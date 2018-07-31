U.S. Oil Production Disappoints To The Downside As The Permian Bottleneck Bites

OPEC exports also dropped materially in July, which will materially impact global oil markets by the end of August.

This indicates that the Permian takeaway capacity constraints will now slow US oil production growth moving forward.

Welcome to the disappointment edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Following a seven-month period of blitz like production growth, US oil production for May according to the EIA 914 decreased by 30k b/d month-over-month rather than grow as we had previously expected.

Leading up to this report, we noted that this month's EIA 914 report will be especially important because it will set the growth trajectory for the rest of 2018. But there were signs in May that started popping up that indicated US oil production growth may have started to stall.

One of the signs was the widening of the Midland spreads to Cushing:

The fall started in early May and our head analyst, Aaron Bradley, believed that the Permian bottleneck may finally start to surface and put pressure on US oil production.

What was particularly interesting about the latest EIA 914 is that using the trued-up US oil production calculation (weekly US oil production plus adjustment), we saw no signs of this slowdown. Here's a look at our trued-up US oil production figure vs. the monthly:

In addition, there was a big divergence of ~300k b/d between the monthly and weekly:

What this EIA 914 report indicates to us is that the slowdown in US oil production growth already has started. Looking at this graph from Morgan Stanley's latest Permian update, we can see that the takeaway capacity bottleneck will remain into early 2020:

As a result, Morgan Stanley now only expects ~500k b/d of production growth out of the Permian into the end of 2019.

This is quite the sticker shock for shale bulls because, without the Permian growth, the rest of the basins may only prop up US oil production growth by ~300k b/d y-o-y. Permian accounted for more than 75% of the growth in the Lower 48.

What does this mean for global oil storage balances?

Translating this back to global oil market balances, this would materially reduce our forecast for US oil production growth in 2019. If taken at face value, US oil production growth could stall to just ~1.2 million b/d y-o-y from the previous ~1.8 million b/d we forecasted (this includes all liquids). The difference to 2019 balances will be ~600k b/d to the downside.

As you can see, the lack of takeaway capacity could further increase the supply deficit we see in 2019. Coupling that with export decreases in Venezuela and Iran, and we could have a steepening shortage on our hands.

And for those of you that read our last week's oil article, "Oil - Keeping A Close Eye On OPEC Exports And Floating Storage." Here's the latest update on the mismatch between Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait vs Iran/Venezuela:

The export mismatch in June has completely reversed, and the fall in exports in July may even exaggerate the balances to the downside. This mismatch will impact the global oil markets by the end of August to September.

Conclusion

For our base supply forecast, we still have US oil production exiting the year at more than 11 million b/d, to be conservative. But as you can see in our analysis above, any slowdown resulting from the lack of takeaway capacity could materially push global balances to the deficit.

