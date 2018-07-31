South State Corporation (SSB) CEO Robert Hill on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jim Mabry - EVP, IR

Robert Hill - CEO

John Pollok - CFO and COO

Analysts

Stephen Scouten - Sandler O Neill

Jennifer Demba - SunTrust

Christopher Marinac - FIG Partners

Nancy Bush - NAB Research

Blair Brantley - Brean Capital

Thank you for calling in today to the South State Corporation Earnings Conference Call. Before beginning, I want to remind listeners that the discussion contains forward-looking statements regarding our financial condition and results. Please refer to slide number two for cautions regarding forward-looking statements and discussion regarding the use of non-GAAP measures.

I would now like to introduce Robert Hill, our Chief Executive Officer who will begin the call.

Robert Hill

Good morning and thank you for joining us. Before discussing the financial results for the second quarter of 2018, I would like to comment on our recently announced organizational changes. The greatest strength we have at South State is our tremendous depth of leadership. We have seen substantial growth over the past decade and achieved strong financial performance and shareholder returns during this period. These leadership changes come as we focus on the next chapter for South State.

The management moves we recently made position us well for the long term by realigning parts of the reporting structure and transitioning critical leadership roles to our next generation of leaders. We focus considerable attention on maintaining and improving our culture. A part of that effort seeks to emphasize the development of talent. The strength and depth of our team was evident with these recent leadership changes, coming from very experienced individuals and all within the company. People drive the numbers in our company and we are fortunate to have great people.

Turning to the financial results, net income for the second quarter was $40.5 million or $1.09 per diluted share. This represents a return on average assets and return on average tangible equity of 1.12% and 13.79% respectively. Adjusted for merger related expenses, earnings were $52.7 million or $1.43 per share. This represents a return on average assets of 1.45% and return on average tangible equity of 17.68%.

As we continue with the integration of Park Sterling, the company was able to generate annualized net loan growth for the quarter of over 7%. The legacy Park Sterling markets were among the most productive markets in the bank and customer retention in these markets has been very high.

Additionally, during the quarter, we added strength to the team with a number of key hirers in commercial, wealth, Private banking and mortgage. The quality we are seeing in our loan growth is also strong. Commercial banking and consumer banking both experienced good growth this quarter. While we saw our commercial real estate to risk based capital decline to 218% of capital.

We will continue to experience churn in the loan portfolio and begin to be impacted by Durbin this quarter. While this creates some short term earnings headwinds, our balance sheet kind of level and markets have us well positioned for the future.

Our board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, $0.01 higher than last quarter, payable to shareholders of record as of August 17, 2018.

I will now turn the call over to John Pollok for more detail on the financial performance for the quarter.

John Pollok

Thank you, Robert. On slide number four, you can see the $600,000 increase in net interest income length quarter to $129.6 million and the 8 basis points of contraction in our net interest margins.

Interest earning asset yields were up 2 basis points with the acquired loan yield expanding 7 basis points and the non acquired loan yield advancing 5 basis points.

Slide number five shows the acquired loan book representing a little less than 30% of interest-earning assets this quarter compared to 32% last quarter and the non-acquired loan portfolio now representing over 55% of interest-earning assets.

While both portfolios yields expanded, this change of mix resulted in a one basis point decline in the overall loan yield. Our interest-bearing liability cost increased 14 basis points to 55 basis points this quarter, reflective of higher rates offered due to the recent Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Our overall cost of funds increased only nine basis points to a modest 40 basis points. As our average non-interest-bearing deposits increased $129 million this quarter and we continued to reduce borrowed money and brokered deposits acquired in the Park Sterling merger. At quarter end, customer deposits represented 96% of our total funding.

Turning to slide number six, you can see the impact of purchase accounting accretion enhancing the contractual yield on, on our acquired loan portfolio, as well as the remaining discount to be accreted in future periods.

Slide number seven shows a $2.4 million reduction in non-interest income, excluding security gains and losses linked quarter. The reduction is primarily related to a $1.6 million lower mortgage banking income and $800,000 less than acquired loan recoveries.

As a reminder during the second half of this year, we anticipate lower interchange income of approximately $8.5 million due to the impact of the Durbin amendment. Our adjusted efficiency ratio decreased linked quarter from 60% to 57.3% as shown on slide number eight.

During the quarter, we achieved additional cost saves, after having complete systems conversion in branch closing. Noninterest expenses, excluding merger cost declined $5.8 million to $96.4 million for the quarter.

While we should see modest additional cost saves in the third quarter, we expect next quarter's overall run rate to be comparable to this quarters number.

Slide number nine shows the adjusted earnings per share of a $1.43 for the quarter bringing the year-to-date total to $2.82. This year-to-date adjusted EPS represents a 21% increase from the first half of 2017.

On slide number 10, you can see our tangible book value increase $0.59 to $34.64 per share, which includes the impact from the revaluation of the Park Sterling initial day one fair value estimates.

Thank you, John. We are excited about the rest of this year and our plans for 2019. Our strong and growing team and our recent organizational changes put us in a good position to increase market share and generate attractive financial results over the long term.

This concludes our prepared remarks. So I would like to ask the operator to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Stephen Scouten

A question for you first if I could around loan growth. I'm curious how much of that came from the consumer real estate sector this quarter, and I know it was about $29 million last quarter. And also curious about how much runoff is still to come from that SNCC book and the builder finance book if you could give us an update there?

John Pollok

John Pollok

Stephen, this is John. I’ll start. So I think the last part of your question on the SNCC book that's complete that we have roughly about $50 million more in the builder finance book and then on the consumer real estate, so if you look at the overall growth on that, in total consumer real estate this would include equity lines. We were up about $84 million linked quarter.

Robert Hill

Stephen, this is Robert. Just to give you I guess a broader loan growth picture overall Production in the second quarter was about the same as it was in the first quarter, don't real differences, kind of some of the churn that we’ve talked about. But if you look by categories, CRE was basically flat. The consumer real estate book was up about 10% commercial owner-occupied up about [13 and C&I] up about 9%.

And from a productivity level, consumer commercial CRE is about a third, a third, a third and we feel pretty good about the balance.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, good that’s helpful. And then maybe thinking about the NIM for a second, and just some of the pressure you saw on deposit cost this quarter. I know you mentioned last quarter you guys were going to get a little more aggressive on core deposit pricing just to do some of the remixing that you completed this quarter, is that, did that cause that quarter over quarter [move in each] spring deposit cost which I think was 15 basis points if I'm not mistaken to be a little more elevated this quarter and should that abate somewhat or is this kind of the new run rate of what we might see on deposit cost when we have a fed hike in the quarter.

John Pollok

Hey this is John, I’ll start. I’d say a few things. I think first is your overall -- our cost of funds. When you look at is 40 basis points, so it’s still relatively mild. As we talked last quarter on really the remixing is, if you look at the Park Sterling transaction and then you look at the GBT transaction, between those two companies there was over $500 million between Federal Home Loan Bank advances and brokered deposits. And so our view, I think as we said last quarter is we’d rather fund our bank with core deposits from customers. We saw an opportunity there to get more aggressive. We feel like there's two more rate hikes coming, so you don’t want to be too far behind on that, so felt like clearly that, that looks like that's gonna happen,

And clearly when you look at it, say we’re 96% funded with deposits. So I think our view in general deposits, we were very good at generating them. Clearly you can see it in the noninterest DDA growth. When we think of betas, we think of noninterest DDA growth in there too. We also think of wholesale borrowing cost in there too as we look at it. And so it's, I think it's a combination of things. I think it’s a combination of remixing the two balance sheets that we got and clearly seeing where rates are going.

Robert Hill

Stephen, Robert in to just add on. I mean we have always felt that we create the most value by doing creating loans and deposits and relationships in our footprint. And certainly while we saw more deposit competition over the last few months it was not all bad. We felt like that we had, kind of lagged the first few moves in that with our customer base certainly won't we want to protect that and pass along some of that to them and we thought this was the right timing to be able to do that, especially with the additional rate hikes coming. We felt like we were getting to the end of the balance sheet remix and had gotten rid of the majority or all of really the wholesale borrowings that were kind of just very clean in terms of our balance sheet leverage today. And, but we continue to see good customer activity, and we’ve opened about 30,000 checking accounts so far this year and [that obviously] on a good run rate.

So clearly deposit pressures, they got in our balance sheet, kind of remixed and also want to get a little bit ahead of the curve.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, so if we saw 60% beta on those interest bearing deposit cost this quarter, I mean would you think that would be tracked in the 40% to 50% range in the near term, or is this 60% level just as a function of some of the lags in the incremental rate hikes you are talking about, the more likely your expected run rate from here?

Robert Hill

Robert Hill

I think it’s early in the quarter to tell.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, fair enough. And then one just clarifying question, John when you said expenses kind of similar to this number in 3Q, is it -- are you referencing kind of to the 96.4 million, if we exclude the one-time charges is that the number to think about?

John Pollok

John Pollok

Right.

Stephen Scouten

Thanks guys, I appreciate the color.

Jennifer Demba

Robert Hill

Thanks, Stephen.

And then my second question is on M&A interests, now that you’ve [brought] converted Park Sterling? Thanks.

Robert Hill

Thank you Jennifer for your questions. First on – on loan growth, well I would see the production levels were really good and have -- but it's been unusual. The production in the first quarter, we didn't have, I think we had 2% loan growth in Q1 with 7% in Q2 and the productivity during both of those quarters was pretty much the same.

So it’s a little bit hard to predict. So I think 2% is probably on the low side, 7% is probably on the higher side and between now and the end of the year, we still like the majority of that remixing will kind of take place.

So while, I think as we move into 2019, would just be on much more consistent footings in terms of our overall loan growth projection, which typically have been more in the high single digit range. So anything else on that?

Jennifer Demba

No, that's great. Thank you.

Robert Hill

Robert Hill

The -- on the M&A front, what I would say, kind of overall M&A deposits let me just kind of step back overall for a minute, is the conversion went really well. We had 99% retention on the -- of the customer base overall and we've had good productivity. I know it’s Stephen's question, but North Carolina last quarter had loan growth of around 8%, South Carolina have loan growth of around 10%. So overall, the Park Sterling related markets feel really really good. We want to get these all changes behind us. You can see some of those, there’s -- the current executive is going to be with us a while, but we want to get that new or changed. Go ahead and get that in place an really now our decks were very clear. We've had more inbound opportunities in the last month than we’ve seen in a while, so we certainly are very much had the capability on the M&A front. There are more conversations taking place today than there were maybe three to six months ago.

And I’d say our whole focus has shifted. The last three years it is been how do you prepare and get past in [Indiscernible]? How do you help pay for that? And how do you integrate Park Sterling and we did some major technology updates in Q1. So that has really been our focus. Now our focus is really back to basic blocking and tackling, how do we get more efficient and productive, how do we leverage the capital that we are generating at a higher rate, how do we continue that talent and how do we look at expanding our franchise.

Jennifer Demba

Thank you very much.

Just wanted to go back real quick on the expenses. So if we -- I think you said the third quarter should be around the 96 or so million and then beyond that, I mean should we just assume a normal growth rate, or do you have any planned investments or initiatives that may cause some pressure on that – on kind of the normal pace?

John Pollok

John Pollok

Hey, well I’ll start. This is John, as we do every year we’re kind of entering into our budget season for next year, so kind of really everything is on the table just like we do every year. So we’re going to begin to evaluate that. The dust really kind of settles next quarter, right. We got – you see the Durbin in the number, you'll see our expense run rate and so kind of get in the forecasting. I think, as we get towards the end of the year, we’ll begin to share more detail exactly how that works.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, all right. And then see Robert one for you. I think last call you'd mentioned having around a billion or so of CRE capacity, but you also kind of talked about the areas you are watching closely. So I think you also mentioned limited CRE growth this quarter, so I'd be curious to get any updates, updated thoughts on CRE in the current environment. Thanks.

Robert Hill

Robert Hill

So I think are our CRE pipeline continues to be overall very good. We continue to seek churn, I think is kind of, that counterpoint in the cycle. You certainly seen a lot of hospitality construction multifamily construction in our marketplace over the last few years. Some of that certainly we've done. You’ve seen that begin to go to the permanent market, and which is really appropriate. We tend to do kind of construction mini perm and then step out on the longer-term fixed rate stuff. So, it feels to me kind of like the natural cycle for CRE that if is grown a lot right now I think there would be probably some questions and obviously we have some of the Park Sterling churn.

But I think the good thing for us is the pipeline in that category continues to look good. We certainly not shut it down. We have some really good borrowers. We've some great projects. I was with one last week, great opportunities there. And we still have -- now it's about a [$1.2 billion] in overall CRE dry powder, because our CRE risk base came down to 218% of capital. So it's something we've been very disciplined around. We've used very carefully on key relationships, but we have a lot of dry powder there and we think actually some of the better opportunities are coming because there are a lot of banks that are full in that area.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you very much, guys.

Thanks, guys. Just a follow-up on loan pricing, the change in yields we saw in this quarter more reflective of mix shift as you were mentioning early Robert, John or is also part of sort of how you're looking at new business opportunities in the Carolinas and just sort of types of business you're pursuing?

Robert Hill

Robert Hill

I'd say – let me just kind of macro. I think, John, can give you maybe more color on these segments, but from a macro perspective what we're seeing is nice increases in loan yields. So there are certainly were some remixing. We certainly had some of the CRE roll-off. We had some heavier 1-4 family growth this quarter, but our C&I yields – our owner-occupied CRE, which were a lot of part of our growth – big part of our growth this quarter were really good and we've continued to see step up. So beginning of the year, we were -- new production was coming on slightly above four. Now it's coming on in more like the 440 range. So we're continuing to see improved yields on our new and renewed loans.

John Pollok

Chris, what I would add in the mortgage space as you've seen with us our history is as fees go down, refinances go away, fixed rates go up. We are big believers in the ARM business on balance sheet when the deals get to this place. So when you're doing more three ones and five ones and seven ones, we like that product, we found that product churns pretty nicely. If you look in the construction and land development book you saw pretty nice decrease there. The majority of that was construction loans going permanent, some of them going into the secondary market, some of them have the – keeping that ARM option on balance sheets, so we clearly seen some consumer growth and that's kind of muted the overall yield increase in our portfolio right now, but we like that business, clearly there's lots of tentacles from that mortgage business on the deposit side of those new relationships that we're bringing in.

Robert Hill

So just to give you a little color, so John said the mortgage piece is muted the overall loan yield some. So if you just look at the commercial segment alone, the loan yields there closer to 4.5.

Christopher Marinac

That's great, guys. That's very helpful. Thank you for all that background. And just a follow-up, as you continue to generate capital as strongly as you are, where does dividends and general return of capital kind of fall into your mix? Or should we really just think that you would redeployed through organic growth and select acquisitions only?

John Pollok

John Pollok

Well, I think our initial thought was that we wanted to kind of to get back -- earn back the TBV dilution we took from the Park deal. Obviously you saw a slight increase in our dividend this quarter, but we want to get through the expense save, get the expense saves out of the Park run rate. We want to earn back the dilution that we took as quickly as we possibly could to get our TBV number moving back in the right direction. You saw that certainly make good strides this quarter. And so now we're having a lot of discussions with the board on overall capital allocation, and I think that would – I don't think anything is really off the table there, but obviously our primary goal would be to try to find ways to leverage that and generate nice returns off of it and be that through organic means or M&A means, but dividends have always been an important part of our story and I think will continue to be.

Christopher Marinac

Great, Robert. Thank you very much. I appreciate it.

Good morning, gentlemen. How are you?

Nancy Bush

Question, sort of bigger picture M&A question, I mean, I think when we look at the Southeast, there is the most churn going on in this region of probably anywhere in country and it sometimes easy to lose track of all the deals that are in process. So if you could just sort of step back and tell us how you have been impacted by all the consolidation is going on, what have been the opportunities? What have you had to respond to most immediately et cetera?

Robert Hill

Robert Hill

Nancy, this is Robert. I'll start. I wouldn't say there's really been a significant impact, I mean, the markets that we operate in if you look at the share of where those banks have acquired there's not as much overlap. And where there is there are typically small market share and a larger market. And so, I wouldn't say that there's really been an impact. I mean, we typically compete with Wells Fargo, Bank America, BB&T, those are the -- SunTrust, I mean, that's how we really compete against. The new names in the market that have come in or consolidated they are typically low share in the markets where we are and we really don't run into them alive, it's mostly us versus the large banks.

Nancy Bush

Okay.

Robert Hill

So I would say in terms of strategy to your kind of strategy question, kind of no different. This is kind of what we've been doing here for 25 years in terms of our focus, our recruitment efforts. I think if you look at our recruitment efforts this quarter, we have really added some nice people and they all came from the larger banks, so that's where we recruit from and that's where we tend to compete our business.

Nancy Bush

Okay. When you look at the competition, particularly the deposit competition that's going on in Atlanta right now, do you have any particular thoughts about that – about expanding your presence in Atlanta? I mean, are you concerned about over competition there right now? Do you still place that as sort of a high value market et cetera?

John Pollok

John Pollok

I think we're primarily focused on are the large metro markets where we currently operate. That's our number one priority. So if you kind of go through the list, clearly Charlotte is the top of that list. We're number five in share. We've made a major investment there. We've just added additional talent. We got a really good branch infrastructure there. We can be successful in all four lines of business. We're in the early innings there. And we've been there for a decade, but we're in the early innings. I'd say second, Richmond and Raleigh, both tremendous potential. I was in Raleigh just a few weeks ago, making some calls with our bankers, I think our opportunity there is very strong and will be in Richmond in a couple weeks, same opportunity there. And then Charleston and Greenville, that whole [Indiscernible] corridor really from the outskirts of Atlanta where we really pick up, the Charlotte, is a major growth corridor that we have a really dominant presence in.

So I think our focus, Nancy, tends to be on those markets. And I think Atlanta is a great market. I think there's certainly niches that you would have to find to be able to compete in, to be compete successfully because you're never going to be a top five player in that market. There's just no way to get there. But our focus is really not there today. Our focus is really the opportunities we have in front of us and in places like Greenville and Charlotte and Richmond and Raleigh.

Nancy Bush

My second question was just to be on the whole issue of loan paydowns, which has been I think more exaggerated in the second quarter than anybody expected. And could you give us your perspective on that? I mean is this sort of normal or natural interface of coming rate increases and do you expect this to be a condition that goes on?

Robert Hill

Robert Hill

Nancy, its probably not the popular answer. I see it is healthy. I see it is a natural part of the cycle and because most of those big chunky paydowns are coming in CRE, and we saw a tremendous amount of 1-4 family. We saw a tremendous amount of hospitality. We've seen a tremendous amount even back of CRE construction. And so you – and you see a lot of banks at 300 plus in terms of leverage and the capital. So that is clearly been a growth play for a lot of banks. So I tend to think that has slowed as rates have moved up, those projects don't work quite as well. And then there's just been an abundance of it.

So, I think on there seems to be a little bit of a pause in those sectors. And I think now those projects are being completed, leased up and moved to insurance companies or more permanent markets. I see that as a healthy part. Now the part that we did not see for a long time was really business investment and operating companies and our C&I growth was up 9% this year -- this quarter. So -- and our owner-occupied was up I think double digits. So those components were the ones that I feel really much better about then, so that mean, overall loan growth, that I think is that a much healthier balance than we've seen over the last couple years.

Nancy Bush

All right. Thank you very much.

Good morning, everyone. Most of my questions have asked and answered. Just want to touch on fee income, just kind of update in terms of penetration with your treasury capital markets platform and also some real thoughts on mortgage?

John Pollok

John Pollok

Blair, this is John. I'll start. On capital markets, I really feel like we're beginning to get some traction. We've really kind of moved upscale from what in terms of loan size or what Park Sterling was doing in the past. They had a tendency to do smaller loans and focus their capital markets efforts there. As we move more into this middle-market business, you mentioned treasury, we're clearly looking at larger deals and so we see a lot of opportunity around the capital markets piece there. On the treasury side, we've gotten through the conversion. I feel really good about that. We're really starting to get some traction there, really starting to see some very very nice wins on the treasury side.

I think our outlook on mortgage, more on balance sheet. Like I've mentioned earlier, we like the threes and the fives and the sevens one ARM. We really like their owner-occupied construction business. We find that get you a checking account and that's one of the reasons we do mortgages. It's another way for us to get more core funding, but we seeing more of it going on balance sheet in terms of the mortgage business going forward. Our purchase business now is about 85%. So with those rates going up really is there's not that much refinance opportunity there.

Robert Hill

This is Robert. My comments just to follow-up would be. I think as treasury is obviously a component, but it's really our whole commercial platform has been rebuilt over the last year. We're now bringing in some really good talent in that commercial middle-market space. That feels great. On the treasury side our technology is now on par. It's very good. We've got a lot of people own. Our old systems still. We converted all the Park customers over. They were on their system. We kept that system. But that's been integrated. All the South State customers have not been and will be integrated between now and in the end of the year. But I think you take the treasury platform, the additional talent, the capital markets piece and we're seeing really nice success in pipeline in all those areas.

Blair Brantley

Great. Thanks. And then just one follow-up. Obviously with Durbin kicking in, it's going to impacts fee income overall. I mean, any view on when that could be kind of earn back you think relative to kind of the Q2 or Q1 kind of run rate?

Robert Hill

Robert Hill

It's going to take a while. I mean, it's obviously a fair numbers, its going to take a while. The good news I think is we're seeing a core account growth, we're seeing people come in, open, checking accounts. We're on pace to do 95 million debit card swipes this year. I don't think there's many banks our size that are going to be able to do that, but Blair it's going to take a while to get that fee income number back up.

Blair Brantley

Okay, great. Thanks guys.

Hey, guys. One follow-up question. Can you talk little bit about how you think about the balance sheet mix, obviously securities were down on an end to period basis. And I'm just kind of wondering how you think about the ability to grow deposits from here to manage the loan growth or if we might see this securities book kind of shrink down to fund some of that loan growth? Thanks a lot.

John Pollok

John Pollok

This is John. I think you could see that in the short term. We’ve typically if you look at total assets over our history we’ve been in the 8% to 12% range of total assets. It’s been a long time since we’ve been down to 8. I think we will begin to see deposits grow more. We clearly have some seasonality in the second quarter and it something we’re going to be very very focused on as we move forward.

Stephen Scouten

Perfect. Very helpful. Thanks John.

