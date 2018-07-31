Weir Group PLC (OTCPK:WEGRY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Jonathan Stanton - CEO & Director

John Heasley - CFO & Director

Lars Brorson - Barclays Bank

Alexander Virgo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Glen Liddy - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mark Jones - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Jonathan Hurn - Deutsche Bank

Edward Maravanyika - Citigroup

Good morning, all, and welcome to The Weir Group PLC 2018 Half Year Results Call.

Jonathan Stanton

Thank you, Seb. Good morning everyone, and welcome to Weir's 2018 interim results presentation. I'm joined here in Glasgow by our CFO, John Heasley, and we'll be delighted to answer any questions you have once the presentation is complete.

If we look at the group's progress overall, there are 3 broad headings that help us focus on what we need to do to succeed in the short, medium and long term. The first is execution. We're taking full advantage of immediate opportunities. The second is how we grow, aligning up priorities with those of our customers in attractive markets. And the third is transformation, putting in place the building blocks for sustainable long term growth.

In the first half there were good examples of delivering in all these areas. Across the business there was good momentum with every division delivering double-digit order growth. Highlights included Minerals aftermarket demand which reached record levels. Oil & Gas progressing exactly as we expected with strong order growth led by North America. And Flow Control up by more than a 1/3 including high quality nuclear contract wins. There was also an excellent uplift in profitability for the group with total operating profits up by more than 60% in constant currency. These are strong set of results and they were delivered by the hard work and commitment of a great team of people around the world, and I'd like to thank them for their efforts.

Current market conditions are good. Both mining and upstream oil and gas are growing strongly and the longer term outlook remains positive. We're taking full advantage of these opportunities, while also delivering against our Weir strategic framework which focuses on people, customer, technology and performance, those distinctive competencies that differentiates us in the market. And I'll talk about some specific examples later.

Of course, we also announced some big changes to our portfolio to focus on our core strengths. We completed the acquisition of ESCO on the 12th of July, creating a unique mining services provider from extraction to concentration. And we also announced our intention to sell Flow Control and have made good progress with the sale process expected to formally kickoff late in the third quarter.

So, in summary, this has been a big first half for the group. It's shown we're a business with a clear plan, a good record of effective execution and positive prospects of future growth, something that has been underlined by the board's decision to increase the interim dividend by 5%.

I'll be back shortly with more on our future plans and business outlook. But first, John Heasley will take you through the details of our first half performance. John, over to you.

John Heasley

Thank you, Jon, and good morning everyone. I would like to start with a brief remainder that given our intention to sell the Flow Control division, it is now reported as a discontinued operation. This means that it appears as a single line in our income statement, showing profit after tax and the total assets and liabilities are shown as 2 individual lines on our balance sheet.

As such, the majority of the numbers that I talk about this morning will be for continuing operations, meaning our Minerals and Oil & Gas divisions. The results for ESCO, for which we completed the acquisition on the 12th of July, are not included in these results, but will be reported as a separate segment going forward for the periods subsequent to the acquisition date.

Turing to the numbers, as you can see from this slide, we delivered a strong slate of results in line with our expectations. Orders increased 20% on a constant currency basis with strong performances in Oil & Gas up 35% and Minerals up 12%. Revenue broadly forward input, up 23%, with operating margins at 15.1%, reflecting the strength of our 2 core divisions. Margins were 170 basis points higher on a constant currency basis in the prior year, driven by fantastic operating leverage in Oil & Gas.

Profit before tax, excluding exceptional items and intangibles amortization, at £143 million, a £39 million or 38% higher than the prior year after our translational FX headwind of £7 million. Flow Control contributed profit before tax and amortization £9 million, resulting in total group PBTA of £152 million. Cash from operations for the total group is up 78% to £139 million.

I will now give a bit more color around each of the divisions, including Flow Control. Starting with Minerals. Market conditions remained favorable throughout the period, resulting in continued strong demand for our aftermarket products and integrated solutions. Against this backdrop, Minerals, once again, showed strong performance with order growth of 12% with OE up 9% and aftermarket up 14%. We saw good growth across most regions with Australasia, especially strong off the back of a number of lithium projects, dewatering projects in Indonesia and aftermarket momentum in Australia.

Aftermarket across the division continues to perform very strongly with quarter 2 being the third record aftermarket quarter in a row. While OE order growth was more modest, this reflects the lumpy nature of project activity. And with pipeline for Greenfield projects growing, we continue to look ahead with confidence.

Revenue broadly forward input with a 13% increase, albeit with OE growth running ahead of input at 17%, reflecting conversion of the order book built up during 2017. This meant that while the OE content only moved from 27% to 28%, it contained a bit more project activity than in the prior year. Operating profit increased £13 million to £112 million with operating margins at 17.2% in line with last year and within a normal Minerals range of 17% to 20%.

With product line gross margins in line, the operating leverage associated with higher volumes was offset by the OE mix containing lower margin project activity and associated direct cost which is typical at this point in the cycle. In addition, we also saw the through run rate effect of additional sales and engineering resource added through the course of 2017 and there has been no further cost adds in 2018. Operating cash flow of £114 million was up to £2 million higher than last year, reflecting increased profits and more efficient management of working capital.

Looking now at Oil & Gas, were North American market conditions remained favorable with shale continuing to become an increasingly important player in global oil and gas supply. We saw this with rig count increasing 24% and our customers continuing to apply our products in ever more aggressive applications. These market conditions supported a strong demand for aftermarket and increasing demand for new pumps and power ends as older fleets were replaced.

Internationally, we did see an initial pickup in activity in the Middle East, but competition and therefore pricing remains fierce. Across the division, we outperformed these market conditions with orders up 35% or 31% on a constant currency basis, excluding the impact of the KOP acquisition last year. North America was up 34% and international, excluding KOP, up 9%. We were especially pleased with the 58% step up in OE where we firmly cemented our #1 Pressure Pumping position.

Sequentially orders were up 21%, reflecting momentum into quarter 1 before rig activity and activity levels flattened off. Revenues increased 42%, slightly ahead of orders including the impact of KOP, excluding which revenues were up 39% with North America up 34% on a constant currency basis. The operating profit performance was again very pleasing with a £34 million increase on last year. This growth was all provided by North America and was dampened slightly by the disposal of EPI in the prior year and reduced profitability in the International business.

North American flow through of 37% reflects strong operating leverage and further modest pricing gains. Although pricing in certain segments does remain competitive given remaining capacity and equipment supply chain. Operating margins of 15.3% are 520 basis points ahead of last year and 20 basis points ahead of the second half of 2017, which again included a 50 basis point headwind from the disposal of EPI.

Profitability in our Pressure Pumping business continues to be very strong and Pressure Control is firmly in the black. The International business, including KOP, is operating around breakeven and the shortfall against the same period last year, having a negative impact on divisional margins of around 150 basis points.

If the division continues to perform as we would expect in our journey towards 20% operating margins over the medium-term, that will require further growth in rig count and completions in North America as well as a sustained international recovery. Operating cash flow of £39 million improved by £40 million compared to last year, as increased profits were supported by careful management of working capital through this growth cycle.

I will finish off the divisional reviews with a look at Flow Control, which we remember, the discontinued operation is not included in our group headline numbers. As you will recall, the main end market exposures for Flow Control are power, downstream oil and gas and general industrial and municipal. We saw continued modest recovery across all of those markets with the exception of coal power generation, which remains subdued.

This market backdrop and the increased commercial focus, which David Paradis and his team have brought to the division, is driving high quality order momentum. Orders were up 34%, supported by strong OE activity in nuclear, including a £23 million contract to provide pumps to the Hinkley Point C project in the U.K. and an excellent aftermarket performance in our downstream oil and gas pumps business.

This represents the fifth straight quarter of year-on-year aftermarket growth across the division. Revenues were flat year-on-year, reflecting the longer cycle nature of the nuclear orders received in the period. This, together with the lower opening order book, mean that revenues saw an increased shift towards aftermarket, representing 48% of revenues compared to 43% last year.

Operating profits increased by £20 million, including the non-repeat of a £13 million one-off charge in the prior year and the £1 million benefit from accounting rules requiring assets held for sale not to be depreciated. The underlying improvements in profitability reflected the high quality nature of the OE order book and the strong aftermarket growth resulting in operating margins of 5.4%.

Turning now to exceptional items and other financial matters. Continuing operations exceptional items total £25 million, the vast majority of which related to costs associated with the acquisition of ESCO. As you know, going forward, we expect to incur around USD 45 million of cost in realizing the $30 million of annual synergy benefits over the next 3 years. We will see the initial cost starting to be incurred in H2 as we progress with integration.

We continue to monitor the impact of steel tariffs on our business. But based on current information, the pre-mitigation impact across the group, including ESCO, could be up to £7 million through the second half of the year. At this point, we're aiming to fully mitigate this through price increases and low bearing for specific exemptions.

You will remember in February that I highlighted £18 million foreign exchange headwind at operating profit level. Based on exchange rates in the year-to-date there's no material change to that estimate. Central costs in the first half were £2 million higher on a constant currency basis in the prior year, primarily due to increased investment in group wide digital initiatives. Again, this run rate blends Europe through the second half.

And again, as highlighted in February, interest is running £4 million lower than the prior year in the first half, benefiting from the refinancing of £95 million of private placement debt, but lower rate due to commercial paper as well as the benefit of forwarding the £357 million proceeds from our placing which we received in April. Due to the additional debt arising from the ESCO acquisition, second half interest is expected to be more in line of last year.

I would now like to turn to our cash performance which showed good improvement in the period. Operating cash flows of £139 million or £61 million higher than last year, with profits and working capital investment both improved in the period. Inventory turns improved from 2.3x in June last year to 2.5x, while working capital as a percentage of sale, was improved from 27.6% to 26.9%, demonstrating overall working capital efficiency.

Tax cash flows at £36 million were in line with the income statement charge, while CapEx remained at similar level with the last year. Settlement of derivatives replaced normal treasury activities where we used derivatives to structure our external debt into the required currencies around the group. Dividends paid of £39 million reflect a £31 million take-up for the scrip compared to £6 million in the prior year. This resulted in our modest fee cash outflow after dividends, but before exceptional items and acquisitions and disposals of £7 million.

Looking at net debt, which on a reported basis reduced by £314 million to £529 million. While I would like to take credit for this. It does benefit from us holding the £357 proceeds from our placing in April before those funds were used to part fund the ESCO acquisition on the 12th of July. Adjusting for that, net debt increased by £43 million to £886 million. With free cash flow probably flat, as described and modest exceptional cash outflows of £7 million, the main driver of the increase in debt was foreign exchange translation, increasing the reported value of our U.S. dollar denominated debt.

The increased profitability in the year meant that our leverage continued to reduce with net debt to EBITDA now at 2.1x compared to 3.1x at the same point last year. We updated the ESCO funding chart here to show the number of shares issued to fund the ESCO acquisition. This resulted in a weighted average number of shares at June of 231 million and will result in an estimated weighted average of around 244 million at the end of December.

Between the balance of consideration and the preexisting ESCO debt, both of which were financed from existing Weir facilities, we've taken on an additional debt of USD 237 million from the date of ESCO completion. We continue to expect net debt to EBITDA on a pro forma basis to be around 2 times at the end of this year.

So in summary, a strong set of first half results, in line with our expectations, and we're really pleased to have ESCO on board and showing similar trading momentum to our businesses. These factors, together would continued deleveraging, have resulted in the board approving a 5% increase in the interim dividend and ending a scrip program initiated back in 2016.

Thank you. And I would now hand back to Jon.

Jonathan Stanton

Thanks John. In think on summary showed the strong execution we're seeing across the business, but now I'm going to turn to our growth agenda and outlook before moving on to an update on our portfolio transformation. As you know, our Weir strategic framework states out where we can make a real difference for our stakeholders. It focuses on 4 distinctive competencies, people, customers, technology and performance. And I'd like to give you a brief update on the progress we've made in these areas in the first half.

Firstly, people, where safety is our number 1 priority. Here we've maintained our total incident rate at 0.53 with a significant and welcome reduction in the severity of the instance we are seeing, helped by real focus on changing those behaviors that can cause most harm. We successfully launched our 12 lifesaving behaviors campaign which has gained great traction across the business, while our first group-wide recognition program attracted hundreds of nominations. This culminated in our Alloa service center, part of the Flow Control division, being recognized as our best business for safety and Pressure Pumping, the most improved.

We also made good progress in employee engagement and talent development as we seek to create the workforce of the future, which define the organizational effectiveness criteria that will help us measure how good we are in executing our strategy. And we'll talk more about that with our full year results.

When it comes to our customers, Minerals continues to find strong demand for its integrated solutions strategy with revenues increasing 29% year-on-year to £50 million. And I'll share a good example of that strategy in action in a few moments. Similarly, Oil & Gas is also leveraging its unrivaled service capability with its new Weir Edge program. It puts more highly qualified engineers on customer sites where they provide root cause diagnosis and resolution of issues quickly and efficiently.

On technology, our investment in R&D continues to support growth. After successful trials, our Synertrex IoT solution is about to be launched to the mining market with initial applications across 7 product lines. Designed with the support of both Microsoft and Dell, we've seen its condition monitoring technology deliver performance improvements of around 40% in some applications.

Finally, from a performance perspective, we're also targeting improvements to inventory efficiency and on-time delivery. There are currently 80 Value Chain Excellence projects underway across the business focused on lean, value stream mapping and sales and operational planning. Some of these are longer term improvement projects. But the building blocks for enhanced future performance are being put in place.

We're also putting greater focus on the sustainability of our operations with trials underway in a handful of our biggest manufacturing sites to use smart monitoring to reduce energy usage with an additional target of delivering an average of 10% savings. This initiatives are part of our continuing focus on the cost base and operational efficiency that will help us deliver sustainably increased margins through the cycle. We are aware it's all about ensuring the business reaches its full potential in our chosen markets, markets which have good short and long term prospects to which I will now turn.

So let me start with mining, our biggest market. Here customers remained focused on maximizing productivity from current assets, to take advantage of good commodity prices. That means running equipment hard and often up to its limits. That supporting record aftermarket demand, but they're also interested in brand field original equipment where upfront costs can be quickly offset by additional performance, which is the focus of our integrated solution strategy.

Each mine has a budget for quick engineering win to debottleneck and increased throughput and that's where we're seeing some real success, helped by the strength of our technology and our recent investment in more engineers on customer sites. While this OE projects are traditionally lower margin in aftermarket sales, they have the great benefit of expanding our install base, which in turn, delivers aftermarket growth and profits in the future. As I said before, this is a high quality problems to have.

Greenfield developments remain limited with Anglo's recent approval of the Quellaveco copper mine in Peru, a notable highlight. But there has been a definite uptick in budgetary quotation activity. More and more customers are refreshing their development pipelines and thinking about the future, which we also see in the current EPCM workloads.

The increase in Greenfield quotation is in the context of what looks like an extended upturn in mining markets. Increasing commodity demand is supporting steady global oil production growth, but in some key commodities such as copper, lithium and cobalt, supply shortages are likely to emerge in the medium-term. That's due to increased demand for electrification among consumers and governments, and it's exacerbated by the structural issues such as ore grade declines.

This issue is set to continue even as more new mines come on stream. Quellaveco, for instance, is estimated to have an average copper ore grade of around 0.6% of 1%. A recent study by Mining Intelligence estimates Greenfield copper projects under development have an average ore grade of just 0.39% of 1%, materially lower than many old mines still operating. But this indicator suggests we're at the beginning of a multi-year upturn in mining markets, while infrastructure markets are also benefiting from increased global growth, driving demand. For Weir, these trends give us great confidence as they play to our traditional strength.

Firstly, our weighting towards the most attractive commodity such as copper. Second, our premium position in the best parts of the mine, now from extraction to concentration, where ore grade declines mean moving and processing more material. Third, our aftermarket business model that provides great resilience through the cycle. And finally, the high barriers to entry, we've created around service, technology and local capacity Testament to all of this was the 80th Anniversary of our Warman pumps brand which we recently celebrated. Warman has been a mainstay of reliable performance in mining for generations and remains our flagship brand in Minerals.

Given some of the environmental challenges miners have faced, proven performance have never been more important. They want partners they can trust to provide solutions that keep their operations safe, efficient and increasingly sustainable when it comes to energy and water usage, 2 areas where we're focusing our technology strategy. So we have a good platform in mining. But we continue to look for ways to become even more relevant to our customers, including through our integrated solutions strategy. So let me give you an example of that which is from a copper mine in Europe.

Key to the integrated solutions approach is staying close to customers and this particular customer told us they had an issue with plant capacity. We sent a team of engineers to do a full site audit, including digital mapping of the current plant. But from this we identified the bottleneck and suggested a remedy. It was a relatively small investment by the customer, just £250,000 initially. And because of our digital mapping, we were able to show them virtually what the solution would look like before it was installed. The result was a 10% increase in capacity which meant the initial investment paid back in just 3 days.

Customers was delighted which led to much deeper conversations about where else we can help. One area was increasing the number of commodities that could be extracted from the mine. We started with a small pilot study which then turned into a larger commission and an investment in a wider range of solutions including cyclones, pumps and screens. The payback for this project is also expected to be less than a week.

It's a great example of our solutions mindset where we stayed close to our customers, understand their pain points, correctively develop solutions that deliver real value, not just on products, and build relationships that provide win-win outcomes. And the story of this mine is replicated around the world as our engineers leverage our service network to spend more time onsite, doing what they do best, solving customer's problem.

Moving on to Oil & Gas, we're also looking to differentiate ourselves based on technology and customer service and I'll show you an example of that shortly. But, first, let me talk you through the market conditions we're currently seeing.

North America, our biggest market, is developing as we anticipated it would at the start of the year. Rig count growth has recently leveled off in the U.S., but the Canadian rig count is continuing to grow after a protracted spring break up. Our oilfield services customers continue to refurbish and put more of their frac fleets back to work. We have good visibility into the third quarter where our order book is full, while aftermarket demand is being supported by the increased intensity of production, withstand quality becoming an increasingly talked about factor and driving increased abrasion.

WTI prices which averaged $65 a barrel in the first half are also comfortably above incentive levels. And while the impact of infrastructure issues in the Permian is still evolving, we don't anticipate it having any material impact on Weir. We're currently expecting any reduction in demand delivered from the Permian to be offset by additional activity in other shale plays and the effects of equipment attrition on aftermarket demand. And of course, the new pipeline capacity coming on in 2019 will liberate the Permian and allow production growth to continue strongly.

International markets remained challenging, but supported by some of the fundamentals I'm about to discuss, we do expect conditions to improve. At a global level, while the market is currently relatively balanced, oil demand continues to grow at more than 1 million barrels a day per annum, a trend that's expected to continue into the next decade. At the same time, supply constraints including current concerns over Iran, Libya and Venezuela, and wider issues caused by lower levels of exploration investments across the industry. Oil is a depleting resource and the IEA estimate that each year the world needs to replace 3 million barrels per day of supply loss from mature fields. That's the equivalent of the North Sea production disappearing.

Meanwhile, new discoveries are at all-time lows. That means further investment will be necessary with the U.S. most likely to benefit given its ability to respond more quickly than conventional sources of supply. For Weir these trends are supportive of our business model which is North America biased with strong market position, supported by leading technology and unrivaled service capability.

These are areas that really differentiate us from the competition as our new Simplified Frac System demonstrates. On a frac site leaks is one of the biggest causes of nonproductive time. As you can see in illustration on the top of this slide, a traditional frac site is spaghetti like mass of pipe and restraining cables.

Technicians go from connection to connection, wielding sledgehammers to tighten hammer joints and reduce the chances of leaks. It's a system that frustrates customers and costs them time and money. And so we've taken on the challenge of helping them to operate more safely and efficiently with the result being our new Simplified Frac System.

As you can see from the bottom right, it creates a much cleaner frac site. Our initial testing find it reduced the number leak paths by 88%, that's a big reduction in complexity. Superior connections means fewer hammers being swung around the site, which make operations safer. And with his modular design it can be installed in de-rig far faster than additional set ups.

First customer was delighted and immediately ordered more units. We're now selling the system as fast as we can make them, with first half orders of $10 million alone. This is an important innovation and one that will allow us to extend market share in the future.

System can be sold as separate unit as Pressure Pumping or Pressure Control, but is most powerful as an integrated package where it will have the biggest impact for our customers. It's a great example of how we continue to differentiate ourselves through technology and the benefits this approach can bring.

Now, before I move on to an update of how we're transforming the portfolio, I'll take you through our outlook for the year, beginning with Minerals. Here our profit expectations are unchanged. They will now be delivered through strong revenue growth and broadly stable margins.

In Oil & Gas, we continue to anticipate a strong increase in constant currency profits and revenues with half 2 margins similar to half 1 and in line with our prior mittens guidance. And as I said earlier, we also expect any potential impact from the infrastructure constraints in the Permian to be offset by additional activity in other shale basins and the effects of equipment attrition.

And ESCO, our newest division, is expected to deliver fully at pro forma revenues of $675 million with an operating profit of $80 million consistent with our April guidance. The full year profits and revenues will be roughly evenly split between the pre and post acquisition date. Flow Control is expected to deliver broadly stable constant currency revenues with mid-single-digit margins.

Finally, for the group as a whole, we continue to expect strong constant currency revenue and profit growth with further balance sheet deleveraging and continued strong cash generation.

So let me conclude with an upgrade on our portfolio transformation. After the sale of Flow Control, Weir will be a group that's focused on its core mining and upstream oil and gas strength. We'll be home to premium brands including Warman, SPM and ESCO used in highly abrasive applications that will generate almost 80% of revenues from aftermarket bales. And as John said, we'll have a stronger balance sheet that will enable Weir to continue to be a consolidator in market with attractive long term prospect.

In mining, the addition of ESCO means we have a unique position as a provider of premium solutions from extractions to concentration, a market underpinned by the strong fundamental growth drivers I talked back earlier, including demand growth and ore grade declines. This is a great platform on which we can build in the future and we're excited about the potential we have created.

Finally, let me finish with a quick update on the ESCO integration. Firstly, as you can see in the picture, we've had a very warm welcome from our new ESCO colleagues. When we announced the acquisition in April, we said we were very impressed with the business and the team and that feeling has been fully reinforced as we learn more. A joint integration management office was formed including some of our most experienced leaders from both businesses to ensure we could hit the ground running on day 1.

We had to wait until completions to fully share sales data, but within fortnight we finished the detailed customer analysis of the top 100 accounts for both ESCO and Weir Minerals. The commercial team has identified opportunities where Minerals can help sell more ESCO products in mining and where ESCO's relationships can be leveraged by Minerals in infrastructure markets.

We're also making good progress on cost synergies and have validated our initial estimate of $30 million over 3 years. ESCO's first half performance mirrored the strong performance in Minerals mining market with growth in orders of 12%.

To ensure we take full advantage of the upturn, we've decided to keep ESCO as a standalone division. ESCO's operating model is more centralized on minerals and the impact of combining the 2 businesses would have been potentially disruptive at a time when market demand is growing very strongly. By remaining a separate divisions they can stay focused on delivering, while also sharing resources and infrastructure to help each other succeed.

So let me finish with a quick summary of the presentation. The first half saw good execution across the group with strong order and profit growth, in line with expectations. We're making good strategic progress to create an ever stronger Weir that's well positioned to take full advantage of attractive markets. And with our portfolio transformation, we're creating a great platform for sustainable long term growth.

Thank you for your time. And now John and I would be delighted to take any questions you have. So back to you, Seb.

[Operator Instructions]. And today's first question comes from Lars Brorson of Barclays.

Lars Brorson

Three questions if I could, starting with Minerals. You see obviously some very nice progress in the first half as a whole. But I note a flat OE order growth in Q2. Do you put that down to lumpiness, timing of large orders or anything you could talk about in terms of underlying trends that would have changed. I suspect not, given the commentary in the report. And also, do you expect some of the recently approved large projects. You mentioned Quellaveco earlier, Jon to present order booking opportunities for you already in H2. And maybe you could talk about what your addressable opportunity is on a project like Quellaveco.

Jonathan Stanton

Hi, Lars. So, yes, you're right. The fact that we saw order growth flat in Q2 for Minerals is of no great concern to us. It really reflects the lumpiness of the project environment. And as we said in the presentation, the pipeline that we've developed is really substantial. So both in Brownfield opportunities for our integrated solutions, but also the forthcoming pipeline of Greenfield opportunities. We see that principally in our GEHO pumps business, which is the earliest cycle business that we have, which pretty much has a record pipeline at the moment. So I think it just reflects lumpiness. And with projects like Quellaveco, we are later cycle than some of the -- some of our peers and so we expect to see that. I'm not going to put a number on Quellaveco specifically. But where at the moment the largest orders that we're seeing that are mostly Brownfield or sort of low single digit millions. We would expect for Greenfield projects of that scale to be at least north of something like $10 million and potentially higher. A big -- quite a big range though depending on the exact mix of the product that we get on the project.

Lars Brorson

That's helpful. Secondly, can I ask just for Oil & Gas briefly. I was little bit surprised that you don't expect much of margin pickup in the second half relative to the first half. So I put that at incremental in the sort of low mid-20s. I heard John talk about a 37% drop through in North America. Could you help me a little bit with the moving parts on the margin guidance for the second half in Oil & Gas between North America and international? And also, specifically, North America, on your Pressure Pumping business, a little bit color around the pricing dynamics there would be helpful.

Jonathan Stanton

John, do you want to talk about the margins, then I will pick up the pricing?

John Heasley

Yes, I'll take that. Good morning, Lars, thanks. So in terms of the margins, obviously a rate with very strong flow through in 30% for North America in the first half of the year. I think what we see is, as you move into the second half then, sequentially we're not going to have the same significant step up that we saw through the first half of the year as the comps become tougher through the second half. So it's really, I think, the volume step up H2 to H1 is not going to be as significant as H1 was relative to the prior year periods, so that's really why we expect the margins to be broadly flat and that's the mid-teens range from the first to the second half.

Jonathan Stanton

Yes. And then from a pricing dynamic perspective, Lars, it's really playing out as we expected. So thus far we've seen low single-digit pricing improvements year-on-year and we expect it to remain that way over the balance of the year with clearly all of the noise around the Permian not being particularly helpful in that regards. But we're seeing a mix across our product range. So where the product availability, if you like, is more consolidated among equipment suppliers then we're making really good progress. While in categories where there is more competition and probably some -- still some excess capacity in the supply chain than clearly the pricing is much harder to come by.

Lars Brorson

That's clear. Thirdly and finally if I just can very briefly on ESCO. I don't know whether you're able to help us with a little more specificity around phasing of cost and synergies. Again John mentioned initial cost coming through in H2, how much would that be? And what sort of cost savings should we be looking at in 2019?

Jonathan Stanton

So as we said at the time of the announcement in April, we expect to get $30 million of synergy over 3 years with an even run rate. So, essentially, $10 million over the first 12 month, and $20 million by the end of the second year and $30 million run rate by end of the third year. So that's the phasing that we expect and we wouldn't -- between the back half of 2018 and 2019 we'd expect to see that broadly coming through on a straight line basis with the costs expected to be 1.5 times the synergies themselves.

John Heasley

And just to be clear, Lars, those costs we would expect to be exceptional costs rather than underlying trading costs just in terms positioning.

Jonathan Stanton

Thanks Lars.

The next question comes from Alexander Virgo from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Alexander Virgo

Couple ones on Oil & Gas and Flow Control. On Oil & Gas, can you just talk a little bit about the International business, because I'm guessing that that's actually a bit of drag on margins as well if you look through the first half and into the second half. If you comment, I think, that market conditions there remained weak, obviously they have been for some time. But maybe just comment a little bit about that. Could you even give us a bit of a quantification of the size of the business that would be helpful.

Jonathan Stanton

Yes. Good morning, Alex. So, yes, I think if we look at the first half then the international performance was actually little bit -- slightly below where we wanted it to be, whilst we were stronger in North America, net-net something of a wash. Market conditions remain pretty challenging for us both in the Middle East and the Eastern Hemisphere as well, albeit I would characterize it as saying that we're sort of balancing along the bottom. And I say that because, actually the pipeline of opportunities that we're seeing, customers are starting to hint uptick in activity levels. And we're seeing that, as I say, on a pipeline of projects opportunities coming through. That's really not yet converting. We're hoping that we'll see the first signs of that in the second half. But most of it is longer lead-time stuff. Frankly, is not going to do much to improve the performance of the business in H2. It's really hopefully about setting us up for a return to stronger profitability in 2019. So we need just to see how that develops. Clearly, some about peers on the oilfield service side are talking positively about international and they're probably earlier cycle than us. So, again, that's probably an indicator that conditions should improve from here. But as I said, it's really a 2019 issue for us. John, in terms of the numbers?

John Heasley

Yes, in terms of quantification, Alex. So the International business on an annual basis, we said, is about £100 million of revenue operating through the first half, just around breakeven. Historically, that business has been high single digit, low double-digit margins. So if I was to look at the first half relative to the same period last year, as I said in my prepared remarks, there's about 150 basis points headwind that has on divisional margins.

Alexander Virgo

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks John. And then just on Flow Control, obviously a very solid order intake on the nuclear business which is clearly very helpful ahead of the sale process. Just wondering if you could talk little bit about how that business looks with respect to the longer term order book. And how you -- what you might think about in terms of expectations in the process that you're looking to start?

Jonathan Stanton

So, yes, really pleasing to see the progress that we made in terms of orders in the first half. As John said, the £23 million order for the Hinkley C project which has been a long time in the making. But also £10 million worth of orders across the Korean complex as well. So terrific performance on an OE point of view. So I think there are bright spots ahead for nuclear in the U.K. and in certain parts of the world, equally in the U.S. and parts of Europe, then it's going backwards. But broadly speaking, under David Paradis' leadership we've really reinvigorated the frontend of the business. From a project perspective, we're in certain niches, but we're really focused on the areas where we see capital being deployed, be that nuclear, midstream or downstream oil and gas, LNG and so on. And, frankly, the upsides there are more positive than the negatives that we see in areas like coal, for example. But alongside the improving projects environment, we've also done a really good job, I think, in terms of recapturing aftermarket and being really focused on driving growth there. And as John said, we have 5 consecutive quarters of growth in the aftermarket in the business which is really encouraging. So it's on a good -- last year it was really difficult, as we all know. It's on a good trajectory now in terms of orders, return to profitability and so on, so I think that sets this up nicely hopefully for the sale process. And as I said, we have done a lot of work on that, clearly, over the last few months. We've had lots of registers of interest from across the patch and we're getting ready to formally launch the process towards the end of Q3 assuming everything remains positive, so that's where we're up to.

Alexander Virgo

Okay, thanks. And then if I could just touch quickly on Minerals aftermarket. So can you talk a little bit about competitive environment there and the pricing situation, just I may have missed it earlier on. But just an update there would be helpful.

Jonathan Stanton

Well, I think -- I mean, the first thing to say is from an aftermarket perspective in Minerals, our capture rate remains north of 90% where it always has been. Indeed, there are initiatives across the business to recapture the tiny bits of the aftermarket that we didn't retain. So it remains an intense focus for the business. I'm positive across most of the product line, including pumps, but also other things that go into the aftermarket such as hoses and pipe spools, replacement valves and so on. From a pricing point of view, after a few years where we haven't been able to much prices up. We have been pushing through price increases, albeit that is to quite a large degree offsetting the impact of material input costs which are inflating a little bit and here and there the impact of tariffs which we're picking up in certain parts of the world. But, broadly speaking, it's clearly a very positive environment given customer demand. Gross margins are -- remained rock solid in terms of what we're delivering from a aftermarket percentage point of view. So the environment is pretty active, as you can see from the order input number. Thanks Alex.

The next question comes from Glen Liddy from JP Morgan.

Glen Liddy

With the supply chain, have you had any bottlenecks? I mean, you just flanked the you've seen some price rises. But do you getting any disruption to your production and delivery schedules.

Jonathan Stanton

No, Glen, not particularly. I mean, obviously, you're ramping up in an environment like we are at the moment, it does create the odd headache here and there. But there's nothing, I would say, that's material to the numbers other than bit of inflation -- inflationary pressure that we've seen, which we're obviously offsetting from a pricing point of view. And remember that Minerals is very vertically integrated given that we make a lot of the castings that go into our products in-house and so, we're probably less reliant on the supply chain than some of our peers which talks about those issues.

Glen Liddy

And for working capital, I mean, obviously, you closed pretty sharp so far this year. If your growth rate moderates, how can you squeeze down working capital or the growth rate in working capital so you get cash generative?

John Heasley

Yes Glen, so in terms of working capital, obviously, with the £60 million outflow in the first half that you referred to there. We continue to drive, Jon told about the 80 projects that we've got across the group. Many of those focused on working capital, takes little bit of time. But we expect to continue to see through the second half improvement in working capital efficiency in terms of the metrics. And, therefore, I would hope that through the second half we at least hold the number, if not see that net outflow reduce slightly through the second. So I would expect those to have minimal impact from working capital through second half, Glen.

Glen Liddy

And you very briefly touched on tariffs. Do you actually have much products flow from different regions of the world that are going to be affected by tariffs?

Jonathan Stanton

Some. So some of the forgings that we use in oil and gas are imported from China and they are picking up tariffs. ESCO and one of its business imports steel from Canada, which is the only place you can get the steel, but that's subject to tariff as well. So, yes, there are pockets across the business where we're having to deal with it. The gross effect on the bottom line from everything we see so far is no more than £7 million or £8 million. But we're, obviously, in leaving our guidance unchanged. Our expectation is that we will cover that off, as John said, through passing on price increases to customers. And we're lobbying very hard for exemptions where we think, frankly, the impact of tariffs is going to have the adverse effect on U.S. jobs with some of the businesses that are impacted.

Glen Liddy

And so the fracing business, you're talking of increased intensity for the equipment, so more aftermarket or spares consumption. Could you give us on any basis, on index basis or whatever, how much its changed over the last few years and how much it's changed or is the pace of change increasing now?

Jonathan Stanton

Well, if you take fluid ends, Glen, which is the key sort of aftermarket product line for the Oil & Gas business. Then we know that going back 4, 5 years that fluid ends were lasting as little as 500 hours and that today they are up 2000, 2500 hours with the advent of stainless steel and new technologies. So that's where we are. But we're just starting to see the effects of -- for all that we have deployed technology to increase the life of our product, customers have continued to work harder and that's been a big factor in terms of longer laterals and more sand being pumped down the wells, so that's been working in reverse. And this is a specific issue that I highlighted in my prepared comments in relation to sand is a real life issue. Because we are seeing the life of the product come down a little bit, when talk in terms of numbers, because the quality of sand that is now being used is worse and it's much harsher in terms of the geometry of the sand, which is creating increased wear on the on the kits. So that's a real life factor at the moment, which is kind of helping us on the aftermarkets quite obviously. Thanks Glen.

The next question comes from Mark Jones from Stifel.

Mark Jones

If I can keep on that Oil & Gas issue for a moment. Is it really plausible to see other fields pick up the slack in -- from the Permian given how big the Permian is and scale of the shale markets these days. I mean, obviously, that's the short term issue. But do you think you can really offset that short term? And when you were talking about greater equipment attrition is that really that the aftermarket story that you've just been talking to or is the more sign of the new equipment cycle beginning to kick in at the margins?

Jonathan Stanton

So, look, I think we've seen already a few crews move out of the Permian into other regions, so we expect it will be a factor. We expect that the attrition piece will also be a factor as well in supporting the aftermarket. And you have to remember that our customers on the oilfield service side are not -- they're not changing their plans in terms of the refurbishment and reactivation work that has been ongoing through this year. So which is why we've got for pumps and power ends we've got a full order book for the third quarter and we're not seeing any movement at all in the input trends -- the order input trends that we're seeing across the business. So for us it's a transitory issue. As I said, we don't see it having a material impact. And as of today, and as we look over the over the next quarter, we're not seeing any issues. But for us, it's also about where the market goes, where the Permian goes over the long term and that's what we're really focused on, because we see the dynamics and the fundamentals very positive for that part of the business.

Mark Jones

Sure. Would it be the middle of next year you expect that pipeline capacity to come on stream?

Jonathan Stanton

Well, as far as I understand it, there are various pipelines that will come on over the year such that -- as we get into the second half, the takeaway capacity is materially increased from where it is today.

Mark Jones

Great.

Jonathan Stanton

I think, stepping back, I think -- we've seen time and time again -- when the industry needs to be entrepreneurial and move quickly to fix an issue, it gets on with it very quickly and usually surprises with the upside. So I'm very confident that people are going to be pushing really hard to deal with the issue.

Mark Jones

Great. And one little clarification, Flow Control, the sell process, that's very much focused on selling that as a complete entity. You're not going to break the Flow Control business up into its constituent parts, so that's right?

Jonathan Stanton

Our preference is absolutely to sell it as a complete entity.

The next question comes from Jonathan Hurn from Deutsche Bank.

Jonathan Stanton

Hi, Jonathan, yes we can hear you loud and clear.

Jonathan Hurn

Just couple of questions, please. I think firstly, can we just sort of come back to this Oil & Gas profitability. In your prepared comments you talked about Pressure Pumping being very strong in terms of margin. Can you just sort of clarify where that margin is relative to the previous peak in Pressure Pumping? And also just coming back to the Pressure Control, you say it's in the black by what extent? I'm sure, it's probably just a few percentage points. But how fast can that margin improve within Pressure Control? That was the -- essentially the first question.

Jonathan Stanton

I'll get John to just sort of give you the building blocks of the Oil & Gas division in detail -- but the broad building blocks in terms of Oil & Gas division and I will come back to where we expect to get over time.

John Heasley

In terms of the -- just trying to break out little bit around the overall division on probability, so the 15.3% that we saw in the first half. If you took the -- as I said earlier on in one of the questions to the 150 basis points headwind from the International business, which is running around breakeven so that gets you up into the sort of upper teens, if you were to adjust for that, which leaves you North America in the sort of our up teen -- upper teens tight margins. Pressure Control, as we said in the black. I mean, it's not significantly in the black. So it's running sort of low to mid-single-digit type operating margins and to double-digit EBITDA margins. And that represents stock carve out 20% of the North American business. So if you backs all that to see what's happening in Pressure Pumping, which is clearly the most significant contributor in terms of scale and profitability than Pressure Pumping is getting up around to 20% mark in terms of margins. And that is -- not quite the previous peak that you remember is in the sort of mid-20s. But that reflects the fact that we've always said to get to our 20% target medium-term margins, then we need a lot of that more pricing back having lost up to 20% through the downturn.

Jonathan Stanton

Yes. So Jonathan to be clear. We said consistently for a little while now that we expect and are targeting getting the Oil & Gas division back up to least 20% margins. That's obviously the focus. As John outlined, Pressure Pumping is now in great shape in terms of profitability. And as we continue to improve the profitability in Pressure Control and the return to profitability in the international markets, we're very clear -- again, with a little bit more pricing, that we can see a pathway to getting there over time. So that story is absolutely unchanged.

Jonathan Hurn

Great. Thanks. And then same question. Just coming back to or just talking about capacity in the business. Obviously, if we go back to Minerals in H2 of '17, you took some cost above the line to give you some capacity to deliver in '18. I mean, is there any capacity constraints within Minerals? Do we need some more cost to go into the business in '18? And also same question sort of applies to Oil & Gas.

Jonathan Stanton

Yes. Broadly speaking, we're fine in terms of capacity. So I would say that within Minerals we have -- we're probably upgrading something like 70% capacity across the business. So there's plenty of spare capacity to come. I think over time, we -- the way that ESCO organize their manufacturing operations globally is interesting and there may be some things we can learn from how they run their business. So a few years out we might look to do things differently and that might require some investment. But in the short to medium-term, I'm very comfortable with capacity. And likewise with Oil & Gas, the business model that we have there, that we now in love, which is the sort of our ability to sort of concerting of the business up and down through the cycle, really leveraging the supply chain remains intact. So even though the -- our main plant is very busy at the moment, running 3 shifts, pretty much 24/7 across most product lines. We still have the ability to outsource more machining and to continue to lean up the business so that we can create capacity in the future. And the strategy there is very much going to be around how we leverage the fixed overhead base that we have without having to put more cost in, in the way that I described. So I think as the businesses grow then clearly we'll need more variable SG&A. But in terms of fixed overhead, we have no plans to do anything material in the short to medium-term. Thanks Jon.

The next question comes from Edward Maravanyika from Citi.

Edward Maravanyika

You said you capacity utilization or under the capacity utilization for the North American frac fleets is running at around 70%. But where is your own capacity utilization, in terms of your own fracs you lease and looking at labor tightness or lack in case here?

Jonathan Stanton

As I said, we don't have any major constraints from an Oil & Gas point of view. From a manufacturing perspective our main facility is in Fort Worth, which is a very -- it's not just an oil and gas city, it has very broad based manufacturing industry and therefore our ability to both leverage the supply chain, bring in additional staff is really not a limiting factor. But in the service center in the Permian Basin then, yes, that's a pretty tight market as we all know. We're in the middle of building a brand new -- our largest service center probably anywhere in the world is going into the Permian Basin and that will open at the beginning of next year, which actually will expand our service capacity across the businesses. So as I said, from manufacturing perspective we'll continue to leverage the supply chain. So again, I'm not worried that we're going to run out of capacity.

Edward Maravanyika

Okay. And to be clear you said the market share win is in both Pressure Pumping and Pressure Control?

Jonathan Stanton

Yeah. We've been nudging forward our market share positioning in both businesses absolutely. Okay, I think that's the last question. So thank you very much everybody for those questions. I appreciate them. And so it's been really good start to the year for us with very supportive conditions and the outlook for the long term looking very positive across our end markets as well. So with that I'll hand back to you Seb.

