Pioneer Energy Services (PES) CEO Stacy Locke on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Anne Pearson - IR, Dennard-Lascar

Stacy Locke - President and CEO

Carlos Peña - President of Wireline and Coiled Tubing Services

Lorne Phillips - CFO

Analysts

John Daniel - Simmons & Company

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice and Company

Mike Urban - Seaport Global

Jud Bailey - Wells Fargo

Brad Handler - Jefferies

Marshall Adkins - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Pioneer Energy Services' Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Anne Pearson of Dennard-Lascar, Investor Relations.

Thank you, Ms. Pearson, you may begin.

Anne Pearson

Thank you, Dana, and good morning everybody. Before I turn the call over to Pioneer CEO Stacy Locke and to CFO Lorne Phillips, for their formal remarks, I have a few of the usual items we need to cover.

First of all, a replay of today's call will be available via webcast and also by the phone replay. You can find that information for both in this morning's news release.

Just as a reminder, information reported on this call speaks only as of today, July 31, 2018, so any time-sensitive information may not be accurate at the time of the replay. Management may make forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to them. While they think these expectations are reasonable, they can give no assurance they'll prove to be correct. They're subject to certain risks and uncertainties and assumptions described more in today's release and also in recent public filings with the SEC. So if one or more of these risks materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially.

Also, please note that this conference call may contain references to non-GAAP measures. You'll find a reconciliation to the GAAP measures in this morning's news release.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Stacy Locke, Pioneer President and CEO. Stacy.

Stacy Locke

Thank you, Anne, and good morning. I appreciate you all joining us on our second quarter call. Here with me in San Antonio is Carlos Peña. He is President of our Wireline and Coiled Tubing Services sector and of course, Lorne Phillips, our Chief Financial Officer.

As you can see from the press release, we experienced a number of cross currents in the second quarter which muddled up our result somewhat. However, our strategy and our long-term optimism is fully intact.

On the drilling side, in the second quarter in the U.S., we had kind of a customary heavy SR&M due to mast and sub inspections and re-certifications. Also some mud pump refurbishments, which typically get spread over a longer period, but are often times after the winter for most of the rigs in the northern areas of the U.S. But it hit kind of all at once and we anticipate our SR&M to kind of revert back to normal SR&M going forward.

In addition, we had some health insurance increases in the quarter, we had some day rates that were pushed back a little bit, that were anticipated to be in the second quarter that'll go on the increase in the third quarter, just because they were on pads doing work.

We also, as customary, our boiler pricing, which affects the rigs in the north to provide heat to the rigs, that's a pretty good source of income, that fell off in this quarter as well. And then we had one of our new build rigs from the prior build session re-priced down pretty significantly in the quarter right at the beginning of the quarter. That had an impact on drilling as well.

But fundamentally the U.S. drilling market is outstanding. Forward day rates are high, you know, have continued to go up. I would say the forward day rates today are kind of in 22,000 to 25,000 per day and that includes a wage increase that we put in effect in July. And we've been able to increase the duration on our term contracts. Everything pretty much is rolled forward and we've renewed mostly one-year term contracts. Although, we are just about to finalize a two-year term contract. And as you saw from the press release, we just executed a three-year term contract in kind of the mid 20 effective day rates for one of our existing clients in the Permian with this brand-new rig that'll be delivered in the first quarter of next year.

So we're very excited about that. Overall, the performance of our U.S. drilling operations has been superb and we expect to remain a 100% utilized in the U.S. and to continue rolling contracts forward at a higher rate. So Lorne, I know, will have some more detail on that in a second.

Colombia is doing equally as well. Seven of our eight rigs are working. The eighth rig is still stacked and we're not anticipating spending the money in the short-term to upgrade that, to put it out in the field. But during this quarter we did have some unusual events that were really unanticipated.

One of our rigs -- you know, rig moves in Colombia, by and large are very long and we had two exceedingly long rig moves with one of our top performing rigs where they moved it across the country, drilled a well and then moved it all the way back. So in that quarter, we had just less than 30 days of actual dayrate from that rig.

Then we had another circumstance where we moved on-location and there were some issues relating to the location that was out of our control and we had to allow the operator time to sort out what those issues were and so we had been on standby at a much lower rate than dayrate for an extended period of time, so -- but all-in-all, we got great clients in Colombia, we're very happy with our relationships. We have a good working relation with those people. We have cleaned up some of the contracts to make them more lucrative and more profitable to us. So we see profitability in Colombia continuing to improve as we go forward and we are very, very optimistic about that market.

Turning now to the production; services side of the business, both our wireline and well services performed well in the quarter. You know, the big issue for the quarter was really our coiled tubing operations, which materially underperformed and really was the cause for our miss on margin guidance for the production service space.

Coiled is -- it's an ever-changing market. We're seeing pretty rapidly the decrease in demand for our small pipe units and greater demand for the large type. Fortunately, we had started our transition with our coiled tubing services to the large pipe focus previously but it really kind of impacted us.

The other aspect of coiled tubing that's impacted is due to the longer laterals. It puts a lot of strain on our pump capabilities and our pumps are probably arguably a little on the lower horsepower range for the type of work we're doing. So in this quarter in particular, we suffered from some pump failures, which necessitated renting pumps and that quickly alleviates your profitability, and so it was a struggle from that point. We are mitigating that, we are -- we've fixed up a bunch of pumps, upgraded them and we're -- ordered additional higher horsepower pumps. So we think it's a short-term phenomenon, but it was an impact there.

We also had a significant sales tax accrual and we discontinued our operations in the offshore market which we've been tracking all year hopeful that it was going to get better, finally decided to eliminate our offshore services so we had some yard closure and severance booked in this quarter. And we did the same for our wireline services offshore. But we are redeploying the people and assets from those offshore businesses to other markets.

So we think the bad news in coiled is behind us. We've taken delivery of our 2H and 3H unit and it has gone to work. And it's working today and basically it has worked every day since it arrived.

We've got a second 2H and 3H unit coming in the fourth quarter. We think the same for that unit, that it's going to be very active and then as we receive our larger horsepower pumps for our George West operation, we think that profitability is going to improve there. And so the future is much brighter in coiled and we do see demand for some of the two-inch units and even some small pipe. But that's less of an emphasis for us going forward.

At the quarter end, we had 10 units. In July, we took delivery of the 2H and 3H unit. That gave us 11. During the quarter we did place four small pipe units in a held for sales status. And we've since sold three of those in July. So what we are left with today, as I mentioned, there are 11 total units. Four of those are large pipe and five are small pipe. But in that five are three 2 inch which people still do some longer stuff and drill out with 2 inch as well.

And then we have two cold stacked offshore skids that we are holding for the time being in cold stack status. So it's 11 total units with the 12th unit coming in the fourth quarter, which will be a two and three inch unit. So turning now to well servicing. I think the best way to describe our well servicing operation is stable. It's you know, I would say the 24-hour work has really not come back in a great degree in the markets that we are in like we saw 2012 – 13 and 14. But we do -- like do we have four working. Yesterday we had five 24-hours; it ebbs and flows, but it's not as robust as it has been in the past up cycle.

Labor continues to be very tight. Still at the 125 units, 12 of them are 600 horsepower and 113 are 150 horsepower. But we are seeing very subtle improvement in utilization and think that if the oil price can hold in the $70-$70 plus range that that market will continue to improve.

The aspect of well servicing is that we are somewhat excited about is that we are seeing some opportunity that we -- we are seeing some of the operators express interest in drilling out plugs with stick pipe as opposed to coil. And so we are pursuing that. We have had a number of meetings with our clients. Just so happened that we have 2018 ft mast, these are the taller mast required to effectively do the long lateral drill outs.

But that trend is continuing, so we have ordered some pumps and some swivels. And we are pursuing that market. We think that it can be done profitably and even perhaps in the Permian done profitably. So we are looking into that. And we are excited about it about the opportunity to access some higher margin work and utilize more of our stack drilling rigs. On the wire line front, wire line has been strong all year and was strong in the second quarter.

We have certain key clients in non-Permian markets that have been extremely active. Just coincidentally several of them have paused a little bit and at the end of the second quarter and we started off July rather slow. And it's nothing to do with their programs or Permian takeaway. It's more about they have caught up with drilling rigs. Or they are changing out frac crews. And they are going to be down for awhile so that get re-established or permits have been issued in some cases.

So it's a variety of things, but these are strong clients that we have great relationships with. And they fully expect to go back. But it's a short-term issue that's going to affect a little bit of our utilization in the third quarter. And that's what led to our softer guidance. We had 108 units average kind of for the quarter. But in July, we sold the four skid units. And there again we are redeploying the people to other markets. So we ended the quarter presently at 104 units.

I'll turn it over to Lorne to give you a little more color on the financials. Thank you.

Lorne Phillips

Thanks, Stacy. Good morning everyone. This morning we reported revenues of $154.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $16.9 million. Our reported net loss was $18.2 million or $0.23 per share. Our adjusted net loss was $14.8 million or $0.19 per share which excludes the impact of impairment charges and valuation allowance adjustments on the deferred tax assets.

As Stacy mentioned adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by a number of items including first an increase in the fair value of the phantom stock awards of $5.4 million, primarily due to the change in the stock price during the quarter. Also as Stacy mentioned, the coil results had a strong impact on production services. The demand for the small diameter coil units continue to be down as well as the higher rental expenses, which were -- quarter-over-quarter were approximately $400,000 higher. And the sales tax accrual which was dealing with an order that looked back almost four years of about $0.5 million.

The rental expenses will be mitigated some in the third quarter, but will have -- some of that $400,000 will continue. The sales tax accrual will not repeat going forward. Also, as Stacy mentioned, on the U.S. drilling we had some repair and maintenance cost, and then in Colombia, the higher than anticipated mobilization and standby activity.

Moving to the segments, production services revenues in the fourth quarter were $97.4 million, up 7%. The gross margin for the production services business was 23% as compared to 24% in the prior quarter, which reflects items noted above. Drilling services revenues were $57.4 million, up 7% from the prior quarter and utilization was 95%. Also up from the prior quarter.

Domestic drilling utilization was 100% and average margin per day was 9,550. International drilling utilization was 85%. And average margin per day was 7,583, down 10% from the prior quarter due to the items noted a second ago. Currently, all 16 of our AC rigs in the U.S. and seven of our rigs in Colombia are earning revenues. Of the 16 rigs, earning revenues in the U.S., 14 of those are under term contracts.

Since our last earnings call, we have extended contracts on six rigs; three of which have or will re-price upwards between approximately 2000 to $4400 per day. And three of which will re-price downward approximately $5000 per day from the original new build terms later in Q3 and early in Q4. Given those contract extensions, our current contract roll off is as follows.

We have one in the third quarter of 2018, which we expect to re-price upward for a contract length of up to two years. We have five rigs rolling in the fourth quarter of 2018, of which four are expected to re-price upward to the current spot rates. One in the first quarter of 2019, two in second quarter of 2019, three in the third quarter of 2019, and two in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The net result of the contract extensions and re-pricing activity is that we currently expect our Q3 margin per day to be 9,700 to 10,200. We then expect our fourth quarter margin per day to down a little from Q3, but still north of 9500, and then for us to return to the 10,000 a day range beginning in the first quarter of 2019. In addition to the above contracts, the new build rig, Stacy mentioned, is expected to begin a three-year term contract upon delivery in the first quarter of 2019.

Turning now to our companywide expense items; G&A expense was 24.8 million which includes the $5.4 million of additional expense associated with the increase in fair value of our phantom stock unit awards. For Q3, we expect G&A expense to be 419.5 million to $20 million, which in regards -- in respect to the phantom stock is based on the June 30 stock price of $5.85. As we note in our Qs and our K and our filings every quarter, is the associated change in the value of the phantom stock units for a $1 change in the stock price.

And this quarter as of June 30, $1 change in the stock price would approximately -- be approximately at $1.1 million change in the accrual for the phantom stock awards. Depreciation and amortization was $23.3 million in the second quarter and is expected to be flat in the third quarter. Interest expense was $9.6 million in the second quarter and is also expected to be flat in the third quarter.

Excluding the evaluation allowance and effective foreign currency translation and other permitted differences, our tax rate in the first quarter would have been in the 21% to 23% range. We had 49.7 million in committed letters of credits and $62 million available under our lending facility at the end of the quarter. The facility remains undrawn, and the available capacity is determined monthly based on accounts receivable and inventory levels. At the end of the quarter, our reported cash balance was $63.5 million, which includes $2 million of restricted cash.

Cash capital expenditures in the second quarter were $19.8 million. We estimate 2018 capital expenditures to be approximately $65 million to $70 million, which includes approximately $23 million for two large-diameter coiled tubing units, one of which was delivered in early July, three wireline units, two of which were delivered in January, high pressure pump packages for completion operations, and a portion of the spend associated with the construction of the new build drilling rig that will deliver in the first quarter of 2019.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Stacy for final comments.

Stacy Locke

Thank you, Lorne. As I previously stated, we are very optimistic about the overall market. We're very optimistic about how Pioneer is positioned in the market. I don't think any of us expected near $70 oil at this time during this year. So I think the oil price outlook is more favorable than we would've expected at the beginning of the year. I think our outlook on oil is positive, and on activity as well.

Our issues are short-term and related to very specific clients, and then we had some operational things that kind of hit all at once. So this miss in hits quarter is kind of a quarter event, and a little softer guidance going in to the next quarter. But we are fundamentally very bullish on the marketplace and the services that we're providing in the marketplace.

As the press release states, our production service we are going to guide down three to five percent in revenue, that's because of the softness, mostly in wireline, but margins we'll be able to hold flat if not up a couple of percent. U.S. drilling, even as down as we were, we still are a $1000 higher than any other publicly-traded land contract driller, that's not by mistake. That's due to performance. And we anticipate that average margin to increase from here. We've signed the new build at a very attractive rate. That margin will be accretive to our overall U.S. drilling margin. So we think we'll maintain a 100% utilization, continue to roll rates higher, continue to have a lot of term contract protection.

And we're guiding the margins up from the second quarter to $9,700 to $10,200. And in Columbia, we're kind of back to the guidance we had previously. We don't anticipate having the long mobes [ph] and issues that we faced in the second quarter. So we're kind of back to our prior guidance there, staying pretty fully utilized except for the one stack rig, and margins somewhere between $8,000 and $9,000 a day.

So, with that, we will conclude our prepared remarks and be happy to entertain any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of John Daniel from Simmons & Company. Please proceed with your question.

John Daniel

Hey, guys. Good morning.

Stacy Locke

Good morning.

John Daniel

Got a two-three [ph] here if it's okay, and I want to start with production services and just dig in to the revenue guidance. Can you give us a little bit of color, Stacy, on perhaps just some of the changes within the three segments, workover, wireline and coil in terms of quarter-over-quarter revenue expectations? And then also, if you can, give us some color on what the revenue contribution was from the offshore business that was shut down.

Stacy Locke

Well, let me start with the last question. We had a number of -- what was that Lorne?

Lorne Phillips

The offshore coil was probably about $1 million negative -- a negative $1 million of EBITDA contribution in Q2, which includes some of the shutdown cost.

Stacy Locke

But the revenue he was asking. I thought he asked about revenue. Did you ask about EBITDA or revenue?

John Daniel

I'm just going to focus on revenue for now.

Stacy Locke

Yes, the revenue loss.

Lorne Phillips

It was very limited. I mean it was --

Stacy Locke

Well, I mean but -- the revenue that we won't carry on into the third quarter -- that was sort of…

Lorne Phillips

It was about 12 revenue days -- this is what we had in the quarter, so [indiscernible] cost.

Stacy Locke

So it was mostly cost.

Lorne Phillips

Yes, it's most cost.

John Daniel

All right, okay. So then really the decline has nothing to do with offshore, it's more about the wireline. The transitional issues with your customers on wireline, is that fair?

Lorne Phillips

Correct.

Stacy Locke

That's the biggest piece of it. And then July, we had 4th of July which is kind of a normal issue. But I would say coming out of 4th of July all the businesses were a little slow in July, and didn't really start picking up steam till later in July. And so we got kind of a late start to the quarter. August is busier or into July. And it looks like August is going to be busier again. But we still have a few key clients that are not back full steam yet.

John Daniel

Okay, fair enough.

Lorne Phillips

And John, just to -- because you're trying to do revenue -- how we get to that guidance in Q3, and I think it's not exact but from an approximate perspective, you think if well services is flattish, wireline down a little due to those reasons Stacy mentioned. And then coil up a little, not making up for wire's down. But coil being up with the addition of the new unit.

John Daniel

Perfect. That's where I was trying to get to, thank you. I'll throw one more out and then I'll get back in the queue. Again sticking with production services, when you look at the margins you get the recovery here in Q3. But then, as you guys well know, you have the seasonality issues that hit you before Q1. And I'm just -- I know you don't like to give forward commentary guidance beyond the quarter, but it would seem to me that there's more -- Q4-Q1 to be down a bit before recovering again next year. Does that directionally sound right to you, or am I off?

Lorne Phillips

I think that's possible. We have some positive things happening that we mentioned about, some things that aren't going to be repeating as we get the pumps, which are probably in Q1 next year, I think.

Stacy Locke

The new pumps would be Q1.

Lorne Phillips

But we've refurbed some of the existing pumps, so we'll be able to reduce some cost in coil. But yes, there will be the normal seasonal impacts. But I'd also suggest that, as Stacy mentioned, we do view some of the decrease in revenue as temporary in production service in Q3. And so that'll work hopefully to our benefit in Q4 and Q1 as they resume activity, which does have a small impact on margin as well as that revenue changes.

John Daniel

Okay. I won't be…

Lorne Phillips

Okay.

Stacy Locke

I would add that the news coming from these clients, there's really nothing negative there at all from them about their view of the market, or pricing, or their returns. It's just logistical really, wouldn't say, Carlos?

Carlos Peña

Yes.

John Daniel

Yes, and I wasn't trying to suggest it was. I'm just trying to build in the element of conservatism given seasonality hits us every year.

Stacy Locke

Yes, that's true. Yes.

John Daniel

Okay. I'll jump off and let others come in, and I'll come back. Thanks.

Stacy Locke

Okay. Thank you, John.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Daniel Burke from Johnson Rice and Company. Please proceed with your question.

Daniel Burke

Hey, good morning guys.

Stacy Locke

Good morning.

Daniel Burke

I'll stick just a little bit longer with John's line of enquiry and ask you, Stacy. How would you describe, or maybe Carlos or Stacy, I don't know, pricing trends in wireline at present then?

Stacy Locke

Well, I would say that Q1 to Q2 we probably saw a little bit of pricing increase. And we've achieved some pricing increases before and it's holding steady. And at the moment we're still trying to push pricing. I think we'll probably see a little bit more. But Q1 to Q2, there wasn't that much pricing increase.

Daniel Burke

Okay. All right, that's helpful. And then Stacy, I'm trying to put together a comment you made on the call with a comment in the press release. So in terms of alluding to the higher margin opportunities in West Texas, it sounds like that was referring to, again, the potential to do some well service-oriented drill-outs in West Texas. Am I putting that correctly?

Carlos Peña

Yes. Now I don't want to say that we'll target solely West Texas, but we've never worked in West Texas in well servicing. And we've not done that because we haven't ever got the returns there that we get in other markets in well servicing. But we've been watching over the last year the lateral lengths get longer in the Permian, in Appalachia, in the Rockies, pretty much everywhere. And we're observing that some of the clients are starting to drill out with stick pipe. And we have all these rigs that are just perfect for that. And we have some similarity in the coil with the same type of pump packages. So whether they use coil of stick pipe we just want to play a role in that for our clients to give them that alternative.

So we're pursuing it. We'll pursue it slowly and look at it. But on our preliminary review it looks like it can be very profitable. And if we can be profitable doing that work in the Permian then we would love to be in the Permian doing that.

Daniel Burke

Okay. And I certainly appreciate lateral lengths are longer. But do you attribute a part of the customer interest to the rates that large-diameter coil units are currently able to achieve in the marketplace.

Carlos Peña

I haven't heard that, because there, from what information we're getting, they're paying pretty big rates for the stick pipe alternative. And I think it -- I've heard of cases where they're just getting a little tired of fishing coil out. And they'd said why not -- let's just do it start to finish with stick pipe. So I think it's a trend to watch. I know some others are doing it. And so we're just trying to educate ourselves on it, but -- and a lot of them are using the large-diameter pipe and then disposable plugs in the deeper part they just leave it. So it's just a variety. But I think we're seeing an increasing trend there that we think we want to be in if it materializes.

Daniel Burke

All right, well, great. I appreciate all that color. Thank you, guys.

Stacy Locke

You bet.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Mike Urban with Seaport Global. Please proceed with your question.

Mike Urban

Good morning, guys.

Stacy Locke

Good morning, Mike.

Mike Urban

Well, it's kind of an ugly day in the market, but I guess the good news is that the phantom stock expense will be going down a little bit, got to look for the silver lining here.

Lorne Phillips

Well, or it could be buying opportunity too.

Mike Urban

We'll go with that. So, good to see the new build and some economics on that. With you guys being essentially fully utilized, pricing continuing to move higher. Do you have additional new build opportunities or is this somewhat of a one-off just because you have a fairly minimal incremental cost here, so the economics look more like -- that you want to upgrade than kind of a full fledged new build?

Stacy Locke

Right. We have one more package similar to what we have in this case. That incremental cost might be a little higher than 10, it might be 10 to 12, I'm not exactly sure. And we want to utilize that stacked equipment that's been stacked there. We actually received that in late '15, ordered it in '14, kind of pushed out that delivery. But it's been sitting there a while, and we'd like to utilize it. It's sunk cost at this point. But we're careful too of not over-committing on our capital spend. So it's not something that we -- we can get it signed up today for same terms and conditions. We had a lot of people looking at our rig, and we could easily sign up that second one under the same terms and conditions. But we're cautious to commit to that much spending until we get our cash flow up a little bit higher. So we do have one that we can do, but we're going to hold off on doing it.

Mike Urban

Okay, so you're not looking at any kind of full-fledged new builds here kind of from scratch, mid-$20 million kind of price tag?

Stacy Locke

Not right now. Our balance sheet just doesn't allow it.

Mike Urban

Okay. That's all for me, thank you.

Stacy Locke

Great. Thank you, Mike.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jud Bailey from Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your question.

Jud Bailey

Thanks. Good morning, guys.

Stacy Locke

Good morning.

Lorne Phillips

Good morning.

Jud Bailey

Question on the number of -- I guess, Stacey, how many well service rigs do you currently have, like, what's the percentage of well service rig you are doing drill out work versus just regular kind of well servicing or workover work today, and where do you think it could go? Have you thought about that?

Stacy Locke

Well, if we are -- we do completion work, like I mentioned earlier I think we have four 24-hour jobs going now, and we had five yesterday. I know some of those are doing completion work, but I'm not aware of any of them doing drill outs. So I would say drill outs, we do drill outs on occasion, but it's very rare. And so, this effort to pursue the drill out market would be something new for us.

Jud Bailey

Okay.

Stacy Locke

Most of -- probably 80-ish percent of our work is maintenance-oriented. The other 20% is probably completion-oriented. And some of that 24-hour, and some of the maintenance is 24-hour as well, but it's more traditional completion work running tubing, putting down our equipment in, getting on a pad, and doing a series of wells 24-hour. But drill out is not a big piece of it.

Jud Bailey

Okay, all right. Thanks for that. And then my follow-up is, you commented on wireline pricing, but maybe I missed it; could you give us some of your color on the pricing environment for the well service market right now?

Stacy Locke

I would say well servicing is stable. I would say we are not -- we are always trying to push pricing, but I think we are already the highest priced out there. We could use some help from the market. But pushing pricing is tough when you are 30% utilization. So we have pushed some pricing, and we are always trying to push pricing, but lot of the competition is not pushing it too much. So it's just challenging. And labor is very, very tight.

Lorne Phillips

And Jud, I would just say our rate our hour was up from Q1 to Q2, little under 5% I think to 5.40%. And it does like -- it feels like a whole -- we seemed to have gotten some benefit there in Q2. But it's definitely very challenging market to push pricing.

Stacy Locke

Yes. Well servicing is just tough all the way around, from a competitive standpoint, from labor, pricing you know, that's why we are trying to fair it out more high margin opportunities to get a chance to get a little bit greater return and get more of the units out. Fortunately we have 20 of these toll mastered units that would be ideal for drill outs if there is enough drill out to warrant buying the pumps for it.

Jud Bailey

Okay, great. Thanks, I will turn it back.

Stacy Locke

You bet.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Brad Handler from Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Brad Handler

Sorry, I had muted my phone; forgive me. Good morning, guys. Thank you for taking the questions.

Stacy Locke

Good morning, Brad. Okay.

Brad Handler

My question isn't particularly well-formed I think, but I would love to hear your thoughts around the competitive landscape in coil and wireline, maybe especially with an eye on smaller players? Was there sort of an entry level of players trying to get into the business? And if so, how are they doing do you think?

Carlos Peña

Well, I will take a crack at that. I think that overall if you just look at how the landscape has changed over the last few years -- concentration in the U.S. you know, in the shale basins in the U.S., four or five years ago there was a lot more activity in other areas. And so, I'm not really seeing -- for us, I kind of view our size as an advantage over a smaller company. When you have multiple districts and you have the logistics that we have, we can respond when activity increases in one area versus another that a smaller company might have difficulty doing. And so, I'm really not seeing that much of an impact from that standpoint, but I just think overall it's -- we're just in a slightly tougher environment given that things are concentrated and the big players are all still there.

Brad Handler

Got it. Do you sense that -- I guess, part of what I'm asking too is, I have sensed or I have heard, but it's a little general what I have heard about companies -- a number of companies being for sale and sort of something along those lines, and I guess I'm curious whether companies participating in coil and wireline are included in that list, are there opportunities then -- not to comment on your balance sheet or necessarily per se your it in them, but I'm just curious is there -- are some of the companies that we are hearing about maybe struggling companies in this area or these areas?

Stacy Locke

Well, there are quite a few companies for sale in the production service space and for a variety of reasons. Some aren't doing too well, others are doing really well and want to capitalize on a sale. So there will be a lot of consolidation, there is a lot of private equity-backed production service companies out there that at some point will be seeking exit strategy.

So, there is -- like Carlos says, the world is shrunk in that, everyone is focused on the big shale plays and that client base is also shrunk. So I think the bigger guys have a big advantage as Carlos mentioned, because we've got good relationships, a lot of those same clients are in the Bakken, there are in the Eagle Ford, there are in the Permian, there are in the Utica. So it's developer relationship when you work in multiple markets. And we move personnel from district to district. So we are certainly one of the biggest wireline companies out there, I think perceived to be one of the best, and we offer all the services, we are not just pumped down focused, there is quite a few of them, wireline companies that are strictly plug in for it. We are that, but we offer all the broad services that wireline companies -- the types of services that we offer in 2015,'16, and '17 when there wasn't any plug-in. So we continue to really promote that. It takes a little more skilled person. And we like the diversity that it provides.

Brad Handler

Uh-huh.

Stacy Locke

But there will be a lot of step kind of changing hands I think over the next couple of years just because for all those reasons that Carlos pointed out, it's just a very tough competitive environment; scale helps you out.

Brad Handler

Right, right. Got it, okay. Great, thanks. I will turn it back.

Stacy Locke

Okay, thank you, Brad.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Marshall Adkins from Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

Marshall Adkins

Good morning, guys. I'm going to come back to the well service rates. Actually you had a pretty nice increase there quarter-over-quarter. Two parts this question, was some of that due to mix maybe more 24-hour work and/or how sustainable is that when you -- it sounds like, yes, we are not high utilization, I worry more about, is there a risk to that going back down to where it was last quarter?

Lorne Phillips

The first part of that question, I don't believe it was due to mix. I think it was a real price increase. I think the risk of that coming down doesn't -- we are not seeing that yet. It feels like we can keep it there. But we're reluctant to say we feel we can push it further. It's a very challenging as we said, and the other reason that we do need to work hard in all our businesses particularly well to push that rate is the labor cost that Stacey mentioned, there is pressure in labor, and we need to try to make sure we're covering that. So I think we can keep it there, but pushing it further is -- right now we wouldn't count on it in the short-term.

Stacy Locke

Yes. I would say the biased is more to the positive than going back the other direction. I think we are seeing a little pick up in our 24-hour work right now, and hopefully that trend will sustain, and I think $70 range oil is pretty attractive. I don't think any of us thought we would be there at this point in the year, if you asked this at the start of the year. So if oil price can hold in here pretty firm, I think that business will be very solid.

Marshall Adkins

I certainly agree with that. Unfortunately, most investors are freaking out over this Permian differential. I know you guys don't have a huge exposure there. What I'm more curious, are you seeing any trepidation or hesitancy from your client -- I know you are -- in the wireline side you got to slowdown, you were pretty clear it's not related to anything structural, but are you seeing any spillover or any risk in your core areas due to the potential, again it's not happening here, but the potential weakening in the Permian?

Stacy Locke

I would say, no. And I would even say that we are pursuing more opportunities, say, in wireline in the Permian. We are seeing some opportunities there that are presenting themselves. There were a couple of units doing extremely well. We are seeing some additional opportunities there. So, actually we are probably focusing more on the Permian now than we were before just because we see some opportunity.

Marshall Adkins

Perfect. Last one from me, you haven't spent a lot of time talking about the international rigs, what's the latest there, just give us your sense of where that mark -- I guess the last updates we had gotten was it looks very bullish, looks very healthy down there; is that still the case? And just give us a little color on what you guys are seeing down there?

Stacy Locke

I would say it's very healthy. From our perspective, it's probably the healthiest since we have been there, because we are not depended on one client, we now have four; mostly the Canadian public guys and we really enjoy the partnership, working relationship that we have with them, they're real good people. We don't -- we are not required to have all this redundant equipment and extraneous equipment in our location. They work with us. There all of them are bullish, and have a lot of activity plan. So, I think we will have an opportunity to bring that last rig out. We need to spend probably a few million dollars, but we would be willing to do that for the right type of work for the rig, but our margins are going to come up there. We have had people request, beg us to bring well servicing equipment down there, and we continue to evaluate that. We are slow to move on it, but we are just -- there is lots of interest in high quality services. And so, I think we are probably as bullish on Colombia as we've been.

Marshall Adkins

Thanks, guys.

Stacy Locke

Okay. Thank you, Marshall.

Operator

Our next question is a follow-up question from John Daniel from Simmons & Company. Please proceed with your question.

John Daniel

Hey, thanks again for putting me back here.

Stacy Locke

Yes.

John Daniel

Going with Colombia, that sounds pretty good right now, is it reasonable to assume that your margins could exceed those of your U.S. margins sometime next year?

Stacy Locke

We are not going to give that guidance, but we -- I would say that we are very optimistic about those margins. They could easily be in that same range over time as we settle some things out. We've improved a number of aspects of our operations there that will enable that margin to strengthen. So, it's complicated there. There is lots of issues, you know, we are in many different markets in the country, there is different communities, socialization. We are really good at that, but pay rates are different in different areas. You've got to work with the local communities. So we don't want to get out over the skis. So we are going to let it mature, but we are hopeful that margins will improve over time. We think next year could be exceedingly good year for us in Colombia.

John Daniel

Okay, that was good. And then, as you guys will know well servicing is very much a balkanized business, and when you think about tight labor situation that exist, as you contemplate moving into the Permian for the drill outs it would seem that maybe the better way to do it would be through a tuck-in sort of platform acquisition versus trying to roll it organically, just your thoughts on that statement?

Stacy Locke

Well, that's a very good valid question. I would tell you that that is not the first market we will go into. We have cautiousness over that market; we always have, drilling is different, we are pretty much term contract protected, the takeaway issues can affect us, wireless were a niche player in there, but we see other niche opportunities at high margins. I would say on the drill out, it would be our probably third market we would look at. We have other reasons to look in some markets with less competition, and we will look into those first more than likely.

John Daniel

Got it. Final one from me, generous of your time; on coiled tubing, you mentioned the two large diameter units at a capital cost of 23. Is that I mean 23 just for those two new…

Stacy Locke

No.

John Daniel

Okay. Can you walk us me through like what the all-in capital cost…

Lorne Phillips

Wait, the 23 includes the 10 for the -- well, it includes the portion of that, some of the new build rig that Stacey mentioned will be this year and some will be next year, but the two coiled tubing units combined are about 10 million of the 23.

John Daniel

Okay.

Lorne Phillips

That's all this year. And then, the new rig, the piece of that 10 million that's spent this year is probably around 6 million approximately. And then the rest is between pumps and the wireline units that we are taking delivery of.

John Daniel

I surely will read the release, I'm re-reading it now. You are very clear.

Lorne Phillips

That's fine.

John Daniel

All right, guys. Thanks a lot for your time.

Stacy Locke

Okay, thank you. We appreciate it.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time, and I would like to turn the floor back to Stacy Locke for closing remarks.

Stacy Locke

All right. Well, thank you all for the good questions on the call and the participation. And we will look forward to visiting on the next quarterly call. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines, and have a wonderful day.