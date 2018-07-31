Shire PLC (SHPG) CEO Flemming Ornskov on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Christoph Brackmann - Head of Investor Relations

Flemming Ornskov - Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Dittrich - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ronny Gal - Sanford Bernstein

Richard Parkes - Deutsche Bank

Annabel Eva Samimy - Stifel

Rebekah Harper - Credit Suisse

David Steinberg - Jefferies

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald

Welcome to Shire's Q2 2018 Results Conference Call. I'll now hand the floor to our first speaker Christoph Brackmann, Head of IR for Shire.

Christoph Brackmann

Hello and welcome. Thank you for joining us to discuss our 2018 second quarter results, which were issued earlier today. You should have received our press release and can view this presentation on Shire's website. For those not able to view the webcast, you can find the relevant slides on the Presentations and Webcast page of shire.com. Our speakers today are Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Flemming Ornskov; and Thomas Dittrich, Shire's Chief Financial Officer. Please note that we’re also joined by our Financial Advisor, Martin Weltman from Citibank.

Before we begin, please refer to Slide 2 of our presentation, which provides information about certain statements to be made today that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws, including those regarding our strategic plans, development programs, and future financial results. Statements made during this call that are not historical statements will be forward-looking statements and if such, will be subject to risk and uncertainties, which if they materialize, could materially affect our results.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Additional information regarding these factors appears in our SEC filings. Following our presentation, we will also open up the call to Q&A. We request that you ask only a maximum of two questions.

As you are aware, Shire is currently in an offer period as defined under the U.K. Takeover Code. Due to restrictions under the Takeover Code, you will understand that we are limited in what additional information we can provide. I would ask you limit questions to Shire’s current operations and performance.

I will now hand the presentation over to Flemming. Please turn to Slide 3.

Flemming Ornskov

Thank you, Christoph, and hello, everyone. We're pleased to share with you our second quarter results that once again demonstrate Shire's strong execution against key priorities. Now, turning to the results, I will share an overall business update and then Thomas will give you and go through the financial data. So, please now turn to Slide 4.

We will focus on key areas of which there are three today. First, we will review our continued commercial execution, which generate a product sales growth of 6%, despite the entry of generic competition through Lialda. Similar to the first quarter, immunology, recently launched products, and international expansion continues to drive our growth.

Second, we’re actively progressing our pipeline with 16 programs in Phase 3 and 7 in registration. Lanadelumab registrations are progressing well in the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Australia with the U.S. PDUFA date coming up at the end of August. Finally, I would like to highlight several key events in the quarter. As your aware, our board reached an agreement with Takeda on the terms of a recommended offer for Shire.

The closing is expected in the first half of 2019, subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of regulatory clearances and approval by the shareholders of both companies. We also received approval from state-of-the-art Covington plasma manufacturing site. In addition, the divestment of our oncology business is on track to close in the third quarter of this year.

Please now turn to Slide 5. In the second quarter, we delivered 6% year-over-year growth with product sales reaching $3.8 billion. Product sales growth was 4% at constant exchange rates. Including royalties and other revenues, our total revenues were $3.9 billion for the quarter, reflecting a 5% growth. This is a good performance, especially when you consider this growth was achieved despite the entry of generic competition through Lialda that occurred during the second half of 2017.

Non-GAAP earnings per share grew 4% versus last year and non-GAAP free cash flow was approximately $750 million. Thomas will provide further details on our financial performance later in this presentation.

So, now please turn to Slide number 6. I would like to discuss our three areas of growth. First, our Immunology franchise delivered 13% year-over-year product sales growth fueled by those strong performances of our immunoglobulin business. Second, our recently launched brands contributed over $600 million in product sales in the quarter, up 67% versus the prior year and continues to build positive momentum as we launch them in additional markets. Finally, we delivered solid 12% growth in international markets, due to volume demand growth and a benefit from foreign exchange group.

Please turn to Slide number 7. We continue to advance our innovative late stage pipeline with 16 programs in Phase 3 and seven in registration. We achieved important milestones, including initiation of our Phase 3 study for SHP647 in Crohn's disease and the label expansion of CINRYZE to pediatric patients in the U.S. I would note that the potential EU approval for XIIDRA will be delayed as we withdrew from the decentralized procedure for XIIDRA’s European marketing authorization application and are instead targeting the fourth quarter of 2018 for resubmission through a so-called centralized procedure.

Looking ahead, we have several key pipeline milestones in the second half of this year, including the August PDUFA date for lanadelumab for hereditary angioedema and the December PDUFA date for prucalopride for chronic idiopathic constipation, both occurring in the U.S.

Now, please turn to Slide 8. We’re pleased that the FDA approved our new state-of-the-art plasma manufacturing facility near Covington in Georgia for the production of GAMMAGARD LIQUID. This supports our long-term commitment to the immunology business by increasing our plasma manufacturing capacity. We commenced shipments with commercial shortly after receiving approval and also expect to file a second submission to the FDA later this year or early next year for the production of albumin in the same facility.

Let me now hand it over to Thomas, who will discuss our financials in more detail.

Thomas Dittrich

Thank you, Flemming. Turning to Slide 10, our strong focus on the business drove solid product sales performance in the second quarter. Product sales grew 6% year-over-year with 3% growth in the U.S., 6% international growth at constant exchange rate, and 2 percentage point benefit from foreign exchange. We delivered the solid performance despite the loss of roughly half of Lialda sales or about $200 million, due to U.S. generic competition.

Excluding the impact of generic Lialda, product sales growth was 9% or 7% at constant exchange rate. We did see an approximate $100 million benefit from inventory stocking in the quarter, which we would expect to impact sales in the third quarter.

Moving to Slide 11. Now, our sales by franchise. As you may recall, in the first quarter of 2018 we introduced our new traditional structure and reporting as an initial output from our strategic review of the Neuroscience business. We also indicated that we would report on the next stage of our strategic review in the second half of 2018. In conjunction with the Takeda offer period, we have put this strategic review on hold. Therefore, we have returned to segment single segment approach to managing our business at this time.

With that in mind, I will now discuss the performance of our franchises. First, our Immunology franchise delivered in another strong performance this quarter with 30% overall growth, driven by strong demand in the immunoglobulin and bio therapeutics. The 20% growth in hygiene was driven by growth of subcutaneous and intravenous brand.

Some of the growth this quarter was also due to the timing of large orders in our international market, and so I would not expect this rate of growth to continue in future quarters. HAE product sales grew 9%, but the impact of competition to CINRYZE was more than offset by roughly 100 million year-over-year stocking benefit for CINRYZE and FIRAZYR. We would expect destocking to impact the Q3 sales of these brands.

Bio therapeutics, which includes our albumin product delivered low double-digit demand growth, which was offset by destocking in the quarter, due to the timing of international orders. Hematology was slightly down year-over-year. In line with our expectations, inhibitor sales declined 7% due to impact of competition to favor in the U.S. and a few European markets.

Our Hemophilia sales were unchanged year-over-year with continued growth of our extended half-life product, ADYNOVATE. Given the change in segment reporting I have previously mentioned, our new assigned franchise now includes our ADHD portfolio and other neuropsychiatry brands. Neuroscience grew 9% with VYVANSE growing 7%, due to price and demand growth in international markets.

Underlying growth for MYDAYIS was marked by destocking compared to the second quarter last year, which had the initial launch related inventory build-up. The Genetic Disease franchise was up 6% with strong demand growth globally for ELAPRASE. The franchise also benefited from foreign exchange versus prior year due to its heavy international weighting.

Our newly launched products, including GATTEX, NATPARA and XIIDRA continues to drive strong demand growth in our Internal Medicine and Ophthalmics franchises. While the potential approval of XIIDRA in Europe will take longer than previously anticipated it is important to note that this was not considered a material growth driver in the near term. Established brands, which includes brands facing generic competition declined by 36% driven by LIALDA. We continue to plan for a potential generic entrant this year. The oncology then delivered 14% growth. As Flemming mentioned earlier, the deal with Servier is on track to close in the third quarter.

Please now turn to Slide 12. Our second-quarter non-GAAP gross margin was 73.6%. As I described last quarter 2016 benefited from certain Baxalta-related manufacturing cost savings. Adjusted for this impact, gross margin in the second quarter of 2017 would have been around 74%. Gross margin improved from Q1 to Q2 this year as we expected driven by favorable mix, price and costs.

Our full-year 2018 expectation is now towards the low-end of our non-GAAP gross margin guidance range of 73.5% to 75.5%, due to an inventory adjustment and slightly less favorable mix than previously expected for the balance of the year. This implies only modest gross margin improvement in the remaining quarters this year.

Moving on to the P&L, now on Slide 13. Total revenues grew 5%, based on 6% product sales growth and a decline in royalties. Similar to last quarter, royalties and other revenues decreased, primarily due to lower SENSIPAR royalties, the reclassification of ADDERALL XR from royalty revenue to product sales and other changes as required under the new revenue accounting standard. Non-GAAP gross margin declined versus the prior year and fiscal quarter.

Non-GAAP operating expenses grew 2% year-over-year. Non-GAAP R&D expenses increased 6%, mostly driven by increased spend on late stage programs, including SHP647 and ongoing development across marketing commitment with our recently launched products. We have non-GAAP SG&A expenses flat. For Q3, I would expect a minor sequential increase in operating expenses in-line with our full-year R&D and SG&A expense guidance. Non-GAAP EBITDA grew 1%, as the benefit of higher product sales was partially offset by lower gross margin, compared to a year ago. The year-over-year increase in depreciation was driven primarily by placing IT assets into service, some initial depreciation expense for our new Covington plant as well as assets related to our enlarged international footprint.

We would expect another small step-up in depreciation in Q3, due to the Covington approval in-line with our full-year depreciation guidance. You will notice a lower net interest expense and other line in the second quarter, which was driven by unrealized gains on equity investment and lower interest expense, partially offset by the impact of currency foreign exchange translation.

As you are probably aware starting this year, the accounting standards now requires changes in the value of equity investment to go through the income statement. Our non-GAAP tax rate was 15.8% in the quarter, in-line with the year ago period. Given our tax rate in the first half of 2018, we now expect the full-year non-GAAP tax rate towards the low-end of our guidance range of 16% to 18%. Non-GAAP net income and EPS growth both grew 4% in the quarter.

Now, please turn to Slide 14. We generated approximately $750 million of free cash flow in the second quarter. The 300 million year-over-year decrease was driven primarily by higher cash tax payments, due to higher taxable income and the timing of tax payments. CapEx was flat year-over-year at about $200 million. We continued with our progress, dividend policy as the board declared a 10% increase to the interim dividend in 2018 versus 2017.

Our continued strong cash flows enabled us to pay down another $550 million of net debt in Q2, 1.4 billion in the first half of 2018, and 3.6 billion over the last 12 months. We ended this quarter with $17.7 billion of non-GAAP net debt and the non-GAAP net-debt-EBITDA ratio of 2.7. We remain on track with our previously stated deleveraging plan.

Moving to Slide 15, on 2018 full-year guidance. We are on track with our current 2018 non-GAAP EPS guidance. Our underlying revenue performance is solid and our current revenue outlook is at the mid-point of our revenue guidance range. As I previously discussed, some gross margin headwinds are pushing us towards the low end of the non-GAAP gross margin guidance range, that on our first half tax rate we now expect to the full-year tax rate towards the low-end of the non-GAAP tax guidance range.

Net of these items, we reiterate our full-year non-GAAP earnings per share guidance range. Importantly, these expectations exclude changes to foreign exchange rate assumptions. As you can see, we provide our foreign exchange rate assumptions on this guidance slide and you will note that current rates are unfavorable to these rates, due to the strengthening U.S. dollar.

As a scenario, based on the sensitivities we provide on this slide you will calculate a potential impact of roughly 150 million revenues and $0.15 EPS if current rates were to prevail for the remainder of the year. And when thinking about the third quarter, please keep in mind my comments about Q2 inventory stocking, as well as sequential gross margin operating expense and depreciation expectations.

Lastly, please note, we plan to upgrade our guidance for the impact of the sale of our oncology business after the closing of the transaction, expected in Q3. With that, I will turn the call back to Flemming.

Flemming Ornskov

Thank you, Thomas. Please now turn your attention to Slide 17. In the second quarter, we delivered solid results with 6% product sales growth, while overcoming the impact of generic LIALDA in the U.S. We also continue to progress our innovative pipeline. Hence, we received FDA approval of our state-of-art Covington plasma manufacturing site. These achievements were made in the same quarter that our board reached an agreement with Takeda on the terms of recommended offer for Takeda to acquire Shire, which reaffirms our continued focus on our patients and our priorities.

As we look forward, we have additional regulatory milestones, including the potential approvals of lanadelumab in the U.S., Europe, and Canada and for prucalopride in the U.S. All of these events are of course subject to regulatory approval.

In summary, Shire delivered solid performance during the first half of this year executing against our key priorities and advancing our late stage pipeline. I am extremely proud of the entire Shire team and would like to thank all Shire employees for their dedication to our patients.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to the operator for the Q&A portion of our call. So, just keep in mind Christoph's comments regarding the restrictions, resulting from us being in an offer period and limit questions to Shire's current operations and performance.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Ronny Gal of Sanford Bernstein. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ronny Gal

Thank you for taking my question, congratulations on a nice quarter. Couple of questions. First, the specialty Pharma business has done very well this quarter, especially XIIDRA and LIALDA. So, just wanted to quickly touch based on those and ask, is XIIDRA – is this a matter of inventory, is this a matter of just higher realized price because you are pulling back on discounts – gross-to-net discounts and patient assistance? Or what is driving that very high increase in revenue, given that at least the scripts we are seeing does not suggest that? On LIALDA, if you can comment a little bit on the situations on the generics. Essentially, are they simply not able to supply the market, how is the dynamics there, and if I can sneak one more, obviously you need to retain key staff during this transition period. Can you talk a little bit about the impact of those retentions on share count on operating profits and so forth?

Flemming Ornskov

Okay. Thanks very much Ronny for your three questions. I noted one on XIIDRA, one on LIALDA, and then one on staff turnover and impacts on the P&L for retention payments. So, as comes to the two questions that pertain to the specialty Pharma part of our business as you call it XIIDRA we continue to be very pleased with the performance of XIIDRA. As you know, we mainly have access to the commercial markets and there if you look at new patient prescriptions we have a leading share.

It is absolutely clear that now we are out of the immediate launch phase, we had pulled back on some of the couponing and others, which is why you have seen the significantly improved gross to net, so we're very pleased with that. We know it’s a dynamic marketplace there could be further changes, including generitization of Restasis. And we are absolutely confident that we will continue to strengthen our performance and our axis in the part of the market, which is about half the market, we don't really have great access to today as Medicare Part D.

What is very important and what we’ve seen is, when we get access to Medicare Part D, we actually do very well and see very rapid share uptake. So, we continue to be very pessimistic and spoke about the profitability and the ongoing share gains of the product. LIALDA, yes, it's a dynamic marketplace. But we, of course, overall, have a significant impact of the genericization in terms of erosion of our share. And I'm not commenting on competitor’s ability to supply or not supply.

So, I think all of those were in our prepared comments. We have put in place agreement with Takeda, which is commonly used in this transition situation, retention programs. And we see the impact of those and we think that it’s essential to keep the business going, and I think the strong performance of the business in a quarter that also had the announcement of this deal shows the dedication of our people and the need for continuing to focus on retaining key talents, which have been able to as has been seen also from the results at all levels of the company.

Thomas anything you want to add?

Thomas Dittrich

Yes, maybe just on the LIALDA side, you mentioned that was mainly gross-to-net true-ups, and that's it, if you can.

Flemming Ornskov

Okay. Thanks, very much. I hope that answers the questions, maybe next question.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Richard Parkes of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead, your line is open. Richard, if your phone is muted, you will need to unmute.

Richard Parkes

Hi, can you hear me?

Richard Parkes

Great. Okay. I just got a couple of questions, firstly on, lanadelumab, I just wondered if you could give us some confirmed regulatory process whether you have progressed to labeling discussion with the FDA, I’m just assuming that there has not been anything unusual in your discussions with the FDA through that process? And then secondly, on immunoglobulin sales, I think you are continuing to do incredibly well, just wondered about your expectations in terms of plasma collection. Actually, one of your competitors has been aggressively looking to secure access to plasma and is being talking about the potential for that business to accelerate to both group growth, so just wondered around your confidence around access to plasma looking out over the next 12 to 18 months? Thanks very much.

Thomas Dittrich

Thanks a lot, Richard. Thanks for your questions. So, I noted two questions one of lanadelumab and then one on the overall immunoglobulin business and the growth. So, as pertained to lanadelumab, we have a PDUFA date on the 26 of August. We don’t comment on ongoing dealings with the FDA. I think we’ve all see the data for lanadelumab and what we can do is to make sure that we present the data and that we work with the regulatory authorities, not only in the U.S., but as you've seen we filed in multiple countries outside the U.S. everything is on track, and what is also on track is our readiness both on the manufacturing side and the commercial side for launch in the U.S. and outside the U.S., but I’m not going to comment on any specifics about interactions with the FDA. As pertained to the strong performance about immunoglobulin, as you can see, we’ve outgrown the market that also has a very strong growth.

We've been very forthright about it, that we see that as a future growth driver and that we think we can somewhat outgrow the market, but we’ve also been very clear about the fact that the challenge that we and anyone have is of course keeping up on the plasma collection side and the manufacturing side. The good news is, we have got Covington approved that adds another 30% capacity, but both in the U.S. and outside the U.S., we continue to see strong growth opportunities, but we also of course don’t have unrestricted supply of IgG. But I think our performance speaks for itself. And it's not just this quarter. If you look back, since we acquired this business from Baxalta, we've had an outstanding performance outgrowing the market. What our competitors say or told about the future, I won't comment on. I think our performance speaks for itself.

Flemming Ornskov

Any other question?

Annabel Eva Samimy

Thank you for taking my question. Wanted to ask about HAE within Immunology. Clearly, I can't help notice the stocking on both CINRYZE and FIRAZYR and the strong performance, which I guess seems unusual given the competitive environment, you would think they would be lightening up, so can you help us understand what the underlying demand actually is versus what the stocking is with HAEGARDA in the fold? And have you heard anymore about capacity issues with HAEGARDA? Thanks.

Flemming Ornskov

So, I will start and then I’ll pass over to Thomas. As you know, this is not a market where you get very precise data on the number of patients that are on HAEGARDA, it is true. Also, because you know we over the last few quarters, but not this quarter have had supply constraints. So, of course we have seen some shift to HAEGARDA. Also, with the recent pediatric indication regarding for CINRYZE, we are starting to see that patients are coming back. I think the product and the strong patient assistance and service programs we have in place have helped us in this situation. We're very confident in the outlook, and also clear that with the potential new entrants with the safety, efficacy, and convenience data we have for lanadelumab, if approved in the U.S. we expect that market dynamics to significantly change.

We think there is still both in terms of existing and treated patients, but also in terms of non-treated patients a significant opportunity in this marketplace. It is quite clear that when you have a period of time when CINRYZE has been out of stock or we've not been able to supply the market that there is various events on the intermediaries in terms of the stocking, how much they hold and all that, that create some arbitrary situations. We threw the issue now, we have a constant and good supply and we’re also now starting to be able to consider supplying the international market, which we were not able to supply for. So, we feel ourselves in a very good situation, both with CINRYZE and with FIRAZYR and with the, hopefully, upcoming approval of lanadelumab and the launch. But Thomas, anything you want to add?

Thomas Dittrich

Yes. I will just mention that the stocking effect for HAE was $100 million, pretty much the same as the total company's effect, primarily led by CINRYZE and FIRAZYR, as you mentioned, and would also add that year-over-year impact of stocking was compounded by de-stocking a year ago, due to the supply challenges Flemming just mentioned. And yes, as our improve – situation improved in 2018 there is benefit for stocking in the year-over-year comparison and that’s the one you were noting from the financials and about $100 million compounded by the destocking last year in Q2. But I think as far I know is that continuous supply and now a new indication in the pediatric segment of course drives higher demand for this product which we expect to see materialize over the coming quarters.

Annabel Eva Samimy

Okay, and if I can have one follow-up on the hemophilia or Hematology franchise. It is relatively flat versus contrary to the peer set that a lot has. So, maybe you can help us understand some of the dynamics there because it doesn’t seem like the inhibitor market is as down as we would have expected from such a dramatic entry of Hemlibra?

Flemming Ornskov

Well, thanks very much. You used the term dramatic, I am not sure that would be in my vocabulary. I think that the impact of Hemlibra is totally in-line with what we have predicted, and we don’t see anything that would deviate from the guidance we have given previously about this. It is a very dynamic marketplace, both in the enhanced half-life products, in the noninhibitor and inhibitor space. We all know that there is a future potential entrance both in the noninhibitor space in particular. We feel that if we look at the quarter, that ADYNOVATE, in the U.S. in particular, has done very well.

We see huge benefit in the U.S. for us having myPKFiT and now with ADVATE and, hopefully, in future also with ADYNOVATE, which we're preparing for. So, I think overall what is flat is still very good dynamics in a very competitive marketplace with new entrants, and I think that our product offerings is very attractive, our market leadership is strong, and I’m very confident that the guidance we’ve given both on the inhibitor and the non-inhibitor is still what we will see. So, there is no outlook change on our side. And I’m proud of the team continuing to perform very well, particularly also strengthening the position in the enhanced half segment of the market.

Annabel Eva Samimy

Great, thank you.

Rebekah Harper

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. I’ve got two please. Similar to the last one, you suggested that there was some destocking in bio therapeutics. So, a drive from international order phasing, could you tell us what the underlying trend is for that business? And then secondly, I just like to go into a little bit more detail on the headwinds you're talking about on the growth margin, which means you are now guiding towards the lower end of your guidance range in 2018, is this just a higher expected cost for Covington or is there some other kind of product mix change? Thank you very much.

Flemming Ornskov

Thanks very much Rebekah. I think if you look at our product mix it is quite clear that most of that will have driven the margin impact, but I will let Thomas elaborate on that. So, Thomas do you want to go with?

Thomas Dittrich

Yes, I will take the margin piece. And really the headwinds have to do with some inventory adjustment that were related to temporary underutilization of one of our biologics manufacturing plant that we have seen our results here, and you have to recall a pretty large portfolio of the product and geographies and therefore mix impacts can fluctuate a little bit. Also keep in mind, it's notably forward that we have seen strong sales of hemophilia that have a lower margin profile then some of our other products. And those 2 effects rolled forward, make us point to lower end of the gross margin guidance range.

And then I think your third question was around bio therapeutics. We called our albumin product included. That delivered low double-digit demand growth, which was offset by destocking. So, really when you look at it you had in bio therapeutics, you head – the main driver was demand and then that was really offset by the destocking and then you net-net that came out pretty much zero, but yes that was just masking effect, but the driver was demand. And this time – and you draw down from stock Then that goes – that delivery will flatten out. I hope I answered your question with that Rebekah?

Rebekah Harper

Yes, that was great. Thanks, very much.

Flemming Ornskov

So, I think in summary on that one is quite clear now we have a bit of a change in product mix. We see strong demand growth and some inventory changes, but overall, the business is, also in these aspects in a very strong situation.

David Steinberg

I have two questions. They both revolve around XIIDRA. One is ex-U.S., and one is U.S., so for ex-U.S. I noted that you mentioned your pulling the decentralized filing in order to do the normal centralized route. Why is that? And will that delay the launch timing at all. And then also in Japan, remind us of your current launch timing in regulatory filings. In the United States, you did about $100 million in XIIDRA. Is this the first quarter where you would say it is sort of a normalized run rate i.e. when you first launch it there was lot of couponing and giving away the product for free? Is this the first sort of normalized? Or is this just still some understatement to the revenues? And finally, assuming Restasis does not go generic next year, I know you’ve had a tough time with Medicare Part D access, do you see that changing at all in 2019? Thanks.

Flemming Ornskov

Thanks very much David. The good news is that I didn’t count all the questions, but at least they were centered in groups around XIIDRA, So I think that counts. So, you read correctly that we decided to pull the file from the U.K.'s medicines and healthcare products regulatory agency MHRA. So, as you probably know, they have to finish their open cases by March 2019, due to Brexit and we had a number of questions and a few open items that we concluded that this may not be able to be discussed with them, be terminated by the time that they actually have to terminate and make a decision. So, we decided to refile, which we'll do later this year with a centralized filing it will cause some delay, but we don't think there is any change to the underlying potential of the underlying dynamics or anything where it made it to the product.

As you know probably better than may need that the European dry eye market is quite different, both in terms of size and scope, and then is the U.S. So, this will have marginal impacts. I share you implied enthusiasm for Japan as a dry eye market. As you know, in Japan there is a requirement for additional studies. I will say the team has made huge progress. We are doing the necessary steps to gather the additional data. I don't think, we’ve given any specific guidelines on when we expect a potential approval there, but it is quite clear when you compare the Japanese market to the European market currently as it is. The Japanese market is a significantly larger dry eye market and more developed market than Europe particularly on the prescription side.

So, your final set of questions was, are we now through the period of couponing and where we see continued growth to net improvements. I think, we have seen significant improvements. We have decelerated couponing particularly of course in the commercial part of the business where we have great access and where we have leading new patients share. Of course, we still have some of that going on in the Medicare part D where we have less access. I’m not going to speculate. I think what I can read and walked various stakeholders say, that there's a high likelihood of generitization of Restasis and either way we are hopeful that we will get a better access to Medicare Part D. These talks are ongoing. There is of course no guarantees. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks, where we have gained access to Medicare Part D we have seen RapidShare optic, so I'm very confident and I think the 100 million quarter is also a milestone for us. So, thanks very much for noticing that.

Flemming Ornskov

And we probably you have got time for one more question.

Louise Chen

Thanks for taking my question. So, I had a question back on lanadelumab, could you elucidate more of the market opportunity for the product and how it’s going to affect CINRYZE and FIRAZYR in terms of pricing and margins?

Flemming Ornskov

So that was one question. Thanks very much Louise. We are not going to comment of course at this stage about any potential pricing for lanadelumab, but if we go back to the previous discussion, which we had, I think two questions, on which was the overall margin of the company going forward, not this year, because, honestly, a peer guided there, it is quite clear that lanadelumab is a significantly higher margin product, so that is very good for the further outlook. As you know, even if a product is approved by the PDUFA date, it still takes time to get access in the U.S. with getting on formularies.

So, there will still be quite sometime also this year, where we will have the opportunity to enjoy sales from FIRAZYR and from CINRYZE and what we’ve also seen since the introduction of HAEGARDA, this is not a market where one size fits all. There is going to be patients that will be wanting on an acute treatment, some – probably the majority will be on a prophylaxis treatment. Some will use both. So, we're confident that lanadelumab with its profile that that means a lot of you decide criteria of efficacy, safety and convenience, if approved, will have a very significant role and share in the U.S. market. If you look at both new-to-market patients, if you look at existing patients, the number of attacks being prevented, there is still significant opportunity both with existing patients, but also with new-to-market patients for the ability to grow a product like lanadelumab.

It is also important for you to realize as I also said, we had multiple other markets where we had full activity with regulatory discussions and as you know we previously had limited ability to supply the market outside the U.S. with CINRYZE with better opportunities now with better supply. That will help us, but also of course lanadelumab will allow us to penetrate the outside U.S. market much more and particularly with a product, with the profile of lanadelumab. So, we feel very confident and we’ve always seen that as one of our key future growth driver and it is also a product with a very attractive profitability image going forward. So, with that I will – yes, sorry, Louise.

Louise Chen

I had a second question, if I could ask it?

Flemming Ornskov

Okay, absolutely. You are allowed two like everybody.

Louise Chen

Thank you. Alright. So, my second question, I don’t know if you can answer this in-light of the deal with Takeda, but just curious if there is going to be any divestitures or selling the franchises that need to happen before closing of the deal and if so what areas are you looking at and why?

Flemming Ornskov

So, I think as really a question for Takeda, I think Takeda can only comment on things that would happen after the close of a deal. We run our business separately until then and we have no announcements to make about any plant divestitures, but what Takeda has turned to do and do after their, if this deal goes forward that question is probably better directed to them. And I heard that they also got that question this morning. So, if you read the transcript I think you will get a very answer to that particular questions. So, thanks very much Louise and absolutely, you got your two questions like anyone else, or a few got a little bit more than two questions in, but that’s fair and square.

So, I think summary, I'm very pleased, despite us in the midst of a potential deal with Takeda that we continue to deliver very strong results. I think 6% product sales, despite the impact of generic LIALDA in the U.S. is very strong. I think if you look at various regulatory milestones being that Covington being approved, being that various other regulatory milestones, all the pending approvals that we have, lanadelumab in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, prucalopride in the U.S. potentially and all the other milestones we have achieved. I think you can see that we continue to deliver and we’re very confident in the guidance that Thomas gave an update on. So, with that, thank you very much for your time and for your questions, and look forward to addressing you at the next quarter.

