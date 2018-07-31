A look at these stories and the top news in the gold mining sector for July 2018.

Gold Mining Bull: Top News for July 2018

Here's a monthly recap of the top news in the gold mining sector, including acquisitions and takeover announcements, financial results and other relevant updates, to keep readers up-to-date on news in the sector. Here's my update for June if you missed it.

Gold continues to perform poorly in the summer - which may not come as a surprise given its typical seasonal weakness - but several junior miners and explorers have outperformed on positive updates, such as drill results and technical reports. It's also earnings season, so we'll see which gold miners (GDX) delivered this quarter and which fell flat.

I've scoured through various gold mining newsletters and websites to find the top news of the past month. Here's a recap of the top news from the gold mining sector for July 2018.

10. New Gold Reports Big Loss, Stock Craters

New Gold (NGD) stock is absolutely cratering following the miner's Q2 2018 financial results, in which it reported a loss of $302 million, or -$.52 per share, which included an impairment charge of $282 million on its Rainy River mine in Canada.

With a new updated life-of-mine plan at Rainy River, New Gold's updated outlook calls for lower gold ounces and higher costs. The company now expects to produce 415,000 to 480,000 ounces of gold(previously 525,000 to 595,000 ounces of gold) at all-in sustaining costs of $1,080 to $1,120 per ounce (previously $860 to $900 per ounce). Its cash and cash equivalents position fell to $167 million and New Gold now has close to $1 billion in debt.

I've recommended investors avoid New Gold in the past. Back in May, when the stock traded at $2.55, I said the following: "The company has been plagued with CAPEX overruns at the Rainy River mine. I wasn't a fan of the deal when it happened, and I'm certainly not a fan of it now."

Don't be fooled by the recent selloff: the stock is not cheap here and is likely to fall further.

9. Orezone Reports Feasibility Study Results for Bombore

Junior gold developer Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF) has released the results of a feasibility study for its 90%-owned Bombore gold project in Burkina Faso.

The highlights of the study include an after-tax NPV of $224.5 million (5% discount rate), with an IRR of 42.6% and a 1.7 year payback. According to the study, the mine life is 13 years, with average annual gold production of 102,613 ounces in the first seven years, with AISC of $746/oz. The project should only cost about $144 million to get up-and-running. First gold pour is targeted by late-2020.

Readers should note that only near-surface reserves (average depth of 45 meters) have been used in the feasibility study. According to Orezone, there are several opportunities to enhance the NPV of the project, which includes mining the sulfide resource below reserves, converting inferred resources to measured and indicated in the mining permit area, increasing the current design level from 4.5 million tonnes per annum to 5.2 million with the addition one a CIL tank and associated equipment, optimizing the design of the tailings storage facility, etc.

8. NovaGold Sells 50% Stake in Galore Creek to Newmont

NovaGold (NG) has sold its 50% interest in the Galore Creek project, located in British Columbia, Canada, to Newmont Mining (NEM) for $275 million. Galore Creek is a 50/50 partnership with Teck.

The project contains 9 billion pounds of copper, 8 million ounces of gold and 136 million ounces of silver, but it is a low-grade asset and is of less importance to NovaGold than its main project, Donlin Gold.

Newmont paid $100 million at closing, and will be required to pay $75 million upon completion of a new pre-feasibility study or three years from the closing date, $25 million on completion of a feasibility study or five years from the closing date, and $75 million upon approval of project construction.

This sale looks like a wise move, as it will allow NovaGold to shore up its balance sheet and focus its efforts on its flagship, higher-grade Donlin Gold project in Alaska. It seems more risky for Newmont, especially since a pre-feasibility study on the project put the capital costs at over $5 billion.

7. Gold Standard Ventures Impresses With New Drill Results, and Shares Soar

Gold Standard (GSV) reported excellent drill results this month at the Dark Star deposit on its 100%-owned Railroad-Pinion project in Nevada's Carlin Trend.

The results include a massive oxidized intercept of 213.4 meters of 2.39 g/t gold, plus 137.2 meters of 2.72 g/t and 132.6 meters of 1.09 g/t.

"As is the norm for infill work, we are drilling to find the limits of the deposit and we are frequently not finding the limits, laterally and especially at depth," said Jonathan Awde, CEO and director of Gold Standard. "For the most part, past work at Dark Star focused on the shallow part of the system. We now believe significant expansion is likely at depth..."

Read more: Gold Mining Bull Update on July 18

Also note that in the previous month, senior gold miner Goldcorp (GG) increased its stake in the junior to 12.73%.

6. Equinox Gold Releases Pre-Feasibility Study for Castle Mountain

Equinox Gold (LWLCF) announced the results of a pre-feasibility study on its 100%-owned Castle Mountain gold mine, located in California, on July 16.

According to the study, this is likely to be a low-cost, heap leach gold mine that will produce 2.8 million ounces of gold and will generate roughly $865 million in post-tax cash flow over a 16-year mine life. The project carries a post-tax NPV of $406 million (5% discount) and will be developed in two phases to reduce upfront costs.

Equinox is also rapidly advancing the Aurizona gold mine, as it recently commenced the stockpiling of ore and expect to pour gold by late 2018. In the future, Equinox hopes to produce upwards of 350,000 ounces of gold per year from both mines.

5. Yamana Gold Delivers Strong Q2 Results

Yamana Gold (AUY) is one of the few mid-tier and senior gold miners whose earnings actually impressed me this quarter.

Yamana said that higher than expected gold production at Chapada, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, and El Peñón together with the Cerro Moro ramp-up has the company in a position to exceed its guidance of 900,000 ounces of gold. Yamana produced 224,083 ounces of gold in Q2 from its mines, up from 207,244 in the previous year. Cerro Moro contributed 9,644 ounces to this figure. Second quarter AISC for Yamana was $694 per gold equivalent ounce.

The company's spinoff of Brio Gold and the combination of Brio with Leagold Mining has also worked out well. During the quarter, Yamana says it recognized a gain of $32 million on the takeover transaction, due to an increase in the equity consideration from Leagold.

4. Nevsun Gets Takeover Bid From Lundin

Lundin Mining has made an all-cash offer to buyout Nevsun Resources (NSU) following Lundin's previous failed takeover attempt with Euro Sun Mining.

Lundin has offered Nevsun shareholders C$1.4 billion, or C$4.75 per Nevsun share. This is a hostile bid, however, and does not have the approval of Nevsun's board. Nevsun shares currently trade at C$4.78 on the TSX, higher than the takeover price, as there is a good chance a rival bidder makes an offer for the company.

In my opinion, current Nevsun shareholders should hold onto shares and wait for a better offer to come along, as I don't think Lundin's bid places enough value on its Timok project. The Upper Zone feasibility places a post-tax value of $1.8 billion on the project (using $3.15/lb copper prices).

Read more: Additional Insights and Risks on the Timok PFS

I believe a stronger offer would be in the C$5.25 - 5.50 per share area, and would likely get a deal done.

3. Osisko Mining Delivers Strong PEA for Windfall

Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) shares cratered over the past year or two, reaching a low of C$1.61 after touching C$5.50 a share back in 2017. The company got some good news recently, however, as it released a positive PEA study on its Windfall project, and shares have since rebounded a bit.

The multi-million ounce gold project is estimated to produce 218,000 ounces of gold per year at AISC of $879/oz. Using $1,300 gold prices, the project carries a post-tax NPV of $400+ million. There are many opportunities to enhance the value of the project, including, but not limited to, resource expansion at Windfall's main zone, Lynx and Underdog deposits.

Readers should note that a PEA study in preliminary in nature and this particular study uses mostly inferred resources, which are considered to be too speculative to be used in an economic analysis. This is a very early-stage analysis of a project that is likely to grow in size and undergo much more drilling and technical work.

Osisko followed up the PEA study release with positive infill drilling results at Lynx and Underdog, hitting grades of up to 494 g/t, which should move more of the mineral resource from inferred to indicated. And, previously announced deep drilling at Windfall's new "Triple 8 Zone" hit 20.4 g/t over 28.3 meters and other high-grade drill results at depths of approximately 2,500 meters from surface; the new discovery zone falls well outside the area of the Windfall resource, according to Osisko.

It's also worth noting that insiders are presumably bullish on the company's stock, with various insiders buying shares over the past five months, according to insider filings posted at CanadianInsider (link above).

2. Detour Gold in a Battle With Paulson & Co.

Activist investor/billionaire John Paulson and his company Paulson & Co. are looking to replace the entire board of directors at Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF), in which it owns a 5.4% stake.

Paulson wants the company to review its alternatives, which includes a sale of the company, while Detour wants to implement its life of mine plan and stay independent. Meanwhile, Detour has called for an investigation into the hedge fund and has accused it of making misleading statements.

"Detour Gold's focus is on the implementation of its life of mine plan ("LOM Plan"), not a fire sale. Blindly following an agenda to sell the company now ignores the clear and present opportunities available through the disciplined execution of this plan," Detour said in a statement.

Detour's new mine plan estimates average annual gold production of 659,000 ounces and places a post-tax NPV of $3.45 billion on the asset (5% discount rate), compared to its current market cap of $2.28 billion.

The outcome of this company battle seems uncertain, especially since Paulson only owns a 5.4% stake in the company.

1. Wheaton Precious Metals Lands Another Huge Stream

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) landed yet another huge streaming deal recently when it announced it has acquired and closed on a gold and palladium stream on the Stillwater mine.

Wheaton paid $500 million upfront to Sibanye-Stillwater in exchange for a 100% gold stream and 4.5% palladium stream (decreasing to 2.25% and then 1% based on deliveries) on the mine.

As recently covered, Wheaton says the stream will average 14,700 gold ounces and 24,000 palladium ounces per year starting in 2019; the asset is likely to bring in between $28 - $50 million in annual cash flow for Wheaton, depending on production and metals prices. It looks like a low-risk, low-to-medium return deal for Wheaton.

Read more: Wheaton Precious Metals Strikes Again

I thought this was a decent deal for Wheaton, but the company is still battling a tax dispute with the Canadian Revenue Agency.

Honorable Mentions

Here's some other top news you might have missed this past month.

Corvus Gold (OTCQX:CORVF) drilled 109.7 meters of 1.4 g/t gold at the Mother Lode deposit, and has expanded its claims to cover the southeastern extension of its North Bullfrog project. AngloGold Asanti (AU) has an option to earn into a 100% interest on a nearby project called Silicon.

drilled 109.7 meters of 1.4 g/t gold at the Mother Lode deposit, and has expanded its claims to cover the southeastern extension of its North Bullfrog project. AngloGold Asanti (AU) has an option to earn into a 100% interest on a nearby project called Silicon. Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) provided asset updates, including new drill results at its 30%-owned Hod Maden project, which included 72.5 meters of 20.4 g/t gold and 4.9% copper from 66.5 meters (infill drill) and 18.5 meters of 17.6 g/t gold from 486.5 meters (extension drill hole). This follows up the positive PFS results on Hod Maden. Sandstorm will be reporting its quarterly results on August 1.

provided asset updates, including new drill results at its 30%-owned Hod Maden project, which included 72.5 meters of 20.4 g/t gold and 4.9% copper from 66.5 meters (infill drill) and 18.5 meters of 17.6 g/t gold from 486.5 meters (extension drill hole). This follows up the positive PFS results on Hod Maden. Sandstorm will be reporting its quarterly results on August 1. Alexandria Minerals' (OTCQB:ALXDF) ousted CEO lost a battle to win-back his position at the company following voting results of a special meeting of shareholders. Alexandria's current board of directors will now pursue its new corporate direction, which includes "non-dilution financings" and a potential sale of its assets or the company.

ousted CEO lost a battle to win-back his position at the company following voting results of a special meeting of shareholders. Alexandria's current board of directors will now pursue its new corporate direction, which includes "non-dilution financings" and a potential sale of its assets or the company. Newmont Mining (NEM) announced strong second quarter results with free cash flow of $143 million, and declared commercial production at the Twins Creek Underground mine.

announced strong second quarter results with free cash flow of $143 million, and declared commercial production at the Twins Creek Underground mine. Pretium (PVG) provided a Brucejack mine production update, achieving steady-state production in Q2. The mine produced more than 187,000 ounces of gold in H1 2018, in the mid-range of its guidance, and now expects to deliver 200,000 to 220,000 ounces of gold for H2 2018.

