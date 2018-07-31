Taylor Wimpey Plc ADR (TWODY) CEO Pete Redfern on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Taylor Wimpey Plc ADR (OTCPK:TWODY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Pete Redfern - Chief Executive

Chris Carney - Group Finance Director

Will Jones - Redburn

Glynis Johnson - Deutsche Bank

Gavin Jago - Peel Hunt

Chris Millington - Numis

Pete Redfern

Good morning. Thank you for joining us. If I just - it's a slightly different presentation this time because with the launch of a new strategy back in May, we've been through all of our slides, all of our information, tried to just make sure we're providing you with things that we think are most relevant in that context. But I hope and our intention is that we haven't taken away anything that you have come to rely on that gets a lot of usage. And actually I think even if it's not in the main body of the presentation, every slide that we've ever been asked a question about is at least in the appendix. So there's - all the information you want should be there. If there is anything we've taken away that you say actually that was really useful, you know sort of like the margin reconciliation slide is still there for instance, which I know everybody liked. But if there is anything that you did find it really helpful for us to talk about and we just got that slightly wrong, tell us, because we'll bring it back, but what we tried to do is make it a bit more relevant to where we are today and so it's a bit more of a refresh than usual.

I think it will probably move on again when we come to the full year, because it's a bit of a learning curve of working out what the right things and where your interest lies and how best to set things out. So, it's a bit of a sort of a test of a few different things that we're using. My presentation is in two parts. And the first of those two parts is in two parts. So, I'm going to talk about operating performance, both financial and pick out some of the non-financial sort of elements of the first half performance. Then, I'm going to go on and talk about current trading and outlook all together in that - the second half of that first half. And then I'll come back on business improvement strategy and just a bit of a summary at the end. So, it's a slightly different sort of mix, but as I say, the sort of first half, the first section is very much on the performance over the first six months.

Financial, first of all, I think sort of should be no surprises there, the way we see the first half of the year, would have liked a little bit more volume, sort of, but as we said to you back in April, May, the weather at the end of the first quarter sort of held that back slightly. That's the only thing that's any different to what we would have expected back in January and I'll probably say this about three times, and then I'm sure you'll ask me questions on it anyway. Our confidence in our two 2018 numbers is strong and we are in pretty much internally and exactly the same place we started the beginning of the year. So, the impact we saw in weather in February, we probably caught up a little bit more than we expected, sorts of, in terms of functional build, not so much completion numbers, because of timing, but sort of in where we are. So I think we feel more confident than we did then. Yeah. And we felt reasonably happy then the full year was on track.

So looking at the financial performance, clearly, a very strong performance, but clearly we're at a point where there's significant growth in numbers that we've seen over the last sort of seven years or so, has slowed, but we've still finished the year with 0.5 billion in net cash or a bit more, strong cash conversion, an operating profit margin of 20% and a return on capital of 31%. I won't talk about the specific cladding provision, that's not there in those numbers. Chris will pick up on it, but either of us are happy to talk - sort of take questions on at the end, but I'm not going to going to cover it, sort of, I think we need to cover it twice.

Then some operating highlights. I'm going to come back to a number of these because what I'm particularly - my main goal from this presentation overall is to try and give you some sense of how some of the things we think are very important on some of the non-financial measures, actually will link to financial performance over time, because I think that's maybe what we've not given you as clearly as we could have done in our Strategy Day. So a lot of these, I'll come back to you, and just give you a sense. So for instance, I will talk in a couple of minutes about the cost of customer care, where it sits and sort of why we see that as something that we can work on.

I think we still think they're the right thing to do, but we think we can do a better job of helping you link them to the underlying performance of the business medium to long term. But picking out some of those highlights, on the 8-week survey, which is the one we've tended to focus on, the one that drives the star rating, the first half of the year was back above 90%. For the first time, when we told you we'd do this versus sort of start talking about the 9-month survey, which we actually think gives better data in terms of really understanding what customer performance is like and I'll talk about that in a little bit more detail in a second.

On the land side, still a very good land environment and the land cost as a percentage of the approvals still low at 17% and the revenue in the landbank has continued to grow, even in a set of sort of uncertain economic conditions with a reasonably stable land bank, our view of the selling price in the landbank has improved and we're close to 50 billion of potential revenue and our strategic landbank has gone over 120,000 plus for the first time. If you look at production and again, we'll sort of expand on this a little bit during the presentation more than we normally do, so the construction quality review, which is an external assessment of sites done by the NHBC, performance has improved from 68% to 74% that sites rated good or better.

That all gives us a sense that we can show where we're getting the underlying improvements from the work that we're doing and a number of directly employed trade stuff is over 1500 and about a thousand of those are true full time trade staff, about 500 are site management staff that we would have had historically. So meaningful growth there. On the people side, our voluntary turnover rate is still low, at 14.5% and we were - we will spend again a little bit of time on this, but again what I'm trying to do is relate that to current performance and future performance. We have Glassdoors, 15th highest rated employer in the UK, nobody else in our sector was in the top 50.

On systems and efficiency and Chris will talk about this in more detail, I won't spend too much time on it, but just a couple of specific things. My Taylor Wimpey, which is a customer facing website where people actually can get the information they want on their house moves direct from the website rather than going through site offices, pilot is complete and it's being rolled out. Project management and the IP improvement plan, which I will spend some time on, the rollout is complete and as Chris will talk about, we've completed stage 1 of our cost and efficiency review.

So going back to customers and communities, getting over that 90% is important to us. As you'll see on the next slide, we're over 90% in all three of our regions. We've never been over 90% in all three of them. The last time we were at 90% of the company, our Southeast business was well behind and so the underlying sort of performance is much stronger. I sort of try and relate some of these things to sort of financial performance and all I've done is just show - given you a view of the costs over the last sort of 18 months, so in six months sort of brackets and you can see, they're starting to slowly come down. Most of our investment in this area was in 2015 and 2016and we always said getting to a point where we get the performance right will cost us some money.

We think it's the right thing to do actually. We're confident as, yeah, that bids in, that will start to come down. You start to see that trend, it's not huge numbers. I'm not trying to sort of give you a big cost saving target here, but it should hopefully give you confidence that when we look at some of these areas and say it's right for us to invest in these areas, but once we get there, then we'll get some of that cost back out that we can actually deliver that. We believe particularly on the remediation side of it, the actual physical costs, what we're doing on the site quality reviews will make a huge difference over the course of the next three to four years.

We don't think anybody else is looking at it in the same way. The industry has tended to be very reactive for these things and not get good data across different problems occurring on, sort of sites across the country, those sorts of things. So we have a far more structured approach, that cost, and you're talking about a 60 million pound per annum cost roughly. That cost can significantly come down and deliver a better service to customers, more certainty, lower risk, faster build times. Getting to all of that in one go is tough, takes time. At the bottom of the slide, you see just a snapshot sort of the trend on our community investment via planning obligations.

Historically, when we've talked about this, sort of in this little room, it will be that's how much it's going to cost us, sort of how we've got the best deal. Actually, we think we kind of need to turn that on its head and just think, be a bit more prepared to shout about what we are investing over the course of the time. You see on that slide, we spent 1.8 billion pounds on community obligations and yet we sit in the place of the sector where people don't really see the value that we add in a broader sense and I think we just need to be a little bit braver about sort of calling out that cost, calling out what we do.

If I go back to the days when we had a business in the US, you would drive around sites and the baseline saying, this school delivered boy such and such a housing developer. We actually hide away from it for some reason. I'm not trying to signal to you that cost is going to inexorably increase, it would depend on the balance of sites, we go through - our sense is at the moment is reasonably stable. We'll talk a little bit about the political environment in the second section, but actually this is part of us talking far more openly and positively about what we contribute to communities and you should see that trend continue.

Last one on customer service, and I said you could see the regional sort of split where all of our businesses are just over that 90%. I'm not going to spend a lot of time on the bottom half, but we will come back to it. That shows you the breakdown of the nine month scores. And there's a number of things on there, like the service performance afterwards, the development score, which is how people rate the environment they live in, which don't really come up on the 28-day survey. Those are the sorts of reasons why we think that's a better way of assessing how we do. You can see, there's a big performance improvement over the course of the 12-month period that we're looking at. It's always more difficult to use as a management tool because of the luck factor, but actually it gives a far better level of data and we've been not getting good scores on this than actually we're not really delivering the right service to our customers.

Something you're a little bit more used to, sort of quality of land acquisitions. Same chart that you've seen before, showing return on capital on acquisitions in the period set against contribution margin, but we've added scaling on to the size of the chart, so you get a sense of the sort of the level of investment. Obviously, the yellow sort of for the first half of the year is only looking for a half year. So, it's always going to be smaller. I sense for the year, it is probably more or less in line with sort of an average of 2016, 2017, landbank probably increasing a little because of strategic land additions, but not fundamentally different, but the main message is additions remain at exceptionally high return on capital and very good strong margins and we're not seeing that being challenged in the land markets at the moment.

And again more traditional slide on land, just giving you a sense of the overall scale of where our land bank sits.

I said I'll come back to production and this is a little bit less first half performance related, but what I - as I say I am trying to do is give you a sense of how, what we focus on in terms of business improvement can really add to the bottom line. I touched on, that you see it, well down the slide, the construction quality reviews, which test underlying build quality. Our aim is to get those to sort of well into the 80s, which we think is perfectly reasonable. The level of progression is very significant and most importantly, the worst performing sites are the ones that stepped up.

Just as importantly as the bullet points above, which is more of an internal measure, on a consistent quality approach, we are the only national housebuilder, you can say to you, this is our national quality standard, nobody else has a national quality standard that they are holding all of their businesses to. It's actually quite difficult, surprisingly difficult process and document to pull together, because the industry is so used to running regional businesses, sort of on the views of local management on issues like that that it's actually quite a big challenge, if as we say on the slide, we move to a housing ombudsman.

That goes from a helpful process document that is useful to set a standard for our customers and useful for our own people to an essential toll that you can't manage an independent quality review process, if you're not able to say, this is the quality expectation that we're setting. It just gives you a sense of, one of the ways in which we're moving the business on. The end will be essential in our sector for everybody. But at the moment, we don't believe that anybody else has. Our focus has tended to be, over the last few years, on getting finished quality right because that has the most direct impact on customer service.

Our focus over the last 12 months and if you look at the next sort of the next two years is on underlying build quality, efficiency, getting the process as slick as possible and that document, that process, that consistency of process naturally is really important. And when Chris comes on to the cost and efficiency review, having that as the sort of start point as to how you - how we do things at the moment is an essential base level. Our overall strategic goal is to deliver faster, to be more responsive, more cost efficient, but also maintain quality. You can't do that without changing the process under the surface.

And again, just a snapshot, an external sort of measure is the Pride in the Job winners over the last four years. You can see sort of, 2015 was a good year, then the pressure is on the industry on volume put us under pressure and we've got back for the first time in 2018, we've got more winners. It's not that we haven't got any seal of excellence or regional winners in 2018, we just haven't announced them yet. And so we will see, but it just gives us a snapshot.

And I said I would also come back on the people side on to the Glassdoor survey. I'm not going to go through every stat on here. We find this survey useful because of the other companies that are rated on it, because they're businesses that are progressive moving forward. The top 20 companies including the ones you'd expect, the Googles, the Facebooks, the Apples, but they also include growth companies. They don't include many other relatively traditional businesses. If you go and look at the site in detail, you'll see the slight anomaly apart from you would might argue is Anglian Motor is on there as well. But, as I say, nobody else in our sector is in the top 50.

Going on to the second half of my first half, market and sales, and I'm going to talk both about our own sales and whereas in the past we've left the sort of forward looking piece to the final section, I'll pick up sort of what's happened in July, sort of alongside the sort of first half performance. I think we do have to acknowledge that consumer confidence has been affected by the Brexit uncertainty.

We haven't seen that in our numbers at all. I'll show you the usual snapshot, I'll sort of show you a sort of different forward measures of customer service, you can't really see that in there, you can't see it in our sales numbers, we don't believe last year, the first quarter was exceptionally strong and really since the first quarter, we've been tracking more or less in line with last year, but we can't - we shouldn't hide from the fact that consumer confidence generally is not quite where it was. That's not worrying us for 2018, but it would be naive of us to sit there and say, yet, everything's totally fine. There's no risk, it's all wonderful. It is an uncertain backdrop, but new housebuilding sales and build rates remained very positive.

We can't get away from the fact that Help to Buy is a key piece of that and I'll come back to that. I have one slide on politics and I'll touch on that. Our views as do continuing low interest rates, but at the same time, a quarter point rise as I've said you before, doesn't deeply worry us and if I'm honest, underlying confidence is more of a concern to me than a quarter or even a half point rise in interest rates. So it's the next 18 months of people not being quite sure what the world hopes, so then that we have to be careful about. Mortgage availability and affordability remains good and as a couple of you noticed this morning, at the end of the day, that's what's going to drive the next two, three, four years, but we can't get away from the fact that the next 18 months is a pretty uncertain period.

Against that, performance to date has been very good. As I say, this slide now includes the July numbers, sort of, which hasn't tended to do historically. If you look at the last three weeks, two of them have been ahead of last year, one of them has been behind last year. The average is slightly ahead. So overall, sort of certainly nothing, if we bring it right up to date that should give us concern. Cancellation right in line with the second half of last year and actually you'd expect the immediate post half year period to be a little bit higher, sales prices are tracking in line with expectations. We're probably about 1.5% ahead of where we were kind of September, October time, but actually today pretty flat, I would say, sort of month on month. But overall, a pretty solid set of sales statistics, so nothing in the forward measures at the moment that particularly gives us concern, which I'll come back to.

Just briefly touching on Central London, again, a more stable performance, you see that sales rate probably a bit better than you would have expected in our Central London business in the first half and specifically picking up Mount Pleasant, which we bought almost exactly a year ago. We're now started on site in terms of physical construction. We launch from a sales point of view in September and our expectations today in terms of financial performance are the same as they were when we bought it. So certainly nothing that - no regrets as you know at the moment with upside, which we think over the longer term will be a great site for the business. And cancellation rates, which I wouldn't want you to place too much story, but should give you a sort of a reasonable degree of confidence in the stability of the environment that we see in those sites.

Looking at those usual lead indicators. You can see on most of them that the first sort of quarter of 2018 eighteen was perhaps slightly below the sort of particularly strong 2017 numbers, but not much, and actually in line or slightly ahead of the previous two years, which were pretty good years. And you can see as you go through into the second half actually, we're actually probably slightly ahead of last year on most of those lead indicators. So nothing that should give you particular concern. One thing I don't want to make too big a thing of this, but one thing which we haven't particularly talked about, we changed our use of national, what's the right terminology overall, well right move in Zoopla, our usage of them at the beginning of the year and actually we're using very few sites at the moment, which is not particularly a long term strategic piece.

We wanted to test our own social media marketing, our own sort of website usage and you can perhaps see that in the first quarter a little bit, but actually now we're still not using them to any great extent and we're actually back where we were a year ago. So that's part of wanting to interact directly with our customers and not depend on a third-party agency, so that we can use them selectively where we think it makes sense in individual developments rather than across the board as we've been historically, but we wouldn't rather that have an impact, but as I say, we're pretty happy with where we sit now, but we've sort of worked through that change.

I'm not spending a lot of time in this presentation, going back to the core part of the strategy about sales rates on large sites and large size rates. We haven't changed our views. We will talk to you a lot about it, I suspect, when we come to February. It's just too soon after May to give you lots of brand new data, but I do think one snapshot which gave you for the first half a sense of our sales rates set out - we set out in that strategy. So, you can see the variation and you can see that we're already achieving sales rates of 1.5 on those larger sites, just to give you some confidence that we've - sort of not completely making up and that you could actually see that we can see in the business actually how realistic sort of getting additional volume out of those larger sites over time is, as I say, just a snapshot so you get a sense of where we are. We will come back and spend more time over that over the next couple of years, but it just sort of - there was a bit of an update.

And I also thought this would be sort of useful and interesting, our price mix and our position in the market has moved steadily over the course of the last six or seven years. Obviously, the market has moved, so the average selling price has moved up, but Taylor Wimpey's position in that market has moved up. In doing that, we wanted, in the same way as we want to geographically, to retain a very broad strong base.

We're not trying to drive sales prices up by a huge dominance in the upper end of the market and this just gives you a sense of the breadth of the market that we cover and actually the breadth of the market where we have significant presence in terms of sales rates. We're not particularly dependent on any one sort of positioning sales price wise. But again, we'll probably spend more time over the next few presentations on customer segmentation where we see - which customer groups we see as being sort of most positive medium to long term that's just starting to start that conversation.

And then just summing up, if I take a medium term view, employment prospects, mortgage availability, affordability, all generally good. Help to Buy is key, which I will come back to. Our base case still remains low price growth overall. Interest rates are important, but in the short term, sort of the thing. I just think we need to keep a watch on this consumer confidence. We're not changing our guidance on build pressures. I think you're in an environment where we do have uncertainty, actually, the risk is on the upside for us that their cost and place are slightly more likely to be lower over the course of the next 12 months than over the last 3 or 4 years, but it's - I'm saying that because sit feels instinctively right throughout, and we can see evidence of it today and we're certainly not seeing strong outward pressure. Land market remains good with reduced competition and we feel certainly in a very good place for the balance of 2018 and I think more importantly from our point of view that we're managing the right things and having the right value for longer term.

Thanks, Pete. Good morning, everyone. Before we launch straight into the numbers, just a reminder that the group results shown on this slide incorporate our Spanish business, which has had a very strong first half, nearly doubling the completions and more than tripling the operating profit to just shy of 10 million pounds. We expect to see further progress from Spain in the second half and you can access more information on that business in the appendices to this presentation.

Overall, the group results for the first half are very comparable to what was a record first half in 2017 and in the context of that and the poor weather conditions in March, we consider that these results represent a strong performance. As noted in the trading update in April, we expect volumes to be more second half weighted than normal and we remain on track to deliver 2018, in line with expectations.

Revenue for the half is pretty much flat with volume reductions offset by price improvements. Both gross profit and margin are showing slight improvements year-on-year whereas operating profit and operating margin are showing small reductions, reflecting reduced performance from our joint ventures, which you'll see on the next slide. Net interest costs at 13.3 million are slightly reduced compared to the same period last year, resulting in a profit before tax and exceptionals of 331 million pounds, which is just 4 million shy of last year's record mark. The effective tax rate for the group at 18.7% is broadly in line with the statutory rate, with a slight benefit from the recognition of additional deferred tax assets in Spain, but we expect the future tax rate to stay pretty similar to that statutory rate. Tangible net assets per share is up 6.7% to just in excess of a pound and that reflects our continuing investment in the business and of course the reduction in the pension deficit.

Turning to UK performance, volumes were 3.2% down on the same period last year, reflecting the greater second half weighting. It's worth noting that build is well progressed on those second half legal completions and at 22 of July, we were 87% forward sold, so a strong position to be in. Affordable housing represented a greater proportion of the total completions in the first half and we'd expect that to drop back to a more normal share by the end of the year. Both private and affordable pricing were up year-on-year. Affordable pricing showed strong growth across all three of the divisions with the increase in average unit size only contributing 1.4% of that total 9.8% increase. And as you can see, our JVs didn't contribute many legal completions in the first half, which was purely timing and entirely expected. The reduction in UK operating margin is driven primarily by that JV performance year-on-year and will - and that will pick up again in the second half.

This indicative analysis of the movements in UK operating profit margin is a slide you've seen many times before and as a reminder, the slide aims to consider how the market has performed and then how we've performed relative to that. In our update in April, we talked about the market impact on margin from both house price and build cost inflation being pretty neutral for us. And that's exactly what this slide shows. We also see, when you look at the land bank evolution, that that's pretty modest impact as we trade out of those sites that we acquired prior to 2013, which have the benefit of cumulative inflation and we replaced them with new land, where the margin on acquisition has shown incremental improvement over recent years. We've talked in the last few years about the investment in the customer journey and that 0.1 impact, 0.1% impact you see here compared to the first half of last year is really indicative of that investment now being complete. Overall, you can see that absent the JV performance I mentioned earlier, the UK operating profit margin would be very close to flat year-on-year, even taking into account those reduced volumes.

Now most companies when they embark on a cost and efficiency program have a burning platform, which drives the change and we clearly aren't in that position, but we believe that taking a proactive approach on this now will underpin the achievement of the financial targets that we set out at the Capital Markets Day, in particular maintaining that operating margin between 21% and 22%. Part of the program involves getting more of our IT systems. We have an ERP system that captures significant quantities of financial and operational data, but we're not really fully exploiting that data at the moment. Other elements of the program involve harnessing technology to strip inefficiencies out of the back office processes and in so doing drive productivity. And I'm going to touch on some examples of those in the second - the next slide.

But it's - I think it's important to note that the anticipated level of investment in the program as a whole is quite low compared to the anticipated benefits simply because we've already got our core IT systems in place and very few of those benefits related to people or redundancies. I'm happy to say that overall the program is progressing in line with my expectations, with some work streams already underway and others that are in the process of being validated. And the timing of the capture of the benefits from the program is varied simply, because the nature of the different opportunities are quite varied. At the Capital Markets Day, Jennie talked about the rationalization and consolidation of our standard house type range and the impact of that obviously, we'll only start to see in the P&L once we've worked that through the planning and we start to deliver that on site. And obviously that takes some time.

So this list of opportunities is a high level selection of some of the opportunities that have been identified. I think they're pretty self-explanatory, so I won't run through each one of them, but I thought it might be helpful to give you a bit of a steal on the first two that we're underway with. Delivery excellence will transform the working lives of our site managers and I can say that with a degree of confidence because that's exactly what it did for those who took part in the pilot. The feedback was great, being able to refer to drawings and update build progress direct into a handheld device rather than having to go all the way back to the office and note things down on pieces of paper and then input them into the systems.

That is a huge saving in time and also it makes the site manager much more responsive. They can spend much more time out on site, which is where we want them rather than in the site office. Commercial excellence incorporates 22 separate proposals in that one work stream. One example in commercial is the forecasting of which spend which can be quite time consuming for our commercial teams and the solution involves that with forecast being generated directly from the information in our ERP system at the press of a button. And clearly that means we can deploy those commercial resources into more value added areas. One element in finance of the commercial program would be electronic data interchange and this involves supplier invoices being sucked directly into our systems and removes the need for any manual input at all and these days, that sort of technology isn't sort of cutting edge, but it doesn't need to be in order to deliver good efficiencies for us.

The average contribution for each of our homes increased by 1100 pounds compared to the first half of last year. Contribution margins remained constant at 25.9% with increased build costs being offset by lower land costs and selling efficiencies. It's probably worth noting that the increased mix of affordable units in the first half tends to increase the build cost as a percentage of selling price, but reduced the land cost as a percentage of selling price, so you should expect those movements to reverse in the second half as the mix moves back towards what you've seen in previous years.

Following the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower last year, we undertook a detailed review of all of our buildings to identify those with aluminum composite material in their facades and where we identified buildings with ACM, we worked with building owners, with management companies and with the fire service to implement the government's interim mitigation measures and we also sought professional advice from experts on each individual building as to what if any the next steps should be. We have taken the decision to replace the ACM cladding on a small number of legacy sites where we believe it's the right thing to do in the circumstances that are specific to those sites.

And as a result, we've set aside a provision - an exceptional provision of 30 million to cover those costs and that provision is based on our own internal cost estimates, but also an independent assessment by an external specialist PQS. The majority of that 30 million provision relates to our Glasgow Harbor development which was constructed between 2003 and 2006. And whilst the cladding at Glasgow Harbor met the technical standards that were relevant at the time of the building warrant applications, those standards were updated after the construction of the development started and this ultimately left those customers facing a very significant and unexpected cost. So we stepped in because we believe in the specific circumstances that it's the right thing to do for those customers.

Turning to the balance sheet, the increase in long-term assets reflects the adoption of IFRS 16 leases, which has required the recognition of just under 30 million of assets in respect of our company car fleet and our leasehold buildings. There is a corresponding credit in other creditors. In total, we've adopted three new accounting standards in the period and there is more detail in the appendices for those of you who are particularly interested, but their impact for us is pretty minimal. The land balances at the end of June are higher, reflecting the weighting of volumes into the second half and I'll touch on cash and pensions in a minute, but clearly, the provisions balance is higher, simply because of that exceptional ACM cladding provision.

Now, I mentioned at the Capital Markets Day that our basic approach to capital structure involves the land bank being financed by equity and the working capital being financed by short term facilities. And clearly, we have a slightly more conservative position at the moment with 525 million of cash on the balance sheet at the end of June. But obviously don't forget that there was a 340 million special dividend payment in July. I'm pretty comfortable with the flexibility that our current cash position provides on the basis that dividend payments in 2019 are set to increase and we're also likely to consume a little bit extra with, as we move to implement the growth in the strategy that we've set out.

As you know, we made a payment of 23 million in April to fully repay the pension scheme deficit and contributions have ceased as a result. Those contributions will only resume if the scheme drops below a 96% funding level on a technical provisions basis. And at the end of June, we were sitting at 99% funded.

Turning to dividends, we declared an interim dividend for this year to be paid in November of 80 million or 2.4 pence be sure. This together with the 340 million special dividend paid in July and the 2017 final dividend paid in May means we will return 500 million to shareholders in 2018. At the Capital Markets Day in May, we updated our ordinary dividend to be 7.5% of net assets or at least 250 million pounds. And at the same time, we declared the special dividend for 2019, which is to be paid in July 2019 of 350 million, which of course will be subject to shareholder approval at the next year's AGM. So together, these generate a total dividend of - for 2019 of approximately 600 million pounds or about 18.3 pence per share, which is a 20% increase year-on-year. And working from yesterday's share price, this declared dividend represents a very, very attractive, some might call whopping, 10.6% yield.

And then as I emerge from my first 100 days in the role, my immediate focus is in three areas. I think we have a great opportunity to harness technology to improve the business. The electronic data interchange example I mentioned earlier is just one example we've recently introduced for that returns of robotic process automation and RPA accesses operating systems and applications just like a human would only faster, cheaper and more accurately. And we think that technology has lots of potential uses within the wider organization.

Clearly, I want to get stuck into the cost and efficiency program, implementing an ERP system is hard work and the guys that implemented ours five or six years ago did a great job, but the process around that system, as the commercial excellence program has identified can be better in places, so there's opportunity there. And lastly, we capture significant quantities of financial and operational data, but we aren't always using that analysis to transform the data into useful timely information that assists better decision making. And I'm not entirely sure as I stand here now what the optimal solution is yet, but I definitely know that it's worth some degree of exploration.

So in summary, we continue to make really good progress as a business. We've got a strong balance sheet, quality landbank that drives great cash generation and excellent equity returns and our new strategy and the growth that flows from that strategy positions the group really well for the future.

Thanks, Chris. And see with respect for getting the whopping in your presentation, it's a credible way. It wasn't that bad actually. We do sometimes have those, but that wasn't one of them. So second half, I just want to go back to the strategy, but talk about it in a slightly more granular way from within the business and particularly try and set out why we think it's the right approach and what we think the benefits then can be medium to long term. You get some sense of it, from my first presentation, you get some - definitely get some sense of it from Chris's ending slide. What this slide does is set out the last of my slides from the strategy presentation, just to reassure to you that we haven't changed our minds and going back and change anything.

But what I really want to pick up is just the final bullet point, because that's the same what I just want to talk about over the next five or 10 minutes, building a sector leading customer centric, highly professional, robust business model that can take advantage of long term demand and be much better able to flex to meet short term threats. We do think a lot of what we're talking about doing the right customers in other ways is the right thing to do, but we also think there are serious business benefits. We're in a very unusual situation, as I started off with my strategy presentation back in May that we're in a UK market where there is far more demand for our product than the industry can reasonably satisfy.

We might have two or three years, but for the post Brexit uncertainty, but that long term position is what drives the fundamental value of the business and we're not able, as an industry, to take advantage of it. So a lot of what we're focused on doing is retooling the business to enable it to respond better in a higher quality, more cost efficient, but above all responsive way so that actually we can take advantage of the market opportunity that's before us. So it's not so much about short term performance, although, there are upsides, but it is about how to make sure we take advantage of what we see as a very positive market opportunity for us in the medium to long term.

So I'm just going to try and give you a little bit of granularity, but just giving a graphical sense. This first picture, I don't think, is harsh. It's just a sense of where we were as an industry back in 2008. I think the guy in the middle is probably about to lose at least a hand, but if not sort of his consciousness. I think this is too generous. We have moved on in the last ten years. We, as a business, have moved on, but we're still not a process industry that can actually reliably increase production, change the way we deliver and do it in a high quality way, managing cost.

Things move too far out of kilter, we can't resource as quickly and efficiently as we want to, yet, we have too much of an impact on our underlying cost when we try and grow to respond to the market, we can't manage our quality. We think on the last two, we've actually got a lot closer as a business than anybody else in the sector over the last three years, but we were reacting and we want to make sure that as we look ahead over the next 10 years, we're not just reacting that, actually, we set up a business that will have some good times and some bad times and actually we can take the best advantage of the good times and make sure we're as strong as possible in the tougher environment. So, we want to get to a point where actually it really is a production line and that doesn't mean it sits in a factory. This is not about whether we produce on site.

This is about every element of the business and how it operates, not just about our production. So what we're going to try and do and all this slide does is set out a kind of contents page, which we use over the next few presentations to talk about the different areas of the business we think are important. What we're going to try and do in each of these areas, except for systems and efficiency, which Chris has already covered, is give you a sense of some of the projects that are underway. We did one or two at the Strategy Day. I'm not going to talk about everything that's on the slide, I'm just going to pick out the odd example, but what I'm trying to is give you a sense of the depth of the retooling process that we're going through, some of which is complete, some of which is midstream, some of which we're just starting, but the sense of progression of what we can do in each of those areas.

If I pick up a couple of things, the customer service portal, the fact that our customers can now actually sort of, for the first time, go and get all the information they need, it gives us efficiencies, but it gives us consistency, it gives us a record, as people start to use that portal, we move away from a place where the only record of a conversation we have with customer depends on whether ourselves exactly, so I happen to make a handwritten note or not and whether five years later, that's actually been captured [indiscernible], getting away from the history of how sales happens on site is a huge step, being able to provide a service that customers expect in every other way in which they operate that they can get all their information on how they interact with a particular company online immediately 24x7 sort of is long overdue.

The level of adoption was immediately extremely quick and I think it will only - we only grow from there and that's actually out in all of our business units. A key part of that which was practically more difficult, which was a little bit behind and that has only just been trialed is a proper options online system. To do that properly, you need to be offering more or less the same options across all of your 24 businesses, you go back to that consistent quality approach document I talked about before. If you don't have that, it's very difficult to do an options online system really effectively. So there's lots of base work you need to do, but by the end of the year, that will be in operation in all of our businesses.

Picking up a couple of others and we touch really quickly on sort of house type ranges and I said to you, if you remember that actually people sometimes see that as a silver bullet. It's not - we're not talking about going back to a range. We already have a range, which gives us reasonably good degree of efficiency, pretty good set of standard ranges. What we've already done with that range over the course of the last nine months is limit down from 112 house types, it tends to grow over time as people add things they think they want, back to 47. But the second piece, which I think we find more exciting is the opportunity to then take that base level range and really create some additional value with it to actually add customer value, but doing it from an efficient construction perspective. So we can take it forward, it's not going to totally change performance, but it's a huge opportunity and it's a while since we've really refreshed our house type range.

On the land side, we've already made big changes to our strategic land team. One of the reasons you saw such a big step up in land acquisitions in 2018 and early '18 on strategic land was because of the investment we put in into new people and often actually a new breed of strategic land person that we trained in-house and brought through with a different set of practices, particularly in the southeast where historically our desired strategy was held back by the resources that we have. But we're also focused on - and I touched on it earlier, the project improvement plan sort of at the bottom.

Actually, this is probably area I want to explore the most in terms of setting out, something like that which seems like, of course, you're training of people, of course, you're kind of sort of trying to move them up. It's a bit more than that. It's actually a structural change as much as it is a training change. So we have redesigned the project management approach in the business. If you think of it, if you're familiar with the area, some as a cut down version of print too, so that all of our projects can run with the same set of consistent project management skills.

You'd be surprised for a project management industry how variable and weak some of the project management sort of skills across the business are. And so that we kind of talk about a lot, so that over the years, we've talked about in terms of the difference between outlet opening time and outlet opening quality and the choice that you make. That project management improvement plan cuts straight to that choice. I've been saying to you for years that I favor quality over pace, but I won't give you an outlook forecast because actually I don't want to put the business under pressure to deliver fast, because I want them to deliver right, because in the end, I think that's where the value is.

Now, I want them to deliver rights and I want more pace. If I want that without it being a zero sum choice, where effectively all we do is suddenly accelerate outlet production, but actually go back to a world where we're compromising on the planning permission, not having them, then I've got to change something in the machine. I've got to change that balance between quality and pace and actually that project management improvement plan, that training which we've been doing for the last two years in terms of developing the process, getting out there, getting people familiar with it, getting people using it is about being able to say and really put people and deliver both at the same time and measure what the tradeoffs are rather than leaving it to sort of individual decisions that's out in the business. We can improve on both, if you just keep pushing and going from one end of the extreme to another depending on what you want in the short term, you'll never improve on both. We'll go back to a compromising on quality, just to deliver pace. But actually getting that right makes a huge difference to the business, getting a balance between the quality and the pace and getting more of both, that has a real value.

Similarly, on production and so Chris touched on some elements of production efficiency, some of the technology we can provide to site managers, but that same balance between getting it right and getting it fast is impacting heavily on our build times. It's one of the reasons why we can't respond as quickly as we would like to a market opportunity is because actually if we try and push too quickly, then quality goes backwards. What we're trying to do is create a world where we can have some of both and I think by changing the technology we use, the training that we use, the consistency, people, it's where things like having a low staff turnover rate makes a huge difference.

There is a huge impact when we lose, particularly production direct, some production managers, but site managers as well to getting that quality pace, not just the balance, but the total of the two right. And if we can actually change some of those things, if we can change the pace at which we can get outlets without compromising quality, if we can change the pace at which we build without compromising quality, I mean, did the whole thing in an efficient way, then the potential high value growth for the business relative to the sector over the next ten years is huge and it's those things that actually will make a difference between us and our competitors as we look forward.

I think the last one I just wanted to touch on is project 2020. We talked a lot about it a couple of years ago and we haven't talked about it as much more recently. It was just to give you a sense that we are from the back of that, trialing three different production methods on certain new house types. That's part of our sort of process as we look at our new house type range, how can we do things different, but make sure that we get it right on sites that we're not just sort of asking our people to deliver something that can't be done at the right pace and in the right quality. So, yeah, we'll probably talk about those a bit more, this gives you a snapshot I think of some of the house types that we're trialing.

And then lastly on people. We've consistently invested more than anybody else in training, development and recruitment, you see in retention and the impact on performance is enormous. We currently have about 600 people in apprenticeship programs, graduate development programs and management trainee programs, new people into the business, all in the first two years and our ability to scale that up has grown significantly, as we're now able to attract people from outside the sector, who wouldn't historically have gone for a traditional sector, as they would say of house building.

And so why do all of that, create a long term growth platform, more agile, more responsive, we have three choices as we look to the strategy. The first one was to do what we've historically done in the past and said we wouldn't do again. We look at a point where the business is performing financially better than it ever has done. To move on from there, we could have gone back to go out buy more land, we have the capital to do it, go it, buy more land, grow the business, but we all know that creates additional cyclical risk and we simply wouldn't do that.

The second choice would have been to do what we're doing at the moment, but try instill a bit more of the value back from everybody else we deal with, whether they are suppliers, our customers in terms of quality, communities or anything else. I think of that as a zero sum game, bigger share of the pie for us, you can take it so far. It's right to fight for the share of the pie that's fair you, but actually at the end, that's sort of old style Tesco strategy, isn't going to take you that far.

The third option is slower and longer term, but it's trying to create more value overall, it's trying to be able to grow further when the opportunities arrive, but to do that, we need the business to be more efficient, more flexible, more responsive, more modern, more proactive and that's what we're trying to do.

I said I'll come back to the political environment, this slide sort of sets out slightly outside to others, but it felt right, given the amount of kind of dialog over this over the last two or three years and two main points I kind of wanted to focus on were the Letwin Review and the planning policy framework. But I said I'd pick up Help to Buy here. Clearly, this is an unprecedented time in terms of the focus of government is distracted from things they would otherwise be very focused on and our industry falls into that. I really do feel that things have just not happened at the pace in terms of decision and I think that's delayed Help to Buy decision.

If I'm honest, I think that's probably ended up being a positive because I think if that decision had happened 12 months ago, then they would probably have curtailed Help to Buy sort of certainly from 2021, if not even a little bit earlier. I think that's less likely now, if you look at all of the other uncertainties. I think, actually, as time has gone on, probably, that's too high risk. So my base case is it probably sort of gets extended a little without any major change, but we will see. We don't know anything specific on that, but we do get a sense that decision probably will come reasonably soon, but I could probably have said that in any point in the last six months and given what's going on in sort of other political questions, then it's hard to be confident.

On the specific bits that I did want to talk about, the Letwin Review and the planning policy framework, I think we were reasonably pleased and more or less agreed with all of the Letwin's kind of predominant conclusions. It's always nice when sort of yet another review concludes the speculative landbank and isn't really something that happens in the industry. I don't think it's going to change the question I expect to be sort of arguing that case pretty much my entire time in this industry, sort of whether that be, sort of, however many years that may be, but it was nice that he actually said it quite clearly, because he could have ducked the question more than he did.

I think the general sense that we can do more with these larger sites we've got, clearly is embedded in our strategy. So, it's hard for us to disagree with, I think, the slightly sad thing is sort of it seems to have gone very quickly in the sort of the mists and it doesn't really seem to be getting much focus either politically or press wise. So I'm not sure we're going to see anything particularly substantive out of it, but certainly something that started and I think people would have perceived as a risk has ended up being a mild positive. I think more positively, the new planning policy framework could have had some meaningful negatives in it. I think overall, we felt it would be neutral, but overall I think we now feel it is probably a net positive in terms of just generally progressing the planning environment and we're quite comfortable with the fact the government needed to have a renewed focus on environmental issues. I think our sense is sort of post sort of 2008, 2009, the focus went away from it too much, so that's actually overdue and we're kind of ready to sort of refocus on that ourselves.

So just in terms of summary, we think some of the investments we've made are starting to pay off. We can see particularly the process improvements really starting to improve our control of the business. Our focus is on using customer centric focus is really a catalyst for the people in our business to change everything, to make everything work much more effectively and be far more proactive rather than defensive The strategic goal is to create a business with a long-term ability to grow, but be more agile and in doing so, and we see significant benefits and efficiencies to come longer term from some of those investments we've already made and continuing to make today. And in terms of short-term trading, I'll restate what I said at the beginning, we're comfortable with where our guidance sits for 2018. We expect small positive steps in all of the main financial metrics. Our own expectation for this year is almost exactly what it was in January. The environment remains good, but we should be sort of aware and have a cautious mindset about consumer confidence, because it's pretty unprecedented at times.

Pete Redfern

To start with, we'll let the front and then move back. I think just as we got on to questions, I'm sure you've all seen this, but I think the way the slides are printed has changed the numbers. So, sort of, if you can describe - if there is question specifically related to a slide, if you can describe the slide rather than just sort of probably just the number, that would help.

Will Jones

Thanks. It's Will Jones at Redburn. I think I've got three if I could. The first, just the inevitable follow-up to all the initiatives you talked about today on customer care and build costs and all the other issues. Is there a way of quantifying what you think that might deliver you in aggregate over time or should we just think about this as a means of delivering your target margin over the next few years, even if house price inflation slows.

The second, which is a follow up really from the CMD. I don't think you got asked, and I appreciate you're not outlet driven per se, but there was a reference to growing to 320 outlets over time and yet at the same time, you're talking about landbank length dropping slightly, site size rising. So I just wondered how realistic is that growth, particularly given the experience over the last few years in outlets, can those - all those aims really co-exist?

And then the last one is just touching base on the mortgage market, there was a story, I think, last week doing the rounds that created some concerns about down valuations across the wider market, having stepped up. Is that something you've noticed at all for your customers? Thanks.

Pete Redfern

Okay. I will probably miss at least one of those. I think I've got three of them, but I think you asked four. So I might need you to - but let's go through what we captured and then if I've missed something, please let us know. So I think broadly, when you're locking out 2018, 2019 numbers, then, you should take what we said on the various different things we can drive on cost and efficiency as being factored into our margin guidance. I think when you move beyond 2019 and particularly when you move beyond on 2020, I think, we see upside potential relative to where the market goes and we wouldn't try and give you a market forecast, sort of that far out, but on a relative basis, we think there are net savings that are factored into our broader guidance.

And I think similarly and it kind of goes to your outlook numbers over time, we were quite clear in May and this has not changed that what we're trying to do on large sites doesn't affect 2018 and 2019 particularly. We have the potential for more meaningful growth in 2020. And I say the potential, because again I don't want to sort of be trying to give you a market forecast that far out in certain conditions, but whereas we look at it and say, no, actually, without doing things in the wrong way, we can't increase volume growth beyond expectations in 2019. When we look at 2020, we have some of the things we're working on and some of the things we're doing, we have the potential to do it because the market lets us. I don't think as you're looking that far out and I know, at the moment, forecasts are probably as short term as they ever are. So I get that that, but at least if you start to get a sense of that and that that's why we're doing it, you'll understand why it actually sort of why we believe it has a real value impact, even though, it's not going to impact on this year's or next year's numbers.

In terms of outlook over time, site size and landbank, to a certain extent, it's time that's a difference. It is our view that now is not a great time to go out and aggressively grow the landbank in a way because we've got quite a lot of strategic sites coming through over the next 12 to 18 months that will naturally push up the numbers. And as we talked about before, there's not a huge amount of cash impact of that because of how those sites are structures and the cost, but it cosmetically increases the size of the one landbanks, the nature of what they are. Sort of so that's why we had a slight caveat that the landbank won't increase apart from some of that impact.

But I don't think we think that we would never increase the size of the land bank. We just don't think over the course of the next couple of years, that's the right balance. So as we look at an outlet number further out and where we talked about a five year forecast, we are talking further out and some of that is more sites, not - we're not talking about the land bank growing massively, but to actually make those numbers work, you're right, it has to go above 80. I don't think it gets to 90, but it does move. So, we're slightly confusing and it's probably our fault, we're really confusing, short to medium term view of what the right land balance risk is with a five year view then on where the business can reasonably get to.

In terms of down valuations, we've not seen any sort of meaningful increase inevitably sort of our own people are sort of looking at the market and keep testing themselves, neither when we were talking about this last week. Yes. They said to me, I have done sales person, one business, we've seen a meaningful increase in down valuations, so how many we've actually seen? Well, we've seen two since Easter. They're still very small numbers.

Did that capture all of your questions? Thank you. Can we move back to Glynis?

Glynis Johnson

Thank you. Yes. Glynis Johnson, Deutsche Bank. Four if I may. The first one is on slide 3, maybe five, quality of landbank acquisitions. The contribution margin has gone up, the return on capital employed is flat for the 2018, is that the size of site going up, is that an assumption on Help to Buy, is this something else in terms of selling rates and asset turn. That's just one question.

The question two is slide at the very front of the pack that we don't have, the community investment. I know you said, it's not indicative of what we should anticipate, but it has gone up every single year that you give us in that slide, at least in the last 8, 10 years. What are you seeing in terms of the community investment that you're required? Is it just because larger sites are requiring more? Is it something to do with mix or is there more in that?

Thirdly, I'm going to take you back a couple of years, couple of years, you told us that you were being constrained by builder, not sales. You talked about a 15% potential additional customer demand. I'm wondering how you feel about that today. Do you think your build rate is the constraint on sales or is it much more finely poised?

And then lastly on the reduced competition in the landbank or land market rather, do you think that's because of the size of sites that you're looking at in terms of large versus small. Can you give us color in terms of small house builders, larger house builders, just what's driving that?

Pete Redfern

Okay. So if I - I'll give you a - I'll pick up some of these, but Chris, if you pick up the contribution margin, sort of return on capital on acquisitions. And if I kind of work backwards, the reduced competition I think of sites goes back to all those things we talked about over the last five or six years. I don't think it's suddenly switched in the last six months because we've suddenly changed our strategy and focused on larger sites. I mean, it's still absolutely true that competition is less on larger sites. But we're still looking at what we would see as smaller to medium term sites, sort of - it's not that we've certainly made a big switch in terms of focus and that's kind of color that gave, it's a general comment the competition for land has generally been more muted that the opportunities are better and that trend hasn't particularly changed in the last six months.

I think the - absolutely right that 12 months ago, 24 months ago, probably not 36 months ago, I think we're going to have maybe a 18-month period, maybe a bit longer when it was very clear that we could lose 10% of our sales, maybe even more than the 15% I quoted and actually we couldn't build any more sort of anyway. So it would make no difference to the output of the business and the constraint on sales right was our own availability. I think your sort of comment, is it now more poised, is it true? I would still say the impact on quarter-on-quarter completions is more build in sales. But I think if you look over a 12 to 18 month timeframe, it's pretty balanced.

Yeah. And if you think back to the beginning of this year, our order book was behind last year and we were fairly sanguine about it and I think it caused some concern in this room. If you look at where we are today, our order book sort of and the biggest part of that change was affordable housing. If you look at where we stay, our order book is ahead of last year and the biggest change is affordable housing. We're still fairly sanguine about it. Our focus at the moment is on building the order book for 2019. We're not particularly worried about where 2018 sits in terms of sales. So, yes, it's more poised, but that doesn't mean that actually we're starting to live hand to mouth on sales, if you see what we mean, we still have a good forward position of where we are and it's probably better than it ever was at any point during the last cycle for instance in terms of the sales position. So it's all relative, isn't it?

On community investments, yes, you have seen a generally increasing sort of cost over a long period of time. That was inevitable. If you look back, in many ways, surprising that it didn't happen more quickly than it did and some of that's to do with the pace at which planning applications actually happen and come through the books and some of it's about sort of the process of a planning application and how it works. I think what I'm saying is not that it work won't continue to rise, but that it will only tend to rise where extra value is generally there in the system. And I think if you were to - it's a bit like the question about sort of Help to Buy, just the political view 12 months ago is quite different to the political view today and I think - I don't think we're going to see a sudden sea change there and you can see that the way the PPF is drafted for instance, sort of that there isn't suddenly a big increase.

It is one of the things that's kept land values muted, sort of, there is no doubt, if you kind of mathematically broke it down, some of what's happened to land value in terms of maintaining them at very stable level through the last seven or eight years is what's happened in the land environment, going back to the first question I answered, but actually some of it is that the proportion of so takers has increased and our argument has always been, that's fine as long as you don't think when you get to a point where landowners just won't sell. And there is a point it will vary with the landowner or vary with the geography or vary with the way at that point is. But as long as there's not - and across the board, sort of, this should work everywhere, if you say which would mean, if we can take X percent, all of every site in every geography, then it's manageable. So I think it still remains manageable. My main point is we should look at it from a more positive point of view than we tend to and actually prepare to talk about it rather than almost hiding it if you know what I mean.

And Chris on land acquisition?

Chris Carney

Yeah. I think if you'd told me a few years ago that we would be getting a question on return on capital on acquisitions and sort of flatten off between 34% and 35%, I would've been very surprised. I think it shows how far we've come as a business. I mean, the real answer is its mix with every acquisition, we trade off all the - those key performance measures and the two key ones clearly are return on capital and margin. And sometimes, we will take the super margin side that has a little bit worse return on capital and sometimes we will take sites that have stellar return on capital with a little bit of margin reduction. So this is, I mean, I think the blobs on the slide tell the story, but we're pretty pleased with the rates that we're acquiring land at the moment.

Pete Redfern

I have a serious issue with your answer, Chris, which is that you didn't use the word whopping in it at all? It's a missed opportunity.

Glynis Johnson

Can I just follow-up though, when you talk about mix, in that mix, is it that there's more upfront infrastructure coming back to the community, infrastructure is at a lower selling rate because you're assuming the selling rate is after 2021 drop off because of Help to Buy.

Pete Redfern

It is certainly - there are no sort of inherent changes in our assumptions in local markets if you know what I mean. We buy land based on current market conditions. Your point on different size of sites, it's entirely logical, but what we find is actually just because you're buying a really big site doesn't mean that you won't get any deferral on it. If you're buying a small site, you might get some deferral, you might not, they might want to, it completely is determined by who is selling the land and what the level of competition is for that particular site. So it's not quite as simple as to just sort of put them in different categories. Sorry, I can't give you an answer like that, but that's the reality, every acquisition is different.

Chris Carney

And I think it's also worth remembering that acquisitions in a six month period are never going to be a statistical basis. So mix is genuinely a mix of one site that happens to be particularly strong in a particular measure or we take a view actually no that's the right side for us and it's slightly weaker. Yeah. It's going to distort the mix in six months of acquisitions, to the level, if it was down in the bottom left kind of quadrant, then we'd have to have a far more sort of focused answer, but it's always going to move around a bit.

Gavin Jago

It's Gavin Jago at Peel Hunt. Just one if I could please, it's on near term production and after yesterday's announcement from Ibstock about their planned maintenance shutdowns, how comfortable are you on the visibility on brick supply for the next twelve months?

Pete Redfern

We do have good visibility and I think we've tended to find that whilst we get frustrated with the price of bricks actually, the relationships have been good in terms of getting the availability. So I think we feel reasonably comfortable on that. I think, we haven't seen that being widely discussed in the market. So it'll be interesting to see whether it affects small house builders to some degree, but I don't think we expect at this point that it will affect us and probably our larger peers too much here.

Chris Millington

Chris Millington, Numis. I wasn't totally clear on what you were saying on kind of underlying pricing versus costs and kind of how you see that progressing at the moment. Is it broadly offsetting? That's the first one. Next one is just on London, is that higher sales rate discount driven or can you just comment on pricing generally. And the final one is just on the contribution margin you did on the blob job, we spoke about before. Can you just reconcile that back to a gross margin, just tell us what the differential is?

Pete Redfern

On Central London, I think sort of the last 2.5 years, we've kind of been feeling our way through literally every single sale on every single scheme. There's no sort of overall movements in price, sort of as a trend in that, if you see what it means, I don't think the margins are pretty similar to where we were and certainly where we expected to be at the beginning of the year. So can you just refresh my memory, Chris, I didn't note down your first question.

Chris Millington

The first question was - it's just whether or not still a net economic benefit there as we are kind of running forward?

Pete Redfern

No. I think where we are right now, I've used the second half this year, and certainly impact on the first half and you can see it from Chris's margin reconciliation slide, and it wasn't that different in 2017 because kind of our expectation going forward is pretty damn neutral, 1.5% to 2% of underlying selling price inflation, more or less offsets 3 to 4 on build costs. I think given the uncertainty, you'd say 2% price information in 2019 is your most optimistic forecast today, but as I say, I might - my sense is in that kind of environment, build cost probably move down a little in terms of inflation, closer to underlying inflation, just because the underlying pressures are a bit less. And so, base case is still, they are more or less offset, but you kind of go back in a way also to Will's question, in that environment, it's a bit pointless to me sort of pointing the same we can save 10 million pounds on sort of customer care costs and this is - we're balancing an awful lot of things and I think you should want us to - want to know that we've got some levers that we can poll depending on where the environment sits, but overall the market impact we see has been pretty neutral on margin.

Chris Carney

Chris, I caught the reference to gross margin, but I didn't quite catch the rest of the question.

Chris Millington

It's more just you showed the site based contribution on your return on capital on land acquisitions. I'm just wondering how that reconciles back to gross margin, because it's a site based contribution, not a reported gross margin contribution.

Chris Carney

Yeah. I mean the difference is purely selling expenses. So roughly -

Chris Millington

Just so we can do the maths.

Chris Carney

Well probably about 3%, in that order. I'm just looking for the slide because I think when we see the -

Chris Millington

It's the blob slide, the way you show the land acquisition margin, can you just reconcile that to a gross margin, not a site based margin?

Chris Carney

Yeah. So what I just wanted to check Chris was because you referred to it in return on capital and I think - so the return on capital is based on our operating margin, not the contribution margin. That's what I wanted to make you clear of and as Chris says, the difference is contribution margin. [Technical Difficulty]

Pete Redfern

Doesn't look like we have any more questions. Thank you very much. Look forward to catching with you again at the trading update and seeing you in February.