Micron: Among The Best Bargains In Memory

Lastly, existing long-term stockholders can buy the dip to add to their positions. I rate the stock a strong buy with a 12 month price target of $90.

Secondly, the company can front-load the amount of stock to be retired under its $10 billion stock repurchase program which will commence after its Q3 earnings report.

Firstly, the company is taking advantage of current market conditions to accelerate the repayment and settlement of potentially highly-dilutive convertible debt.

The company has a healthy cash balance and massive free cash flow generation. The Company’s capital allocation strategy will benefit long-term stockholders in two ways:

Micron: A Cash Flow Machine

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is currently gushing cash. It reported financial results for the first 9 months of its current fiscal year that showed cash generated from operations of $12.2 billion. Free cash flow (cash from operations less capital expenditures) totaled $5.6 billion. In the same time frame, cash and marketable investments increased from $6 billion to $7.6 billion and total debt was reduced from $11.1 billion to $7.3 billion. The company achieved a net cash-positive position a full quarter ahead of plan.

Capital Allocation Strategy

The company’s announced capital allocation strategy seems to comprise approximately equal parts stock buyback and further debt reduction.

Stock Repurchase

On May 21, 2018 Micron announced a stock repurchase authorization of up to $10 billion as part of a plan to return at least 50% of free cash flow to stockholders beginning in fiscal 2019 (FY 2019 commences 1 September).

The company has, correctly, opted to return capital by way of stock repurchase rather than dividend. At an average $60 per share, that would be sufficient to retire 167 million shares (approximately 14.5% of currently issued and outstanding). At such a low valuation, stock repurchases are highly accretive to long term holders. With the stock trading at a forward PE of less than 5, every dollar spent on share repurchase is generating more than a 20% rate of return.

Debt/ Convertible Debt Reduction

With the reduction of total debt to a very manageable level, I expect that the company will now prioritize the elimination of the toxic convertible debt over other debt repayment. In its third quarter 10-Q report as of May 31, the options for settling the aggregate convertible debt situation were as follows:

Shares Cash Maximum shares 82 million $171 million Principal in cash plus shares 70 million $669 million Entirely with cash 0 $4.7 billion

The above figures are based on a stock price of $57.59 (price at date of last ER). As the stock price declines, the amount of cash required to settle the notes declines commensurately. The flip side is that the amount of cash required to retire the debt could accelerate dramatically should the stock be re-rated as it deserves.

With time therefore being of the essence, I am hoping that management will attack the task of retiring this debt with alacrity. The company’s Q3 report did reference settlements that closed in Q4 for $553 million. I would like to see as much as $2 billion allocated to this mission over the next 6 months. Hopefully management is making full use of the inexplicable drop in the price of the company’s stock since the Q3 earning report to mop up as much of this debt as possible.

Some Reasons for the Lagging Stock Price

The market has been slow to appreciate Micron’s potential. Several factors have contributed to the mispricing including:

Comments by certain otherwise well-respected analysts that were frankly ignorant (I choose not to consider the possibility that there might be an alternative explanation for their curious calls). The behavior of a certain UBS analyst was particularly bizarre. Here's how his ratings "evolved" over a 3 month period: 4 April: Initiated at sell. Target $35

7 May: Sell reiterated. Target $38

21 June: Sell reiterated. Target $42

26 June: Upgrade to Neutral. Target $60. The company has been a momentum stock for about 18 months. It is highly volatile, which makes it a favorite for day traders (and the algos), which further increases volatility – what I call the crazy cycle. These short-term traders are notoriously fickle, and susceptible to panic selling on market pullbacks. The backdrop of a potential trade war with China has also spooked the market as a whole and Micron in particular. The company is perceived to have high exposure as approximately half its sales are destined for China. However, the markets for its products are under-supplied and so any move by China to sanction Micron would be cutting off its nose to spite its face. My SA colleague, William Tidwell, wrote and in in-depth piece on Micron's China issues, which I recommend you read in full. The company initiated litigation for IP theft against United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). I expect that it will ultimately prevail and for damages to run in the hundreds of millions or billions. However, in the meantime, UMC which is backed by certain Chicom entities counter-sued in a Chinese court and obtained an interim injunction against the sale of certain Micron products in China. The decision impacts less than 1% of sales has been appealed.

Thoughts on Stock Price Direction

I expect the stock to be re-rated over the next 12 months. Factors that will support this include:

A dawning awareness on the part of investors that the markets for the company's products have morphed from a cyclical commodity into a secular growth story. Micron now acts as the arms merchant to some of the hottest secular growth trends including: automotive / autonomous vehicles, AI, AR/VR, IoT, data center and increasing specifications of devices in its traditional PC/mobile markets. The big story at Micron has been margin expansion. There are several factors contributing to this including the tight market and its successful cost reduction efforts. A third and less well-appreciated element is the new CEO’s strategy of taking the company upmarket by developing higher end products such as SSDs that incorporate its NAND. This effectively allows the company to capture two margins instead of one. Pursuant to the recent buyback authorization, I expect that, starting in September, the company will commence buying back at least $1 billion per quarter of its own stock. The implications for the stock price are as follows: The company will be able to mitigate market pullbacks by opportunistically purchasing stock.

The reduction in the stock count will improve the fundamentals i.e. EPS.

The tightening in the non-institutional float will limit the sway of the dumb money in the stock and create upward pressure on the stock price. Further reductions in debt will reinforce the already fortress-like balance sheet. Lower risk should result in higher multiple. The company has flexibility to make further acquisitions which could be accretive to earnings.

For all of the above reasons I consider the stock to be a tremendous buying opportunity. I am heavily overweight and will probably not look to lighten my holding until it approaches my $90 price target.

Conclusion

After missteps in prior years, Micron appears to have developed a coherent capital allocation strategy that will be accretive to long term investors. The stock is a buy, on the back of stable earnings and potential multiple expansion as the market perception morphs from cyclical commodity stock to a well-placed, well-managed, secular growth story. My 12 month price target is $90. The longer the stock continues to dither the better for long term stockholders as it facilitates the settlement of toxic convertible debt at lower prices and will enhance the impact of the buyback once it gets underway.

