GGP Approves Merger. Now What?

Share prices remain somewhat volatile. Investors with a high marginal tax rate who own shares in taxable accounts may consider a sale if the value difference is narrow.

An unexpected landslide

On July 26th, GGP (GGP) shareholders approved the Brookfield Property (BPY) merger deal by a wide margin. The deal required the approval of a mere majority of shares not owned by Brookfield or one of its affiliates. It received 94% of the unaffiliated shareholder vote and 96% of the total vote (including Brookfield's GGP shares). This surprised me as I expected more shareholders to vote against the merger.

The deal did receive the support of institutional advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, though many institutions may have come to their own conclusions or just voted along with board recommendations.

A few other proposals, #2-#7, passed handily but with more resistance (~75% of the unaffiliated shareholder vote). All seven proposals were required for the merger, and #2-#7 related to creating new share classes and changing board rules to allow for the change of control. I'm not sure why someone would vote for one but not the others.

Proposal #8 was a non-binding, advisory vote regarding compensation for the GGP executives. It received approval from 60% of the total vote...but only 36% of the unaffiliated shareholder vote. GGP owners don't feel the executives deserve anything extra for this mediocre conclusion to the company!

BPY, BPR, or (mostly) cash?

GGP will mail (to shareholders as of July 27) paper forms (and presumably most brokerages will offer faster, electronic alternatives) to make two separate elections:

Do you want cash or equity? For whatever equity you may receive, do you want BPR or BPY?

Considering that the cash option is currently worth more, most investors are likely to elect for cash. Due to proration, it will realistically be a choice between "mostly cash with some equity" and "all equity".

So depending on your choice for the first election, and then your choice for the second election, there will be four different combinations:

Mostly cash, some BPY Mostly cash, some BPR All BPY All BPR

Remember that you will have the option to convert BPR into BPY, but cannot convert BPY into BPR. Brookfield may, however, issue additional BPR shares in the future.

BPY involves a more complicated tax return for investors. I plan to select BPR shares for simplicity, as I may trade part of my position after the merger closes and want to keep my taxes relatively simple. If I discover BPY receives advantageous treatment, I can convert my shares.

Election forms are due August 21, 2018 5:00 pm EST. If you fail to make an election by that date, you will be deemed to have selected cash (in reality, mostly cash) and BPY (instead of BPR).

GGP shares will not go ex-dividend. Instead, they will trade with "due bills" attached. If you buy shares, you buy the right to receive the pre-closing dividend. If you sell shares, you sell the right to receive the pre-closing dividend.

If you buy any GGP shares between now (July 30) and closing, you will be deemed to have selected "all cash" (in reality, mostly cash) and BPY (instead of BPR).

The companies expect to close the merger by the end of August. I believe (but am not 100% certain) that this timing will allow current GGP owners to participate in the next Brookfield Property quarterly distribution.

GGP shares now

On Monday, GGP closed at $21.16 and BPY at $20.35.

When the $9.25 billion total cash amount is reduced by cash that will go to restricted equity in the GGP incentive plan, it looks like the final mix won't be 61% cash/39% equity but closer to 59%/41%. (I'll discuss this further in a moment.)

So, currently (.41)($20.35) + (.59)($23.50) = $22.21

$22.21 - $21.16 = $1.05 difference...but this $1.05 difference may not go entirely towards arbitrage profits.

Remaining concerns

A few concerns remain:

Cash/shares mix of pre-closing dividend Taxable mix of pre-closing dividend Taxable nature of dividends/distributions from BPR/BPY

First, if I'm reading the S-4 correctly (and I may not be), then BPY is using pure cash to purchase restricted GGP shares and GGPOP incentive partnership interests, instead of a cash/equity mix. This is something I didn't understand in my first article, as I thought restricted GGP shares and incentive interests would receive a mix of cash and equity (like everyone else gets). I'm still not certain either way about this.

Others have estimated that, as a result of cash going to restricted GGP stock, the actual total payment for regular shares (the pre-closing dividend and the merger consideration) will be closer to 59% cash and 41% equity. This would be consistent with the example calculations in the S-4 merger proposal filing where about $8.8 billion cash would remain after deducting the payments for the merger consideration and incentive shares (but those are still just example calculations).

Second, the companies have shared only qualitative information about the taxable nature of the pre-closing dividend. Some investors have said they expect the dividend will include $4-$5 of ordinary dividend income, but I'm not sure exactly where this figure comes from or how reliable it is. For investors who own GGP in taxable accounts and have a high marginal ordinary income tax rate, or are subject to significant withholding, this could be a concern.

Third, while we know BPY and BPR will pay distributions/dividends in equal amounts, we don't know if the taxable mix will be different. If each entity has separately-calculated income from separate assets, then unless Brookfield has some mechanism to pool income between the two (which they might have, but I have not seen) one might generate more capital gain than the other. Also, the complexity of the K-1 means BPY may potentially generate some miscellaneous tax credits or UBTI. These are not complexities that would come with owning a REIT.

Recent tax changes may allow for a deduction for individual shareholders of 20% of the income from both REITs and MLPs. However, I do not know the tax rules well enough to know if one, both, or neither of BPY/BPR qualifies for investors to benefit from this.

In conclusion

Since my first GGP article (and first SA article!) on April 26, GGP has risen from $19.39 to $21.16 while declaring a $0.22 dividend. That's a 10.3% return in three months (or 47.8% annualized) and likely represents most of the risk arbitrage return.

If you own GGP in an IRA (or have a very low marginal tax rate) and would be happy to keep shares of Brookfield property, there may still be some meat on the bone. If you're an overseas investor or own shares in a taxable account, there remain enough tax unknowns that you might consider selling...especially if mid-day volatility results in the $1.05 difference falling.

From here on, the returns GGP owners will get should be largely based on the returns of Brookfield Property. I am of the opinion that Brookfield Property is undervalued, and I expect Brookfield shares to appreciate over the course of perhaps two years while producing income.

Another option

Let's not forget the company that has grown its empire here. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) will control both BPY and BPR. The dividend yield is much lower, but the company has grown impressively by reinvesting retained earnings.

Disclaimer: Do your own due diligence. Nothing I say here is formal professional advice. This is particularly true for tax considerations, where even the companies involved aren't certain of the implications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GGP, BAM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no ownership interest in BPY itself. I do have a significant position in both GGP and BAM. BAM controls BPY (and will soon control GGP), has a large stake in it, and receives various distributions and fees from BPY.