thoughts on how you view electric fleet? How viable that technology is? And your thoughts on the market?

Greg Powell

Yes, we study all types of different surface technology. I think electric fleets are interesting, but from a return from a return profile, it's much higher entry point. So I don't think it's something we are actively chasing, I think we will keep an eye on it. There's pockets of it. I think it'll be a niche application that's contingent upon the savings, the arbitrage between oil and gas. And we've studied it, we'll keep an eye, but we don’t necessarily see it is a return profile as something we're going to go after aggressively and be a first mover on.

Vaib Vaishnav

Got it. And one last question for me. Just on CapEx. Any change from – in CapEx from either the fleet that's burned or from RSI fleet?

Greg Powell

No, the CapEx plan is the same, as we communicated back in January. It's on track. Maintenance CapEx is on track. And the growth that overlays that for the three new fleets. So everything is on plan. One other interesting point on the RSI deal at $35 million, $34.6 million, it's about 400-horsepower. We mentioned we have insurance coverage have replacement value and expect it proceeds in the quarter that will be roughly 50% of the purchase price and we expect to recover from insurance proceeds. The accounting will be a little bit different, it will go through income statement and other income. But on a cash basis, it kind of dilutes that purchase price from 400-horsepower almost to 200-horsepower. So it increases the value on that deal.

Vaib Vaishnav

Great, that’s all from me thank you.

James Stewart

Thanks.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is coming from Michael LaMotte of Guggenheim please go ahead.

Michael LaMotte

Thanks good morning guys. Greg, if I could clarify the guidance quickly, with fleet 28 starting in July. You talked about 27 for the quarter. Is that really just being conservative or is there some cushion there on the efficiency? And I'm really asking more from the perspective of the customer and the hassle any urgency. Have you noticed any sort of lagging up in urgency that might impact your efficiency?

Greg Powell

Yes, I mean, the difference between 27 and 28 is merely our ability to get the damaged fleet back to work. On the 27, we're not seeing any change in urgency or efficiency. Second quarter was off-the-charts quarter for us as far as efficiency. We – on an annual stages, we've said 1,400 stages per fleet is the number we have been running. We thought that was pretty good efficiency in the second quarter it was north of 1,500 so second quarter was strong, second quarter and third quarter was usually, the warehouse, when you don't have seasonality. But there is nothing in that guidance as efficiency follow up for a white space. There is just one fleet until we get that other fleet back on its feet.

Michael LaMotte

Okay, great and thank you. And then on the CVR payments on RockPile, are they cleaned up now?

James Stewart

Everything is cleaned up now. We went through the income statement in the first quarter, we included it at the end of the first quarter and the cash went out in early April. So it was a cash event in the second quarter and income event in the first quarter and it's all cleaned up.

Michael LaMotte

Okay, great. And then James, I know you can't get too specific on the strategic priorities, but if you could maybe provide some rough color as to what your priorities are going to be now, in your new role?

James Stewart

Yes, its good question Michael, great thanks for asking that. But it's going to allow us -- we have a chance to bring in Robert, who is a well-known Senior Manager in this business and as we have grown the company and have a chance to bolster management, we've continued to do that. So it allow me to be a lot more strategic and we continue to indicate that we are big believers in consolidation, hope that we can move that forward and execute some of that faster.

Michael LaMotte

The M&A and technology, is that something that you're going to be focused on?

James Stewart

Technology is a big one too. I mean, we've got projects running on the surface technology, down-hold fluid technology, cementing technology, all of those things. A lot of stuff in the works on that as we continue to grow.

James Stewart

Michael, we're not going to let him out of his sales role.

Michael LaMotte

Alright, congratulations, again on Robert, look forward to him, when he gets onboard.

James Stewart

Thanks Michael.

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Daniel Boyd of BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Daniel Boyd

Hi good morning guys. Hey Greg I just wanted to follow-up on the CapEx question. Can you maybe give us some thoughts around where the run rate is for maintenance CapEx? And particularly, as we kind of think about 2019, if we try and book end it with two scenarios, and sort of one, where the market stays as strong as it is today and as you expect it to continue; and the other in a scenario where all of your fleets continue to work so maybe pricing isn't attractive as new-build. So where can be go on a low-end next year if we were just at a maintenance level, but everything is working?

Greg Powell

Yes so the fleets – the maintenance CapEx is kind of agnostic to price. The fleets work and the hours run up and the components have to be replaced. So we've been pretty locked in at four million a fleet per year for almost two years now. We dialed that number in and we feel good about that. We got some run year fleet simulators to run out the service intensity and predict when we need components and that's how we do our supply chain planning for components.

So the four million per fleet is a variable number. So it's not driven by price, it’s driven by activity. So however many fleets are working, times four million is your maintenance CapEx number and then any growth projects just layer on top of that. But there’s no growth projects in the queue as we sit here today.

So 29 fleet times four assuming full utilization as your baseline and you can do sensitivities off of that.

Daniel Boyd

Great. That was very strong cash flow even if we had draconian pricing come in.

Greg Powell

Correct.

Daniel Boyd

Exactly. Just one on pricing, I know you have all your dedicated fleets, can you just remind us on when you have price openers in those? And have you had any price discussions over the past let’s call it 45 days when people really talked about the weakness where that gives you confidence that your dedicated fleets will maintain strong pricing?

Greg Powell

Yes so pricing most of them are quarterly re-openers and they’re on a rolling basis, not fiscal. And the only data point I can give you is, you saw our profitability we delivered in the second quarter and what we guided in the third. So that leads to relative insulation on those pricing discussions. As James mentioned in his remarks, so far we see the business is very constructive. Our customer relationships is very sticky. They like the service we are delivering and the efficiency. And as a result, we have not really seen any cracks in that today.

Daniel Boyd

Thanks.

Greg Powell

Thanks Dan.

Thank you. At this time I would like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Stewart for closing comments.

James Stewart

Thank you. And thank you once again for joining us on our call this morning. We’re pleased with our results for the second quarter, and remain confident in the future of our business and look forward to updating you again soon. Have a great day.

