Select Income REIT (SIR) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Olivia Snyder - Director, Investor Relations

David Blackman - President and COO

John Popeo - Treasurer and CFO

Analysts

Bryan Mayer - B Riley FBR

Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Select Income REIT's Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note this event is being recorded.

At this time for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Olivia Snyder, Manager of Investor Relations.

Olivia Snyder

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. With me on the call are President David Blackman and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer John Popeo. In just a moment, they will provide details about our business and our performance for the second quarter of 2018. We will then open the call to your questions.

First, I would like to note that the recording and retransmission of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of the company. Also note that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on SIR's beliefs and expectations as of today, Tuesday July 31, 2018, and actual results may differ materially from those that we project. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in today's conference call.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which can be accessed from our website, sirreit.com or the SEC's website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

In addition, we will be discussing non-GAAP numbers during this call, including normalized funds from operations, or normalized FFO, and cash based net operating income, or cash basis NOI. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to net income and the component to calculate cash available for distribution, or CAD, are available in our supplemental operating and financial data package, which again can be found on our website.

And now, I will turn the call over to David.

David Blackman

Thank you, Olivia and good morning. During the second quarter 2018,

Select Income REIT had minimum leasing activity renewing only one tenant into Peak of Kansas for a 14.9 roll up in rent, lease turn of 5.7 years and a leasing capital commitment of $0.18 per square foot for this year.

While we continue to stay abreast of the acquisition market, we do not expect to complete any acquisitions for the remainder of 2018. Instead, we are focused on managing through vacant space either with aggressive leasing campaigns or potential dispositions. For example, we have an agreement to sell of 418,000 square foot vacant land parcel in Hawaii for $10.3 million and are actively negotiating a lease for another 417,000 square foot vacant land parcel in Hawaii.

These two land parcels represent approximately 40% of SIR's vacant space at quarter end. We also have three buildings considering for disposition. If these buildings are sold and Hawaii transactions are completed, and the material percentage of SIR's current vacant space could be eliminated by year-end 2018.

Unfortunately, the headline for SIR's 2018 second quarter is a tenant default and the write- off of $10.6 million in non-cash straight-line rent. This is related to a tenant in Naperville, Illinois that leases a Class A plus 820,000 square foot office tenant.

During the past month or so, we have been negotiating a restructure of the lease, while the company has been marketing its business through sale. Under the terms of the restructure 468,000 square feet of subtenants will become direct tenants to SIR, the default of tenant will lease approximately 147,000 square feet for 2.5 years and SIR will take over leasing and management of property. So, tenant will also pay to SIR all delinquent rents.

The primary conditions precedent to the restructure becoming effective is the closing of the sale of the tenant's business, which the tenant announced on July 23rd along with closing expectations of the 2018 third quarter. With that financial impact of SIR from this leased restructure estimated to be a reduction of approximately $4.6 million in annual NOI or an impact of about $0.05 per share.

However, we will have an opportunity to lessen that financial impact by leasing approximately 200,000 square feet of new vacant space in the building. Our expectation is to stabilize leasing its property during the next 12 months.

Now before turning the call over to John to review our financial results I would like to highlight that our consolidated subsidiary, industrial logistics properties trust announced its first completed acquisition as well as a property under agreement through the acquired during its earnings call last week. We remain optimistic about ILPT's growth prospects and the positive impact ILPT's growth will have on SIR's consolidated results. John?

John Popeo

Thank you, David and good morning everyone. Before I begin I'd like to reiterate that for the purposes of this call we will be discussing operating metrics for our SIR segment which includes only properties owned 100% by SIR. Our discussion of financial metrics will be for consolidated SIR.

Total revenues for the SIR segment were $76.6 million down approximately 1% from the second quarter of 2017 primarily reflecting the tenant to default David mentioned earlier partially offset by increases in tenant reimbursements.

Real estate taxes for the SIR segment were $7.9 million a 21% increase from the prior year reflecting taxes that were previously paid by certain of our tenants at comparable properties but are now being paid directly by us including amounts related to the tenants to default as well as tax valuation and tax rate increases at certain of our comparable properties and our acquisition activity.

SIR staying property cash basis NOI was $53.3 million a 2.9% decline from the second quarter of last year primarily reflecting the tenant default in May mentioned previously.

NOI for the second quarter was $3 million less than the prior quarter reflecting bad debt reserves totaling $2.4 million related to the default of tenant and real estate taxes of approximately $600,000 paid by SIR that were previously paid directly by the center.

Subsequent to quarter end, this tenant announced an agreement to sell its business. As a condition of this sale, this tenant is required to assign all of its existing subtenant leases to start totaling approximately 468,000 square feet of space effective July 1.

In Q3 2018, aggregate rents from these subtenants is expected to be approximately $2 million per quarter less than prior rents from the defaulting tenants. For run rate purposes and based on facts that exists as of today, subtenant rents for the third quarter of 2018 are expected to be approximately $400,000 more than rents recorded in the second quarter from this property. And operating expenses are expected to be approximately $300,000 less than expenses recorded in the second quarter from this property.

Once the sale was complete the default and tenant is required to repay all second quarter delinquent rent from sales proceeds under the terms of the lease restructuring agreement. In addition, once the default and tenant finalize it sale, SIR would be entitled to rent from the new owner on 147,000 square feet of space. We'll share the lease terms once the sale is completed and we have more clarity on the projected financial impact on SIR.

From what we understand, the sale is still subject to various third-party approvals and other customary closing conditions. So, it's possible that this sale may not occur or maybe delayed.

The rest of the financial presentation will primarily refer to consolidated results. Consolidated operating income for the second quarter of 2018 was $26.2 million compared to $48.8 million last year. The decrease primarily reflects the $10.6 million right off of straight line rents receivable in the decline and rents related to the tenants of fault in May. And the increase in general and administrative expenses primarily related to accrued estimated business management incentive fees in the 2018 period.

As a reminder, business management incentive fees will be calculated at the end of this year, based on our common shared total return for the past three years in excess of a comparable period index. The estimated fee for this quarter is based on first total return as of June 30, 2018.

And although we recognize this expense in our income statement during the first three quarters of the calendar year. We don't include the expense in normalized FFO until the fourth quarter when the actual fee amount is determined and subsequently pay. Unrealized gains on equity securities of $13.5 million continues to reflect a recent accounting announcement adopted by SIR that requires that changes in the value of the RMR shares that SIR owns be shown on the face of the income statement instead of running through other comprehensive income on the balance sheet.

Net income allocated to non-controlling interest of $5.8 million represents the portion of ILPT's to post-IPO earnings allocated to ILPT's public shareholders.

During the quarter, SIR standalone paid $7.6 million on the current capital expenditures primarily reflecting the cost to space at our Birmingham, Alabama. ILPT's capital costs were minimal and primarily leasing related. On a consolidated basis, normalized FFO attributed to SIR for the second quarter of 2018 was $40.6 million or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $62.1 million or $0.70 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2017.

The difference primarily reflects the non-cash write-off of bad debt reserves related to the tenant default in May plus the allocation of earnings to non-controlling interest representing earnings allocated to non-SIR public shareholders of ILPT. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $72.3 million compared to $85.5 million in the prior year. Excluding the non-cash write-off related to the tenant default in May adjusted EBITDA would have been $82.9 million in the current period.

Finally moving to the balance sheet, the decline in cash from year-end reflects the application of proceeds received by SIR from the ILPT transaction to redeem SIR's $350 million of 2.85% senior unsecured notes and to repay the $350 million term loan all during the first quarter of 2018. ILPT repaid amounts outstanding on its revolver with the net proceeds it received in January from the ILPT IPO.

As the end of the quarter, our consolidated debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 7.3 times and our fix charge coverage ratio was 3.2 times. Excluding the non-cash write-off of straight line events receivable, these ratios would have been 6.3 times and 3.7 times respectively.

At the end of the second quarter, SIR and ILPT had $105 million and $335 million drawn on their respective revolvers with no material near term debt maturities.

That concludes our formal remarks, operator, would you please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from Bryan Mayer with B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Bryan Mayer

Good morning, guys. Can you disclose the name of the tenant that defaulted?

David Blackman

Sure, it's Tellabs.

Bryan Mayer

And

David Blackman

Their parent company is Kerning [ph].

Bryan Mayer

And were sub tenants allowed in that lease agreement or they doing that, and you didn't know about it?

David Blackman

No, Bryan, when we acquired that property, there was sub tenants in the building. And we view that as a risk mitigate for us, because the building was already configuring to be multi-tenant leased. And it gave us additional support, if we ever had an issue like this today. So, a number of those sub tenants had renewed leases, since we acquired the property, two new sub tenants have come into the building, since we have owned it, and all that's being with our concern.

Bryan Mayer

Okay. And then you talked a little bit about some potential dispositions, can you give a little bit of color on what you're seeing there, what kind of cap rate you're thinking about, those dispositions might yield and what the use of proceeds would be.

David Blackman

Sure, so, during the quarter we had a - we received an unsolicited offer to acquire two buildings that we own, that are adjacent to one another. All of the buildings that we are considering for sale are vacant. So, the cap rates really are somewhat irrelevant, but we would use proceeds to repay debt.

Bryan Mayer

Okay. And lastly, are there any other tenant issues that you potentially see coming down the pipe in the back half of this year.

David Blackman

Bryan, we don't really foresee any other tenant issues. The challenge is that we don't typically has the right to receive financial information from our tenants. So, for private tenants the best way we can monitor their performance is by visiting the buildings, understanding how well utilize they are and how well maintain they are. We don't have any red flags, as it relates to utilization or maintenance of buildings.

So that's how we would conclude that we don't have anything else to be concerned about right now.

John Popeo

Bryan another thing worth noting is about 50% of the annualized rents come from investment grade rating for such.

Bryan Mayer

If you have been spending some money on the Birmingham Alabama property, is that substantially done now, and can you give us an update on that property and a little more detail?

David Blackman

Yes, so the money that John referred to that we spent during the quarter, were tenant improvement dollars, some building improvement capital for the fidelity information services leads that we executed a quarter or so ago.

Certain companies remain in the other two and a third buildings, until the fourth quarter of this year. We are actively marketing that, we have some pretty good prospects that we think are real, but right now we're still receiving rents from southern company and they are in occupancy.

Bryan Mayer

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Michael Carroll with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Michael Carroll

Yes, thanks. David, I want to make sure I heard your prepared remarks correctly. After or assuming the sales goes through of the Trouble tenant is the new acquirer on the hook for the lease through the remaining term or they off the hook?

David Blackman

So, as part of the restructure, we are changing the amount of space that they occupied and the term of the lease. And the acquirer would be assuming that lease.

Michael Carroll

So, how much are they going to be occupied after that goes through, and what will be the rental rate will be the same rate as they were previously?

David Blackman

They will be occupying 147,000 square feet. And I think what we disclosed in the prepared remarks, is that the annual NOI will go down by about $4.6 million. So that includes the rent from the sub-tenants, it includes that we will receive from - which is the acquirer of --. And then any change in operating expenses in the building from going from a net lease building to a full-service gross building.

Michael Carroll

Okay. And then the subtenants currently occupy roughly 450,000 square feet. And have you talked to those sub-tenants and how long are those terms?

David Blackman

The sub-tenants occupied 468,000 square feet. There is 8 separate sub-tenants and their leases are pretty well laddered from 2020 and 2025. And we have been in communication with the sub-tenants. And as I mentioned to Brian, many of these tenants have renewed their sub-leases since we've owned the building. And there is a reason they're there. And so, we have no reason to be concern that as a result of total lapse default they would vacate.

Michael Carroll

So, after this transaction, there is roughly 190,000 square feet of vacant space?

David Blackman

Yes. We have about 200,000 square feet to lease.

Michael Carroll

Okay. And then what's this market like right now? Where is that space throughout this building is on the top floors? And is it one large block?

David Blackman

It is not one large block. These are basically two kind of mid-rise towers that are connected by an Atrium. It's a very high-quality building in a market that is known for headquarter quality tenants. And we're active with our leasing broker, we've got some prospects. And we're targeting to kind a have lease stabilize within the next 12 months.

Michael Carroll

Okay. And then I guess last question. How much is the rent payment the background payment you expect to receive assuming this transaction goes through?

David Blackman

$2.4 million.

Michael Carroll

Okay, great. Thanks John.

David Blackman

Yeah.

Operator

And the next question comes from Mitch Germain with JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Mitch Germain

Good morning. Guys, any change I guess you almost kind of mentioned that with Brian's question, but any change in terms of your watch list? I mean it seems like something like this is happening on an almost annual basis.

David Blackman

Nothing really, Mitch. This is a company that was private equity sponsor. And you take more risk when there is private equity sponsor Cinram was at the same situation. We really don't have a lot of that in the portfolio, but we brought both of the, both the Tellabs property as well as the Cinram property at pre-compelling yields.

So, we feel like we got paid for the risk or we paid an appropriate amount of the buildings for the risk that we were taking on. And Tellabs is an incredibly high-quality building. it's already a multi-tenant property. It's in a good market. We're going to get to space list. So, we're pretty confident in where we sit right now as it relates to our buildings and our tenants.

Mitch Germain

Lots of M&A out there not just in the REIT world, but just across all sectors. Are there any situations that could be similar since you guys have a number of headquarter type buildings in your portfolio?

David Blackman

Not that I'm aware of, Mitch. We have some tech tenants out in Silicon Valley, but we own high-quality buildings out in Silicon Valley as well. So, and it's a pretty tight market. So, I mean if you look around the country and you look at the national office statistics, it's a pretty healthy office environment, there is not a lot of excess buildings, where you see a lot of buildings, it tends to be in New York and DC, in markets where we don't own assets. And so, we're reductions in vacancy and increase in rents across the country. So, we feel like we're pretty well positioned right now.

Mitch Germain

Last one for me. It seems like you're selling some vacancy, focused obviously backfilling some of the remaining vacancy. Other than that, what's the game plan for the next 12 months for SIR?

David Blackman

I think it's really focused on operations right now, Mitch. We may - when we created ILPT, we made a conscious decision that we would take our foot off the gas at Select Income REIT on a standalone basis and position ILPT for growth. And I think as John talked about last week, we're starting to hit our stride there, we're starting to feel pretty comfortable about what our growth prospects are and there is an opportunity to acquire some pretty high-quality buildings in some good markets.

Mitch Germain

Thank you.

Operator

And this will conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to David Blackman for any closing remarks.

David Blackman

Thank you, Austin. And thank you for joining us today on our call. We look forward to seeing you at some of the conferences in the fall.

John Popeo

Thank you.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.