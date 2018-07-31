Transocean: Still An Able Player In A Very Tough Game

For now, I keep my finger off the trigger, believing that there's still too much risk for not enough expected reward in offshore drilling.

It didn't seem to matter much that revenue and earnings came in well above expectations. Transocean (RIG) was down 3% one hour into the trading day after delivering $790 million in 2Q18 revenues that rose 19% sequentially and returning to operating profitability. On EPS, the consensus beat was a sizable 13 cents, but I suspect that the tax benefit may have been responsible for a good chunk of the positive surprise.

As I mentioned yesterday, I'm starting to pay closer attention to the offshore drilling space once again, considering the improvement in certain macro factors: Sustainably higher crude oil prices, an encouraging narrative by key O&G service providers, and a robust global economy.

I believe some of these incipient tailwinds could be felt not only in Transocean's top-line growth, but also in a backlog of $11.7 billion that was supported by more than $400 million in new contracts. To put this number in perspective, backlog as a percentage of net PP&E (most of which representing the book value of the company's rigs, ex-depreciation) reached 62%, suggesting Transocean's operating assets have been producing quite a bit in terms of future revenues. For the sake of comparison, Diamond's (DO) comparable backlog multiple this past quarter was a less impressive 42%, while Ensco's (ESV) currently sits at a very modest 17% and dipping.

As the chart above illustrates, blended dayrates improved substantially quarter-on-quarter, with the upside driven mostly by harsh environment floaters. As I have stated in the past, an improvement in pricing would be a telltale sign, in my view, that the offshore space could be finally staring at better days to come. I choose to curb my optimism, however, as (1) the large ultra-deepwater sub-segment still seems to struggle to secure work at a higher price tag, and (2) recent contracts seem to have been signed at lower dayrates, suggesting future deepwater revenues will likely reflect softer pricing - the phenomenon was well covered by Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Jones.

Lastly, I was impressed to see profitability rebound as strongly as it did, with gross margin returning to the mid-40s level and nearly flat opex (particularly ex-higher depreciation expenses) helping to push operating margin back to the low teens - despite the noticeable sequential increase in fleet utilization. I have argued in the past that Transocean seemed to me like one of the best cost managers in the offshore sector, and it looks like not much has changed in the few months during which I distanced myself from the space. See non-GAAP, simplified P&L below.

On the stock

I maintain my views on the overall offshore drilling industry unchanged. Despite a few key macro improvements, dayrates seem stuck in the mud, suggesting a definitive recovery in the sector may still take quite a bit - although also hinting that drillers seem lean enough to be able to operate profitably even at rock-bottom service prices.

Were I to shop for a stock to buy in this out-of-favor space, I believe I would start performing further due diligence on RIG first - an idea that's very much aligned with my opinions issued six months or so ago. But for now, I keep my finger off the trigger, believing that there's still too much risk for not enough expected reward in offshore drilling.

